Popular Items

Sorrento Lemon Singolo

$19.00

Fresh Amalfi style lemons, garlic, wild oregano, and olio di oliva.

Napoletana Singolo

$18.00

Friarielli, salsiccia.

Sorrentina Singolo

$18.00

Fresh cherry vesuvian tomato, bufala, olio di oliva, garlic and basilico


Gio’s Award Winning Soup

Zuppa di Pollo

$11.00

Salsa Marinara

$13.00

Salsa Arrabbiata

$13.00

Cucina Povera Napoletana

Insalate Caprese di Bufala

$15.00

Fresh bufala mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil and sea salt

Spaghetti Lunghi con Polpette

$18.00

Long 24 spaghetti from Gragnano Napoli, 3 hour Sunday Neapolitan ragu, homemade meatballs, ricotta.

Pollo al Forno Parmigiana Singolo

$19.00

Bell and evans chicken breast pounded thin, breaded, San Marzano D.O.P. marinara, baked with fresh mozzarella.

Carne alla Pizzaiola

$25.00

Specialita di napoli. Thin certified Angus steak, fresh garlic and wild oregano charbroiled with pomodorini del vesuvio roasted tomatoes, Gio's roasted potatoes, spigarello.

Pollo Margherita

$20.00

Specialita della casa. Bell and evans chicken breast pounded thin, breaded, fresh cherry vesuvian tomatoes, bufala, basil.

Pollo Milanese

$20.00

Pollo al Forno Parmigiana Famigila

$54.00

Maccheroni Napoletani

Al Forno Singolo

$17.00

Marinara, San Marzano D.O.P., ricotta, and fresh scamorza.

Arrabbiata Singolo

$17.00

Peperoncini, San Marzano D.O.P.

Al Forno Famiglia

$43.00

Sorrentina Famiglia

$43.00

Napoletana Famiglia

$43.00

Arrabbiata Famiglia

$41.00

Family Spaghetti & Meatballs

$49.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$23.00

Pollo Tradizionale

Arancia di Capri Singolo

$19.00

Capri style oranges, garlic, olio di oliva, and rosmarino.

Scarpiello Singolo

$20.00

Salsiccia, dolce piccante peppers, cipolline, and aceto Rosso.

Cacciatore-Sunday Only Singolo

$20.00

Green peppers, mushroom, San Marzano D.O.P. and vino Rosso.

Sorrento Lemon Famiglia

$50.00

Arancia di Capri Famiglia

$46.00

Scarpiello Famiglia

$51.00

Cacciatore-Sunday Only Famiglia

$51.00

Pollo Specialita

Diavola Singolo

$19.00

Calabrian peperoncini, garlic, fresh crushed pepper, and olio piccante.

Amalfi Singolo

$20.00

Castelvetrano olives, cipolline, olio di oliva, garlic and Italian bread crumbs.

Arancia Rossa Singolo

$21.00

Seasonal. Moro blood oranges.

Diavola Famiglia

$48.00

Amalfi Familiga

$48.00

Arancia Rossa Famiglia

$51.00

Salad

Small Salad

$7.00

Large Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Family Salad

$17.00