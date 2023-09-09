Gio's Sicilian & Slice
4,179 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
Restaurant info
Antico Walk up ATM
Location
1093 Hemphill ave nw, Atlanta, GA 30318
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2 - Rreal Tacos- West Midtown
No Reviews
1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Humble Pie- ATL - Interlock
No Reviews
1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant