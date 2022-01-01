Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alihan's Coffee and Breakfast 129 6th Street

review star

No reviews yet

129 6th Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Omelet
Baklava
Menemen

Crêpes

Berry Sahlep Crêpe

$9.00

Fresh berries, sahlep (Turkish sweet syrup extracted from the roots of Orchidea flowers)

Chocolate Crêpe

$10.00

Melted chocolate, sliced bananas, real whippsed cream and pistachios

Fruit Crêpe

$9.00

Seasonal fruits, ricotta mousse and pecans

Hazelnut Crêpe

$9.00

Turkish creamy hazelnut butter spread, strawberries, homemade butter, and cookie crumble

Plain Crepe

$4.00

French Toast

Berry Sahlep French Toast

$9.00

Fresh berries, sahlep (Turkish sweet syrup extracted from the roots of Orchidea flowers)

Chocolate French Toast

$10.00

Melted chocolate, sliced bananas, real whippsed cream and pistachios

Fruit French Toast

$9.00

Seasonal fruits, ricotta mousse and pecans

Hazelnut French Toast

$9.00

Turkish creamy hazelnut butter spread, strawberries, homemade butter, and cookie crumble

Plain French Toast

$6.00

Oatmeal

Oatmeal w/ Melted Chocolate & Fresh Bananas

$7.00

Oatmeal w/ Pistachios Sprinkled Honey

$7.00

Oatmeal w/ Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Oatmeal w/ Brown Sugar & Raisins

$6.00

Plain Oatmeal

$4.00

Omelet

Plain Omelet

$11.00

Three-Egg omelet, topped with parsley

Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Three eggs mixed with mozzarella cheese omelet

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Three eggs mixed with mushroom, onions, spinach omelet

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.00

Three eggs mixed with beef sausage, beef bacon

Egg White Omelet

$12.00

Three eggs with cheese and fresh spinach

Pastry

Baklava

$5.00

Chocolate Cookies 2pcs

$2.50

Pogaca

$3.50

Raspberry cheesecake

$6.00

Snickers Cheesecake

$6.00

Canoli

$5.00

Salads

Kisir Salad

$6.00

Traditional Turkish salad made of bulgur, pickles, green onions, parsley, red peppers, and lemon juice.

Burrata

$7.00

Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, glaze balsamic vinegar, and basil

Summer Salad

$8.00

Strawberries, baby cucumbers, pecans, Turkish soft white cheese, spring mix and light dressing

Fruit Salad

$8.00

Mixed fruits, yogurt, and homemade granola

Sandwiches

Lunch Panini

$9.00

Toasted bread stuffed with turkey ham, sundried tomatoes, melted aged kashkaval cheese and fresh spinach

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$9.00

Smoked salmon in toasted bread, with dill ricotta mousse, banana peppers

Lunch Pogaca

$9.00

Turkish Bun, stuffed with spicy sausage, tomato, cheese, and spinach

Shrimp Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated sautéed shrimp, avocado slices, spinach, and our spicy mayo dressing

Turkey-Bacon Sandwich

$9.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$4.00

Savory Crêpes

Mushroom and Veggie Crêpe

$11.00

Rolled crêpe stuffed with sautéed veggies and mushrooms, covered in tomato sauce infused with garlic and basil and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Turkey Crêpe

$11.00

Folded crêpe stuffed with turkey ham, peas, carrots, green beans, beshamel

Salmon Crêpe

$11.00

Smoked Salmon, Labneh Cheese, and capers

Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Fresh tomatoes roasted with veggies and basil, homemade croutons

Turkish Specialties

Turkish Breakfast for Two

$22.00

Turkish-style served breakfast in shared plates of muhlama/menemen/sausage omelet, vegetable plate, olives, cheese plate, homemade marmalade, honey and butter, with our homemade Turkish bread

Muhlama

Muhlama

$9.00

Traditional Turkish creamy cheesy dish, from the city of Rize near the Black Sea in Yrukey served with our homemade Turkish bread

Menemen

Menemen

$9.00

Turkish specialty made of sautéed diced tomatoes and green peppers, mixed with eggs, sesrved with Turkish bread

Potato and Sucuk Omelet

Potato and Sucuk Omelet

$9.00

Hearty three-egg omelet with sautéed potatoes and sucuk (Turkish beef sausage)

Breakfast Panini

Breakfast Panini

$8.00

Toasted bread stuffed with melted cheese and sucuk (Turkish beef sausage)

Breakfast Pogaça

Breakfast Pogaça

$7.00

Traditional pastry (Turkish bagel) covered with sesame seeds served with sweet honey and butter, savory feta cheese, cucumbwe and tomato

Sigara Boregi

$8.00

Lighlty fried rolled filo dough stuffed with a mixture of cheese and parsley

Mucver

Mucver

$8.00

Zucchini, carrots, pan fried pancakes, served with sour cream and dill sauce

Waffle

Berry Sahlep Waffle

$9.00

Fresh berries, sahlep (Turkish sweet syrup extracted from the roots of Orchidea flowers)

Chocolate Waffle

$10.00

Melted chocolate, sliced bananas, real whippsed cream and pistachios

Fruit Waffle

$9.00

Seasonal fruits, ricotta mousse and pecans

Hazelnut Waffle

$9.00

Turkish creamy hazelnut butter spread, strawberries, homemade butter, and cookie crumble

Plain Waffle

$7.00

Extras

Avocado

$2.00

Baked Potatoes

$3.00

Bread

$1.00

Cucumber Dill Sauce

$0.50

Homemade Marmelade

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Side of Aged Kashk. cheese

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Side of Beef Bacon

$2.00

BYOcoffee fee

$3.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cappuccino Medium

$4.50

Cappuccino Large

$4.75

Espresso

$2.00

House Coffee

$2.00

House Coffe Medium

$2.00

House Coffee Large

$2.25

Latte

$4.50

Latte Medium

$4.50

Latte Large

$4.75

Specialty Coffee

$4.00

Specialty Coffee Medium

$4.00

Specialty Coffee Large

$4.25

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Drinks

Almond Milk

$3.50

Aloe Vera Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Ayran Yogurt Drink

$3.00

BYOB fee

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Cold Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice Fresh

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Soda Can

$1.75

Tea Bottle

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Catering

Cookie Tray small 30 pcs min 2 hrs notice

$30.00

Cookie Tray Large 45 pcs min 2 hrs notice

$50.00

Baklava Small 15 portions 1 day in advance notice

$45.00

Baklava Large 45 portions 1 days in advance notice

$90.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Excellent breakfast/brunch/lunch in a beautiful and cozy place in the heart of Downtown PGH. All your favorites such as waffles, crepes or French toast as well as specialties from Mediterranean Cuisine are right here in our menu. Breakfast meals served all day!

Location

129 6th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 392
220 5th Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
123 6th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Market Street Grocery - Market Square
orange star4.0 • 7
435 Market St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Eadie's Market & Catering
orange star3.5 • 28
500 Grant St Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston