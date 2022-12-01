Giovanni’s Family Restaurant imageView gallery

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

709 Reviews

$$

4704 N Roan St

JOHNSON CITY, TN 37615

Order Again

Popular Items

CRISPY CHICKEN ALFREDO
CHEESE KNOTS
CHEESY BREADSTICKS SM

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA

$8.99

CHEESE KNOTS

$9.99

CHEESY BREADSTICKS LG

$9.99

CHEESY BREADSTICKS SM

$6.99

CHICKEN BASKET

$9.99

CHICKEN WINGS

$11.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$9.99

FRIED CALAMARI RINGS 1/2lbs

$8.99

FRIED CALAMARI RINGS 1lb

$12.99

FRIED MUSHROOM

$7.99

GARLIC KNOTS

$7.99

ITALIAN NACHOS

$9.99

LARGE FRIES

$3.49

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

PIZZA FRIES

$5.99

RANCH CHEESY BREAD

$7.99

SMALL FRIES

$2.49

SPINACH & CHEESE DIP

$8.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

CAESAR SALAD

$3.99

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

GREEK SALAD

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

CHEFS SALAD

$10.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

GRILLED VEGETABLE SALAD

$10.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

GIOVANNI'S SALAD

$11.99

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.99

SOUP OF THE DAY

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

The Cheese Small 10"

$7.99

The Cheese Large 14"

$10.99

The Cheese Ex-Large 16

$12.99

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Chicken Pizza Small 10"

$11.99

Chicken Pizza Large 14"

$16.99

Chicken Pizza Ex-Large 16"

$19.99

Greek Pizza Small 10"

$9.99

Greek Pizza Large 14"

$15.99

Greek Pizza Ex-Large 16"

$18.99

Manhattan Bridge Pizza Small 10"

$9.99

Manhattan Bridge Pizza Large 14"

$13.99

Manhattan Bridge Pizza Ex-Large 16"

$15.99

Meat Lovers Small 10"

$11.99

Meat Lovers Large 14"

$18.99

Meat Lovers Ex-Large 16"

$21.99

Philadelphia Pizza Small 10"

$10.99

Philadelphia Pizza Large 14"

$17.99

Philadelphia Pizza Ex-Large 16"

$20.99

Super Supreme Pizza Small 10"

$12.99

Super Supreme Pizza Large 14"

$19.99

Super Supreme Pizza Ex-Large 16"

$22.99

Vegetarian Small 10"

$10.99

Vegetarian Large 14"

$17.99

Vegetarian Ex-Large 16"

$20.99

Margherita Pizza Small 10"

$9.99

Margherita Pizza Large 14"

$13.99

Margherita Pizza Xlarge 16"

$16.99

Cheese Lover Pizza Small 10''

$9.99

Cheese Lover Pizza Large 14"

$13.99

Cheese Lover Pizza Ex Large 16"

$15.99

CALZONE

1 Topping Calzone Small

$8.99

1 Topping Calzone Large

$16.99

1 Topping Calzone XL Large

$18.99

Cheese Lovers Calzone Small

$9.99

Cheese Lovers Calzone Large

$16.99

Cheese Lovers Calzone XL Large

$18.99

4 Toppings Calzone Small

$11.99

4 Toppings Calzone Large

$19.99

4 Toppings Calzone XL Large

$22.99

Chicken Alfredo Calzone Small

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo Calzone Large

$19.99

Chicken Alfredo Calzone XL Large

$22.99

Classic Chicken Calzone Small

$11.99

Classic Chicken Calzone Large

$19.99

Classic Chicken Calzone XL-Large

$22.99

Meat Calzone Small

$11.99

Meat Calzone Large

$19.99

Meat Calzone XL Large

$22.99

Spinach & Broccoli Calzone Small

$10.99

Spinach & Broccoli Calzone Large

$16.99

Spinach & Broccoli Calzone XL-Large

$18.99

Supreme Calzone Small

$11.99

Supreme Calzone Large

$19.99

Supreme Calzone XL Large

$22.99

Meatball Calzone Small

$11.99

Meatball Calzone Large

$19.99

Meatball Calzone XL-Large

$22.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone Small

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone Large

$18.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone XL-Large

$21.99

STROMBOLI

1 Topping Stromboli Small

$8.99

1 Topping Stromboli Large

$16.99

Regular Stromboli Small

$10.99

Regular Stromboli Large

$17.99

Italian Stromboli Small

$9.99

Italian Stromboli Large

$16.99

Steak Stromboli Special Small

$11.99

Steak Stromboli Special Large

$20.99

Chicken Stromboli Special Small

$11.99

Chicken Stromboli Special Large

$20.99

4 Toppings Stromboli Small

$11.99

4 Toppings Stromboli Large

$20.99

Vegetarian Stromboli Small

$11.99

Vegetarian Stromboli Large

$17.99

New York Stromboli Small

$11.99

New York Stromboli Large

$19.99

Souvlaki Stromboli Small

$11.99

Souvlaki Stromboli Large

$19.99

DISHES

BAKED CHEESE TORTELLINI

$13.99

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$13.99

BAKED ZITI

$13.99

CHEESE MANICOTTI

$12.99

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$12.99

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$11.99

GIOVANNI'S MIX

$16.99

MEAT LASAGNA

$13.99

MIXED PASTA PLATE

$14.99

PASTA MARINARA

$9.99

PASTA WITH MEAT SAUCE

$11.99

PASTA WITH MEATBALLS

$11.99

SPAGHETTI AGLIO E OLIO

$11.99

SPICY MEATBALLS

$13.99

SPINACH RAVIOLI

$12.99

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$15.99

CHICKEN VEGETABLE

$14.99

CRISPY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.99

FETTUCCINE DAVINCI

$15.99

SPICY CHICKEN PASTA

$15.99

TOMATO BASIL CHICKEN PASTA

$15.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$13.99

VEGETABLE PENNE

$13.99

VEGETARIAN LASAGNA

$13.99

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$12.99

Lobster Ravioli With Shrimp

$16.99

MEDITERRANEAN SHRIMP PASTA

$15.99

PENNE WITH WHITE CLAM SAUCE AND SHRIMP

$17.99

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$16.99

SPICY TORTELLINI AND SHRIMP

$16.99

HALF / HALF PIZZA

Small 10" Pizza

$7.99

Large 14" Pizza

$9.99

Ex-Large 16" Pizza

$11.99

Greek Pizza

Manhattan Bridge Pizza

Meat Lovers

Philadelphia Pizza

Super Supreme Pizza

Vegetarian

Greek Pizza

Manhattan Bridge Pizza

Meat Lovers

Philadelphia Pizza

Super Supreme Pizza

Vegetarian

Greek Pizza

Manhattan Bridge Pizza

Meat Lovers

Philadelphia Pizza

Super Supreme Pizza

Vegetarian

HOT GRILLED SUBS

SM PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PLAIN

$9.99

LG PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PLAIN

$12.99

SM PHILLY CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE

$9.99

LG PHILLY CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE

$12.99

SM PIZZA STEAK

$9.99

LG PIZZA STEAK

$12.99

SM PHILLY MEXICAN

$9.99

LG PHILLY MEXICAN

$12.99

SM PHILLY CHEESE STEAK - THE WORKS

$9.99

LG PHILLY CHEESE STEAK - THE WORKS

$12.99

SM PEPPER STEAK

$9.99

LG PEPPER STEAK

$12.99

SM SPECIAL GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$9.99

LG SPECIAL GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$12.99

SM VEGETARIAN SUB

$8.99

LG VEGETARIAN SUB

$11.99

OVEN BAKED SUBS

SMALL PIZZA SUB

$9.99

LARGE PIZZA SUB

$12.99

SMALL PARMESAN SUB

$9.99

LARGE PARMESAN SUB

$12.99

HOT & COLD SUBS

SM HAM AND CHEESE SUB

$7.99

LG HAM AND CHEESE SUB

$10.99

SM TURKEY AND CHEESE SUB

$7.99

LG TURKEY AND CHEESE SUB

$10.99

SM HAM AND TURKEY SUB

$8.99

LG HAM AND TURKEY SUB

$11.99

SM THE ITALIAN SUB

$9.99

LG THE ITALIAN SUB

$12.99

GYROS & BUGERS

Beef Gyro

$8.99

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Cheeseburger 1/4 lb

$6.99

Cheeseburger 1/2 lb

$8.99

EXTRAS

Bowl of Meat Sauce

$2.99

Bowl of Meatballs

$3.99

Bowl of Marinara

$1.49

Bowl of Alfredo

$3.99

Basket of Garlic Bread

$1.99

Extra dressing or dipping sauce

$0.50

Cup of Tzatziki

$0.75

16oz Meat Sauce

$4.99

16oz Marinara

$4.99

16oz Alfredo

$4.99

16 oz Ranch

$4.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Add Chichen

$3.99

Add Shrimp

$4.99

Fetta Cheese

$1.99

Extra Gyro Meat

$4.99

Side Of Broccoli

$2.49

Basket Keto Bread

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$6.99

Kids Cheesburger

$6.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Pita Pizza

$6.99

Kids Ravioli Marinara

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Buffet

$5.99

NON-ALCOHOL

Coca-Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Pibb EXTRA

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened tea

$2.49

Water

Coffee

$1.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Gallon Tea

$5.99

DESSERT

Baklava

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cannoli

$2.99

Chocolate Tuxedo

$6.99

Coconut Cake

$4.99

Double Cannoli

$5.00

New York Cheese Cake

$5.99

Peanut Butter Mousse

$5.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.99

Vanilla Cannoli

$2.99

Keto Dessert

$5.99

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$4.99

Whole Keto Cake

$40.00

KETO ENTREES

Vegetables with Zucchini

$12.99

Baked Spaghetti

$13.99

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Fettuccine Davinci

$16.99

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

KETO HOT GRILLED SUBS

SM KETO PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PLAIN

$9.99

LG KETO PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PLAIN

$12.99

SM KETO PHILLY CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE

$8.99

LG KETO PHILLY CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE

$11.99

SM KETO PIZZA STEAK

$8.99

LG KETO PIZZA STEAK

$11.99

SM KETO PHILLY MEXICAN

$8.99

LG KETO PHILLY MEXICAN

$11.99

SM KETO PHILLY CHEESE STEAK - THE WORKS

$8.99

LG KETO PHILLY CHEESE STEAK - THE WORKS

$11.99

SM KETO PEPPER STEAK

$8.99

LG KETO PEPPER STEAK

$11.99

SM KETO SPECIAL GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$8.99

LG KETO SPECIAL GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$11.99

SM KETO VEGETARIAN SUB

$8.99

LG KETO VEGETARIAN SUB

$11.99

KETO OVEN BAKED SUBS

SM KETO PIZZA SUB

$8.99

LG KETO PIZZA SUB

$11.99

SM KETO PARMESAN SUB

$8.99

LG KETO PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

KETO HOT & COLD SUBS

SM KETO HAM AND CHEESE SUB

$8.99

LG KETO HAM AND CHEESE SUB

$11.99

SM KETO TURKEY AND CHEESE SUB

$8.99

LG KETO TURKEY AND CHEESE SUB

$11.99

SM HAM AND TURKEY SUB

$8.99

LG HAM AND TURKEY SUB

$11.99

SM KETO THE ITALIAN SUB

$8.99

LG KETO THE ITALIAN SUB

$11.99

KETO BURGERS

KETO 1/4 LB HAMBURGER

$6.99

KETO 1/2 LB HAMBURGER

$8.99

KETO 1/4 LB CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

KETO 1/2 LB CHEESBURGER

$8.99

KETO PIZZA

KETO CRUSTLESS PIZZA

$13.99

KETO DESSERTS

KETO CHEESECAKE

$5.99

(1) 14" 1 Topping Pizza with Cheesy Breadsticks

(1) 14" 1 Topping Pizza with Cheesy Breadsticks

$15.99

(2) 14" 1 Topping Pizzas

1st Pizza 14"

$19.99

2nd Pizza 14"

(4) 14" 1 Topping Pizzas

1st Pizza 14"

$35.99

2nd Pizza 14"

3rd Pizza 14"

4th Pizza 14"

Lasagna Deal

2 Lasagna Deal

$18.99

4 Lasagna

$35.99

Lasagna Sm

Sm Lasg

$185.00+

Fettuccine Davinci

Sm Salad

$225.00+

ADD

Grilled Chicken

$25.00

Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Grilled Steak

$30.00

Ham

$25.00

Turkey

$25.00

Pepperoni

$25.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY, TN 37615

Directions

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant image

