A map showing the location of Giovanni's Pizzeria & PastaView gallery

Giovanni's Pizzeria & Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

711 N Carancahua St 700

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiramisu
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo with salad & bread
Baked Ziti & Sausage with salad & bread

By The Slice

Cheese

$3.00

Pepperoni

$3.50

Sausage

$3.50

Margherita

$4.00

Capri (White)

$4.00

Combo

$4.00

Veggie Supreme

$4.00

Supreme

$4.00

MeatLovers

$4.00

Pasta Dishes

Mrs. Giovanni's Lasagna with salad & bread

$11.95

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with salad & bread

$11.95

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo with salad & bread

$11.95

Baked Ziti & Sausage with salad & bread

$11.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs with salad & bread

$11.95

Chicken Parm with salad & bread

$11.95

Ravioli with salad & bread

$11.95

Spaghetti and marinara with salad & bread

$9.95

Salads

Mediterranean Salad with Shrimp or chicken

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Small salad

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Cheese bread with marinara or ranch

$2.00

Desserts

Italian Cheesecake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$4.95

Italian Cannoli

$4.95

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.75

Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Up size

$1.50

Cup of ice small

$0.50

Cup of ice large

$1.00

Soda floats

$3.50

Black cow , brown cow

$3.75

Small ice tea

$2.00

Soups

Broccoli and cheese with bread , salad, drink

$11.00

Broccoli soup

$5.95

Dipping sauce/ sides

Ranch

$0.50

Garlic butter

$0.50

Jalp

$0.25

Up size to soda or 32 oz tea

$1.50

Marinara

$0.35

Other dressing

$0.50

Mushroom for pasta

$0.50

Specials

2 Pizza Small Salad

$10.50

1 pizza and salad

$7.00

Philly sandwich with Mac and cheese , chips

$10.95

Meatball sub with Mac and cheese , chips

$10.95

Whole full pizza

Pepperoni

$24.00

Combo

$27.00

Meatlovers

$27.00

Cheese

$18.00

Supreme

$27.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Lasagna, Spaghetti and Salads

Location

711 N Carancahua St 700, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Taste at 555 LLC - Taste at 555 - Tower II
orange star4.8 • 179
555 North Carancahua Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Dokyo Dauntaun - 424 N Chaparral St
orange starNo Reviews
424 N Chaparral St Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
CITRUS BISTRO
orange star4.6 • 100
500 N Shoreline Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
BUS - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 352
702 N Chaparral CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Central Kitchen Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
320 Lomax Street Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
The Exchange
orange star4.1 • 223
224 N Mesquite St Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi

Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE - POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
orange star4.2 • 488
4124 s staples st corpus christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Hester's Café - Lamar Park
orange star4.5 • 482
3812 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Tannins Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 481
3855 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corpus Christi
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston