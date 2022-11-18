Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giovanni's

No reviews yet

26900 Newport Road, Suite 112

Menifee, CA 92584

Order Again

Popular Items

16 Large Cheese Pizza
16 Meatlovers
Garlic Cheese Bread

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$12.00

6 Traditional Bone-in Wings

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

6 Mozzarella sticks

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$9.00

10 Beer battered shrimp, tossed in sweet chili sauce

Calamari

$9.00

1/2 Pound Calamari Strips

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

1/2 Pound Zucchini Sticks

Boneless Wings

$9.00

1/2 Pound Boneless Wings

Spicy Ravioli

$9.00

8 Spicy Ravioli's Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Homemade Mac N Cheese topped with Bread Crumbs

Pizza Bread

$4.00

French Roll cut in Half topped with Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese and Pepperoni

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.00

French roll cut in half covered in mozzarella cheese

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$6.00

4 oz Pan seared Blackened Ahi Tuna

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Breadsticks

$4.00

Breaded Shrimp

$9.00

Package Bread

$4.50

Italian Fries

$7.00

1 Pound Wings

$18.00

1/2 Garlic Bread

$1.00

1/2 Garlic Cheese Bread

$2.00

1/2 Pesto Cheese Bread

$4.50

1/2 Pizza Bread

$2.00

Salads and Soups

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens with Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Egg, Diced Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Black Olives, Avocado, and Tomato.

Chef Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Sliced Egg, Black Olives and Tomato.

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, and Tomato.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Mixed Green with Diced Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini.

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens with Mozzarella Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onions, Albacore Tuna, Sliced Egg and Tomato.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens with Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Black Olives, Tomato and Seared Blackened Ahi Tuna.

Small House Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens with Mozzarella Cheese, Carrots, Tomato and Cucumber.

Large House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens with Mozzarella Cheese, Carrots, Tomato and Cucumber.

Small Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Pepperoncini.

Large Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Pepperoncini.

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$4.00

Soup and Salad

$9.00

32 oz Soup

$11.00

3 Oz Diced Chicken

$2.25

Sandwiches

Hot French Dip Sandwich

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese on a toasted French Roll. Served with Au Jus.

Italian Hero Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, and Italian Dressing on a toasted French Roll.

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

Freshly sliced Pastrami, Provolone Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on a toasted French Roll.

Hot Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Three Meatballs and Meat Sauce inside a French Roll baked with Provolone Cheese on top.

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, and Italian Dressing on a toasted French Roll.

Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, lettuce, tomatoe, provolone cheese, and italian dresssing

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and italian dressing

Capicola Sandwich

$11.00

Capicola ham, lettuce, tomatoe, provolone cheese, and italian dressing

Salami Sandwich

$11.00

Salami, lettuce, tomatoe, provolone cheese, and italian dressing

Chicken Parm Italian Sandwich

$13.00

Parmesan Chicken breast, with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

Eggplant Parmesan, with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted French roll.

Italian Sausage Link Sandwich

$12.00

1 1/2 Sausage Links and Meat Sauce inside a French Roll, baked with Provolone Cheese on top.

Chicken Parm American Sandwich

$13.00

Parmesan chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoe, mayo, and mozzarrela cheese

Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Provolone cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing

Meatball Sliders

$10.00

3 Meatball Sliders topped with Meat sauce and mozzarela cheese

Roast Beef Sliders

$10.00

3 mini Roast beef sliders

Pastrami Sliders

$10.00

3 Pastrami Sliders

Turkey Sliders

$10.00

3 Turkey Slider

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

Italian House Favorites

Spaghetti

$11.00

Classic spaghetti with meat sauce

Spaghetti Meatballs

$14.00

Spaghetti and 3 meatballs with Meat sauce

Spaghetti Sausage

$14.00

Spaghetti and 1 sausage link with meat sauce

Angel Hair Pasta

$11.00

Angel Hair pasta with Meat sauce

Penne Pasta

$11.00

Penne Pasta with meat sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccini pasta smothered with Alfredo sauce

Napoli Herb Chicken and Pasta

$14.00

Chicken breast marinated in Napoli herb vinigrette, and seasoning, served with Spaghetti and meat sauce

Tortellini Pasta

$14.00

Ricotta filled tortelinni topped with meat sauce

Meat Ravioli

$12.00

5, Meat raviolis on a bed of speghetti topped with meat sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

5, Cheese filled raviolis on a bed of spaghetti topped with meat sauce

Gnocchi

$12.00

Delicious potato dumblings topped with meat sauce

Manicotti

$14.00

Three Italian rolled pasta filled with ricotta cheese, baked and covered with meat sauce

Canneloni

$14.00

Three Italian rolled pasta filled with italian beef and pork, baked and covered with meat sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Gluten free hand breaded chicken breast, topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with regular spaghetti and meat sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Breaded eggplant topped with marinera sauce and mozzarella chesse, served with regular spaghetti with marinera sauce

Meat Lasagna

$13.00

12-16 ounce Meat Lasagna topped with Meat sauce

Spinach Lasagna

$13.00

12-16 ounce Spinach Lasagna topped with Marinera Sauce

Spaghetti Garlic Mushroom

$12.00

Spaghetti with a Garlic Mushrroms Sauce

Specialty Entrees

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.00

Sliced Chicken breast served on Fettuccini covered with a creamy Alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

7 sautéed shrimp with garlic, simmered with alfredo sauce served on fettuccini noodles

Sausage and Peppers

$16.00

1/4 sausage link sliced and sautéed with onions, bell peppers,and fresh garlic, simmered with marinera sauce with a dash of white wine. Served on spaghetti

Gnocchi Ala Gio

$14.00

Our delicious potato dumblings covered with our secret homemade spicy alfredo sauce

Steaks, Seafood & Ribs

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

7 sautéed shrimp with garlic, simmered with alfredo sauce served on fettuccini noodles

Salmon Dinner

$25.00

Tender 7-8oz Norwegian Salmon filet cooked to perfection with your choice of 2 sides

Ahi Tuna Dinner

$23.00

8oz Ahi Tuna Filet, covered in Blackened seasoning and pan seared. servered with your choice of 2 sides

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs Ala Cart

$16.50

6 to 7 fork of the bone pork loin back ribs

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs Dinner

$21.50

6 to 7 fork of the bone pork loin back ribs served with your choice of 2 sides

Full Rack BBQ Ribs Ala Cart

$33.00

12 to 14 fork of the bone pork loin back ribs

Full Rack BBQ Ribs Dinner

$38.00

12 to 14 fork of the bone pork loin back ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides

Sides

1 Meatball

$1.50

3 Meatballs

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Napoli Breast

$4.50

Chicken Parmesan Breast

$5.00

French Fries

$3.75

Broccoli

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Potato Salad

$3.50

Bacon Bits

$1.50

Pepperoncinis

$1.50

12oz Salad dressing

$3.50

12oz Sauce

$3.50

32oz Sauce

$10.00

32oz Salad dressing

$8.00

Steak Only

$10.00

Eggplant Only

$6.00

Salmon Only

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$5.50

Pizza Top Sides

$1.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Egg

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

12oz Parm Cheese

$2.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$11.00

Gluten Free Spaghetti covered with meat sauce

Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Gluten free Raviolis

10 Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

10

14 Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00

14

Gluten Free Vegetable Ravioli

$11.00

Desserts

Italian Cream Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cannoli

$8.00

GF Chocolate Cake

$8.00

GF Lava Cake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Sundae

$4.00

Pizza Nuts

$4.00

Quart Ice Cream

$8.00

Big Momma

Big Momma Spaghetti

$20.00

4 Pounds of Spaghetti with Meat sauce and Garlic Bread

Big Momma Meal Deal

$40.00

Large Cheese Pizza, 4 LBS of spaghetti with Meat sauce and Garlic bread

8" Bambino

8 Bambino Cheese Pizza

$5.00

8" Pizza with four slices

8 Meatlovers

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball pieces, sausage

8 Vegetarian

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, fresh Tomatoes

8 Hawaiian

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Bacon Pieces, Pineapple

8 Cadillac

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, 3 Cheeses (Mozzarella, Chedder, Parmesan) Cooked Tomotoes, Basil

8 Gio Special

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, Pepperoni, and Sausage

8 BBQ Chicken

$9.00

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, diced chicken breast

8 Sweet Chili Chicken

$9.00

Sweet Chili sauce, mozzarella and chedder cheese, red onions, diced chicken breast

8 Southwest

$9.00

Pizza Sauce, light Cheese, diced onions and jalapenos, fresh garlic, Topped with fresh avacado and cilantro

8 Pesto Chicken

$9.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken breast, topped with fresh tomatoes

8 Thai Chicken

$9.00

Peanut Thia sauce, cheese, onions, carrots, peanuts, and diced chicken,topped with fresh cilantro

8 Alfredo Chicken

$9.00

Alfredo sauce, cheese, diced chick

8 Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

pizza sauce, cheese, Black pepper, red pepper, diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce

8 Breakfast Pizza

$9.00

pizza sauce, cheese, bacon bits, diced ham, egg and black pepper

Dough ball

$4.00

10" Small

10 Small Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10

10 Meatlovers

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball pieces, sausage

10 Vegetarian

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, fresh Tomatoes

10 Hawaiian

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Bacon Pieces, Pineapple

10 Cadillac

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, 3 Cheeses (Mozzarella, Chedder, Parmesan) Cooked Tomotoes, Basil

10 Gio Special

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, Pepperoni, and Sausage

10 BBQ Chicken

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, diced chicken breast

10 Sweet Chili Chicken

$13.00

Sweet Chili sauce, mozzarella and chedder cheese, red onions, diced chicken breast

10 Southwest

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, light Cheese, diced onions and jalapenos, fresh garlic, Topped with fresh avacado and cilantro

10 Pesto Chicken

$13.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken breast, topped with fresh tomatoes

10 Thai Chicken

$13.00

Peanut Thia sauce, cheese, onions, carrots, peanuts, and diced chicken,topped with fresh cilantro

10 Alfredo Chicken

$13.00

Alfredo sauce, cheese, diced chick

10 Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

pizza sauce, cheese, Black pepper, red pepper, diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce

10 Breakfast pizza

$13.00

pizza sauce, cheese, bacon bits, diced ham, egg and black pepper

12" Medium

12 Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.00

12

12 Meatlovers

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball pieces, sausage

12 Vegetarian

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, fresh Tomatoes

12 Hawaiian

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Bacon Pieces, Pineapple

12 Cadillac

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, 3 Cheeses (Mozzarella, Chedder, Parmesan) Cooked Tomotoes, Basil

12 Gio Special

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, Pepperoni, and Sausage

12 BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, diced chicken breast

12 Sweet Chili Chicken

$18.00

Sweet Chili sauce, mozzarella and chedder cheese, red onions, diced chicken breast

12 Southwest

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, light Cheese, diced onions and jalapenos, fresh garlic, Topped with fresh avacado and cilantro

12 Pesto Chicken

$18.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken breast, topped with fresh tomatoes

12 Thai Chicken

$18.00

Peanut Thia sauce, cheese, onions, carrots, peanuts, and diced chicken,topped with fresh cilantro

12 Alfredo Chicken

$18.00

Alfredo sauce, cheese, diced chick

12 Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

pizza sauce, cheese, Black pepper, red pepper, diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce

12 Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

pizza sauce, cheese, bacon bits, diced ham, egg and black pepper

16" Large

16 Large Cheese Pizza

$17.00

16" Cheese Pizza Choice of crust style and option to add toppings. 12 slices.

16 Meatlovers

$27.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball Pieces, and Sausage.

16 Vegetarian

$24.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

16 Hawaiian

$24.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon Pieces, and Pineapple.

16 Cadillac

$24.00

Pizza Sauce, 3 Cheeses (Mozzarella, Chedder, Parmesan) Cooked Tomotoes, and dried Basil.

16 Gio Special

$28.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, and Sausage.

16 BBQ Chicken

$26.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Chicken Breast.

16 Sweet Chili Chicken

$26.00

Sweet Chili sauce, mozzarella and chedder cheese, red onions, diced chicken breast

16 Southwest

$26.00

Pizza Sauce, Light Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Onions and Jalapenos, Fresh Garlic, Topped with Fresh Avocado and Cilantro.

16 Pesto Chicken

$28.00

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken Breast, topped with Fresh Tomatoes.

16 Thai Chicken

$26.00

Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Carrots, Peanuts, and Diced Chicken. Topped with Fresh Cilantro.

16 Alfredo Chicken

$27.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Diced Chicken.

16 Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Pepper, Red Pepper Flakes, Diced Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.

16 Breakfast pizza

$24.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Ham, Egg and Black Pepper.

Large Dough

$7.00

Calzone

Calzone

$13.00

Special Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, and Mushroom. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, and Mushroom. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Hawaiian Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Ham and Pineapple. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Cadillac Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Basil and Fresh Tomatoes. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Meatlovers Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Diced Ham and Crumbled Meatball Pieces. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken and Red Onion. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Sweet Chili Chicken

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Sweet Chili Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken and Red Onion. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Pesto Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken and Fresh Tomatoes. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Thai Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken, Carrots, Peanuts, Red Onion and Cilantro. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Alfredo Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Diced Chicken. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Pepper, Red Pepper Flakes and Diced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.

Kids Meals

Kids Grinder

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Spag 1 Ball

$6.50

Kids Angel Hair

$5.00

Kids Cheese Rav

$6.00

Kids Meat Rav

$6.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Fettuccini

$8.00

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.00

Large Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cherry Pepsi

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Juice

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Mocha Coffee

$3.00

Small Drinks

Small Pepsi

$1.50

Small Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Small Mt. Dew

$1.50

Small Sierra Mist

$1.50

Small Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Small Rootbeer

$1.50

Small Raspberry Tea

$1.50

Small Iced Tea

$1.50

Small Lemonade

$1.50

Small Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Small Shirley Temple

$2.50

Small Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Small Milk

$2.50

Small Juice

$2.50

Small Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

2 Liters

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.00

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$4.00

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$4.00

Beer

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

MGD

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bud Zero N/A

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Sam Adams

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

ABK Edel

$8.00

ABK Dark Lager

$8.00

Space Dust

$8.00

Kilt Lifter

$8.00

Hefeweizen

$8.00

Wine

White Zin

$7.00

Reisling

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chablis

$7.00

Blush

$7.00

Burgandy

$7.00

Lambrusco

$7.00

Chianti

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet Sav

$7.00

Sangiovese

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Champagne

$4.00

Sangria

$7.00

Bottle Wine

$24.00

Corking Fee

$10.00

1/2 Price Bottle

$12.00

Bottle Champagne

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

PIZZA, PASTA AND MORE! ITALIAN FAVORITES.

Website

Location

26900 Newport Road, Suite 112, Menifee, CA 92584

Directions

