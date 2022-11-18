Giovanni's
26900 Newport Road, Suite 112
Menifee, CA 92584
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
6 Traditional Bone-in Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella sticks
Sweet Chili Shrimp
10 Beer battered shrimp, tossed in sweet chili sauce
Calamari
1/2 Pound Calamari Strips
Zucchini Sticks
1/2 Pound Zucchini Sticks
Boneless Wings
1/2 Pound Boneless Wings
Spicy Ravioli
8 Spicy Ravioli's Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Mac N Cheese
Homemade Mac N Cheese topped with Bread Crumbs
Pizza Bread
French Roll cut in Half topped with Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese and Pepperoni
Garlic Cheese Bread
French roll cut in half covered in mozzarella cheese
Ahi Tuna Appetizer
4 oz Pan seared Blackened Ahi Tuna
Sauteed Mushrooms
Garlic Bread
Breadsticks
Breaded Shrimp
Package Bread
Italian Fries
1 Pound Wings
1/2 Garlic Bread
1/2 Garlic Cheese Bread
1/2 Pesto Cheese Bread
1/2 Pizza Bread
Salads and Soups
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens with Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Egg, Diced Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Black Olives, Avocado, and Tomato.
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Sliced Egg, Black Olives and Tomato.
Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, and Tomato.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Mixed Green with Diced Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini.
Tuna Salad
Mixed Greens with Mozzarella Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onions, Albacore Tuna, Sliced Egg and Tomato.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed Greens with Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Black Olives, Tomato and Seared Blackened Ahi Tuna.
Small House Salad
Mixed Greens with Mozzarella Cheese, Carrots, Tomato and Cucumber.
Large House Salad
Mixed Greens with Mozzarella Cheese, Carrots, Tomato and Cucumber.
Small Side Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Pepperoncini.
Large Side Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Pepperoncini.
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Soup and Salad
32 oz Soup
3 Oz Diced Chicken
Sandwiches
Hot French Dip Sandwich
Freshly Sliced Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese on a toasted French Roll. Served with Au Jus.
Italian Hero Sandwich
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, and Italian Dressing on a toasted French Roll.
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Freshly sliced Pastrami, Provolone Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on a toasted French Roll.
Hot Meatball Sandwich
Three Meatballs and Meat Sauce inside a French Roll baked with Provolone Cheese on top.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, and Italian Dressing on a toasted French Roll.
Ham Sandwich
Ham, lettuce, tomatoe, provolone cheese, and italian dresssing
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and italian dressing
Capicola Sandwich
Capicola ham, lettuce, tomatoe, provolone cheese, and italian dressing
Salami Sandwich
Salami, lettuce, tomatoe, provolone cheese, and italian dressing
Chicken Parm Italian Sandwich
Parmesan Chicken breast, with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Eggplant Parmesan, with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted French roll.
Italian Sausage Link Sandwich
1 1/2 Sausage Links and Meat Sauce inside a French Roll, baked with Provolone Cheese on top.
Chicken Parm American Sandwich
Parmesan chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoe, mayo, and mozzarrela cheese
Veggie Sandwich
Provolone cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing
Meatball Sliders
3 Meatball Sliders topped with Meat sauce and mozzarela cheese
Roast Beef Sliders
3 mini Roast beef sliders
Pastrami Sliders
3 Pastrami Sliders
Turkey Sliders
3 Turkey Slider
BBQ Beef Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Italian House Favorites
Spaghetti
Classic spaghetti with meat sauce
Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti and 3 meatballs with Meat sauce
Spaghetti Sausage
Spaghetti and 1 sausage link with meat sauce
Angel Hair Pasta
Angel Hair pasta with Meat sauce
Penne Pasta
Penne Pasta with meat sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta smothered with Alfredo sauce
Napoli Herb Chicken and Pasta
Chicken breast marinated in Napoli herb vinigrette, and seasoning, served with Spaghetti and meat sauce
Tortellini Pasta
Ricotta filled tortelinni topped with meat sauce
Meat Ravioli
5, Meat raviolis on a bed of speghetti topped with meat sauce
Cheese Ravioli
5, Cheese filled raviolis on a bed of spaghetti topped with meat sauce
Gnocchi
Delicious potato dumblings topped with meat sauce
Manicotti
Three Italian rolled pasta filled with ricotta cheese, baked and covered with meat sauce
Canneloni
Three Italian rolled pasta filled with italian beef and pork, baked and covered with meat sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Gluten free hand breaded chicken breast, topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with regular spaghetti and meat sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant topped with marinera sauce and mozzarella chesse, served with regular spaghetti with marinera sauce
Meat Lasagna
12-16 ounce Meat Lasagna topped with Meat sauce
Spinach Lasagna
12-16 ounce Spinach Lasagna topped with Marinera Sauce
Spaghetti Garlic Mushroom
Spaghetti with a Garlic Mushrroms Sauce
Specialty Entrees
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Sliced Chicken breast served on Fettuccini covered with a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
7 sautéed shrimp with garlic, simmered with alfredo sauce served on fettuccini noodles
Sausage and Peppers
1/4 sausage link sliced and sautéed with onions, bell peppers,and fresh garlic, simmered with marinera sauce with a dash of white wine. Served on spaghetti
Gnocchi Ala Gio
Our delicious potato dumblings covered with our secret homemade spicy alfredo sauce
Steaks, Seafood & Ribs
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
7 sautéed shrimp with garlic, simmered with alfredo sauce served on fettuccini noodles
Salmon Dinner
Tender 7-8oz Norwegian Salmon filet cooked to perfection with your choice of 2 sides
Ahi Tuna Dinner
8oz Ahi Tuna Filet, covered in Blackened seasoning and pan seared. servered with your choice of 2 sides
1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs Ala Cart
6 to 7 fork of the bone pork loin back ribs
1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs Dinner
6 to 7 fork of the bone pork loin back ribs served with your choice of 2 sides
Full Rack BBQ Ribs Ala Cart
12 to 14 fork of the bone pork loin back ribs
Full Rack BBQ Ribs Dinner
12 to 14 fork of the bone pork loin back ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides
Sides
1 Meatball
3 Meatballs
Sausage
Chicken Breast
Napoli Breast
Chicken Parmesan Breast
French Fries
Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes
Sauteed Veggies
Potato Salad
Bacon Bits
Pepperoncinis
12oz Salad dressing
12oz Sauce
32oz Sauce
32oz Salad dressing
Steak Only
Eggplant Only
Salmon Only
Side Shrimp
Pizza Top Sides
Side Avocado
Side Egg
Ready At
Extra Dressing
Open Food
12oz Parm Cheese
Gluten Free
Big Momma
8" Bambino
8 Bambino Cheese Pizza
8" Pizza with four slices
8 Meatlovers
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball pieces, sausage
8 Vegetarian
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, fresh Tomatoes
8 Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Bacon Pieces, Pineapple
8 Cadillac
Pizza Sauce, 3 Cheeses (Mozzarella, Chedder, Parmesan) Cooked Tomotoes, Basil
8 Gio Special
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, Pepperoni, and Sausage
8 BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, diced chicken breast
8 Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet Chili sauce, mozzarella and chedder cheese, red onions, diced chicken breast
8 Southwest
Pizza Sauce, light Cheese, diced onions and jalapenos, fresh garlic, Topped with fresh avacado and cilantro
8 Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken breast, topped with fresh tomatoes
8 Thai Chicken
Peanut Thia sauce, cheese, onions, carrots, peanuts, and diced chicken,topped with fresh cilantro
8 Alfredo Chicken
Alfredo sauce, cheese, diced chick
8 Buffalo Chicken
pizza sauce, cheese, Black pepper, red pepper, diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce
8 Breakfast Pizza
pizza sauce, cheese, bacon bits, diced ham, egg and black pepper
Dough ball
10" Small
10 Small Cheese Pizza
10
10 Meatlovers
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball pieces, sausage
10 Vegetarian
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, fresh Tomatoes
10 Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Bacon Pieces, Pineapple
10 Cadillac
Pizza Sauce, 3 Cheeses (Mozzarella, Chedder, Parmesan) Cooked Tomotoes, Basil
10 Gio Special
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, Pepperoni, and Sausage
10 BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, diced chicken breast
10 Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet Chili sauce, mozzarella and chedder cheese, red onions, diced chicken breast
10 Southwest
Pizza Sauce, light Cheese, diced onions and jalapenos, fresh garlic, Topped with fresh avacado and cilantro
10 Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken breast, topped with fresh tomatoes
10 Thai Chicken
Peanut Thia sauce, cheese, onions, carrots, peanuts, and diced chicken,topped with fresh cilantro
10 Alfredo Chicken
Alfredo sauce, cheese, diced chick
10 Buffalo Chicken
pizza sauce, cheese, Black pepper, red pepper, diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce
10 Breakfast pizza
pizza sauce, cheese, bacon bits, diced ham, egg and black pepper
12" Medium
12 Medium Cheese Pizza
12
12 Meatlovers
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball pieces, sausage
12 Vegetarian
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, fresh Tomatoes
12 Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Bacon Pieces, Pineapple
12 Cadillac
Pizza Sauce, 3 Cheeses (Mozzarella, Chedder, Parmesan) Cooked Tomotoes, Basil
12 Gio Special
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Bell Pepper Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives, Pepperoni, and Sausage
12 BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, diced chicken breast
12 Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet Chili sauce, mozzarella and chedder cheese, red onions, diced chicken breast
12 Southwest
Pizza Sauce, light Cheese, diced onions and jalapenos, fresh garlic, Topped with fresh avacado and cilantro
12 Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken breast, topped with fresh tomatoes
12 Thai Chicken
Peanut Thia sauce, cheese, onions, carrots, peanuts, and diced chicken,topped with fresh cilantro
12 Alfredo Chicken
Alfredo sauce, cheese, diced chick
12 Buffalo Chicken
pizza sauce, cheese, Black pepper, red pepper, diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce
12 Breakfast Pizza
pizza sauce, cheese, bacon bits, diced ham, egg and black pepper
16" Large
16 Large Cheese Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza Choice of crust style and option to add toppings. 12 slices.
16 Meatlovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball Pieces, and Sausage.
16 Vegetarian
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes
16 Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon Pieces, and Pineapple.
16 Cadillac
Pizza Sauce, 3 Cheeses (Mozzarella, Chedder, Parmesan) Cooked Tomotoes, and dried Basil.
16 Gio Special
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, and Sausage.
16 BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Chicken Breast.
16 Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet Chili sauce, mozzarella and chedder cheese, red onions, diced chicken breast
16 Southwest
Pizza Sauce, Light Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Onions and Jalapenos, Fresh Garlic, Topped with Fresh Avocado and Cilantro.
16 Pesto Chicken
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken Breast, topped with Fresh Tomatoes.
16 Thai Chicken
Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Carrots, Peanuts, and Diced Chicken. Topped with Fresh Cilantro.
16 Alfredo Chicken
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Diced Chicken.
16 Buffalo Chicken
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Pepper, Red Pepper Flakes, Diced Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.
16 Breakfast pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Ham, Egg and Black Pepper.
Large Dough
Calzone
Calzone
Special Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, and Mushroom. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Veggie Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, and Mushroom. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Hawaiian Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Ham and Pineapple. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Cadillac Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Basil and Fresh Tomatoes. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Meatlovers Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Diced Ham and Crumbled Meatball Pieces. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken and Red Onion. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Sweet Chili Chicken
Baked Calzone filled with Sweet Chili Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken and Red Onion. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Pesto Chicken Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken and Fresh Tomatoes. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Thai Chicken Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken, Carrots, Peanuts, Red Onion and Cilantro. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Alfredo Chicken Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Diced Chicken. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Baked Calzone filled with Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Pepper, Red Pepper Flakes and Diced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Topped with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Large Drinks
Small Drinks
Small Pepsi
Small Diet Pepsi
Small Mt. Dew
Small Sierra Mist
Small Dr. Pepper
Small Rootbeer
Small Raspberry Tea
Small Iced Tea
Small Lemonade
Small Arnold Palmer
Small Shirley Temple
Small Cherry Pepsi
Small Milk
Small Juice
Small Strawberry Lemonade
Small Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Pellegrino
2 Liters
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
PIZZA, PASTA AND MORE! ITALIAN FAVORITES.
26900 Newport Road, Suite 112, Menifee, CA 92584