Giovanni's Bicycle Club
487 Sylvan Ave
Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632
Popular Items
Beverages
Cold Appetizers
Fresh Mozzarella
roasted peppers & fresh basil
Cold Anipasto
ham, salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, roasted peppers & anchovies
Burrata Cheese
Shrimp Cocktail - per shrimp
jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce
Clams on a half shell (6)
Clams on a half shell (12)
1/2 Dozen Oysters
Hot Appetizers
Fried Calamari
served with marinara sauce
Grilled Calamari
in a garlic lemon sauce
Scungilli & Calamari Marinara
Grill Octopus
Clams Oreganata (6)
baked clams in a garlic lemon sauce
Clams Oreganata (12)
baked clams in a garlic lemon sauce
Mussels Giovanni
sautéed in a rich marinara
Maryland Crab Cakes
served with Russian dressing
Coconut Shrimp
French fries & honey mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara sauce
Chicken Fingers
with French fries & honey mustard
Fried Zucchini
served with marinara sauce
Buffalo Wings (10)
hot or mild, celery, carrots & blue cheese
Buffalo Wings (20)
hot or mild, celery, carrots & blue cheese
Bruschetta
onion, tomato, garlic, parsley, parmesan cheese & olive oil on Italian bread
Grilled Vegetables
eggplant, zucchini, red peppers & portabello mushrooms
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Bread with Pepperoni & Cheese
Hot Antipasto
baked clams, shrimp, mussels & eggplant rollatini
Polpette Di Formaggio
Spiedini Alla Romana
Mussels Scarpariello
Fried Calamari W Cherry Peppers
Soups
Salads
Mixed Green Salad
mixed field greens, tomato, onion, house dressing
Bike Chopped Salad
romaine lettuce, cucumber, feta cheese tomato, olives, roasted peppers, Italian vinaigrette
Tri Colori Salad
arugula, radicchio, and endive
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
avocado, plum tomato, hickory smoked bacon, hardboiled egg and gorgonzola cheese over a bed of mixed greens with viniagrette
Seafood Salad
calamari, scungilli, shrimp, and scallops
Mayan Sun Salad (Salmon)
sautéed salmon, southwestern spices, roasted corn, black bean salsa, corn tortillas and guacamole, roasted peppers & lime vinaigrette
Mayan Sun Salad (Chicken)
chicken southwestern spices, roasted corn, black bean salsa, corn tortillas and guacamole, roasted peppers & lime vinaigrette
Crab Meat & Avocado Salad
crab meat with avocado, tomato, and arugula with balsamic vinaigrette and kalamata olives
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, and caesar dressing
Giovanni Salad
lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, avocado, olives, onion and pepperoncini
Greek Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, red onion, in oil & vinegar
Asian Shrimp Salad
honey and soy glazed broiled shrimp snow peas, shitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, spring onions, peanuts, watercress & ginger sesame dressing
Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad
pan seared loin of tuna crusted with sesame seeds with endive, baby spinach, and citrus vinaigrette
Toscana Salad
Grilled shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat, avocado, roasted red peppers, topped with crumbled blue cheese over mesclun
Steak Salad
tender grilled steak served over a bed of mixed greens and topped with gorgonzola cheese
Risotto
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Penne Alla Vodka
Fettuccine Alfredo
Stuffed Shells
Homemade Lasagna
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti with Garlic & Oil
Baked Manicotti
Rigatoni Bolognese
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Penne Rabe Shrimp
Penne Alla Anisa
melted mozzarella, arugula and garlic in tomato sauce
Penne Rabe Chicken
Penne Rabe Sausage
Fettuccine Primavera
garden vegetables, alfredo sauce, or tomato sauce
Fettuccine Dejana
homemade spinach fettuccine, grilled chicken, shrimp, and mushrooms in marinara sauce
Tortellini Bosscaiola
peas, prosciutto, mushrooms, pink sauce
Linguini Shrimp & Broccoli
garlic and oil
Linguini Giovanni
shrimp and clams in a light red sauce
Linguini Nera Arabiata
homemade black linguini, chunks of lobster, shrimp & mussels in a spicy marinara sauce
Lobster Ravioli
topped with fresh tomato sauce
Capellini Al Amanda
shrimp, scallops & arugula, light red sauce
Fusilli Al Alvina
shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, garlic & oil
Sweet Red Pepper Linguini
chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, roasted peppers in a light cream sauce
Bike Rigatoni
with chicken, cherry peppers, red & green bell peppers in a spicy marinara sauce
Farfalle Alla Pesto
bowtie pasta, sun-dried tomato & grilled chicken in a creamy pesto sauce
Orechiette Di Casa Sausage
broccoli rabe, sausage or chicken, garlic & oil
Ravioli Aragosta
ravioli with lobster, calamari in vodka sauce
Linguini with Red or White Clam Sauce
Tortelini Alfredo
Baked Gnocchi
Oreciette Di Casa Chicken
Linguini Red Clam Sauce
Gnocchi Pesto
Tricolor Fusilli Siciliana
Bowtie Rabe Chicken
Bowtie Rabe Sausage
Pappardelle Bolognese
Bucatini Lemon
Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded cutlet baked mozzarella and tomato sauce
Chicken Marsala
breast of chicken sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine
Chicken Francese
breast of chicken lightly battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and wine
Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Primavera
breast of chicken sautéed, vegetables in a light brown sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
boneless chicken in marinara, peppers, mushrooms
Chicken Piccata
with lemon, butter, white wine and capers
Chicken Scarpariello
with lemon, garlic, white wine, and cherry peppers
Chicken Giovanni
breast of chicken sautéed with white wine, garlic, lemon sauce, and sliced sausage
Bike Chicken Rollatini
breast of chicken with prosciutto & mozz, sautéed in marsala and mushroom sauce
Grilled Chicken Capriccioso
chicken breast grilled or fried, topped with diced tomato, red onion, and vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Capriccioso
Chicken 487
Chicken Margarita
Veal
Veal Parmigiana
breaded veal cutlet tomato sauce &mozzarella
Veal Marsala
medallions of veal sautéed with mushrooms, butter marsala wine and brown sauce
Veal Piccata
with lemon, butter, white wine & capers
Veal Francese
lightly battered sautéed in lemon, butter and white wine
Veal Capriccioso
breaded veal cutlet topped with diced tomato, red onion, and vinaigrette
Bike Veal Giovanni
medallions of veal, slices of prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella sautéd in ligth red sauce
Veal Triestina
medallions of veal sautéd with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, lemon and white wine
Veal A La Seva
Veal Saltimboca
Steaks & Chops
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
slow-cooked covered in a rich barbecue sauce
Rib-Eye Steak
Broiled Shell Steak
tender and cooked to desired temperature
Filet Mignon
pan-seared and glazed in cabernet wine, mushroom, and shallot sauce
Steak Pizzaiola
with peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Surf and Turf
tender filet mignon alongside broiled lobster tail
Broiled Baby Lamp Chops
with herb roasted potatos
Broiled Pork Chops
Pork Chops Pizzaoila
light marinara sauce with pepper, mushrooms and onions
Broiled Pork Chops w/ Vinegar Peppers
Pork Chop Special
Italian Specialties
Seafood🐟
Shrimp Parmigiana
breaded and deep fried, baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Fried Shrimp
fried to a golden brown, served with tartar sauce
Shrimp Scampi
tender shrimp broiled in garlic, white wine, lemon and butter sauce
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp Francese
shrimp lightly battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and white wine
Stuffed Shrimp
shrimp filled with crabmeat in lemon, white wine, and garlic sauce
Bike Seafood Combination
shrimp, scallops, clams, filet of sole and lobster tail
Giovanni Seafood
shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, clams and lobster tail in marinara sauce
Mussels Marinara
sautéed in a rich marinara sauce with garlic
Broiled Salmon
in a lemon and white wine sauce
Broiled Filet of Sole
filet of sole broiled in a lemon, white wine sauce
Fried Sole
Broiled Scallops
Sea Bass Over Grill Veggies
Broiled Lobster Tails
two 7oz tails in a lemon and white wine sauce
Live Lobster MP
broiled, steamed, oreganata, or marinara
Broiled Filet of Branzino
Hot Heros
Chicken Cutlet Hero
Chicken Parm Hero
Grilled Chicken Hero
Meatball Hero
Meatball Parm Hero
Veal Cutlet Hero
Veal Parm Hero
Eggplant Hero
Sausage & Peppers Hero
Eggplant Parm Hero
Shrimp Hero
Shrimp Parm Hero
Cheese Steak W Onions Hero
Giovanni Steak Hero
Burgers🍔
Cheese Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Cheese Burger Deluxe
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Hamburger
lettuce, tomato & red onion
Hamburger Deluxe
lettuce, tomato & red onion
Bacon Cheddar
sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms
Bacon Cheddar Deluxe
sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms
BBQ Grilled Chicken On Bun
crisp bacon, sautéed onions, gorgonzola cheese
BBQ Grilled Chicken Deluxe
crisp bacon, sautéed onions, gorgonzola cheese
House BBQ Burger
bacon and melted cheddar with onions and BBQ sauce
House BBQ Burger Deluxe
bacon and melted cheddar with onions and BBQ sauce
Mushroom Burger
burger covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss cheese, and mayo
Mushroom Burger Deluxe
burger covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss cheese, and mayo
Blue Burger
crumbled blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Blue Burger Deluxe
crumbled blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Philly Burger
American cheese with sautéed peppers mushrooms, and onion
Philly Burger Deluxe
American cheese with sautéed peppers mushrooms, and onion
Bike Burger
fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and basil
Bike Burger Deluxe
fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and basil
Hot Wraps🌯
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
with roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil, and vinaigrette dressing
Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Wrap
with tomato and honey mustard
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
with roasted peppers and romaine lettuce
BBQ Chicken Wrap
with red onions and melted mozzarella
Steak Mozzarella Wrap
with mushrooms, peppers and onions
Grilled Vegetables Wrap
eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms and roasted peppers
Grilled Shrimp and Portobello Mushrooms Wrap
mozzarella in a honey glaze balsamic
Cold Wraps🌯
Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella Wrap
with arugula and fresh basil in a honey glazed balsamic
Turkey and Swiss Wrap
with mixed greens, tomatoes, and honey mustard
Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella Wrap
with fresh basil
Giovanni Cold Cut Combo Wrap
Capicolla, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato & roasted peppers
Large Pizza🍕
LG Cheese Pizza
LG Margherita Pizza
LG Best Seller Pizza
sausage & mushroom
LG Pork King Pizza
sausage, ham & salami
LG Hot & Wild Pizza
pepperoni & fresh garlic
LG Prosciutto Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula
LG The Bike Pizza
fresh mozzarella, eggplant, plum tomato, ricotta & fresh garlic
LG Giovanni Special Pizza
5 toppings of your choice
LG Primavera Pizza
broccoli, mozzarella, spinach, fresh tomatoes & sauce
LG Vegetarian Pizza
peppers, onions, garlic, mushrooms, broccoli & zucchini
LG Chicken Cutlet Pizza
in tomato sauce with mozzarella
LG Chicken Marsala Pizza
breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in marsala wine
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
tender chicken pizza in a spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing & celery
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken cutlet in a bbq sauce
LG Alla Vodka Pizza
grilled chicken in a vodka sauce & mozzarella
LG Chicken Pesto Pizza
zesty pesto sauce with roasted peppers over melted fresh mozzarella
LG Shrimp Delight Pizza
shrimp, fresh garlic & parsley
LG Fisherman Special Pizza
shrimp, clams, scallops & calamari
LG Quattro Stagioni Pizza
ham, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & peppers
LG Pizza Bianca
ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
LG Quattro Formaggi Pizza
four cheeses
Free Personal Pizza
Free Personal Margarita Pizza
Personal Pizza🍕
Personal Cheese Pizza
Personal Margherita Pizza
Personal Best Seller Pizza
sausage & mushroom
Personal Pork King Pizza
sausage, ham & salami
Personal Hot & Wild Pizza
pepperoni & fresh garlic
Personal Prosciutto Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula
Personal The Bike Pizza
fresh mozzarella, eggplant, plum tomato, ricotta & fresh garlic
Personal Giovanni Special Pizza
5 toppings of your choice
Personal Primavera Pizza
broccoli, mozzarella, spinach, fresh tomatoes & sauce
Personal Vegetarian Pizza
peppers, onions, garlic, mushrooms, broccoli & zucchini
Personal Chicken Cutlet Pizza
in tomato sauce with mozzarella
Personal Chicken Marsala Pizza
breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in marsala wine
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
tender chicken pizza in a spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing & celery
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken cutlet in a bbq sauce
Personal Alla Vodka Pizza
grilled chicken in a vodka sauce & mozzarella
Personal Chicken Pesto Pizza
zesty pesto sauce with roasted peppers over melted fresh mozzarella
Personal Shrimp Delight Pizza
shrimp, fresh garlic & parsley
Personal Fisherman Special Pizza
shrimp, clams, scallops & calamari
Personal Quattro Stagioni Pizza
ham, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & peppers
Personal Pizza Bianca
ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
Personal Quattro Formaggi Pizza
four cheeses
Sicilian Pizza🍕
Sicilian Cheese
Sicilian Margherita
Sicilian The Best Seller
sausage & mushroom
Sicilian The Pork King
sausage, ham & salami
Sicilian Hot & Wild
pepperoni & fresh garlic
Sicilian Prosciutto
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula
Sicilian The Bike
fresh mozzarella, eggplant, plum tomato, ricotta & fresh garlic
Sicilian Giovanni Special
5 toppings of your choice
Sicilian Primavera
broccoli, mozzarella, spinach, fresh tomatoes & sauce
Sicilian The Vegetarian
peppers, onions, garlic, mushrooms, broccoli & zucchini
Sicilian Chicken Cutlet
in tomato sauce with mozzarella
Sicilian Chicken Marsala
breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in marsala wine
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken
tender chicken pizza in a spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing & celery
Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken cutlet in a bbq sauce
Sicilian Alla Vodka
grilled chicken in a vodka sauce & mozzarella
Sicilian Chicken Pesto
zesty pesto sauce with roasted peppers over melted fresh mozzarella
Sicilian Shrimp Delight
shrimp, fresh garlic & parsley
Sicilian Fisherman Special
shrimp, clams, scallops & calamari
Sicilian Quattro Stagioni
ham, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & peppers
Sicilian Pizza Bianca
ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
Sicilian Quattro Formaggi
four cheeses
Side Orders
Desserts 🍦🍧🍰
Toasted Almond Cake
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Chocolate Explosion Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream
Tiramisu
New York Cheesecake
Tartufo Bomba
Three Mini Cannoli
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Suicide
One Scoop Ice Cream
Two Scoop Ice Cream
Milkshake
Spumoni
Cold Appetizers
Fresh Mozzarella 1/2
roasted peppers & fresh basil
Fresh Mozzarella Full
roasted peppers & fresh basil
Shrimp Cocktail - per piece
Cold Cut Anipasto 1/2
assorted cold cuts & cheese served with a basket of assorted bread
Cold Cut Anipasto Full
assorted cold cuts & cheese served with a basket of assorted bread
Giovanni Gourmet Antipasto 1/2
Italian cold cuts, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, grilled veggies & cheese, served with a basket of bread & vinaigrette
Giovanni Gourmet Antipasto Full
Italian cold cuts, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, grilled veggies & cheese, served with a basket of bread & vinaigrette
Vegetable Crudite 1/2
broccoli, carrots, celery, and mushrooms served with dip
Vegetable Crudite Full
broccoli, carrots, celery, and mushrooms served with dip
Seasonal Fruit Platter 1/2
Seasonal Fruit Platter Full
Imported Cheese Platter 1/2
Imported Cheese Platter Full
Imported Cheese and Fruit Platter 1/2
Imported Cheese and Fruit Platter Full
Hot Appetizers
Buffalo Wings 1/2
hot or mild, celery, carrots & blue cheese
Buffalo Wings Full
hot or mild, celery, carrots & blue cheese
Fried Calamari 1/2
Fried Calamari Full
Mozzarella Sticks 1/2
served with tomato sauce dip
Mozzarella Sticks Full
served with tomato sauce dip
Fried Zucchini 1/2
Fried Zucchini Full
Combination Platter 1/2
mozzarella sticks, buffalo wings & fried zucchini
Combination Platter Full
mozzarella sticks, buffalo wings & fried zucchini
Grilled or Sauteed Vegetables 1/2
Grilled or Sauteed Vegetables Full
Clam Oreganata 1/2
baked clams in a garlic lemon sauce
Clam Oreganata Full
baked clams in a garlic lemon sauce
Mussels Marinara 1/2
Mussels Marinara Full
Coconut Shrimp 1/2
with honey mustard over french fries
Coconut Shrimp Full
with honey mustard over french fries
Italian Classics
Meatballs 1/2
Meatballs Full
Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2
Eggplant Parmigiana Full
Eggplant Rollatini 1/2
Eggplant Rollatini Full
Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms 1/2
Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms Full
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe 1/2
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Full
Pasta
Bike Rigatoni 1/2
with chicken, cherry peppers, red & green bell peppers in a spicy marinara sauce
Bike Rigatoni Full
with chicken, cherry peppers, red & green bell peppers in a spicy marinara sauce
Baked Ziti 1/2
Baked Ziti Full
Cheese Ravioli 1/2
Cheese Ravioli Full
Tortellini Alla Panna 1/2
with prosciutto, peas, cream sauce
Tortellini Alla Panna Full
with prosciutto, peas, cream sauce
Farfalle Alla Pesto 1/2
Farfalle Alla Pesto Full
Orechiette Di Casa 1/2
Orechiette Di Casa Full
Baked Manicotti 1/2
Baked Manicotti Full
Rigatoni Bolognese 1/2
Rigatoni Bolognese Full
Lasagna 1/2
Lasagna Full
Penne Alla Vodka 1/2
Penne Alla Vodka Full
Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2
Fettuccine Alfredo Full
Linguine with Red or White Clam Sauce 1/2
Linguine with Red or White Clam Sauce Full
Penne with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage 1/2
Penne with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Full
Penne with Broccoli Rabe & Chicken 1/2
Penne with Broccoli Rabe & Chicken Full
Linguine Giovanni 1/2
shrimp and clams in a light red sauce
Linguine Giovanni Full
shrimp and clams in a light red sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage 1/2
Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage Full
Fusilli Al Alvina 1/2
shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, garlic & oil
Fusilli Al Alvina Full
shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, garlic & oil
Tortellini Bosscaiola 1/2
Tortellini Bosscaiola Full
Fusilli with Garlic & Oil 1/2
Fusilli with Garlic & Oil Full
Penne Primavera 1/2
mixed garden vegetables, alfredo sauce, or tomato sauce
Penne Primavera Full
mixed garden vegetables, alfredo sauce, or tomato sauce
Salads
Mixed Green Salad 1/2
Mixed Green Salad Full
Bike Chopped Salad 1/2
Bike Chopped Salad Full
Caesar Salad 1/2
Caesar Salad Full
Tri Colori 1/2
arugula, radicchio, and endive
Tri Colori Full
arugula, radicchio, and endive
Giovanni Salad 1/2
Giovanni Salad Full
Seafood Salad 1/2
calamari, scungilli, shrimp, and scallops
Seafood Salad Full
calamari, scungilli, shrimp, and scallops
Potato or Macaroni Salad 1/2
crab meat with avocado, tomato, and arugula with balsamic vinaigrette and kalamata olives
Potato or Macaroni Salad Full
shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and lobster in a saffron Italian rice
Poultry
Chicken Parmigiana 1/2
breaded cutlet with baked mozzarella and tomato sauce
Chicken Parmigiana Full
breaded cutlet with baked mozzarella and tomato sauce
Chicken Marsala 1/2
breast of chicken sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine
Chicken Marsala Full
breast of chicken sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine
Chicken Francese 1/2
breast of chicken lightly battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and white wine
Chicken Francese Full
breast of chicken lightly battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and white wine
Chicken Cacciatore 1/2
boneless chicken in marinara, peppers, mushrooms
Chicken Cacciatore Full
boneless chicken in marinara, peppers, mushrooms
Chicken Scarpariello 1/2
with lemon, garlic, white wine, and cherry peppers
Chicken Scarpariello Full
with lemon, garlic, white wine, and cherry peppers
Seafood
Shrimp Parmigiana 1/2
Shrimp Parmigiana Full
Fried Shrimp 1/2
Fried Shrimp Full
Shrimp Scampi 1/2
tender shrimp broiled in garlic, white wine, lemon and butter
Shrimp Scampi Full
tender shrimp broiled in garlic, white wine, lemon and butter
Broiled Filet of Sole 1/2
Broiled Filet of Sole Full
Broiled Salmon 1/2
Broiled Salmon Full
Giovanni Seafood 1/2
shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, clams and lobster tail in marinara sauce
Giovanni Seafood Full
shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, clams and lobster tail in marinara sauce
Veal
Veal Parmigiana 1/2
breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Veal Parmigiana Full
breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Veal Marsala 1/2
medallions of veal sautéed with mushrooms, marsala wine and brown sauce
Veal Marsala Full
medallions of veal sautéed with mushrooms, marsala wine and brown sauce
Veal Francese 1/2
medallions of veal lightly battered sautéed in lemon, butter and white wine
Veal Francese Full
medallions of veal lightly battered sautéed in lemon, butter and white wine
Veal Giovanni 1/2
medallions of veal, slices of prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella sautéd in light red sauce
Veal Giovanni Full
medallions of veal, slices of prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella sautéd in light red sauce
Risotto
Risotto Dejana 1/2
chicken, mushrooms & sun dried tomato in saffron Italian rice
Risotto Dejana Full
chicken, mushrooms & sun dried tomato in saffron Italian rice
Risotto Samira 1/2
shrimp, asparagus & cherry tomatoes
Risotto Samira Full
shrimp, asparagus & cherry tomatoes
Risotto Alla Giovanni 1/2
shrimps, scallops, clams, mussels, & lobster
Risotto Alla Giovanni Full
shrimps, scallops, clams, mussels, & lobster
Wrap Platters
Turkey and Swiss 1/2
turkey, swiss, mixed greens, tomato & honey mustard
Turkey and Swiss Full
turkey, swiss, mixed greens, tomato & honey mustard
Tuna and Swiss 1/2
chunky white tuna, swiss, cucumber & tomato
Tuna and Swiss Full
chunky white tuna, swiss, cucumber & tomato
Grilled Chicken Caesar 1/2
with roasted peppers & romaine lettuce
Grilled Chicken Caesar Full
with roasted peppers & romaine lettuce
Grilled Vegetables 1/2
eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms & roasted peppers
Grilled Vegetables Full
eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms & roasted peppers
Roasted Peppers and Fresh Mozzarella 1/2
roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
Roasted Peppers and Fresh Mozzarella Full
roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
Giovanni Special 1/2
capicolla, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato & roasted peppers
Giovanni Special Full
capicolla, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato & roasted peppers
Assorted Wrap Platter 1/2
Assorted Wrap Platter Full
Jumbo Party Subs
Turkey Per Foot
roasted turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Vegetarian Per Foot
eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms & roasted peppers
American Per Foot
roast beef, turkey, ham, swiss cheese, american cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Italian Per Foot
salami, capicolla, mortadella, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and roasted peppers
Desserts
Italian Catering Packages
Bike Family #1 - half trays
1 Large Pizza. Choice of Appetizer: Buffalo wings, Chicken tenders & fries or Mozzarella sticks. Serves 4-6 people.
Bike Family #1 - full trays
2 Large Pies. Choice of Appetizer: Buffalo wings, Chicken tenders & fries or Mozzarella sticks. Serves 8-10 people.
Bike Family #2 - half trays
1 Large Pizza. Choice of Appetizer: Calamari, Buddalo wings, chicken tenders & fries, or Mozzarella sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar Salad. Choice of Entreé: Chicken marsala, francese or parm, Eggplant parm, Sausage & Peppers, Penne Vodka, Bike Rigatoni or Rigatoni Bolognese. Serves 4-6 people.
Bike Family #2 - full trays
2 Large Pies. Choice of Appetizer: Calamari, Buddalo wings, chicken tenders & fries, or Mozzarella sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar Salad. Choice of Entreé: Chicken marsala, francese or parm, Eggplant parm, Sausage & Peppers, Penne Vodka, Bike Rigatoni or Rigatoni Bolognese. Serves 8-10 people.
Bike Family #3 - half trays
2 Large Pies. Choice of Appetizer: Calamari, Baked Clams, Buffalo Wings, Chicken tenders & fries, or Mozzarella sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar Salad. Choice of Pasta: Penne Vodka, Bike Rigatoni or Rigatoni Bolognese. Choice of Entreé: Chicken Marsala, francese or parm, Eggplant parm, Sausage & Peppers. Serves 4-6 people.
Bike Family #3 - full trays
4 Large Pies. Choice of Appetizer: Calamari, Baked Clams, Buffalo Wings, Chicken tenders & fries, or Mozzarella sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar Salad. Choice of Pasta: Penne Vodka, Bike Rigatoni or Rigatoni Bolognese. Choice of Entreé: Chicken Marsala, francese or parm, Eggplant parm, Sausage & Peppers. Serves 15-20 people.
Office Party - half trays
Vegetable Crudite, Wrap Platter, Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Fruit Platter, Fresh Backed Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 12-15 people.
Nono Mia - half trays
Eggplant Rollatini, Clams Oreganata, Farfalle Alla Pesto, Arugula, Endive, Radicchio Salad, Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 12-15 people.
Game Day - half trays
Buffalo Wings, Fried Calamari, Wrap Platter, Baked Ziti with Meatballs, Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 12-15 people.
Family Style - half trays
Eggplant Rollatini, Clams Oreganata, Penne Alla Vodka, Chicken Scarpariello, Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 12-15 people.
The Italian Job
Imported Cheese and Fruit Platter, Fried Calamari, Caesar Salad, Baked Ziti w/ Chicken Cutlet, Sausage & Broccoli Rabe, Shrimp Risotto Dejana, Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 20-25 people.
Grande - half trays
Choice of Salad: Mixed Green, Tri-Color, or Caesar. Choice of Pasta: Baked Ziti, Penne Alla Vodka, or Cheese Ravioli. Choice of Entreé: Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Marsala, or Chicken Francese. Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. 1 Dozen Cannoli and Mixed Italian Cookies. Serves 8-10.
Generoso - full trays
Choice of Appetizer: Fried Calamari, Buffalo Wings, or Mozzarella Sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green, Tri-Color, or Caesar. Choice of Pasta: Baked Ziti, Penne Alla Vodka, or Cheese Ravioli. Choice of Entreé: Chicken Parmigiana, Marsala, or Franacese. Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. 2 Dozen Cannoli and Mixed Italian Cookies. Serves 20-25.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
487 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632