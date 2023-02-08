Giovanni's Bicycle Club

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Baked Ziti
Personal Cheese Pizza
Soup of the day

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

2L Soda Coke

$5.00

2L Soda (Gingerale)

$5.00

2 L Diet Coke

$5.00

Pana Water

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sanpellegrino

$8.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Cold Appetizers

Fresh Mozzarella

$17.00

roasted peppers & fresh basil

Cold Anipasto

$19.00

ham, salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, roasted peppers & anchovies

Burrata Cheese

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail - per shrimp

$8.00

jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce

Clams on a half shell (6)

$16.00

Clams on a half shell (12)

$29.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$19.00

Hot Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$19.00

served with marinara sauce

Grilled Calamari

$19.00

in a garlic lemon sauce

Scungilli & Calamari Marinara

$19.00

Grill Octopus

$21.00

Clams Oreganata (6)

$16.00

baked clams in a garlic lemon sauce

Clams Oreganata (12)

$29.00

baked clams in a garlic lemon sauce

Mussels Giovanni

$17.00

sautéed in a rich marinara

Maryland Crab Cakes

$27.00

served with Russian dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$29.00

French fries & honey mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

served with marinara sauce

Chicken Fingers

$18.00

with French fries & honey mustard

Fried Zucchini

$15.00

served with marinara sauce

Buffalo Wings (10)

$20.00

hot or mild, celery, carrots & blue cheese

Buffalo Wings (20)

$39.00

hot or mild, celery, carrots & blue cheese

Bruschetta

$12.00

onion, tomato, garlic, parsley, parmesan cheese & olive oil on Italian bread

Grilled Vegetables

$16.00

eggplant, zucchini, red peppers & portabello mushrooms

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$10.00

Garlic Bread with Pepperoni & Cheese

$13.00

Hot Antipasto

$29.00

baked clams, shrimp, mussels & eggplant rollatini

Polpette Di Formaggio

$19.00

Spiedini Alla Romana

$17.00

Mussels Scarpariello

$19.00

Fried Calamari W Cherry Peppers

$19.00

Soups

Pasta Fagoli

$10.00

pasta and beans

Minestrone

$10.00

mixed vegetables

Tortellini in Brodo

$10.00

cheese-filled pasta in chicken broth

Stracciatella

$10.00

Soup of the day

$10.00

varies

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$14.00

mixed field greens, tomato, onion, house dressing

Bike Chopped Salad

$17.00

romaine lettuce, cucumber, feta cheese tomato, olives, roasted peppers, Italian vinaigrette

Tri Colori Salad

$16.00

arugula, radicchio, and endive

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$25.00

avocado, plum tomato, hickory smoked bacon, hardboiled egg and gorgonzola cheese over a bed of mixed greens with viniagrette

Seafood Salad

$31.00

calamari, scungilli, shrimp, and scallops

Mayan Sun Salad (Salmon)

$27.00

sautéed salmon, southwestern spices, roasted corn, black bean salsa, corn tortillas and guacamole, roasted peppers & lime vinaigrette

Mayan Sun Salad (Chicken)

$27.00

chicken southwestern spices, roasted corn, black bean salsa, corn tortillas and guacamole, roasted peppers & lime vinaigrette

Crab Meat & Avocado Salad

$32.00

crab meat with avocado, tomato, and arugula with balsamic vinaigrette and kalamata olives

Caesar Salad

$16.00

romaine, croutons, and caesar dressing

Giovanni Salad

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, avocado, olives, onion and pepperoncini

Greek Salad

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, red onion, in oil & vinegar

Asian Shrimp Salad

$29.00

honey and soy glazed broiled shrimp snow peas, shitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, spring onions, peanuts, watercress & ginger sesame dressing

Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad

$27.00

pan seared loin of tuna crusted with sesame seeds with endive, baby spinach, and citrus vinaigrette

Toscana Salad

$32.00

Grilled shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat, avocado, roasted red peppers, topped with crumbled blue cheese over mesclun

Steak Salad

$27.00

tender grilled steak served over a bed of mixed greens and topped with gorgonzola cheese

Risotto

Risotto Giovanni

$47.00

shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and lobster in a saffron Italian rice

Risotto Samira

$39.00

shrimp, asparagus & cherry tomatoes in an Italian rice

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$20.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$25.00

Stuffed Shells

$22.00

Homemade Lasagna

$29.00

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$18.00

Spaghetti with Garlic & Oil

$18.00

Baked Manicotti

$26.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$27.00

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$25.00

Penne Rabe Shrimp

$35.00

Penne Alla Anisa

$27.00

melted mozzarella, arugula and garlic in tomato sauce

Penne Rabe Chicken

$29.00

Penne Rabe Sausage

$29.00

Fettuccine Primavera

$28.00

garden vegetables, alfredo sauce, or tomato sauce

Fettuccine Dejana

$37.00

homemade spinach fettuccine, grilled chicken, shrimp, and mushrooms in marinara sauce

Tortellini Bosscaiola

$29.00

peas, prosciutto, mushrooms, pink sauce

Linguini Shrimp & Broccoli

$35.00

garlic and oil

Linguini Giovanni

$37.00

shrimp and clams in a light red sauce

Linguini Nera Arabiata

$39.00

homemade black linguini, chunks of lobster, shrimp & mussels in a spicy marinara sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

topped with fresh tomato sauce

Capellini Al Amanda

$42.00

shrimp, scallops & arugula, light red sauce

Fusilli Al Alvina

$37.00

shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, garlic & oil

Sweet Red Pepper Linguini

$39.00

chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, roasted peppers in a light cream sauce

Bike Rigatoni

$29.00

with chicken, cherry peppers, red & green bell peppers in a spicy marinara sauce

Farfalle Alla Pesto

$29.00

bowtie pasta, sun-dried tomato & grilled chicken in a creamy pesto sauce

Orechiette Di Casa Sausage

$29.00

broccoli rabe, sausage or chicken, garlic & oil

Ravioli Aragosta

$35.00

ravioli with lobster, calamari in vodka sauce

Linguini with Red or White Clam Sauce

$28.00

Tortelini Alfredo

$28.00

Baked Gnocchi

$26.00

Oreciette Di Casa Chicken

$29.00

Linguini Red Clam Sauce

$28.00

Gnocchi Pesto

$25.00

Tricolor Fusilli Siciliana

$29.00

Bowtie Rabe Chicken

$29.00

Bowtie Rabe Sausage

$29.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$27.00

Bucatini Lemon

$35.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.00

breaded cutlet baked mozzarella and tomato sauce

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

breast of chicken sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine

Chicken Francese

$29.00

breast of chicken lightly battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and wine

Grilled Chicken Breast

$29.00

Chicken Primavera

$29.00

breast of chicken sautéed, vegetables in a light brown sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

$29.00

boneless chicken in marinara, peppers, mushrooms

Chicken Piccata

$29.00

with lemon, butter, white wine and capers

Chicken Scarpariello

$29.00

with lemon, garlic, white wine, and cherry peppers

Chicken Giovanni

$29.00

breast of chicken sautéed with white wine, garlic, lemon sauce, and sliced sausage

Bike Chicken Rollatini

$32.00

breast of chicken with prosciutto & mozz, sautéed in marsala and mushroom sauce

Grilled Chicken Capriccioso

$29.00

chicken breast grilled or fried, topped with diced tomato, red onion, and vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Capriccioso

$29.00

Chicken 487

$29.00

Chicken Margarita

$29.00

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$32.00

breaded veal cutlet tomato sauce &mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$32.00

medallions of veal sautéed with mushrooms, butter marsala wine and brown sauce

Veal Piccata

$32.00

with lemon, butter, white wine & capers

Veal Francese

$32.00

lightly battered sautéed in lemon, butter and white wine

Veal Capriccioso

$32.00

breaded veal cutlet topped with diced tomato, red onion, and vinaigrette

Bike Veal Giovanni

$35.00

medallions of veal, slices of prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella sautéd in ligth red sauce

Veal Triestina

$34.00

medallions of veal sautéd with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, lemon and white wine

Veal A La Seva

$32.00

Veal Saltimboca

$32.00

Steaks & Chops

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

slow-cooked covered in a rich barbecue sauce

Rib-Eye Steak

$65.00

Broiled Shell Steak

$39.00

tender and cooked to desired temperature

Filet Mignon

$59.00

pan-seared and glazed in cabernet wine, mushroom, and shallot sauce

Steak Pizzaiola

$43.00

with peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Surf and Turf

$69.00

tender filet mignon alongside broiled lobster tail

Broiled Baby Lamp Chops

$38.00

with herb roasted potatos

Broiled Pork Chops

$37.00

Pork Chops Pizzaoila

$39.00

light marinara sauce with pepper, mushrooms and onions

Broiled Pork Chops w/ Vinegar Peppers

$39.00

Pork Chop Special

$39.00

Italian Specialties

Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$27.00

eggplant stuffed with ricotta

Sausage and Peppers With Mushrooms

$27.00

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$27.00

Seafood🐟

Shrimp Parmigiana

$42.00

breaded and deep fried, baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Fried Shrimp

$42.00

fried to a golden brown, served with tartar sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$42.00

tender shrimp broiled in garlic, white wine, lemon and butter sauce

Shrimp Marinara

$42.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$42.00

Shrimp Francese

$42.00

shrimp lightly battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and white wine

Stuffed Shrimp

$44.00

shrimp filled with crabmeat in lemon, white wine, and garlic sauce

Bike Seafood Combination

$57.00

shrimp, scallops, clams, filet of sole and lobster tail

Giovanni Seafood

$57.00

shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, clams and lobster tail in marinara sauce

Mussels Marinara

$27.00

sautéed in a rich marinara sauce with garlic

Broiled Salmon

$37.00

in a lemon and white wine sauce

Broiled Filet of Sole

$37.00

filet of sole broiled in a lemon, white wine sauce

Fried Sole

$37.00

Broiled Scallops

$44.00

Sea Bass Over Grill Veggies

$42.00

Broiled Lobster Tails

$69.00

two 7oz tails in a lemon and white wine sauce

Live Lobster MP

$44.00

broiled, steamed, oreganata, or marinara

Broiled Filet of Branzino

$35.00

Hot Heros

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$17.00

Chicken Parm Hero

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Hero

$17.00

Meatball Hero

$17.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$19.00

Veal Cutlet Hero

$23.00

Veal Parm Hero

$25.00

Eggplant Hero

$17.00

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$17.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$19.00

Shrimp Hero

$25.00

Shrimp Parm Hero

$27.00

Cheese Steak W Onions Hero

$23.00

Giovanni Steak Hero

$25.00

Burgers🍔

Cheese Burger

$22.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$27.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion

Hamburger

$22.00

lettuce, tomato & red onion

Hamburger Deluxe

$27.00

lettuce, tomato & red onion

Bacon Cheddar

$24.00

sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms

Bacon Cheddar Deluxe

$29.00

sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms

BBQ Grilled Chicken On Bun

$19.00

crisp bacon, sautéed onions, gorgonzola cheese

BBQ Grilled Chicken Deluxe

$24.00

crisp bacon, sautéed onions, gorgonzola cheese

House BBQ Burger

$23.00

bacon and melted cheddar with onions and BBQ sauce

House BBQ Burger Deluxe

$28.00

bacon and melted cheddar with onions and BBQ sauce

Mushroom Burger

$23.00

burger covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss cheese, and mayo

Mushroom Burger Deluxe

$29.00

burger covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss cheese, and mayo

Blue Burger

$23.00

crumbled blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Blue Burger Deluxe

$29.00

crumbled blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Philly Burger

$23.00

American cheese with sautéed peppers mushrooms, and onion

Philly Burger Deluxe

$29.00

American cheese with sautéed peppers mushrooms, and onion

Bike Burger

$23.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and basil

Bike Burger Deluxe

$29.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and basil

Hot Wraps🌯

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$25.00

with roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil, and vinaigrette dressing

Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Wrap

$25.00

with tomato and honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$25.00

with roasted peppers and romaine lettuce

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$25.00

with red onions and melted mozzarella

Steak Mozzarella Wrap

$25.00

with mushrooms, peppers and onions

Grilled Vegetables Wrap

$25.00

eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms and roasted peppers

Grilled Shrimp and Portobello Mushrooms Wrap

$32.00

mozzarella in a honey glaze balsamic

Cold Wraps🌯

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella Wrap

$25.00

with arugula and fresh basil in a honey glazed balsamic

Turkey and Swiss Wrap

$25.00

with mixed greens, tomatoes, and honey mustard

Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella Wrap

$25.00

with fresh basil

Giovanni Cold Cut Combo Wrap

$25.00

Capicolla, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato & roasted peppers

Large Pizza🍕

LG Cheese Pizza

$22.00

LG Margherita Pizza

$22.00

LG Best Seller Pizza

$26.00

sausage & mushroom

LG Pork King Pizza

$26.00

sausage, ham & salami

LG Hot & Wild Pizza

$26.00

pepperoni & fresh garlic

LG Prosciutto Pizza

$27.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula

LG The Bike Pizza

$27.00

fresh mozzarella, eggplant, plum tomato, ricotta & fresh garlic

LG Giovanni Special Pizza

$29.00

5 toppings of your choice

LG Primavera Pizza

$28.00

broccoli, mozzarella, spinach, fresh tomatoes & sauce

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$28.00

peppers, onions, garlic, mushrooms, broccoli & zucchini

LG Chicken Cutlet Pizza

$28.00

in tomato sauce with mozzarella

LG Chicken Marsala Pizza

$28.00

breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in marsala wine

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$28.00

tender chicken pizza in a spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing & celery

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.00

chicken cutlet in a bbq sauce

LG Alla Vodka Pizza

$28.00

grilled chicken in a vodka sauce & mozzarella

LG Chicken Pesto Pizza

$28.00

zesty pesto sauce with roasted peppers over melted fresh mozzarella

LG Shrimp Delight Pizza

$35.00

shrimp, fresh garlic & parsley

LG Fisherman Special Pizza

$37.00

shrimp, clams, scallops & calamari

LG Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$27.00

ham, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & peppers

LG Pizza Bianca

$25.00

ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

LG Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$26.00

four cheeses

Free Personal Pizza

Free Personal Margarita Pizza

Personal Pizza🍕

Personal Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Personal Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Personal Best Seller Pizza

$20.00

sausage & mushroom

Personal Pork King Pizza

$20.00

sausage, ham & salami

Personal Hot & Wild Pizza

$20.00

pepperoni & fresh garlic

Personal Prosciutto Pizza

$21.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula

Personal The Bike Pizza

$21.00

fresh mozzarella, eggplant, plum tomato, ricotta & fresh garlic

Personal Giovanni Special Pizza

$23.00

5 toppings of your choice

Personal Primavera Pizza

$22.00

broccoli, mozzarella, spinach, fresh tomatoes & sauce

Personal Vegetarian Pizza

$22.00

peppers, onions, garlic, mushrooms, broccoli & zucchini

Personal Chicken Cutlet Pizza

$22.00

in tomato sauce with mozzarella

Personal Chicken Marsala Pizza

$22.00

breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in marsala wine

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

tender chicken pizza in a spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing & celery

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

chicken cutlet in a bbq sauce

Personal Alla Vodka Pizza

$22.00

grilled chicken in a vodka sauce & mozzarella

Personal Chicken Pesto Pizza

$22.00

zesty pesto sauce with roasted peppers over melted fresh mozzarella

Personal Shrimp Delight Pizza

$29.00

shrimp, fresh garlic & parsley

Personal Fisherman Special Pizza

$31.00

shrimp, clams, scallops & calamari

Personal Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$21.00

ham, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & peppers

Personal Pizza Bianca

$19.00

ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Personal Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$20.00

four cheeses

Sicilian Pizza🍕

Sicilian Cheese

$24.00

Sicilian Margherita

$24.00

Sicilian The Best Seller

$28.00

sausage & mushroom

Sicilian The Pork King

$28.00

sausage, ham & salami

Sicilian Hot & Wild

$28.00

pepperoni & fresh garlic

Sicilian Prosciutto

$29.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula

Sicilian The Bike

$29.00

fresh mozzarella, eggplant, plum tomato, ricotta & fresh garlic

Sicilian Giovanni Special

$31.00

5 toppings of your choice

Sicilian Primavera

$30.00

broccoli, mozzarella, spinach, fresh tomatoes & sauce

Sicilian The Vegetarian

$30.00

peppers, onions, garlic, mushrooms, broccoli & zucchini

Sicilian Chicken Cutlet

$30.00

in tomato sauce with mozzarella

Sicilian Chicken Marsala

$30.00

breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in marsala wine

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$30.00

tender chicken pizza in a spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing & celery

Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza

$30.00

chicken cutlet in a bbq sauce

Sicilian Alla Vodka

$30.00

grilled chicken in a vodka sauce & mozzarella

Sicilian Chicken Pesto

$30.00

zesty pesto sauce with roasted peppers over melted fresh mozzarella

Sicilian Shrimp Delight

$37.00

shrimp, fresh garlic & parsley

Sicilian Fisherman Special

$39.00

shrimp, clams, scallops & calamari

Sicilian Quattro Stagioni

$28.00

ham, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & peppers

Sicilian Pizza Bianca

$28.00

ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Sicilian Quattro Formaggi

$28.00

four cheeses

Side Orders

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Baked Asparagus

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$14.00

French Fries

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Meatballs

$16.00

Broccoli

$12.00

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Desserts 🍦🍧🍰

Toasted Almond Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Explosion Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Tartufo Bomba

$10.00

Three Mini Cannoli

$10.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Suicide

$10.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$7.00

Two Scoop Ice Cream

$10.00

Milkshake

$10.00

Spumoni

$10.00

Cold Appetizers

Fresh Mozzarella 1/2

$60.00

roasted peppers & fresh basil

Fresh Mozzarella Full

$110.00

roasted peppers & fresh basil

Shrimp Cocktail - per piece

$8.00

Cold Cut Anipasto 1/2

$75.00

assorted cold cuts & cheese served with a basket of assorted bread

Cold Cut Anipasto Full

$140.00

assorted cold cuts & cheese served with a basket of assorted bread

Giovanni Gourmet Antipasto 1/2

$80.00

Italian cold cuts, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, grilled veggies & cheese, served with a basket of bread & vinaigrette

Giovanni Gourmet Antipasto Full

$150.00

Italian cold cuts, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, grilled veggies & cheese, served with a basket of bread & vinaigrette

Vegetable Crudite 1/2

$60.00

broccoli, carrots, celery, and mushrooms served with dip

Vegetable Crudite Full

$60.00

broccoli, carrots, celery, and mushrooms served with dip

Seasonal Fruit Platter 1/2

$65.00

Seasonal Fruit Platter Full

$120.00

Imported Cheese Platter 1/2

$65.00

Imported Cheese Platter Full

$120.00

Imported Cheese and Fruit Platter 1/2

$65.00

Imported Cheese and Fruit Platter Full

$120.00

Hot Appetizers

Buffalo Wings 1/2

$80.00

hot or mild, celery, carrots & blue cheese

Buffalo Wings Full

$150.00

hot or mild, celery, carrots & blue cheese

Fried Calamari 1/2

$65.00

Fried Calamari Full

$120.00

Mozzarella Sticks 1/2

$55.00

served with tomato sauce dip

Mozzarella Sticks Full

$100.00

served with tomato sauce dip

Fried Zucchini 1/2

$50.00

Fried Zucchini Full

$90.00

Combination Platter 1/2

$85.00

mozzarella sticks, buffalo wings & fried zucchini

Combination Platter Full

$130.00

mozzarella sticks, buffalo wings & fried zucchini

Grilled or Sauteed Vegetables 1/2

$65.00

Grilled or Sauteed Vegetables Full

$120.00

Clam Oreganata 1/2

$85.00

baked clams in a garlic lemon sauce

Clam Oreganata Full

$160.00

baked clams in a garlic lemon sauce

Mussels Marinara 1/2

$65.00

Mussels Marinara Full

$120.00

Coconut Shrimp 1/2

$95.00

with honey mustard over french fries

Coconut Shrimp Full

$180.00

with honey mustard over french fries

Italian Classics

Meatballs 1/2

$80.00

Meatballs Full

$150.00

Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2

$75.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Full

$140.00

Eggplant Rollatini 1/2

$75.00

Eggplant Rollatini Full

$140.00

Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms 1/2

$75.00

Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms Full

$140.00

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe 1/2

$75.00

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Full

$140.00

Pasta

Bike Rigatoni 1/2

$75.00

with chicken, cherry peppers, red & green bell peppers in a spicy marinara sauce

Bike Rigatoni Full

$140.00

with chicken, cherry peppers, red & green bell peppers in a spicy marinara sauce

Baked Ziti 1/2

$60.00

Baked Ziti Full

$110.00

Cheese Ravioli 1/2

$65.00

Cheese Ravioli Full

$120.00

Tortellini Alla Panna 1/2

$65.00

with prosciutto, peas, cream sauce

Tortellini Alla Panna Full

$120.00

with prosciutto, peas, cream sauce

Farfalle Alla Pesto 1/2

$75.00

Farfalle Alla Pesto Full

$140.00

Orechiette Di Casa 1/2

$75.00

Orechiette Di Casa Full

$140.00

Baked Manicotti 1/2

$65.00

Baked Manicotti Full

$120.00

Rigatoni Bolognese 1/2

$70.00

Rigatoni Bolognese Full

$130.00

Lasagna 1/2

$70.00

Lasagna Full

$130.00

Penne Alla Vodka 1/2

$65.00

Penne Alla Vodka Full

$95.00

Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2

$65.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Full

$120.00

Linguine with Red or White Clam Sauce 1/2

$70.00

Linguine with Red or White Clam Sauce Full

$130.00

Penne with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage 1/2

$70.00

Penne with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Full

$130.00

Penne with Broccoli Rabe & Chicken 1/2

$70.00

Penne with Broccoli Rabe & Chicken Full

$130.00

Linguine Giovanni 1/2

$85.00

shrimp and clams in a light red sauce

Linguine Giovanni Full

$160.00

shrimp and clams in a light red sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage 1/2

$70.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage Full

$130.00

Fusilli Al Alvina 1/2

$85.00

shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, garlic & oil

Fusilli Al Alvina Full

$160.00

shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, garlic & oil

Tortellini Bosscaiola 1/2

$70.00

Tortellini Bosscaiola Full

$130.00

Fusilli with Garlic & Oil 1/2

$50.00

Fusilli with Garlic & Oil Full

$90.00

Penne Primavera 1/2

$65.00

mixed garden vegetables, alfredo sauce, or tomato sauce

Penne Primavera Full

$120.00

mixed garden vegetables, alfredo sauce, or tomato sauce

Salads

Mixed Green Salad 1/2

$50.00

Mixed Green Salad Full

$90.00

Bike Chopped Salad 1/2

$60.00

Bike Chopped Salad Full

$110.00

Caesar Salad 1/2

$50.00

Caesar Salad Full

$90.00

Tri Colori 1/2

$55.00

arugula, radicchio, and endive

Tri Colori Full

$100.00

arugula, radicchio, and endive

Giovanni Salad 1/2

$65.00

Giovanni Salad Full

Seafood Salad 1/2

$90.00

calamari, scungilli, shrimp, and scallops

Seafood Salad Full

$170.00

calamari, scungilli, shrimp, and scallops

Potato or Macaroni Salad 1/2

$45.00

crab meat with avocado, tomato, and arugula with balsamic vinaigrette and kalamata olives

Potato or Macaroni Salad Full

$80.00

shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and lobster in a saffron Italian rice

Poultry

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2

$90.00

breaded cutlet with baked mozzarella and tomato sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Full

$175.00

breaded cutlet with baked mozzarella and tomato sauce

Chicken Marsala 1/2

$90.00

breast of chicken sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine

Chicken Marsala Full

$175.00

breast of chicken sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine

Chicken Francese 1/2

$90.00

breast of chicken lightly battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and white wine

Chicken Francese Full

$175.00

breast of chicken lightly battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and white wine

Chicken Cacciatore 1/2

$90.00

boneless chicken in marinara, peppers, mushrooms

Chicken Cacciatore Full

$175.00

boneless chicken in marinara, peppers, mushrooms

Chicken Scarpariello 1/2

$90.00

with lemon, garlic, white wine, and cherry peppers

Chicken Scarpariello Full

$175.00

with lemon, garlic, white wine, and cherry peppers

Seafood

Shrimp Parmigiana 1/2

$120.00

Shrimp Parmigiana Full

$230.00

Fried Shrimp 1/2

$120.00

Fried Shrimp Full

$230.00

Shrimp Scampi 1/2

$120.00

tender shrimp broiled in garlic, white wine, lemon and butter

Shrimp Scampi Full

$230.00

tender shrimp broiled in garlic, white wine, lemon and butter

Broiled Filet of Sole 1/2

$120.00

Broiled Filet of Sole Full

$230.00

Broiled Salmon 1/2

$120.00

Broiled Salmon Full

$230.00

Giovanni Seafood 1/2

$150.00

shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, clams and lobster tail in marinara sauce

Giovanni Seafood Full

$295.00

shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, clams and lobster tail in marinara sauce

Veal

Veal Parmigiana 1/2

$100.00

breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Veal Parmigiana Full

$195.00

breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Veal Marsala 1/2

$100.00

medallions of veal sautéed with mushrooms, marsala wine and brown sauce

Veal Marsala Full

$195.00

medallions of veal sautéed with mushrooms, marsala wine and brown sauce

Veal Francese 1/2

$100.00

medallions of veal lightly battered sautéed in lemon, butter and white wine

Veal Francese Full

$195.00

medallions of veal lightly battered sautéed in lemon, butter and white wine

Veal Giovanni 1/2

$100.00

medallions of veal, slices of prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella sautéd in light red sauce

Veal Giovanni Full

$195.00

medallions of veal, slices of prosciutto, eggplant, mozzarella sautéd in light red sauce

Risotto

Risotto Dejana 1/2

$95.00

chicken, mushrooms & sun dried tomato in saffron Italian rice

Risotto Dejana Full

$180.00

chicken, mushrooms & sun dried tomato in saffron Italian rice

Risotto Samira 1/2

$120.00

shrimp, asparagus & cherry tomatoes

Risotto Samira Full

$230.00

shrimp, asparagus & cherry tomatoes

Risotto Alla Giovanni 1/2

$150.00

shrimps, scallops, clams, mussels, & lobster

Risotto Alla Giovanni Full

$295.00

shrimps, scallops, clams, mussels, & lobster

Wrap Platters

Turkey and Swiss 1/2

$95.00

turkey, swiss, mixed greens, tomato & honey mustard

Turkey and Swiss Full

$180.00

turkey, swiss, mixed greens, tomato & honey mustard

Tuna and Swiss 1/2

$95.00

chunky white tuna, swiss, cucumber & tomato

Tuna and Swiss Full

$180.00

chunky white tuna, swiss, cucumber & tomato

Grilled Chicken Caesar 1/2

$95.00

with roasted peppers & romaine lettuce

Grilled Chicken Caesar Full

$180.00

with roasted peppers & romaine lettuce

Grilled Vegetables 1/2

$95.00

eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms & roasted peppers

Grilled Vegetables Full

$180.00

eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms & roasted peppers

Roasted Peppers and Fresh Mozzarella 1/2

$95.00

roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil

Roasted Peppers and Fresh Mozzarella Full

$180.00

roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil

Giovanni Special 1/2

$95.00

capicolla, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato & roasted peppers

Giovanni Special Full

$180.00

capicolla, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato & roasted peppers

Assorted Wrap Platter 1/2

$95.00

Assorted Wrap Platter Full

$180.00

Jumbo Party Subs

Turkey Per Foot

$24.00

roasted turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Vegetarian Per Foot

$24.00

eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms & roasted peppers

American Per Foot

$24.00

roast beef, turkey, ham, swiss cheese, american cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Italian Per Foot

$24.00

salami, capicolla, mortadella, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and roasted peppers

Desserts

Assorted Cookies Per Pound

$25.00

Mini Cannoli (1 Dozen)

$20.00

Cheesecake 1/2

$50.00

Cheesecake Full

$90.00

Toasted Almond 1/2

$50.00

Toasted Almond Full

$90.00

Tiramisu 1/2

$50.00

Tiramisu Full

$90.00

Chocolate Brownie 1/2

$50.00

Chocolate Brownie Full

$90.00

Italian Catering Packages

Bike Family #1 - half trays

$80.00

1 Large Pizza. Choice of Appetizer: Buffalo wings, Chicken tenders & fries or Mozzarella sticks. Serves 4-6 people.

Bike Family #1 - full trays

$150.00

2 Large Pies. Choice of Appetizer: Buffalo wings, Chicken tenders & fries or Mozzarella sticks. Serves 8-10 people.

Bike Family #2 - half trays

$195.00

1 Large Pizza. Choice of Appetizer: Calamari, Buddalo wings, chicken tenders & fries, or Mozzarella sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar Salad. Choice of Entreé: Chicken marsala, francese or parm, Eggplant parm, Sausage & Peppers, Penne Vodka, Bike Rigatoni or Rigatoni Bolognese. Serves 4-6 people.

Bike Family #2 - full trays

$380.00

2 Large Pies. Choice of Appetizer: Calamari, Buddalo wings, chicken tenders & fries, or Mozzarella sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar Salad. Choice of Entreé: Chicken marsala, francese or parm, Eggplant parm, Sausage & Peppers, Penne Vodka, Bike Rigatoni or Rigatoni Bolognese. Serves 8-10 people.

Bike Family #3 - half trays

$270.00

2 Large Pies. Choice of Appetizer: Calamari, Baked Clams, Buffalo Wings, Chicken tenders & fries, or Mozzarella sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar Salad. Choice of Pasta: Penne Vodka, Bike Rigatoni or Rigatoni Bolognese. Choice of Entreé: Chicken Marsala, francese or parm, Eggplant parm, Sausage & Peppers. Serves 4-6 people.

Bike Family #3 - full trays

$530.00

4 Large Pies. Choice of Appetizer: Calamari, Baked Clams, Buffalo Wings, Chicken tenders & fries, or Mozzarella sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar Salad. Choice of Pasta: Penne Vodka, Bike Rigatoni or Rigatoni Bolognese. Choice of Entreé: Chicken Marsala, francese or parm, Eggplant parm, Sausage & Peppers. Serves 15-20 people.

Office Party - half trays

$275.00

Vegetable Crudite, Wrap Platter, Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Fruit Platter, Fresh Backed Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 12-15 people.

Nono Mia - half trays

$275.00

Eggplant Rollatini, Clams Oreganata, Farfalle Alla Pesto, Arugula, Endive, Radicchio Salad, Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 12-15 people.

Game Day - half trays

$300.00

Buffalo Wings, Fried Calamari, Wrap Platter, Baked Ziti with Meatballs, Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 12-15 people.

Family Style - half trays

$300.00

Eggplant Rollatini, Clams Oreganata, Penne Alla Vodka, Chicken Scarpariello, Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 12-15 people.

The Italian Job

$420.00

Imported Cheese and Fruit Platter, Fried Calamari, Caesar Salad, Baked Ziti w/ Chicken Cutlet, Sausage & Broccoli Rabe, Shrimp Risotto Dejana, Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. Serves 20-25 people.

Grande - half trays

$220.00

Choice of Salad: Mixed Green, Tri-Color, or Caesar. Choice of Pasta: Baked Ziti, Penne Alla Vodka, or Cheese Ravioli. Choice of Entreé: Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Marsala, or Chicken Francese. Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. 1 Dozen Cannoli and Mixed Italian Cookies. Serves 8-10.

Generoso - full trays

$450.00

Choice of Appetizer: Fried Calamari, Buffalo Wings, or Mozzarella Sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green, Tri-Color, or Caesar. Choice of Pasta: Baked Ziti, Penne Alla Vodka, or Cheese Ravioli. Choice of Entreé: Chicken Parmigiana, Marsala, or Franacese. Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. 2 Dozen Cannoli and Mixed Italian Cookies. Serves 20-25.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

487 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632

Directions

