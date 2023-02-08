Giovanni's Bicycle Club

Generoso - full trays

$450.00

Choice of Appetizer: Fried Calamari, Buffalo Wings, or Mozzarella Sticks. Choice of Salad: Mixed Green, Tri-Color, or Caesar. Choice of Pasta: Baked Ziti, Penne Alla Vodka, or Cheese Ravioli. Choice of Entreé: Chicken Parmigiana, Marsala, or Franacese. Fresh Baked Bread or Garlic Knots. 2 Dozen Cannoli and Mixed Italian Cookies. Serves 20-25.