Giovannis - Carrollton 1124 North Park Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1124 North Park Street, Carrollton, GA 30117
Gallery
