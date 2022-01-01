Giovanni's Italian Grill
336 Reviews
$$
855 E Main St
Rangely, CO 81648
Gio's Cheesy Bread
6" Cheesy Bread
Garlic butter on top of our homemade pan pizza dough, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Baked until the cheese is golden brown, served with Gio's homemade marinara or ranch for dipping.
10" GF Cheesy Bread
13" Cheesy Bread
Garlic butter on top of our homemade pan pizza dough, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Baked until the cheese is golden brown, served with Gio's homemade marinara or ranch for dipping.
Large Cheesy Bread
Garlic butter on top of our homemade pan pizza dough, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Baked until the cheese is golden brown, served with Gio's homemade marinara or ranch for dipping.
Stromboli & Calzone
Stromboli
Slices of ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, tomato, mozzarella, provolone and American cheeses, all baked inside homemade pizza dough.
Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken breast is seasoned with garlic, mozzarella and American cheese, green chiles, then baked in homemade pizza dough.
Sausage Calzone
We stuff our one-of-a-kind pizza dough with Gio's homemade Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, and green chiles.
Meatball Calzone
Baked inside this calzone are mouth-watering homemade Italian meatballs, melted mozzarella cheese, and green chiles.
Veggie Lovers Calzone
Fresh bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green chiles, and black olives, along with melted mozzarella cheese makes this calzone garden fresh.
Design Your Own Calzone
Create your calzone by picking your favorite ingredients from the pizza toppings.
Signature Pizza
6" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Made with homemade BBQ sauce as the base, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.
6" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot sauce, mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses.
6" Chicken Bianco
Gio's homemade Alfredo sauce base topped with bell pepper, red onions, and grilled chicken.
6" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
6" Meat Combo
Homemade Italian sausage, along with ground chuck, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
6" Veggie Combo
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and tomatoes.
6" Supreme Combo
Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.
10" Tank Pizza
Our homemade pizza crust topped with Gio's special Alfredo sauce and olive oil. Grilled chicken, bell peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, Gorgonzola cheese crumbs, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. *Three hand-tossed sizes only 10", 13", 16"
10" BBQ Chicken
Made with homemade BBQ sauce as the base, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.
10" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot sauce, mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses.
10" Chicken Bianco
Gio's homemade Alfredo sauce base topped with bell peppers, red onions, and grilled chicken.
10" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
10" Meat Combo
Homemade Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
10" Veggie Combo
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and tomatoes.
10" Supreme Combo
Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.
10" Half and Half Specialty
13" Tank Pizza
Our homemade pizza crust topped with Gio's special Alfredo sauce and olive oil. Grilled chicken, bell peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, Gorgonzola cheese crumbs, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. *Three hand-tossed sizes only 10", 13", 16"
13" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Made with homemade BBQ sauce as the base, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.
13" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot sauce, mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses.
13" Chicken Bianco Pizza
Gio's homemade Alfredo sauce base topped with bell peppers, red onions, and grilled chicken.
13" Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
13" Meat Pizza
Homemade Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
13" Veggie Pizza
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and tomatoes.
13" Supreme Pizza
Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.
13" 1/2 Signature Pizza
16" Tank Pizza
Our homemade pizza crust topped with Gio's special Alfredo sauce and olive oil. Grilled chicken, bell peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, Gorgonzola cheese crumbs, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. *Three hand-tossed sizes only 10", 13", 16"
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Made with homemade BBQ sauce as the base, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot sauce, mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses.
16" Chicken Bianco
Gio's homemade Alfredo sauce base topped with bell peppers, red onions, and grilled chicken.
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
16" Meat Pizza
Homemade Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
16" Veggie Pizza
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and tomatoes.
16" Supreme Pizza
Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.
16" 1/2 & 1/2 Signature Pizza
Design Your Own Pizza
6" DYO Cheese Pizza
For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.
10" DYO Cheese Pizza
For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.
13" DYO Cheese Pizza
For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.
16" MYO Pizza
For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.
16" Cheese Pizza
Starters
Chicken Wings
Deep-fried chicken wings served with celery sticks. Choose your favorite flavor for dipping: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or BBQ. Add extra flavor by tossing them in our homemade BBQ sauce or Franks Hot Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
A scrumptious collection of breaded mozzarella sticks, deep-fried to crispiness. You will love dipping and dunking them in our homemade marinara sauce or ranch dressing.
Fried Ravioli
Pasta coated with seasoned bread crumbs and filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan cheeses. Dip them in our homemade marinara sauce or ranch dressing.
Hot Artichoke & Spinach DIp
A creamy blend of artichoke hearts, spinach, cream cheese, garlic, Romano, and mozzarella cheese. Served with celery sticks and toasted chips.
Salads
House Salad
Our house salad is a blend of romaine lettuce and salad greens, tomatoes and homemade garlic croutons.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano cheese, homemade garlic croutons and Caesar dressing.
Southwest Steak Black Bean Salad
All these fantastic flavors blend to make this salad mouthwatering! Fresh salad greens, topped with marinated flank steak, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, and colorful tortilla chips. Served with Gio's homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
A grilled chicken breast or a breaded deep-fried chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce tossed with mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, black olives, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Chicken BLT Salad
The flavors in this delicious salad make it a customer favorite. Our chicken BLT salad comes with bacon, a mixture of romaine and salad greens, tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, and Gorgonzola cheese crumbles.
Chicken Salad
A simple salad with a big flavor! A breaded chicken breast deep-fried or a grilled chicken breast sits on a mixture of salad greens, romaine lettuce, and tomatoes.
Chef Salad
A classic chef salad with slices of ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheeses, a hard-boiled egg, and tomatoes served on a bed of mixed salad greens.
Italian Salad
Fresh greens tossed with pepperoncini, black olives, mozzarella, Romano, and provolone cheeses. Topped with Genoa salami and pepperoni, and finished with a drizzle of Gio's Homemade Italian dressing.
Soup
Burgers & Sandwiches
Gio Deluxe Burger
A fresh ground chuck patty is sitting on top of a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Gio Deluxe Cheeseburger
Our Deluxe Cheeseburger is hand-patted from fresh, ground chuck, flame-grilled and sitting on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Mushroom Swiss
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and fresh ground chuck sitting on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Home-style breaded chicken breast, toasted ciabatta bun, mozzarella cheese and topped with marinara.
Sausage Sandwich
Our sandwich has homemade Italian sausage, melted mozzarella cheese, grilled bell peppers on toasted French bread. Served with a side of homemade marinara.
Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast or crispy breaded chicken breast served on ciabatta bun along with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
Steak Sandwich
Charbroiled six-ounce Flat Iron steak grilled to taste and served on top of a toasted ciabatta bun. *May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Chicken Strips
Four crispy chicken strips with your choice of a side dish, along with your dipping choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ, or Frank's Hot Sauce.
Pasta Entrees
Spinach Mushroom Penne
Penne noodles, spinach, and mushrooms in our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce topped with grated Romano and melted mozzarella cheese.
Penne Marinara
Noodles, homemade marinara, your choice of homemade meatballs or Italian sausage links.
Chicken Penne Alfredo
Penne Alfredo
Creamy Baked Pasta
Our twist on a carbonara as we start with noodles then toss them in our homemade creamy tomato, Romano, bacon sauce, topped with mozzarella then baked to let the cheese melt.
Gio's Signature Lasagna
A layered blend of mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, all inside pasta noodles, and our homemade marinara.
Baked Chicken Parmigiana
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Trilogy
Rich chocolate cake layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate & white chocolate mousse and finished with dark chocolate curls.
Orange Cream
This beautifully tart key lime cheesecake is the perfect way to enjoy a taste of the tropics for us land lovers! There’s traditional graham cracker crust, zesty lime cheesecake, and our original vanilla mascarpone whipped cream. Come welcome in the warm weather with this summer flavor!
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Decadently rich bittersweet chocolate with a hint of coffee adds depth to this rich flourless cake. Finished with chocolate ganache and swirled with white chocolate. A rich, melt-in-your-mouth sensation. Certified gluten-free, nut-free, dedicated bakery. INGREDIENTS: Chocolate (Sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, milk fat, soy lecithin, and vanilla.), Cage-Free Eggs. *From Gem City Fine Foods website.
Kids Menu
Kid's Hamburger
Kid's Cheeseburger
Kid's Chicken Strips
Kid's Marinara Penne
Kid's Penne w/Meatball
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese
Kid's Alfredo Penne
Ribbon pasta covered with our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce. 11.99
Kid's Chicken Penne
Ribbon pasta covered with our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce.
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
General Sides
Side Apple Sauce
Side Bread Sticks
Side Coleslaw
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Fettuccine
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
A lightly battered sweet potato fry.
Side Jalapenos
Side Mandarin Oranges
Side Meatballs
Side Onion Rings
Side Pepperoncini
Side Sausage
Side Spaghetti
Sauce & Dressing Sides
Side Creamy Marinara
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Marinara Sauce
1/2 Pint Ranch
Pint Ranch
Side Ranch
Side Ranch Large
Side Mayo
Side of Chipotle Mayo
Side 1000 Island
Side Blue Cheese
Side Caesar
Side Honey Mustard
Side House Italian
Side Vinegar & Oil
Side Au Jus
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Frank's Hot Sauce
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Side Chipotle Ranch
Soda - Ice Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Ice Tea
Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer Ice Tea
Dr. Pepper
Rootbeer
Mello Yellow
Sprite
Lemonade
Fanta Orange
HW Black Cherry
HW Rootbeer
HW Orange Cream
HW Vanilla Cream
Sm Milk
Lg Milk
Sm Chocolate Milk
Lg Chocolate Milk
Water
Soda - Ice Tea Flavoring
Call for Open Hours
Welcome to Giovanni’s Italian Grill, where friends and families gather to enjoy great-tasting pizza, pasta, hamburgers, and calzones. We use fresh ingredients to top our pizzas along with homemade sauce and fresh-made dough. Our homemade Italian Sausage and meatballs have our customers coming back over and over for their delicious taste. Many customers tell us that our variation of an Alfredo sauce is their favorite. You will want to save room for dessert. Giovanni’s Italian Grill offers friendly service, fantastic food, and a comfortable ambiance at a reasonable price. So rather if you call Rangely home or are just passing through our unique town, we want to invite you to join us at Giovanni’s for a great dining experience.
855 E Main St, Rangely, CO 81648