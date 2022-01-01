Restaurant info

Welcome to Giovanni’s Italian Grill, where friends and families gather to enjoy great-tasting pizza, pasta, hamburgers, and calzones. We use fresh ingredients to top our pizzas along with homemade sauce and fresh-made dough. Our homemade Italian Sausage and meatballs have our customers coming back over and over for their delicious taste. Many customers tell us that our variation of an Alfredo sauce is their favorite. You will want to save room for dessert. Giovanni’s Italian Grill offers friendly service, fantastic food, and a comfortable ambiance at a reasonable price. So rather if you call Rangely home or are just passing through our unique town, we want to invite you to join us at Giovanni’s for a great dining experience.

