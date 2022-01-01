Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giovanni's Italian Grill

336 Reviews

$$

855 E Main St

Rangely, CO 81648

Order Again

Gio's Cheesy Bread

Garlic butter on top of our homemade pan pizza dough, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Baked until the cheese is golden brown, served with Gio's homemade marinara or ranch for dipping.
6" Cheesy Bread

6" Cheesy Bread

$4.50

Garlic butter on top of our homemade pan pizza dough, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Baked until the cheese is golden brown, served with Gio's homemade marinara or ranch for dipping.

10" GF Cheesy Bread

$12.00
13" Cheesy Bread

13" Cheesy Bread

$11.00

Garlic butter on top of our homemade pan pizza dough, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Baked until the cheese is golden brown, served with Gio's homemade marinara or ranch for dipping.

Large Cheesy Bread

Large Cheesy Bread

$14.00

Garlic butter on top of our homemade pan pizza dough, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Baked until the cheese is golden brown, served with Gio's homemade marinara or ranch for dipping.

Stromboli & Calzone

Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.29

Slices of ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, tomato, mozzarella, provolone and American cheeses, all baked inside homemade pizza dough.

Chicken Calzone

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast is seasoned with garlic, mozzarella and American cheese, green chiles, then baked in homemade pizza dough.

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$9.59

We stuff our one-of-a-kind pizza dough with Gio's homemade Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, and green chiles.

Meatball Calzone

$9.59

Baked inside this calzone are mouth-watering homemade Italian meatballs, melted mozzarella cheese, and green chiles.

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$9.59

Fresh bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green chiles, and black olives, along with melted mozzarella cheese makes this calzone garden fresh.

Design Your Own Calzone

Design Your Own Calzone

$6.29

Create your calzone by picking your favorite ingredients from the pizza toppings.

Signature Pizza

6" BBQ Chicken Pizza

6" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$7.00

Made with homemade BBQ sauce as the base, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.

6" Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot sauce, mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses.

6" Chicken Bianco

6" Chicken Bianco

$7.75

Gio's homemade Alfredo sauce base topped with bell pepper, red onions, and grilled chicken.

6" Hawaiian

6" Hawaiian

$5.50

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

6" Meat Combo

$6.50

Homemade Italian sausage, along with ground chuck, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

6" Veggie Combo

6" Veggie Combo

$5.50

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and tomatoes.

6" Supreme Combo

6" Supreme Combo

$7.85

Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.

10" Tank Pizza

10" Tank Pizza

$13.20

Our homemade pizza crust topped with Gio's special Alfredo sauce and olive oil. Grilled chicken, bell peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, Gorgonzola cheese crumbs, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. *Three hand-tossed sizes only 10", 13", 16"

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.50

Made with homemade BBQ sauce as the base, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.

10" Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot sauce, mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses.

10" Chicken Bianco

10" Chicken Bianco

$11.75

Gio's homemade Alfredo sauce base topped with bell peppers, red onions, and grilled chicken.

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$8.50

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

10" Meat Combo

$10.00

Homemade Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

10" Veggie Combo

10" Veggie Combo

$10.75

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and tomatoes.

10" Supreme Combo

10" Supreme Combo

$11.50

Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.

10" Half and Half Specialty

$7.00
13" Tank Pizza

13" Tank Pizza

$17.00

Our homemade pizza crust topped with Gio's special Alfredo sauce and olive oil. Grilled chicken, bell peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, Gorgonzola cheese crumbs, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. *Three hand-tossed sizes only 10", 13", 16"

13" BBQ Chicken Pizza

13" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Made with homemade BBQ sauce as the base, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.

13" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot sauce, mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses.

13" Chicken Bianco Pizza

13" Chicken Bianco Pizza

$16.75

Gio's homemade Alfredo sauce base topped with bell peppers, red onions, and grilled chicken.

13" Hawaiian Pizza

13" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

13" Meat Pizza

$15.00

Homemade Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

13" Veggie Pizza

13" Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and tomatoes.

13" Supreme Pizza

13" Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.

13" 1/2 Signature Pizza

$11.00
16" Tank Pizza

16" Tank Pizza

$21.00

Our homemade pizza crust topped with Gio's special Alfredo sauce and olive oil. Grilled chicken, bell peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, Gorgonzola cheese crumbs, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. *Three hand-tossed sizes only 10", 13", 16"

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Made with homemade BBQ sauce as the base, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank's Hot sauce, mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses.

16" Chicken Bianco

16" Chicken Bianco

$22.50

Gio's homemade Alfredo sauce base topped with bell peppers, red onions, and grilled chicken.

16" Hawaiian Pizza

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

16" Meat Pizza

$19.00

Homemade Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

16" Veggie Pizza

16" Veggie Pizza

$20.25

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and tomatoes.

16" Supreme Pizza

16" Supreme Pizza

$21.50

Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.

16" 1/2 & 1/2 Signature Pizza

16" 1/2 & 1/2 Signature Pizza

$14.00

Design Your Own Pizza

6" DYO Cheese Pizza

6" DYO Cheese Pizza

$4.50

For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.

10" DYO Cheese Pizza

10" DYO Cheese Pizza

$7.00

For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.

13" DYO Cheese Pizza

13" DYO Cheese Pizza

$11.00

For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.

16" MYO Pizza

16" MYO Pizza

$14.00

For a cheese-only pizza, click the "Add to Cart" or select your favorite toppings.

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Dough Ball

Medium Dough Ball

$1.75

Large Dough Ball

$2.25

Friday

Fish-N-Chips

Fish-N-Chips

$11.25

Deep-fried, beer-battered codfish with crispy french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. May substitute sandwich sides for the french fries.

Starters

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.50

Deep-fried chicken wings served with celery sticks. Choose your favorite flavor for dipping: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or BBQ. Add extra flavor by tossing them in our homemade BBQ sauce or Franks Hot Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.25

A scrumptious collection of breaded mozzarella sticks, deep-fried to crispiness. You will love dipping and dunking them in our homemade marinara sauce or ranch dressing.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$10.25Out of stock

Pasta coated with seasoned bread crumbs and filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan cheeses. Dip them in our homemade marinara sauce or ranch dressing.

Hot Artichoke & Spinach DIp

Hot Artichoke & Spinach DIp

$10.25

A creamy blend of artichoke hearts, spinach, cream cheese, garlic, Romano, and mozzarella cheese. Served with celery sticks and toasted chips.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$3.49

Our house salad is a blend of romaine lettuce and salad greens, tomatoes and homemade garlic croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano cheese, homemade garlic croutons and Caesar dressing.

Southwest Steak Black Bean Salad

Southwest Steak Black Bean Salad

$13.59

All these fantastic flavors blend to make this salad mouthwatering! Fresh salad greens, topped with marinated flank steak, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, and colorful tortilla chips. Served with Gio's homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

A grilled chicken breast or a breaded deep-fried chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce tossed with mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, black olives, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Chicken BLT Salad

Chicken BLT Salad

$11.59

The flavors in this delicious salad make it a customer favorite. Our chicken BLT salad comes with bacon, a mixture of romaine and salad greens, tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, and Gorgonzola cheese crumbles.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.59

A simple salad with a big flavor! A breaded chicken breast deep-fried or a grilled chicken breast sits on a mixture of salad greens, romaine lettuce, and tomatoes.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.59

A classic chef salad with slices of ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheeses, a hard-boiled egg, and tomatoes served on a bed of mixed salad greens.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$9.59

Fresh greens tossed with pepperoncini, black olives, mozzarella, Romano, and provolone cheeses. Topped with Genoa salami and pepperoni, and finished with a drizzle of Gio's Homemade Italian dressing.

Soup

Our homemade soup has great northern navy beans, ham, carrots, celery, onions, and tomatoes.
Italian Wedding

Italian Wedding

$4.49

A unique blend of flavorful Italian meatballs simmered in a light chicken broth with acini di pepe pasta, fresh spinach, diced onions, and tender carrots.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Comes with a side dish.
Gio Deluxe Burger

Gio Deluxe Burger

$9.99

A fresh ground chuck patty is sitting on top of a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Gio Deluxe Cheeseburger

Gio Deluxe Cheeseburger

$11.29

Our Deluxe Cheeseburger is hand-patted from fresh, ground chuck, flame-grilled and sitting on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$11.49

Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and fresh ground chuck sitting on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Home-style breaded chicken breast, toasted ciabatta bun, mozzarella cheese and topped with marinara.

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Our sandwich has homemade Italian sausage, melted mozzarella cheese, grilled bell peppers on toasted French bread. Served with a side of homemade marinara.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.59

Marinated grilled chicken breast or crispy breaded chicken breast served on ciabatta bun along with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Charbroiled six-ounce Flat Iron steak grilled to taste and served on top of a toasted ciabatta bun. *May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Four crispy chicken strips with your choice of a side dish, along with your dipping choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ, or Frank's Hot Sauce.

Pasta Entrees

Spinach Mushroom Penne

$12.25

Penne noodles, spinach, and mushrooms in our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce topped with grated Romano and melted mozzarella cheese.

Penne Marinara

$10.25

Noodles, homemade marinara, your choice of homemade meatballs or Italian sausage links.

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$13.75

Penne Alfredo

$9.99

Creamy Baked Pasta

$12.25

Our twist on a carbonara as we start with noodles then toss them in our homemade creamy tomato, Romano, bacon sauce, topped with mozzarella then baked to let the cheese melt.

Gio's Signature Lasagna

Gio's Signature Lasagna

$12.25

A layered blend of mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, all inside pasta noodles, and our homemade marinara.

Baked Chicken Parmigiana

$13.75

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Trilogy

Chocolate Trilogy

$6.25Out of stock

Rich chocolate cake layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate & white chocolate mousse and finished with dark chocolate curls.

Orange Cream

$5.75Out of stock

This beautifully tart key lime cheesecake is the perfect way to enjoy a taste of the tropics for us land lovers! There’s traditional graham cracker crust, zesty lime cheesecake, and our original vanilla mascarpone whipped cream. Come welcome in the warm weather with this summer flavor!

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.25

Decadently rich bittersweet chocolate with a hint of coffee adds depth to this rich flourless cake. Finished with chocolate ganache and swirled with white chocolate. A rich, melt-in-your-mouth sensation. Certified gluten-free, nut-free, dedicated bakery. INGREDIENTS: Chocolate (Sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, milk fat, soy lecithin, and vanilla.), Cage-Free Eggs. *From Gem City Fine Foods website.

Kids Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$3.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$4.49

Kid's Chicken Strips

$4.49

Kid's Marinara Penne

$3.99

Kid's Penne w/Meatball

$4.49

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Kid's Alfredo Penne

$4.49

Ribbon pasta covered with our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce. 11.99

Kid's Chicken Penne

$4.79

Ribbon pasta covered with our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

General Sides

Side Apple Sauce

$1.00

Side Bread Sticks

$1.95

Side Coleslaw

$1.25

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side Fettuccine

$3.99

Side French Fries

$1.75
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$1.75

A lightly battered sweet potato fry.

Side Jalapenos

$0.35

Side Mandarin Oranges

$1.00

Side Meatballs

$3.25

Side Onion Rings

$3.85

Side Pepperoncini

$0.35

Side Sausage

$2.25

Side Spaghetti

$3.75

Sauce & Dressing Sides

Side Creamy Marinara

$0.75

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.75

1/2 Pint Ranch

$1.60

Pint Ranch

$3.20

Side Ranch

$0.40

Side Ranch Large

$0.80

Side Mayo

$0.40

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.40

Side 1000 Island

$0.40

Side Blue Cheese

$0.40

Side Caesar

$0.70

Side Honey Mustard

$0.40

Side House Italian

$0.40

Side Vinegar & Oil

$0.40

Side Au Jus

$0.35

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.30

Side Frank's Hot Sauce

$0.25

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.40

Soda - Ice Tea

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Ice Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Arnold Palmer Ice Tea

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Mello Yellow

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

HW Black Cherry

$3.25

HW Rootbeer

$3.25

HW Orange Cream

$3.25

HW Vanilla Cream

$3.25

Sm Milk

Lg Milk

$2.00

Sm Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Water

Soda - Ice Tea Flavoring

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Ice Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Arnold Palmer Ice Tea

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Mello Yellow

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.49

Hot Flavored Teas

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Kid's Drinks

Kid Size - Apple Juice

$1.50

Kid Size - Coke

$1.50

Kid Size - Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kid Size - Fanta Orange

$1.50

Kid Size - Lemonade

$1.50

Kid Size - Mello Yello

$1.50

Kid Size - Root Beer

$1.50

Kid Size - Sprite

$1.50

Kid Size - Diet Coke

$1.50

Kid Size - Milk

$1.50

Kid Size - Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kid Size - Ice Tea

$1.50

Kid Size - Sweet Tea

$1.50

Online Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Ice Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Arnold Palmer Ice Tea

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Mello Yellow

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

HW Rootbeer

$3.25

HW Black Cherry

$3.25

HW Orange Cream

$3.25

HW Vanilla Cream

$3.25

Sm Milk

Lg Milk

$2.00

Sm Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.89
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout
Restaurant info

Welcome to Giovanni's Italian Grill, where friends and families gather to enjoy great-tasting pizza, pasta, hamburgers, and calzones. We use fresh ingredients to top our pizzas along with homemade sauce and fresh-made dough. Our homemade Italian Sausage and meatballs have our customers coming back over and over for their delicious taste. Many customers tell us that our variation of an Alfredo sauce is their favorite. You will want to save room for dessert. Giovanni's Italian Grill offers friendly service, fantastic food, and a comfortable ambiance at a reasonable price. So rather if you call Rangely home or are just passing through our unique town, we want to invite you to join us at Giovanni's for a great dining experience.

855 E Main St, Rangely, CO 81648

