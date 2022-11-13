Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giovannni's Italiano Cucina

review star

No reviews yet

1921 Tennessee 394

Blountville, TN 37617

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza
Cheese Knots
Bread Sticks

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Crush

$2.50

Diet mt dew

$2.50

Diet pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mt dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Water

Gallon tea

$5.00

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$8.00

Made from our homemade fresh pizza dough and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$10.00

Served with marinara sauce

Cheese Knots

Cheese Knots

$9.00

Fresh dough knots baked to perfection, brushed with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

BBQ, Bourbon, Garlic Parmesan, Hot, Hot Honey, Jamaican Jerk, Mango Habanero, Mild, Nashville Hot, Spicy Mango, Seeet Chili, Sweet Teriyaki, or Naked

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

A generous portion of fried mushrooms served with our homemade ranch dressing

Mediterranean Platter

$9.00Out of stock

Hummus & Falafel Served with crispy pita chips

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00
Pepperoni Knots

Pepperoni Knots

$11.00

Fresh dough knots baked to perfection, brushed with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni served with marinara sauce

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Spinach cooked in creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese served with chips

Flat Bread

Chicken flat Bread

Chicken flat Bread

$13.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Flat Bread

$13.00

Shrimp, tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Flat Bread

Veggie Flat Bread

$13.00

Eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh spinach, and mozzarella cheese

Salads & Soup

Antipasto salad

Antipasto salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, turkey, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Green peppers, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives feta cheese, and croutons

Grilled chicken salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, topped with our homemade marinated grilled chicken, and croutons

Grilled vegetable salad

$12.00

Grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms with your choice of protein, over a bed of fresh romaine lettuce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons

Large house salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese and croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our Caesar dressing

Small Greek Salad

$6.00

Green peppers, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives feta cheese, and croutons

Small House salad

$4.00

Soup

$6.00

Soup & Salad

$9.00

Classic Pasta

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Ziti pasta cooked in a creamy Italian marinara sauce topped with meat sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese

Four Meat Tortellini

Four Meat Tortellini

$13.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, and meat sauce cooked in marinara sauce

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$13.00

Our famous homemade lasagna made with fresh ground beef and ricotta cheese, topped with meat sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.00

Spaghetti noodles tossed in our delicious homemade marinara sauce

Spicy Meatball

Spicy Meatball

$13.00

The spicy marinara sauce cooked with meatballs fresh mushrooms, and basil, served with penne pasta.

Signature

Asiago Chicken Bowtie

Asiago Chicken Bowtie

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in creamy asiago sauce with bowtie pasta

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

cheese ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, served with creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

Fried all-white meat chicken topped with marinara sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and marinara sauce

Chicken Picatta

$15.00

Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, capers, mushrooms in lemon butter sauce with bowtie pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00Out of stock

Fried eggplant topped with marinara sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and marinara sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.00

Fettuccine noodles cooked in homemade alfredo sauce with broccoli

Gorgonzola Chicken Bowtie

Gorgonzola Chicken Bowtie

$15.00

Grilled chicken with mushrooms, cooked in creamy Gorgonzola cheese with bowtie pasta

Greek Spaghetti

Greek Spaghetti

$12.00

Capers, garlic, crushed red peppers, fresh parsley, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese

Manicotti

Manicotti

$12.00

Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$12.00

Mushroom stuffed ravioli cooked in Alfredo sauce with sautéed mushrooms and garnished with bruschetta

Mussel Linguine

Mussel Linguine

$15.00

Capers, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, crushed red peppers and lemon butter sauce

Penne White Wine Clam Sauce

Penne White Wine Clam Sauce

$16.00

Baby clams and shrimp cooked with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a special homemade Alfredo sauce

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$12.00

Penne Pasta with creamy Pesto sauce

Seafood Ravioli

Seafood Ravioli

$16.00

Blue crab ravioli and lobster ravioli cooked in creamy marinara sauce, topped with grilled shrimp, and tomatoes

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Shrimp and mushrooms in scampi sauce. Served with angel hair pasta

Spicy Chicken pasta

Spicy Chicken pasta

$15.00

Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with mushrooms and sundried tomatoes, topped with our marinated grilled chicken

Spicy Tortellini and Shrimp

Spicy Tortellini and Shrimp

$15.00

Tortellini pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with shrimp, and roasted red peppers

Tilapia & Shrimp

$15.00

Alfredo sauce with fresh spinach, jalapeños, and onions, topped with grilled Tilapia, and shrimp. Served with angel hair pasta

Vegetable Penne

Vegetable Penne

$12.00

Sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and broccoli cooked in a special homemade garlic and olive oil sauce. Served with penne pasta

Grilled Subs

Grilled Chicken sub

$11.00

Our marinated grilled chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and cheese

Italian Sub

$11.00

Ham, turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, and cheese

Philly the works Sub

$11.00

Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and cheese

Pizza steak Sub

$11.00

Grilled steak cooked with pizza sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese

Parmigiana Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Crispy chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.00Out of stock

Eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Meatballs topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Gyro & Wraps

Beef Gyro

$10.00

Sliced beef gyro served with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumber sauce on pita bread

Chicken Caesar wrap

$9.00

Marinated grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Our marinated grilled chicken with feta cheese, lettuce, toratoes, onions, and cucumber sauce on pita bread

Falafel Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Round-shaped patties of ground vegetables, chickpeas, and seasonings fried to a golden crisp with onions, herbs, garlic, parsley, cucumber sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chicken breast sandwich

Chicken breast sandwich

$10.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bun topped with Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb. USDA Certified Black Angus Beef served on a bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, and mayonnaise

Giovannis Burger

Giovannis Burger

$13.00

GIOVANNI'S BURGER 1/21b. USDA Certified Black Angus Beef served on a bun with grilled onions, mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Mushrooms & Swiss

Mushrooms & Swiss

$13.00

1/21b. USDA Certified Black Angus Beef Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, mushrooms, Swiss cheese

Firecracker Burger

Firecracker Burger

$13.00

Firecracker BURGER 1/21b. USDA Certified Black Angus Beef served on a bun with roasted red peppers, Ghost pepper Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and mayonnaise. Served with fries

Platters

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$13.00

Marinated skewerless chicken kabob with green peppers and onions served with rice and your choice of two sides

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

All white meat chicken served with two sides

Glazed Salmon

$16.00

Glazed grilled salmon served over a bed of rice with two sides

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$12.00

Sliced gyro meat served with cucumber sauce, hummus, pita bread, and a Greek salad served on the platter

Lemon Butter Chicken

$14.00

Two marinated grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, and capers. Served over a bed with rice and two sides

Monterey Jack Chicken

$14.00

Two marinated grilled chicken breast topped with pineapple, bruschetta & Monterey Jack cheese. Served over a bed of rice with two sides

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$20.00

10oz. USDA Certified Black Angus steak grilled to order. Served with two sides, and mushroom Gorgonzola sauce on the side

Tilapia

$12.00

Seasoned grilled tilapia topped with mushroom, and capers in lemon butter sauce. Served over a bed of rice with two sides

Vegetable Platter

$11.00Out of stock

Falafel (round-shaped patties of ground vegetables, chickpeas, and seasonings fried to a golden crisp) served with cucumber sauce, hummus, pita bread and a Greek salad served on the platter

Turnover

Sm BuffaloTurnover

Sm BuffaloTurnover

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Lg BuffaloTurnover

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheese Turnover

Sm Cheese Turnover

$9.00

Lg Cheese Turnover

$13.00
Sm Chicken Alfredo Turnover

Sm Chicken Alfredo Turnover

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Chicken Alfredo Turnover

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Chicken Turnover

Sm Chicken Turnover

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Chicken Turnover

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Meat Lovers Turnover

Sm Meat Lovers Turnover

$13.00

Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon

Lg Meat Lovers Turnover

$20.00

Pepperoni, sliced Itallan sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon

Sm Souvlaki Turnover

Sm Souvlaki Turnover

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

LG Souvlaki Turnover

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Spinach & Broccoli Turnover

Sm Spinach & Broccoli Turnover

$12.00

SPINACH & BROCCOLI with Ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Spinach & Broccoli Turnover

$15.00

SPINACH & BROCCOLI with Ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Steak Turnover

Sm Steak Turnover

$12.00

Grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Steak Turnover

$18.00

Grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese