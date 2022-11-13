- Home
- /
- Blountville
- /
- Giovannni's Italiano Cucina
Giovannni's Italiano Cucina
No reviews yet
1921 Tennessee 394
Blountville, TN 37617
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
Made from our homemade fresh pizza dough and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce.
Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Cheese Knots
Fresh dough knots baked to perfection, brushed with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
Chicken Wings
BBQ, Bourbon, Garlic Parmesan, Hot, Hot Honey, Jamaican Jerk, Mango Habanero, Mild, Nashville Hot, Spicy Mango, Seeet Chili, Sweet Teriyaki, or Naked
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Mushrooms
A generous portion of fried mushrooms served with our homemade ranch dressing
Mediterranean Platter
Hummus & Falafel Served with crispy pita chips
Mozzarella Sticks
Pepperoni Knots
Fresh dough knots baked to perfection, brushed with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni served with marinara sauce
Spinach Dip
Spinach cooked in creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese served with chips
Flat Bread
Salads & Soup
Antipasto salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, turkey, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Green peppers, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives feta cheese, and croutons
Grilled chicken salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, topped with our homemade marinated grilled chicken, and croutons
Grilled vegetable salad
Grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms with your choice of protein, over a bed of fresh romaine lettuce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
Large house salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese and croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our Caesar dressing
Small Greek Salad
Green peppers, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives feta cheese, and croutons
Small House salad
Soup
Soup & Salad
Classic Pasta
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta cooked in a creamy Italian marinara sauce topped with meat sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese
Four Meat Tortellini
Bacon, ham, sausage, and meat sauce cooked in marinara sauce
Meat Lasagna
Our famous homemade lasagna made with fresh ground beef and ricotta cheese, topped with meat sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles tossed in our delicious homemade marinara sauce
Spicy Meatball
The spicy marinara sauce cooked with meatballs fresh mushrooms, and basil, served with penne pasta.
Signature
Asiago Chicken Bowtie
Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in creamy asiago sauce with bowtie pasta
Cheese Ravioli
cheese ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, served with creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection
Chicken Parmigiana
Fried all-white meat chicken topped with marinara sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and marinara sauce
Chicken Picatta
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, capers, mushrooms in lemon butter sauce with bowtie pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried eggplant topped with marinara sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and marinara sauce
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles cooked in homemade alfredo sauce with broccoli
Gorgonzola Chicken Bowtie
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, cooked in creamy Gorgonzola cheese with bowtie pasta
Greek Spaghetti
Capers, garlic, crushed red peppers, fresh parsley, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese
Manicotti
Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection
Mushroom Ravioli
Mushroom stuffed ravioli cooked in Alfredo sauce with sautéed mushrooms and garnished with bruschetta
Mussel Linguine
Capers, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, crushed red peppers and lemon butter sauce
Penne White Wine Clam Sauce
Baby clams and shrimp cooked with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a special homemade Alfredo sauce
Pesto Pasta
Penne Pasta with creamy Pesto sauce
Seafood Ravioli
Blue crab ravioli and lobster ravioli cooked in creamy marinara sauce, topped with grilled shrimp, and tomatoes
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp and mushrooms in scampi sauce. Served with angel hair pasta
Spicy Chicken pasta
Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with mushrooms and sundried tomatoes, topped with our marinated grilled chicken
Spicy Tortellini and Shrimp
Tortellini pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with shrimp, and roasted red peppers
Tilapia & Shrimp
Alfredo sauce with fresh spinach, jalapeños, and onions, topped with grilled Tilapia, and shrimp. Served with angel hair pasta
Vegetable Penne
Sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and broccoli cooked in a special homemade garlic and olive oil sauce. Served with penne pasta
Grilled Subs
Grilled Chicken sub
Our marinated grilled chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and cheese
Italian Sub
Ham, turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, and cheese
Philly the works Sub
Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and cheese
Pizza steak Sub
Grilled steak cooked with pizza sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
Parmigiana Subs
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Crispy chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Meatballs topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Gyro & Wraps
Beef Gyro
Sliced beef gyro served with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumber sauce on pita bread
Chicken Caesar wrap
Marinated grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing
Chicken Gyro
Our marinated grilled chicken with feta cheese, lettuce, toratoes, onions, and cucumber sauce on pita bread
Falafel Wrap
Round-shaped patties of ground vegetables, chickpeas, and seasonings fried to a golden crisp with onions, herbs, garlic, parsley, cucumber sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes
Burgers & Sandwiches
Chicken breast sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bun topped with Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise
Classic Burger
1/2 lb. USDA Certified Black Angus Beef served on a bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, and mayonnaise
Giovannis Burger
GIOVANNI'S BURGER 1/21b. USDA Certified Black Angus Beef served on a bun with grilled onions, mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Mushrooms & Swiss
1/21b. USDA Certified Black Angus Beef Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, mushrooms, Swiss cheese
Firecracker Burger
Firecracker BURGER 1/21b. USDA Certified Black Angus Beef served on a bun with roasted red peppers, Ghost pepper Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and mayonnaise. Served with fries
Platters
Chicken Kabob
Marinated skewerless chicken kabob with green peppers and onions served with rice and your choice of two sides
Chicken Tenders
All white meat chicken served with two sides
Glazed Salmon
Glazed grilled salmon served over a bed of rice with two sides
Gyro Platter
Sliced gyro meat served with cucumber sauce, hummus, pita bread, and a Greek salad served on the platter
Lemon Butter Chicken
Two marinated grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, and capers. Served over a bed with rice and two sides
Monterey Jack Chicken
Two marinated grilled chicken breast topped with pineapple, bruschetta & Monterey Jack cheese. Served over a bed of rice with two sides
Sirloin Steak
10oz. USDA Certified Black Angus steak grilled to order. Served with two sides, and mushroom Gorgonzola sauce on the side
Tilapia
Seasoned grilled tilapia topped with mushroom, and capers in lemon butter sauce. Served over a bed of rice with two sides
Vegetable Platter
Falafel (round-shaped patties of ground vegetables, chickpeas, and seasonings fried to a golden crisp) served with cucumber sauce, hummus, pita bread and a Greek salad served on the platter
Turnover
Sm BuffaloTurnover
Marinated grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Lg BuffaloTurnover
Marinated grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Cheese Turnover
Lg Cheese Turnover
Sm Chicken Alfredo Turnover
Marinated grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Chicken Alfredo Turnover
Marinated grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Chicken Turnover
Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Chicken Turnover
Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Meat Lovers Turnover
Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon
Lg Meat Lovers Turnover
Pepperoni, sliced Itallan sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon
Sm Souvlaki Turnover
Marinated grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
LG Souvlaki Turnover
Marinated grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Spinach & Broccoli Turnover
SPINACH & BROCCOLI with Ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Spinach & Broccoli Turnover
SPINACH & BROCCOLI with Ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Steak Turnover
Grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Steak Turnover
Grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese