Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Giovanni's Piney Flats

review star

No reviews yet

5653 Hwy 11 E Ste 2

Piney Flats, TN 37686

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Baske of Garlic Bread

$1.50

Basket Sampler

$11.99

Eggplant Dip. Comes with Homemade Pita Bread.

Cheese Bread Sticks

Cheese Bread Sticks

$7.99+

Homemade Dough Made daily topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Knot

Cheese Knot

$9.99

Our homemade fresh dough stuffed with cheese, baked to perfection. Served with marinara sauce. Add Topping $1.00 | Gourmet $1.50

Chicken Strips with French Fries

Chicken Strips with French Fries

$10.99

Pieces Of All white Chicken Tender and French Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Golden Crispy Idaho Potato Fries

Fried Mushroom

Fried Mushroom

$7.99

These fried mushrooms are coated in a light and crispy seasoned beer batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection. The ultimate party snack that’s always a huge hit!

Italian Garlic Knot

Italian Garlic Knot

$9.99

Our homemade fresh dough, baked to perfection.

Mozzerella Sticks

Mozzerella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded in special seasonings. Served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Beer Batter Fresh onions rings

Primo's Italian Nachos

Primo's Italian Nachos

$10.99

Fried pasta chips layered with sausage and or chicken, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes and jalapenos, topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, and Alfredo sauce

Wings

Wings

$10.99+

10 Pieces of Delicious Crispy Chicken Wings Available in Hot, Mild, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan, served with ranch or bleu-cheese.

Salad

All our Salad come with Fresh Organic Mixed Green
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.99+

Lettuce , tomatoes, onion, cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni and croutons.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99+

Lettuce , tomatoes, onion, cucumber, ham, cheese and croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99+

Lettuce , Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta Cheese and Croutons. With Chicken $9.99 With Gyro Meat $9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Lettuce , tomatoes, onion, cucumber, grilled chicken and croutons.

Primo's Salad

$5.99+

Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella cheese & croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$3.99+

Lettuce , tomatoes, onion, cucumber, cheese and croutons

Classic Pasta Dishes

PASTA MARINARA

PASTA MARINARA

$10.99

Choice of spaghetti, fettuccini or penne pasta. Add meat sauce for $2.00 more | Add meatball for $3.00 more Baked $2.00 more

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$11.99

Fettuccini pasta, and homemade creamy Alfredo. Add Grilled Chicken 3.00 | Add Crispy Chicken 3.00 | Add Shrimp 5.00 Add Broccoli 1.00 | Add Mushroom 1.00

MEAT LASAGNA

MEAT LASAGNA

$13.99

our famous homemade lasagna made with fresh ground beef and Ricotta. Topped with meat sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

Five Meat Pasta Bowtie

$14.99

Bowtie pasta sautéed with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper & garlic, topped with our house made meat sauce & mozzarella cheese

Oven Baked Pasta Dishes

BAKED PENNE

$13.99

Penne pasta topped with meat sauce & mozzarella cheese baked to perfection

CHEESE MANICOTTI

$11.99

Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$11.99

Tender ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, served in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection

CHEESE TORTELLINI

$14.99

Cheese tortellini tossed in Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese & baked

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.99

Deep fried all white meat chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$14.99

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara

MEATBALL PARMESAN

$13.99

Meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara

PRIMO’S SPECIAL LAS\ CHIX PARM SPAG

$20.99

Our most popular items combined to give you a taste of Italy. House made Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti Marinara

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$12.99

Chicken Platters

CHICKEN BOWTIE FESTIVAL

$13.99

Sliced grilled chicken sautéed with bacon, garlic, red onion & tomato tossed with bowtie pasta in a creamy Asiago cheese sauce

CHICKEN MILANO

$14.99

Baked chicken layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, served with fettuccini Alfredo

CHICKEN PENNE GORGONZOLA

$13.99

Sliced grilled chicken sautéed with mushrooms & garlic tossed with penne pasta in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce & garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes

CHICKEN Vegie PRIMAVIRA

$14.99

Spaghetti tossed with grilled chicken, fresh vegetables, garlic, red pepper & parmesan cheese

SPICY BOWTIE CHICKEN

SPICY BOWTIE CHICKEN

$13.99

Bowtie pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, chicken, sun dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Chichen Fettuccini

$13.99

Seafood Platters

SPICY SHRIMP & CHICKEN Penne

$15.99

Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms

SHRIMP SCAMPI Mush/penne

$15.99

Shrimp & mushrooms sautéed in garlic & tossed with angel hair & fresh basil in lemon butter sauce & garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes.

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99

Specialty Pizza

BROOKLYN BRIDGE

BROOKLYN BRIDGE

$10.99+

Topped with fresh spinach, feta and mozzarella cheeses.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.99+

Chicken dipped in hot sauce with mozzarella cheese & sauce

CHEESE LOVERS

CHEESE LOVERS

$10.99+

Ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, American provolone

CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.99+

GREEK PIZZA

$11.99+

Feta cheese, garlic, tomatoes, black olives, spinach & mozzarella cheese

MANHATTAN BRIDGE

MANHATTAN BRIDGE

$10.99+

Our island classic pizza, topped with pineapple and smoked ham.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.99+

Topped with Mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil & olive oil

PHILADELPHIA PIZZA

PHILADELPHIA PIZZA

$13.99+

Grilled steak, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes

PRIMO’S SPECIAL PIZZA All Meat

PRIMO’S SPECIAL PIZZA All Meat

$12.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, and Bacon.

SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.99+

Chicken, green onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese & Romano sauce

SUPER SUPREME PIZZA

SUPER SUPREME PIZZA

$12.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, banana pepper, and black olives.

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$12.99+

Topped with diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.

CHEESE PIZZA (Copy)

$8.99+

Pizza (CYO)

Our Best Selection yet
Small Pizza 10”

Small Pizza 10”

$8.99
Medium Pizza 14”

Medium Pizza 14”

$11.99
Large Pizza 16”

Large Pizza 16”

$13.99

Gluten free 10"

$12.99

Calzone

Stuffed with white american cheese, Feta Cheese, Romano and Mozzarella Cheese.
CHEESE CALZONE

CHEESE CALZONE

$9.99+

Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

DELUXE CALZONE

DELUXE CALZONE

$12.99+

Stuffed with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Mushroom and Green Pepper. Add Gourmet Topping $.2.00

PRIMOS SPECIAL CALZONE

PRIMOS SPECIAL CALZONE

$12.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham and Bacon

SPINACH & BROCCOLI CALZONE

SPINACH & BROCCOLI CALZONE

$11.99+

Stuffed with Broccoli, Spinach and Mozzarella Cheese.

STEAK CALZONE

STEAK CALZONE

$12.99+

Filled with steak, onion, mushrooms, green pepper & mozzarella chees

HAM CALZONE

$10.99+

VEGGIE CALZONE

$11.99+

Filled with mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, banana pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, garlic & mozzarella cheese

Calzone CYO

A half-moon Italian turnover, All served with marinara sauce, Stuffed with Mozzarella
CALZONE SM

CALZONE SM

$8.99
CALZONE MED

CALZONE MED

$10.99

Lg Calzone

$13.99

Stromboli

Reg STROMBOLI

$11.99+

CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$11.99+

Stromboli (CYO)

Stuffed with marinara, mozzarella & regular topping of your choice.

Stromboli

$9.99+

Pizza Rolls

Sausage Roll

$12.99+

Pepperoni Roll

$12.99+

Spinash Roll

$12.99+

Chicken roll

$12.99+

Sandwiches & Sub

BEEF AND LAMB GYRO

$9.99

CHEESE BURGER

$8.99+
Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.99

All white Meat grilled and mixed with cheese with your choice of toppings

Ham Sub

Ham Sub

$10.99
Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami and cheese

Philly Chees Steak the Works

Philly Chees Steak the Works

$12.99

Grilled Angus Steak With your choice of cheese and your choice of onion, green peppers, mushrooms and banana peppers,

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PLAIN

$10.99

PHILLY MEXICAN Steak

$11.99
Philly Pizza Steak

Philly Pizza Steak

$11.99

Grilled Angus Beef mixed with our homemade Pizza Sauce and topped with Mozzarella Cheese

PRIMO’S SUB

$11.99

TURKEY & CHEESE SUB

$10.99
Vegetable Sub

Vegetable Sub

$11.99

Our blend of fresh Vegetables grilled then topped with cheese

Oven Baked Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Oven Baked Sub with breaded chicken, marinara and mozzarella baked to perfection

Eggplant Parm Sub

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.99

Fried Hand breaded Fresh Eggplant topped with our homemade Marinara sauce and Mozzarella Cheese then Baked to perforation.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Oven Baked Sub with Meatballs, Homemade Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Baked to Perfection

Soup

Minestrone

Minestrone

$5.99

Chicken Noodle

$5.99

Do not make it

16 oz. Soda

16 Oz. Pepsi

16 Oz. Pepsi

$2.50
16 Oz. Diet Pepsi

16 Oz. Diet Pepsi

$2.50
16. Oz Mountain Dew

16. Oz Mountain Dew

$2.50
16 Oz. Sierra Mist

16 Oz. Sierra Mist

$2.50

16.OZ DR Pepper

$2.50

Coffee

One Size - Coffee

$2.50

2 Liter

2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.99
2 Liter Diet Pepsi

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.99
2 Liter Mountain Dew

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.99
2 Liter Sierra Mist

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

Enjoy Ice Cold Soda !

Crush

$2.50

Diet Moutain Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.99

coffee-flavored Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers (savoiardi) dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.

Funnel Cake Bites

Funnel Cake Bites

$5.99

It's an Italian Version of Funnel Cake

Oreo Cheese Cake

$5.99

Caramel Cheese Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

TUXEDO

$5.99

Lemon Italian

$5.99

PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$5.99

Lemon Italian

$5.99

CATERING

Lasagna

$70.00+

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken

$70.00+

Spaghetti

$50.00+

Kids Menu

K-2 Chicken strips & French Fries

K-2 Chicken strips & French Fries

$6.99
K-Spaghetti with Garlic Bread

K-Spaghetti with Garlic Bread

$6.99
K-Fettuccini Alfredo w/ Garlic Bread

K-Fettuccini Alfredo w/ Garlic Bread

$6.99
K-Pita Pizza

K-Pita Pizza

$6.99

K-Ravioli with marinara sauce

$6.99

K-1/4lb Hamburger & French Fries

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering. Join us for great home-style cooking!

Website

Location

5653 Hwy 11 E Ste 2, Piney Flats, TN 37686

Directions

Gallery
Primo's Italian Cuisine image
Primo's Italian Cuisine image
Primo's Italian Cuisine image
Primo's Italian Cuisine image
Map
More near Piney Flats
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston