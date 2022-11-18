- Home
Giovanni's Piney Flats
No reviews yet
5653 Hwy 11 E Ste 2
Piney Flats, TN 37686
Appetizers
Baske of Garlic Bread
Basket Sampler
Eggplant Dip. Comes with Homemade Pita Bread.
Cheese Bread Sticks
Homemade Dough Made daily topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Knot
Our homemade fresh dough stuffed with cheese, baked to perfection. Served with marinara sauce. Add Topping $1.00 | Gourmet $1.50
Chicken Strips with French Fries
Pieces Of All white Chicken Tender and French Fries
French Fries
Golden Crispy Idaho Potato Fries
Fried Mushroom
These fried mushrooms are coated in a light and crispy seasoned beer batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection. The ultimate party snack that’s always a huge hit!
Italian Garlic Knot
Our homemade fresh dough, baked to perfection.
Mozzerella Sticks
Breaded in special seasonings. Served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Beer Batter Fresh onions rings
Primo's Italian Nachos
Fried pasta chips layered with sausage and or chicken, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes and jalapenos, topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, and Alfredo sauce
Wings
10 Pieces of Delicious Crispy Chicken Wings Available in Hot, Mild, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan, served with ranch or bleu-cheese.
Salad
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce , tomatoes, onion, cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni and croutons.
Chef Salad
Lettuce , tomatoes, onion, cucumber, ham, cheese and croutons.
Greek Salad
Lettuce , Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta Cheese and Croutons. With Chicken $9.99 With Gyro Meat $9.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce , tomatoes, onion, cucumber, grilled chicken and croutons.
Primo's Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella cheese & croutons
House Salad
Lettuce , tomatoes, onion, cucumber, cheese and croutons
Classic Pasta Dishes
PASTA MARINARA
Choice of spaghetti, fettuccini or penne pasta. Add meat sauce for $2.00 more | Add meatball for $3.00 more Baked $2.00 more
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccini pasta, and homemade creamy Alfredo. Add Grilled Chicken 3.00 | Add Crispy Chicken 3.00 | Add Shrimp 5.00 Add Broccoli 1.00 | Add Mushroom 1.00
MEAT LASAGNA
our famous homemade lasagna made with fresh ground beef and Ricotta. Topped with meat sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
Five Meat Pasta Bowtie
Bowtie pasta sautéed with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper & garlic, topped with our house made meat sauce & mozzarella cheese
Oven Baked Pasta Dishes
BAKED PENNE
Penne pasta topped with meat sauce & mozzarella cheese baked to perfection
CHEESE MANICOTTI
Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Tender ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, served in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection
CHEESE TORTELLINI
Cheese tortellini tossed in Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese & baked
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Deep fried all white meat chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara
MEATBALL PARMESAN
Meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara
PRIMO’S SPECIAL LAS\ CHIX PARM SPAG
Our most popular items combined to give you a taste of Italy. House made Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti Marinara
BAKED SPAGHETTI
Chicken Platters
CHICKEN BOWTIE FESTIVAL
Sliced grilled chicken sautéed with bacon, garlic, red onion & tomato tossed with bowtie pasta in a creamy Asiago cheese sauce
CHICKEN MILANO
Baked chicken layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, served with fettuccini Alfredo
CHICKEN PENNE GORGONZOLA
Sliced grilled chicken sautéed with mushrooms & garlic tossed with penne pasta in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce & garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes
CHICKEN Vegie PRIMAVIRA
Spaghetti tossed with grilled chicken, fresh vegetables, garlic, red pepper & parmesan cheese
SPICY BOWTIE CHICKEN
Bowtie pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, chicken, sun dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms
Chicken Parmesan
Chichen Fettuccini
Seafood Platters
SPICY SHRIMP & CHICKEN Penne
Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms
SHRIMP SCAMPI Mush/penne
Shrimp & mushrooms sautéed in garlic & tossed with angel hair & fresh basil in lemon butter sauce & garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes.
Shrimp Alfredo
Specialty Pizza
BROOKLYN BRIDGE
Topped with fresh spinach, feta and mozzarella cheeses.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Chicken dipped in hot sauce with mozzarella cheese & sauce
CHEESE LOVERS
Ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, American provolone
CHICKEN PIZZA
GREEK PIZZA
Feta cheese, garlic, tomatoes, black olives, spinach & mozzarella cheese
MANHATTAN BRIDGE
Our island classic pizza, topped with pineapple and smoked ham.
Margherita Pizza
Topped with Mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil & olive oil
PHILADELPHIA PIZZA
Grilled steak, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes
PRIMO’S SPECIAL PIZZA All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, and Bacon.
SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA
Chicken, green onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese & Romano sauce
SUPER SUPREME PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, banana pepper, and black olives.
VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Topped with diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.
CHEESE PIZZA (Copy)
Pizza (CYO)
Calzone
CHEESE CALZONE
Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
DELUXE CALZONE
Stuffed with Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Mushroom and Green Pepper. Add Gourmet Topping $.2.00
PRIMOS SPECIAL CALZONE
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham and Bacon
SPINACH & BROCCOLI CALZONE
Stuffed with Broccoli, Spinach and Mozzarella Cheese.
STEAK CALZONE
Filled with steak, onion, mushrooms, green pepper & mozzarella chees
HAM CALZONE
VEGGIE CALZONE
Filled with mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, banana pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, garlic & mozzarella cheese
Calzone CYO
Stromboli (CYO)
Sandwiches & Sub
BEEF AND LAMB GYRO
CHEESE BURGER
Grilled Chicken Sub
All white Meat grilled and mixed with cheese with your choice of toppings
Ham Sub
Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, salami and cheese
Philly Chees Steak the Works
Grilled Angus Steak With your choice of cheese and your choice of onion, green peppers, mushrooms and banana peppers,
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PLAIN
PHILLY MEXICAN Steak
Philly Pizza Steak
Grilled Angus Beef mixed with our homemade Pizza Sauce and topped with Mozzarella Cheese
PRIMO’S SUB
TURKEY & CHEESE SUB
Vegetable Sub
Our blend of fresh Vegetables grilled then topped with cheese
Oven Baked Subs
Chicken Parm Sub
Oven Baked Sub with breaded chicken, marinara and mozzarella baked to perfection
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fried Hand breaded Fresh Eggplant topped with our homemade Marinara sauce and Mozzarella Cheese then Baked to perforation.
Meatball Sub
Oven Baked Sub with Meatballs, Homemade Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Baked to Perfection
16 oz. Soda
Coffee
Fountain Drinks
Dessert
Cannoli
Cheesecake
Tiramisu
coffee-flavored Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers (savoiardi) dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.
Funnel Cake Bites
It's an Italian Version of Funnel Cake
Oreo Cheese Cake
Caramel Cheese Cake
Chocolate Cake
TUXEDO
Lemon Italian
PEANUT BUTTER CAKE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering. Join us for great home-style cooking!
5653 Hwy 11 E Ste 2, Piney Flats, TN 37686