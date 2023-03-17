Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

218 Moody Boulevard

Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Pizza

Traditional Pizza

By the Slice

By the Slice

$2.00

10" Small Pizza

$8.49

16" Large Pizza

$10.99
18" Ex. Large Pizza

18" Ex. Large Pizza

$14.99
Sicilian Pie-Square

Sicilian Pie-Square

$15.99

16" Cheese DELIVERY

$12.99

Giovanni's Deluxe

(wMushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni & Sausage)

10" Deluxe

$11.99

16" Deluxe

$17.99

Extra Large Deluxe

$19.99

Specialty Pizza 10"

White 10"

$11.99

Margherita 10"

$11.99

Hawaiian 10"

$11.99

Veggie Lovers 10"

$11.99

Meat Lovers 10"

$11.99

Momo's Delight Specialty 10"

$11.99

Rosso e Bianco Pizza 10"

$11.99

Specialty Pizza 16"

White 16"

$17.99

Margherita 16"

$17.99

Hawaiian 16"

$17.99

Veggie Lovers 16"

$17.99

Meat Lovers 16"

$19.99

Stuffed Pizza 16"

$22.99

Momo's Delight Specialty 16"

$17.99

Rosso e Bianco Pizza 16"

$18.99

Specialty Pizza 18"

White 18"

$19.99

Margherita 18"

$19.99

Hawaiian 18"

$19.99

Veggie Lover 18"

$19.99

Meat Lovers 18"

$21.99

Momo's Delight Specialty 18"

$19.99

Rosso e Bianco 18"

$21.99

Food

Appetizers & Sides

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Chicken Wings (10)

$13.99

Chicken Wings (20)

$23.99

Chicken Fingers (4)

$8.99

w/French Fries

Stuffed Garlic Knots (1/2 Dz)(Pepperoni,Sausage or Ham)

$8.99

Garlic Knots (1/2 Dz)

$3.50

Garlic Knots (Dz)

$4.99

Side of Meatballs (2)

$4.50

Side of Sausage (2)

$4.50

French Fries (Basket)

$4.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Fried Calamari

$8.99

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Wraps

Sausage & Peppers Wrap

$10.99

Steak & Onion Wrap

$10.99

Chicken & Onion Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$10.99

Italian Combo Wrap

$10.99

Meatball Parmesan Wrap

$10.99

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion White Cheese, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Dressing

Calzones & Stromboli

Calzone Small

$12.99

-add $1.00 each additional topping

Calzone Large

$16.99

-add $2.00 each additional topping

Stromboli Small

$12.99

-add $1.00 each additional topping

Stromboli Large

$16.99

-add $2.50 each additional topping

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$2.99

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$4.50

Tossed Salad - Small

$3.99

Tossed Salad - Large

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Antipasta Salad

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Hawaiian Salad

$11.99

Chicken Ranch Salad

$11.99

Dinner

Pasta Dinner & Entrees

(All Dinners Include Soup or Salad and Garlic Knots)

Spaghetti w/Marinara

$15.49

Ziti w/Marinara

$15.49

Linguine w/Marinara

$15.49

Lasagna

$15.49

Stuffed Shells

$15.49

Manicotti

$15.49

Baked Ziti

$15.49

Cheese Ravioli

$15.49

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$15.49

Spaghetti w/Sausage

$15.49

Linguine w/Clam Sauce

$15.49

Pasta Combo

$15.49

(Lasagna, Stuffed Shell, Manicotti)

Giovanni's Tour of Italy

$15.49

(Eggplant Parmigiana, Meatball, Lasagna)

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.49

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.49

Sausage & Peppers

$15.49

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special A

$28.99

2 Dinners of Choice, 2 Salads, Garlic Knots

Dinner Special B

$31.99

16" Pizza w/ 1 topping of choice, 15 Wings, 2 Liter Soda of choice

Family Meal Deal

$29.99

2 16" Pizzas (Toppings Extra), 6 Mozzarella Sticks, 2 Liter Soda

Food Feast

$32.99

16" Pizza (Toppings Extra), 10 Wings (Mild, Med., Hot), 5 Mozzarella Sticks, 6 Garlic Knots, 2 Liter Soda

Dinner For Two

$33.99

2 Dinners of Your Choice, 2 Salads, 6 Garlic Knots, 2 Desserts

Desserts

Zeppolis (Basket)

$4.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.25

NY Flavor Cheesecake

$4.75

Cannoli

$4.00

Beverage

20 oz

$2.00

2 Liter

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

12 oz Soda cans

$1.50

Subs

Subs 12"

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Veggie Sub

$10.99

Tuna Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Capicolla, Italian Dressing & Seasonings

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$10.99

(w/Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Pepper)

Philly Cheese Chicken Sub

$10.99

(w/Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Pepper)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta provides fresh authentic Brooklyn style Pizza, Pasta, using only fresh ingredients ! Drinks, , Soups, Salads, Appetizers, Desserts, Chicken Wings, Toppings, Wraps to the Flagler Beach, FL Area.

Location

218 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Directions

