Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta provides fresh authentic Brooklyn style Pizza, Pasta, using only fresh ingredients ! Drinks, , Soups, Salads, Appetizers, Desserts, Chicken Wings, Toppings, Wraps to the Flagler Beach, FL Area.
Location
218 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL 32136
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurant