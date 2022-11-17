Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giovannis Pizza & Pasta

2036 US 183

Leander, TX 78641

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon & Eggs

$2.79

Barbacoa

$3.99

Bean & Cheese

$2.79

Beans & Eggs

$2.79

Beef Fajita

$3.99

Carne Gizzada

$3.25

Chicken Fajita

$3.99

Chorizo & Eggs

$2.79

Egg, Bean & Cheese

$2.79

Eggs & Potatoes

$2.79

Picadillo

$3.59

Potatoes, Eggs & Cheese

$2.79

Sausage & Eggs

$2.79

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.49+

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Fresh Tomatoes, and Black Olives

Greek Salad

$6.49+

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Fresh Cucumbers, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese with Greek dressing

Spicy Caesar Salad

$5.49+

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan, and Pepperoncini with our house made Caesar dressing

Pizzas

Chicken BBQ

$18.99+
Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$10.59+

Red Sauce & Cheese

Greek

$13.50+

Fresh Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$13.59+

Pineapple & Canadian Bacon

Margharita

Margharita

$13.59+

Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, & Romano Cheese

Meat Lovers

$13.59+

Pepperoni, Sausage, & Canadian Bacon

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00+

Red Sauce, Cheese, & Pepperoni

Supreme

Supreme

$14.99+

Vegetarian

$13.79+

Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, & Black Olives

White Alfredo

$14.59+

Fresh Spinach, Mozzarella, Red Onions, and your choice of Chicken or Sausage with our Alfredo Sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

Large BYO Pizza

$13.59

Medium BYO Pizza

$10.59

Stromboli Up To (3 toppings)

$13.59

Pasta

Alfredo

$12.49

Linguine Pasta in our Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Linguine & Meatballs

$13.99

Homemade Romano Meatballs with our Marinara sauce served with Parmesan and Fresh Basil

Linguine Scampi

$14.99

Fresh Shrimp, Fresh Mushrooms, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Spinach in our Garlic Butter sauce

Penne Arrabiata

Penne Arrabiata

$12.99

Fresh Chicken, Mushrooms, & Tomatoes in our Chipotle Parmesan Cream sauce

Penne Pasta W/Basil Pesto Cream

Penne Pasta W/Basil Pesto Cream

$12.99

Fresh Mushrooms, Tomatoes, & Basil in our Basil and Toasted Almond Pesto Cream Sauce

Tex-Mex

Tex-Mex Bowl

$1.00

Tex-Mex Burrito

Bowl with tortillas

$2.00

Burger

Burger

$5.99

BBQ Bacon Burger

$7.99

Burger+Chips+Drink

$7.99

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Mozzarella Bread

$7.99

BEER IN GLASS 16OZ

512 Pecan Porter 6.2%

$5.00

805 Cerveza Mexican Lager 4.5%

$4.00

Hi Brew El Berto 4.5%

$4.00

Karbach Love Street 4.9%

$5.00

Michelob Ultra 4.2%

$4.00

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish 7%

$5.00

Shiner Bock 4.4%

$3.00

Spindletap Heavy Hands 8%

$6.00

Spindletap Honey Hole 6.9%

$5.00

Whitestone Keyboard Gangsta 6.5%

$5.00

GROWLER 32OZ

512 Pecan Porter 6.2% 32OZ

$10.00

Brewdog Juice Shack IPA 4.7% 32OZ

$12.00

Spindletap Sticky Fingers Hazy IPA 32OZ

$12.00

Jester King Foudreweizen 5.6% 32OZ

$10.00

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish 7% 32OZ

$10.00

Pinthouse Joe's Pils 5.3% 32OZ

$9.00

Shiner Bock 6.8% 32OZ

$6.00

Spindletap Green Candy 8% 32OZ

$10.00

Whitestone Mango Crazy 6.8% 32OZ

$9.00

Spindletap Honey Hole 32oz

$8.00

Whitestone Ray Ray IPA 7.3% 32OZ

$10.00

GROWLER 64OZ

512 Pecan Porter 6.2% 64OZ

$18.00

Brewdog Juice Shack IPA 4.7% 64OZ

$20.00

Spindletap Sticky Fingers Hazy IPA 64OZ

$20.00

Jester King Foudreweizen 5.6% 64OZ

$20.00

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish 7% 64OZ

$20.00

Pinthouse Joe's Pils 5.3% 64OZ

$16.00

Shiner Bock 6.8% 64OZ

$8.00

Spindletap Green Candy 8% 64OZ

$20.00

Whitestone Mango Crazy 6.8% 64OZ

$16.00

Spindletap Honey Hole 64oz

$16.00

Whitestone Ray Ray IPA 7.3% 64OZ

$20.00

CROWLER 19.2OZ

512 Pecan Porter 6.2%

$8.00

805 Cerveza Mexican Lager 4.5%

$10.00

Hi Brew El Berto 4.5%

$10.00

Karbach Love Street 4.9%

$10.00

Michelob Ultra 4.2%

$9.00

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish 7%

$10.00

Shiner Bock 4.4%

$4.00

Spindletap Heavy Hands 8%

$12.00

Spindletap Honey Hole 6.9%

$8.00

Whitestone Keyboard Gangsta 6.5%

$11.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Please Come in and Enjoy! Temporarily, We Are Closed on Sunday Morning Till 5 PM. Sorry for Inconvenience.

2036 US 183, Leander, TX 78641

