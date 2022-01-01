Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

Giovannis Pizza Stand

No reviews yet

2900 S. Lamar

Austin, TX 78704

APPETIZERS

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.99

3 slices of toasted garlic bread served with our marinara and ranch.

Mozzarella Bread

Mozzarella Bread

$6.99

3 slices of toasted mozzarella bread served with our marinara and ranch.

Basil Pesto Bruschetta

Basil Pesto Bruschetta

$7.99

3 slices of toasted garlic bread topped with basil pesto and our marinated mixture of fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted chopped garlic and Romano cheese.

Marinated Roasted Veggies

Marinated Roasted Veggies

$7.99

A delicious mixture of eggplant, zucchini, squash, red and green bell peppers marinated and roasted and served with 2 slices of toasted garlic bread.

Homemade Meatballs

Homemade Meatballs

$8.99

6 homemade romano meatballs with our homemade marinara, mozzarella and basil served with 2 slices of toasted garlic bread.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.50Out of stock

PIZZA

Md Cheese (12")

Md Cheese (12")

$10.00
Md pepperoni (12")

Md pepperoni (12")

$11.00
Md Hawaiian (12")

Md Hawaiian (12")

$12.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple and crispy bacon bits in our special cheese blend.

Md Veggie (12")

Md Veggie (12")

$12.00

Fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, black olives and red onion.

Md Greek (12")

Md Greek (12")

$12.00

Fresh spinach, kalamata olives, feta cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

Md Margherita (12")

Md Margherita (12")

$12.00

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, romano cheese, extra virgin olive oil with our special cheese blend.

Md Steak & Peppers (12")

Md Steak & Peppers (12")

$13.00

Caramelized onions, green peppers and steak.

Md Meat lovers (12")

Md Meat lovers (12")

$13.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon in our special cheese blend.

Lg Cheese (15")

Lg Cheese (15")

$13.00
Lg Pepperoni (15")

Lg Pepperoni (15")

$14.50
Lg Hawaiian (15")

Lg Hawaiian (15")

$18.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple and crispy bacon bits in our special cheese blend.

Lg Meat Lovers (15")

Lg Meat Lovers (15")

$18.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon in our special cheese blend.

Lg Veggie (15")

Lg Veggie (15")

$18.00

Fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, black olives and red onion.

Lg Greek (15")

Lg Greek (15")

$18.00

Fresh spinach, kalamata olives, feta cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

Lg Margherita (15")

Lg Margherita (15")

$18.00

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, romano cheese, extra virgin olive oil with our special cheese blend.

Lg Steak & Peppers (15")

Lg Steak & Peppers (15")

$20.00

Caramelized onions, green peppers and steak.

X Lg CHESEE (18")

X Lg CHESEE (18")

$20.00
X Lg PEPERONI (18")

X Lg PEPERONI (18")

$22.00
X Lg Hawaiian (18")

X Lg Hawaiian (18")

$26.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple and crispy bacon bits in our special cheese blend.

X Lg Meat Lovers (18")

X Lg Meat Lovers (18")

$26.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon in our special cheese blend.

X Lg Veggie (18")

X Lg Veggie (18")

$26.00

Fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, black olives and red onion.

X Lg Greek (18")

X Lg Greek (18")

$26.00

Fresh spinach, kalamata olives, feta cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

X Lg Margherita (18")

X Lg Margherita (18")

$26.00

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, romano cheese, extra virgin olive oil with our special cheese blend.

X Lg Steak & Peppers (18")

X Lg Steak & Peppers (18")

$28.00

Caramelized onions, green peppers and steak.

Md Calabrese (12")

Md Calabrese (12")

$13.00

Fresh mushrooms, red onion, red peppers, italian sausage, 4 cheese mix and oregano.

Md White Alfredo W/chicken (12")

Md White Alfredo W/chicken (12")

$13.00

Fresh spinach, onions, chicken with our creamy Alfredo sauce.

Md 4 Seasons (12")

Md 4 Seasons (12")

$13.00

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives and marinated artichoke hearts with extra virgin olive oil and romano cheese.

Md Chicken Barbecue (12")

Md Chicken Barbecue (12")

$13.00

Smoke barbecue sauce, chicken, caramelized onions and crispy bacon.

Md Brussel Sprouts Bacon and Roasted Red Bell Peppers (12")

Md Brussel Sprouts Bacon and Roasted Red Bell Peppers (12")

$13.00

Light bechamel sauce, brussel sprouts, crispy bacon, roasted red bell peppers, red onions with romano cheese and homemade ranch.

MdWhite Al fredo W/sausage (12")

$13.00

Fresh spinach, onions, sausage with our creamy Alfredo sauce.

Md Supreme (12")

Md Supreme (12")

$13.00

Fresh mushrooms, black olives, red onion, green peppers, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon in our special cheese blend.

Lg Calabrese (15")

Lg Calabrese (15")

$20.00

Fresh mushrooms, red onion, red peppers, italian sausage, 4 cheese mix and oregano

Lg White Alfredo Chick(15")

Lg White Alfredo Chick(15")

$20.00

Fresh spinach, onions, chicken with our creamy Alfredo sauce.

Lg 4 Seasons (15")

Lg 4 Seasons (15")

$20.00

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives and marinated artichoke hearts with extra virgin olive oil and romano cheese.

Lg Chicken Barbecue (15")

Lg Chicken Barbecue (15")

$20.00

Smoke barbecue sauce, chicken, caramelized onions and crispy bacon.

Lg Brussel Sprouts Bacon and Roasted Red Bell Peppers (15")

Lg Brussel Sprouts Bacon and Roasted Red Bell Peppers (15")

$20.00

Light bechamel sauce, brussel sprouts, crispy bacon, roasted red bell peppers, red onions with romano cheese and homemade ranch.

Lg White Alfredo Sausage (15")

$20.00

Fresh spinach, onions, sausage with our creamy Alfredo sauce.

Lg Supreme (15")

Lg Supreme (15")

$20.00

Fresh mushrooms, black olives, red onion, green peppers, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon in our special cheese blend.

X Lg Calabrese (18")

X Lg Calabrese (18")

$26.00

Fresh mushrooms, red onion, red peppers, italian sausage, 4 cheese mix and oregano

X Lg White Alfredo Chick (18")

X Lg White Alfredo Chick (18")

$26.00

Fresh spinach, onions, chicken with our creamy Alfredo sauce.

X Lg 4 Seasons (18")

X Lg 4 Seasons (18")

$26.00

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives and marinated artichoke hearts with extra virgin olive oil and romano cheese.

X Lg Chicken Barbecue (18")

X Lg Chicken Barbecue (18")

$26.00

Smoke barbecue sauce, chicken, caramelized onions and crispy bacon.

X Lg Brussel Sprouts Bacon and Roasted Red Bell Peppers (18")

X Lg Brussel Sprouts Bacon and Roasted Red Bell Peppers (18")

$26.00

Light bechamel sauce, brussel sprouts, crispy bacon, roasted red bell peppers, red onions with romano cheese and homemade ranch.

X Lg White Alfredo Sausage (18")

$26.00

Fresh spinach, onions, sausage with our creamy Alfredo sauce.

Xl Supreme (18")

Xl Supreme (18")

$30.00

Fresh mushrooms, black olives, red onion, green peppers, italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon in our special cheese blend.

Build-Your-Own 12"

$10.00

Build-Your-Own 15"

$13.00

B-Y-O 18" X Large

$20.00

PASTA

Linguine Scampi

Linguine Scampi

Fresh shrimp, fresh mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, spinach in our garlic butter sauce and romano cheese.

Linguine Pomodoro

Linguine Pomodoro

Fresh marinated tomatoes, basil, and roasted garlic extra virgin olive oil and Romano cheese.

Penne Arrabbiata

Penne Arrabbiata

chicken, fresh mushrooms in our arrabbiata (spicy) cream sauce.

Linguine & Meatballs

Linguine & Meatballs

Homemade Romano meatballs with our homemade marinara fresh parmesan and fresh basil.

Linguine Cajun Alfredo

Linguine Cajun Alfredo

Linguine pasta with our cajun creamy Alfredo sauce.

Baked Penne Pasta with Sausage & Peppers

Baked Penne Pasta with Sausage & Peppers

Oven baked penne pasta with mozzarella, italian sausage, red and green peppers, onions in light tomato basil cream sauce.

Penne Pasta with Basil Pesto Cream Sauce

Penne Pasta with Basil Pesto Cream Sauce

Fresh mushrooms, garlic on basil pesto cream sauce.

Linguine Alfredo

Linguine Alfredo

Linguine pasta with our creamy Alfredo sauce.

SALADS

Spicy Caesar Salad

Spicy Caesar Salad

Our version of this classic: crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, pepperoncini with our homemade Caesar dressing. (Yes we made it a little spicy)

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

Romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes and black olives.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

Romaine lettuce, spinach, red cabbage, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and feta cheese with Greek dressing.

Roasted Veggie

Roasted Veggie

Bed of fresh spinach, roasted eggplant, zucchini, squash, red and green peppers with balsamic dressing.

Spinach Bacon & Egg Salad

Spinach Bacon & Egg Salad

Fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, toasted almonds, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg and crispy bacon bits with balsamic dressing.

Ranch Dress

Italian Dress

Balsamic Dress

Greek Dress

X Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dress

$1.00

Chicken

$2.50

Shrimp

$3.00

STROMBOLI

Strom Create Your Own

Strom Create Your Own

$11.00

DESSERTS

Brownies

$2.49Out of stock

Churros

$2.15Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake Slice

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$4.50

An exotic red color serve as frame to delicious buttery, vanilla and cocoa flavours, finished with delicious cream frosting.

Chocolate Temptation Cake Slice

Chocolate Temptation Cake Slice

$4.50

Italian chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, hazelnut cream and crunch, finished with chocolate glazed and sprinkles.

Tiramisu slice

Tiramisu slice

$4.50

A luxurious traditional italian dessert. Imported mascarpone and savoiardi Ladyfingers delicately soaked in espresso and topped with cocoa.

2 LITER DRINKS

PEPSI®

$3.29

DIET PEPSI®

$3.29

COKE®

$3.79

SPRITE®

$3.79

DIET COKE®

$3.79
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2900 S. Lamar, Austin, TX 78704

