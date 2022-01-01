Giovanni's Restaurant 603 Ridge Road
603 Ridge Road
Munster, IN 46321
APPETIZERS
Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic and olive oil
Scampi (App)
Sautéed shrimp with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, garlic and butter
Oysters Rockefeller
Baked on the half-shell with creamed spinach, garlic and white wine
Crab Cake
Giovanni’s own with fresh mango sauce and lime on a bed of mixed greens
Calamari
Hand-breaded and fried; served with cocktail sauce
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions
Roasted Italian Sausage with assorted peppers and onions in rustic marinara
Fried Artichoke Hearts
Served with spinach, garlic & parmesan cream sauce
Sauteed Mussels
Shrimp Cocktail
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Meatball Sliders
Mozzarella sticks
Fried Ravioli App
SOUPS
SALADS
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato with roasted red peppers, pesto, olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our hand-made dressing
Crab Cake Salad
Fresh mozzarella, pine nuts, artichoke hearts & mushrooms; with olive oil, garlic & lemon dressing
Upgrade caesar
Side salad
Caesar Salad (Large)
Steak Salad
with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, cinnamon pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Berry Spinach Salad
strawberries, blueberries, sliced almonds, gorgonzola cheese with balsamic dressing
PASTA
Gnocchi
Hand-made potato dumplings with meat sauce
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, meat, cheese and mushrooms baked with meat and béchamel sauces
Linguine Primavera
Fresh vegetables sautéed in olive oil and garlic tossed with linguine and parmesan cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Parmesan cheese, butter and cream sauce with your choice of egg or spinach pasta
Risotto di Mare
Arborio rice with shrimp, scallops, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, red peppers, butter and cheese
Shrimp Marinara
Sautéed shrimp served over capellini in marinara sauce
Meat Ravioli
Hand-made and served with choice of meat, marinara or tomato sauce
Linguine & White Clam Sauce
Fresh clams sautéed with olive oil, garlic and wine
Linguine & Red Clam Sauce
Sautéed with a touch of marinara
Spaghetti
Served with hand-made Meatball or Italian Sausage and choice of meat, marinara, or tomato sauce
Vodka Cream Penne w/ Chic
Penne pasta tossed with house made vodka cream sauce and topped with grilled chicken.
Penne Chicken
Served with chicken, mushrooms & peas in cream sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Filled with ricotta cheese served with meat, marinara or tomato sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Thinly sliced breaded eggplant baked with tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
Sausage, Pepper & Onion (ENTREE)
with peppers, onions and marinara sauce served over spaghetti.
CHICKEN
CHICKEN PICATTA
lightly breaded in a lemon white wine sauce.
CHICKEN TOSCANA
lightly breaded with mushrooms, scallions, a light brown sauce and a touch of marinara.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Breaded Chicken Breast with tomato sauce, parmesan and melted mozzarella.
CHICKEN VESUVIO
Served on the bone sautéed in olive oil, garlic, rosemary and white wine with roasted potatoes and peas.
CHICKEN MARSALA
with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN & VEGETABLES
Marinated & served with grilled zucchini, asparagus, and red peppers from our wood-burning grill.
STEAKS
Filet (8oz)
Prepared on our wood-burning grill and served in natural au jus.
NY Strip (12oz)
with sauteed mushroom in natural au jus.
Boneless Ribeye (16oz)
with a crema di fungi served with fettuccine.
Bone-In Ribeye (16oz)
served with sauteed mushrooms and au jus.
Surf & Turf
(6oz) Lobster Tail with drawn butter, (8oz) Filet with herb compound butter.
VEAL/LAMB
Veal Scallopine Piccata
Lightly breaded and served in white wine sauce
Veal Scallopine Toscana
Thinly sliced with mushrooms, scallions, a light brown sauce and a touch of marinara
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded cutlet with tomato sauce, parmesan and melted mozzarella
Veal Marsala
lightly breaded with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.
Veal Osso Buco
served with a red wine demi glaze over mashed potatoes.
Lamb Shank
with mushrooms, banana pepper, fresh tomato and white wine sauce.
Lamb Chops
served with a red wine demi glaze over risotto
SEAFOOD
LOBSTER TAILS
served with drawn butter.
BLACKENED RED SNAPPER
served over a vegetable medley (asparagus, red onion, green pepper and cherry tomatoes) tossed in pesto sauce
BRANZINO MEDITERRANEAN SEABASS
served over a creamy lemon risotto
SAUTEED HALIBUT
on a bed of asparagus with lemon butter.
SEA SCALLOPS
with cream basil white wine sauce on a bed of risotto.
SEABASS FILETS
with vegetable medley and lemon butter.
SAUTEED SCAMPI
Sautéed in garlic, lemon, thyme and butter.
SAUTEED PERCH
Sautéed with lemon butter
FRIED PERCH
Fried with home-made tartar sauce.
GRILLED ALANTIC SALMON
balsamic honey glazed with spinach, pinenuts and lemon butter.
CRAB CAKES (ENTREE)
house-made & served with fresh mango sauce.
CAJUN SALMON
served with mashed potatoes and penne alfredo.
MAHI-MAHI
served with mango sauce on a bed of spinach.
SPECIALS
SIDES
Side Baked Potato
Side French Fries
Side Mashed Potato
Side Vesuvio Potato
Side Vegetable
Side Mushroom
Side Grilled Vegetable
Side Spinach
Side Spaghetti
Side Gnocchi
Side Ling Red Clam
Side Ling White Clam
Side Fettuccine Alfredo
Side Risotto Di Mar
Side Vegetable Risotto
Side Plain Risotto
Side Ling Prima
Side Sausage
Side Meatball
Side Chic Breast
Rolls
PIZZA
SANDWICHES
Roast Beef Sandwich
In natural au jus, served on a French roll with your choice of hot or mild peppers
Italian Beef Sandwich
In red sauce, served on a French roll with your choice of hot or mild peppers
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Served on a French roll with red sauce topped with melted mozzarella and your choice of hot or mild peppers
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce served on a homemade roll
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Giovanni Burger
Homemade beef patty cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a homemade roll.
DESSERTS
Tiramisu
Flourless Chocolate Souffle Cake
Chocolate Grand Marnier Mousse Cake
Cheesecake plain
Creme Brulee
Bread Pudding
Panna Cotta
Cannoli
4 Layer Limoncello Ricotta Cake
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Spumoni
Ice Cream
Mango Sorbetto
Gelato
Comp cannoli
Strawberry cheesecake
Triple chocolate cake
Red Velvet Cake
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Meat Entrees
Pasta Entrees
603 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321