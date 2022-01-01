Giovanni's Restaurant 603 Ridge Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPETIZERS

Bruschetta

$8.00

Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic and olive oil

Scampi (App)

$11.00

Sautéed shrimp with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, garlic and butter

Oysters Rockefeller

$12.00

Baked on the half-shell with creamed spinach, garlic and white wine

Crab Cake

$10.00

Giovanni’s own with fresh mango sauce and lime on a bed of mixed greens

Calamari

$12.00

Hand-breaded and fried; served with cocktail sauce

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$9.00

Roasted Italian Sausage with assorted peppers and onions in rustic marinara

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$9.00

Served with spinach, garlic & parmesan cream sauce

Sauteed Mussels

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$12.00

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

Mozzarella sticks

$8.00

Fried Ravioli App

$8.00

SOUPS

Minestrone

$4.00+

Home-made from fresh ingredients

Zuppa Del Giorno

$4.00+

Home-made from fresh ingredients

SALADS

Caprese

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato with roasted red peppers, pesto, olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our hand-made dressing

Crab Cake Salad

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, pine nuts, artichoke hearts & mushrooms; with olive oil, garlic & lemon dressing

Upgrade caesar

$3.00

Side salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad (Large)

$8.00

Steak Salad

$18.00

with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, cinnamon pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Berry Spinach Salad

$10.00

strawberries, blueberries, sliced almonds, gorgonzola cheese with balsamic dressing

PASTA

Gnocchi

$19.00

Hand-made potato dumplings with meat sauce

Lasagna

$18.00

Layers of pasta, meat, cheese and mushrooms baked with meat and béchamel sauces

Linguine Primavera

$18.00

Fresh vegetables sautéed in olive oil and garlic tossed with linguine and parmesan cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Parmesan cheese, butter and cream sauce with your choice of egg or spinach pasta

Risotto di Mare

$23.00

Arborio rice with shrimp, scallops, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, red peppers, butter and cheese

Shrimp Marinara

$23.00

Sautéed shrimp served over capellini in marinara sauce

Meat Ravioli

$18.00

Hand-made and served with choice of meat, marinara or tomato sauce

Linguine & White Clam Sauce

$20.00

Fresh clams sautéed with olive oil, garlic and wine

Linguine & Red Clam Sauce

$20.00

Sautéed with a touch of marinara

Spaghetti

$18.00

Served with hand-made Meatball or Italian Sausage and choice of meat, marinara, or tomato sauce

Vodka Cream Penne w/ Chic

$22.00

Penne pasta tossed with house made vodka cream sauce and topped with grilled chicken.

Penne Chicken

$22.00

Served with chicken, mushrooms & peas in cream sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Filled with ricotta cheese served with meat, marinara or tomato sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Thinly sliced breaded eggplant baked with tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Sausage, Pepper & Onion (ENTREE)

$19.00

with peppers, onions and marinara sauce served over spaghetti.

CHICKEN

CHICKEN PICATTA

$22.00

lightly breaded in a lemon white wine sauce.

CHICKEN TOSCANA

$22.00

lightly breaded with mushrooms, scallions, a light brown sauce and a touch of marinara.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$22.00

Breaded Chicken Breast with tomato sauce, parmesan and melted mozzarella.

CHICKEN VESUVIO

$21.00

Served on the bone sautéed in olive oil, garlic, rosemary and white wine with roasted potatoes and peas.

CHICKEN MARSALA

$22.00

with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN & VEGETABLES

$22.00

Marinated & served with grilled zucchini, asparagus, and red peppers from our wood-burning grill.

STEAKS

Filet (8oz)

$31.00

Prepared on our wood-burning grill and served in natural au jus.

NY Strip (12oz)

$22.00

with sauteed mushroom in natural au jus.

Boneless Ribeye (16oz)

$25.00

with a crema di fungi served with fettuccine.

Bone-In Ribeye (16oz)

$29.00

served with sauteed mushrooms and au jus.

Surf & Turf

$45.00

(6oz) Lobster Tail with drawn butter, (8oz) Filet with herb compound butter.

VEAL/LAMB

Veal Scallopine Piccata

$27.00

Lightly breaded and served in white wine sauce

Veal Scallopine Toscana

$27.00

Thinly sliced with mushrooms, scallions, a light brown sauce and a touch of marinara

Veal Parmigiana

$27.00

Breaded cutlet with tomato sauce, parmesan and melted mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$27.00

lightly breaded with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.

Veal Osso Buco

$25.00

served with a red wine demi glaze over mashed potatoes.

Lamb Shank

$25.00

with mushrooms, banana pepper, fresh tomato and white wine sauce.

Lamb Chops

$27.00

served with a red wine demi glaze over risotto

SEAFOOD

LOBSTER TAILS

$45.00

served with drawn butter.

BLACKENED RED SNAPPER

$23.00

served over a vegetable medley (asparagus, red onion, green pepper and cherry tomatoes) tossed in pesto sauce

BRANZINO MEDITERRANEAN SEABASS

$26.00

served over a creamy lemon risotto

SAUTEED HALIBUT

$26.00

on a bed of asparagus with lemon butter.

SEA SCALLOPS

$29.00

with cream basil white wine sauce on a bed of risotto.

SEABASS FILETS

$23.00

with vegetable medley and lemon butter.

SAUTEED SCAMPI

$24.00

Sautéed in garlic, lemon, thyme and butter.

SAUTEED PERCH

$23.00

Sautéed with lemon butter

FRIED PERCH

$23.00

Fried with home-made tartar sauce.

GRILLED ALANTIC SALMON

$26.00

balsamic honey glazed with spinach, pinenuts and lemon butter.

CRAB CAKES (ENTREE)

$23.00

house-made & served with fresh mango sauce.

CAJUN SALMON

$26.00

served with mashed potatoes and penne alfredo.

MAHI-MAHI

$23.00

served with mango sauce on a bed of spinach.

SPECIALS

Stuffed Shrimp App

$12.00

Stuffed Mushrooms App

$12.00

Baked Goat Cheese App

$12.00

Lamb Shank Spec

$18.00

Duck

$25.00

Surf & Turf

$39.00

Cajun Salmon

$24.00

Butternut Ravioli

$18.00

SIDES

Side Baked Potato

$2.50

Side French Fries

$1.95

Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Side Vesuvio Potato

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$4.00

Side Mushroom

$3.00

Side Grilled Vegetable

$4.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Spaghetti

$3.00

Side Gnocchi

$4.00

Side Ling Red Clam

$5.00

Side Ling White Clam

$5.00

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$4.00

Side Risotto Di Mar

$6.00

Side Vegetable Risotto

$5.00

Side Plain Risotto

$4.00

Side Ling Prima

$5.00

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Meatball

$2.50

Side Chic Breast

$3.50

Rolls

$0.60+

PIZZA

Shrimp Pesto Pizza

$11.00

UP WITH

10" Cheese

$10.00

10" Build Your Own

$10.00

12" Cheese

$12.00

12" Build Your Own

$12.00

14" Cheese

$14.00

14" Build Your Own

$14.00

Small —Pizzas of Month

$14.00

Medium—Pizza of Month

$16.50

Large—Pizza of Month

$20.00

SANDWICHES

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.00

In natural au jus, served on a French roll with your choice of hot or mild peppers

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.00

In red sauce, served on a French roll with your choice of hot or mild peppers

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Served on a French roll with red sauce topped with melted mozzarella and your choice of hot or mild peppers

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce served on a homemade roll

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Giovanni Burger

$10.00

Homemade beef patty cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a homemade roll.

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Souffle Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Grand Marnier Mousse Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake plain

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Panna Cotta

$7.00

Cannoli

$6.00

4 Layer Limoncello Ricotta Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$8.00

Spumoni

$6.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Mango Sorbetto

$6.00

Gelato

$6.00

Comp cannoli

Strawberry cheesecake

$7.00

Triple chocolate cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Meat Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$60.00+

Chicken Fungi Tripatti

$60.00+

Chicken Picatta

$60.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$60.00+

Pasta Entrees

Penne Chicken

$50.00+

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$40.00+

Lasagna

$50.00+

Spaghetti

$30.00+

Baked Penne

$32.50+

Meat Ravioli

$45.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$40.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo

$40.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$50.00+

Gnocchi

$40.00+

Linguine Primavera

$37.50+

Salad & Side Dishes

House Salad

$18.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$22.50+

Primavera Vegetables

$22.50+

Rolls

$0.60+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

603 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

