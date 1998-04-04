- Home
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1,731 Reviews
$$
1657 8th. Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11215
Popular Items
Specials
Soup - Minestrone (Vegetarian)
Appetizer - Stuffed bell pepper filled with risotto, ground sausage & apple finished with a saffron cream sauce
Pasta - Homemade Squid Ink cavatelli pasta With Calamari, Shrimp And Mussels in a fresh tomato sauce
Stuffed Center Cut Pork Chop With Mozarella, Caramelized Onion And Pecorino Cheese Finished With Butternut Squash And Balsamic Glazed Figs, Served With Sauteed Brocolli Rabe
Fish - Fresh sword fish sautéed in white wine, cherry tomatoes capers & little neck clams over sautéed string beans
Jack Daniels bourbon chocolate Pecan Pie served with caramel sauce & fresh whipped cream
Sangria
Homemade Amaro “Nocino di cafe”
Non-Alcoholic
Still Mineral Water 1 Liter bottle
Sparkling Mineral Water 1 Liter bottle
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Gingerale
Seltzer
Limonata Pellegrino Soda
Aranciata San Pellegrino Soda
Ice Tea
Shirley Temple
Milk
Cranberry & Soda
Tonic
Apple Juice
Coffee Drinks
Regular Coffee
Espresso
Americano
Cappuccino
Latte
Decaf Cappuccino
Cappuccino Double Shot
Latte Double Shot
Decaf Espresso
DBL Espresso
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Caffè Macchiato
Caffè Macchiato
DBL Caffè Macchiato
Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Americano
Iced Cappucino
FAMILY STYLE DINNERS
Mix Green Salad Family Style
Mixed greens tossed with red onion, tomato & carrots. Balsamic vinaigrette served on the side. (feeds at least 6)
Italian Chopped Salad Family Style
Chopped romaine tossed with olives, roasted peppers, ricotta salata cheese, prosciutto & artichoke hearts. Garlic herb red wine vinaigrette served on the side. (feeds at least 6)
Grilled Vegetable Platter Family Style
Assorted Grilled vegetables (Zucchini, eggplant, tomato, mushroom, onion, roasted peppers, broccoli & artichokes) (feeds at least 6)
Steamed Mussels Red Sauce Family Style
Steamed mussels in garlic & tomato sauce.(feeds at least 6)
Fried Calamari Family Style
Fried Calamari served with marinara sauce on the side. (feeds at least 6)
Penne al Pomodoro Family Style
Penne pasta tossed with Gio's tomato sauce & fresh basil (feeds at least 6)
Penne alla Vodka Family Style
Penne pasta tossed in a tomato cream vodka sauce (feeds at least 6)
Spaghetti & Meatballs Family Style
Spaghetti pasta with tomato sauce & Nonna's famous meatballs (feeds at least 6)
Fusilli ai Vegetali Family Style
Fusilli pasta tossed with assorted vegetables in a garlic & oil sauce (feeds at least 6)
Penne alla Fiorentina Family Style
Penne pasta tossed with a spinach pesto cream sauce (feeds at least 6)
Rigatoni alla Bolognese Family Style
Rigatoni pasta tossed with a tomato meat sauce (feeds at least 6)
Fusilli Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Family Style
Sweet sausage & Broccoli rabe sautéed in garlic & olive oil tossed with fusilli pasta. (feeds at least 6)
Spaghetti Clam Sauce Family Style
Little neck clams sautéed in garlic & olive oil tossed with spaghetti pasta. (feeds at least 6)
Lasagna Family Style
Gio's Homemade meat lasagna (feeds at least 6)
Eggplant Parmesan Family Style
Layers of breaded eggplant slices with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. (feeds at least 6)
Jar of Gio's Tomato Sauce
Gio's Famous Tomato Sauce
Le Insalate
Arugula Salad
With a lemon vinaigrette & shaved Parmesan cheese.
Spinaci Salad
Spinach leaves, walnuts, pears & gorgonzola cheese with a raspberry dressing
Beet Salad
Tossed with a sherry vinaigrette, walnuts & goat cheese
Insalata Italiana
Chopped romaine lettuce, olives, roasted peppers, ricotta salata, cucumber, red onion & artichoke hearts with a garlic herb red wine vinegar
Insalata Tre Colore
Radicchio, endive, arugula & apples with citrus honey vinaigrette
Insalata Ortolano
Bib lettuce, grilled eggplant & zucchini, sliced prosciutto, pecorino cheese & tomato
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan cheese & polenta croutons
Bread Basket
Sliced Brooklyn baked bread
Antipasti
Nonna's Meatballs
Nonna's famous meatballs with tomato sauce & fresh ricotta cheese (no pork)
Nonna's Drunkin Meatballs
Nonna's famous meatballs in a vodka, tomato cream sauce (no pork)
Parmesan Fritters
Parmesan croquettes with smoked ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Steamed Mussels
In your choice of a garlic tomato broth or garlic white wine broth
Baked Clams
Oven baked clams with garlic herb bread crumbs, parmesan cheese & lemon, white wine sauce
Fresh Mozzarella
With roasted peppers, olive oil & basil pesto
Gio's Garlic Bread
Toasted with garlic, fresh herbs & parmesan cheese
Fried Calamari & Zucchini
Dusted with flour, deep fried & served with a spiced tomato dipping sauce
Grilled Vegetable Plate
Assorted grilled vegetables with fresh mint, garlic, olive oil & balsamic vinegar
La Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil & mozzarella cheese
Gio's Wings
Oven baked wings with caramelized onion, cherry peppers & Parmesan cheese drizzled with lemon aioli
Carciofi Oreganata
Baked artichoke hearts with garlic herb breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese & four cheese cream sauce
La Ricotta
Homemade whipped imported ricotta & mascarpone cheese drizzled with saffron honey served with toasted bread
Sliced Brooklyn baked bread
Primi Piatti - Pasta
Spaghetti al pomodoro
Tomato sauce & fresh basil
Penne alla vodka
Tomato cream sauce with a splash of vodka
Rigatoni ai formaggi
Four cheese cream sauce with toasted walnuts
Spaghetti aglio e olio
Garlic, olive oil, fresh parsley & red pepper flakes
Penne alla Fiorentina
Spinach pesto cream sauce with fresh ricotta cheese
Fusilli ai vegetali
Assorted vegetables, garlic, olive oil & fresh herbs
Fusilli con salsiccia
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
Fusilli Tre Colore
Fusilli pasta, radicchio, endive & arugula finished with fresh goat cheese
Spaghetti alla Putanesca
Fresh tomato, black olives & capers in garlic oil with touch of tomato sauce & toasted bread crumbs
Gemelli alla Barese
Gemelli pasta, sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, red pepper flakes & shaved ricotta salata
Spaghetti con vongole
Little neck clams, garlic, fresh parsley, white wine & olive oil
Rigatoni alla Siciliana
Roasted eggplant, tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella cheese
Gemelli al Pesto
Gemelli pasta, basil pesto (no nuts), string beans & potato
Spaghetti meatballs
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
Spaghetti Sunday sauce
Italian sweet sausage, meatball & fresh ricotta cheese
Spaghetti Butter
Penne In Butter Sauce
Homemade pasta selection
Lucas Lasagna
Traditional beef lasagna with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Gamberi Tagliatelle
Shrimp, onion, zucchini & light tomato sauce
Genovese Tagliatelle
Homemade Tagliatelle pasta with braised beef short rib, carrots, celery, fresh herbs & white wine finished with shaved pecorino cheese
Spinach Tagliatelle
Homemade Spinach Tagliatelle pasta with rosemary chicken & mushrooms in a parmesan cream sauce
Carciofi Tagliatelle
Artichoke hearts, tomato cream sauce & mascarpone cheese
Bolognese Tagliatelle
Country style beef tomato ragu finished with fresh ricotta cheese
Lasagna di Vegetali
Vegetables, ricotta & mozzarella cheese with a spinach pesto cream suace
Tagliatelle Alfredo
Parmesan cream sauce
Secondi Piatti - Main course
Salmone ai ferri
Grilled salmon filet served over sautéed spinach & roasted potatoes
Pollo alla Grandma Scucci
Boneless pieces of chicken sautéed in white wine, onions & mushrooms over mashed potatoes
Pollo Picatta
Chicken breast sautéed in a lemon, white wine & caper sauce served with sautéed broccoli
Pollo Giovanni
Chicken rollatini with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella & fontina cheese in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with roasted potatoes
Steak alla Griglia
Grilled shell steak with fried cipolini onions & mashed potatoes
Veal Saltinbocca
Veal scaloppini layered with prosciutto, fresh sage & mozzarella cheese in a white wine sauce with roasted potatoes
Risotto di Mare
Italian Arborio rice slow cooked with shrimp & mussels in a lemon, butter & caper sauce
Short Ribs-Costoletta di Manzo
Slow braised beef short ribs with carrots, celery & white wine over mashed potatoes
Campagnola Pollo
Breaded pan fried chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, cherry peppers, onions, roasted peppers & potatoes over sautéed broccoli rabe
Veal Rollatini all Marsala
Filled with mozzarella, pecorino cheese & caramelized onions with a mushroom marsala sauce & roasted potatoes
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan served with pasta or mix vegetables
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Contorni
Sandwiches
#1 Sandwich- Prosciuto, mozzarella, arugula, tomato & balsamic galze
#2 Sandwich- Roasted vegetables, spinach, smoked mozzarella cheese & spinach pesto
#3 Sandwich- Eggplant Parmesan
#4 Sandwich- Fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil pesto
#5 Sandwich- Chicken picatta, lemon, arugula & shaved parmesan cheese
#6 Sandwich- Chicken Parmesan
Gio's Sauce
White Wines
Frizzante
Red Wines
Bottle Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215