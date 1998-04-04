Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1,731 Reviews

$$

1657 8th. Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Popular Items

Penne alla vodka
Salmone ai ferri
Gio's Garlic Bread

Specials

Soup - Minestrone (Vegetarian)

$6.95

Appetizer - Stuffed bell pepper filled with risotto, ground sausage & apple finished with a saffron cream sauce

$14.95

Pasta - Homemade Squid Ink cavatelli pasta With Calamari, Shrimp And Mussels in a fresh tomato sauce

$24.95

Stuffed Center Cut Pork Chop With Mozarella, Caramelized Onion And Pecorino Cheese Finished With Butternut Squash And Balsamic Glazed Figs, Served With Sauteed Brocolli Rabe

$36.95

Fish - Fresh sword fish sautéed in white wine, cherry tomatoes capers & little neck clams over sautéed string beans

$36.95

Jack Daniels bourbon chocolate Pecan Pie served with caramel sauce & fresh whipped cream

$11.00

Sangria

$12.00

Homemade Amaro “Nocino di cafe”

$14.00

Dessert

Almond Cake

$9.00

Canoli

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Apple Crumble

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic

Still Mineral Water 1 Liter bottle

$7.00

Sparkling Mineral Water 1 Liter bottle

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Seltzer

$2.75

Limonata Pellegrino Soda

$3.75

Aranciata San Pellegrino Soda

$3.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Cranberry & Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.75

Coffee Drinks

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Cappuccino Double Shot

$5.95

Latte Double Shot

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$4.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Caffè Macchiato

$3.50

Caffè Macchiato

$3.50

DBL Caffè Macchiato

$4.50

Tea

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Americano

$4.50

Iced Cappucino

$4.50

FAMILY STYLE DINNERS

Penne pasta tossed with Gio's tomato sauce & fresh basil (feeds at least 4)

Mix Green Salad Family Style

$22.95

Mixed greens tossed with red onion, tomato & carrots. Balsamic vinaigrette served on the side. (feeds at least 6)

Italian Chopped Salad Family Style

$28.95

Chopped romaine tossed with olives, roasted peppers, ricotta salata cheese, prosciutto & artichoke hearts. Garlic herb red wine vinaigrette served on the side. (feeds at least 6)

Grilled Vegetable Platter Family Style

$34.95

Assorted Grilled vegetables (Zucchini, eggplant, tomato, mushroom, onion, roasted peppers, broccoli & artichokes) (feeds at least 6)

Steamed Mussels Red Sauce Family Style

$38.95

Steamed mussels in garlic & tomato sauce.(feeds at least 6)

Fried Calamari Family Style

$38.95

Fried Calamari served with marinara sauce on the side. (feeds at least 6)

Penne al Pomodoro Family Style

$29.95

Penne pasta tossed with Gio's tomato sauce & fresh basil (feeds at least 6)

Penne alla Vodka Family Style

$32.95

Penne pasta tossed in a tomato cream vodka sauce (feeds at least 6)

Spaghetti & Meatballs Family Style

$38.95

Spaghetti pasta with tomato sauce & Nonna's famous meatballs (feeds at least 6)

Fusilli ai Vegetali Family Style

$34.95

Fusilli pasta tossed with assorted vegetables in a garlic & oil sauce (feeds at least 6)

Penne alla Fiorentina Family Style

$32.95

Penne pasta tossed with a spinach pesto cream sauce (feeds at least 6)

Rigatoni alla Bolognese Family Style

$34.95

Rigatoni pasta tossed with a tomato meat sauce (feeds at least 6)

Fusilli Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Family Style

$32.95

Sweet sausage & Broccoli rabe sautéed in garlic & olive oil tossed with fusilli pasta. (feeds at least 6)

Spaghetti Clam Sauce Family Style

$38.95

Little neck clams sautéed in garlic & olive oil tossed with spaghetti pasta. (feeds at least 6)

Lasagna Family Style

$48.95

Gio's Homemade meat lasagna (feeds at least 6)

Eggplant Parmesan Family Style

$42.95

Layers of breaded eggplant slices with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. (feeds at least 6)

Jar of Gio's Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Gio's Famous Tomato Sauce

Le Insalate

Arugula Salad

$12.95

With a lemon vinaigrette & shaved Parmesan cheese.

Spinaci Salad

$13.95

Spinach leaves, walnuts, pears & gorgonzola cheese with a raspberry dressing

Beet Salad

$13.95

Tossed with a sherry vinaigrette, walnuts & goat cheese

Insalata Italiana

$14.95

Chopped romaine lettuce, olives, roasted peppers, ricotta salata, cucumber, red onion & artichoke hearts with a garlic herb red wine vinegar

Insalata Tre Colore

$13.95

Radicchio, endive, arugula & apples with citrus honey vinaigrette

Insalata Ortolano

$14.95

Bib lettuce, grilled eggplant & zucchini, sliced prosciutto, pecorino cheese & tomato

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan cheese & polenta croutons

Bread Basket

$4.95

Sliced Brooklyn baked bread

Antipasti

Nonna's Meatballs

$15.95

Nonna's famous meatballs with tomato sauce & fresh ricotta cheese (no pork)

Nonna's Drunkin Meatballs

$15.95

Nonna's famous meatballs in a vodka, tomato cream sauce (no pork)

Parmesan Fritters

$14.95

Parmesan croquettes with smoked ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Steamed Mussels

$17.95

In your choice of a garlic tomato broth or garlic white wine broth

Baked Clams

$17.95

Oven baked clams with garlic herb bread crumbs, parmesan cheese & lemon, white wine sauce

Fresh Mozzarella

$13.95

With roasted peppers, olive oil & basil pesto

Gio's Garlic Bread

$9.95

Toasted with garlic, fresh herbs & parmesan cheese

Fried Calamari & Zucchini

$15.95

Dusted with flour, deep fried & served with a spiced tomato dipping sauce

Grilled Vegetable Plate

$14.95

Assorted grilled vegetables with fresh mint, garlic, olive oil & balsamic vinegar

La Bruschetta

$13.95

Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil & mozzarella cheese

Gio's Wings

$15.95

Oven baked wings with caramelized onion, cherry peppers & Parmesan cheese drizzled with lemon aioli

Carciofi Oreganata

$14.95

Baked artichoke hearts with garlic herb breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese & four cheese cream sauce

La Ricotta

$11.95

Homemade whipped imported ricotta & mascarpone cheese drizzled with saffron honey served with toasted bread

Primi Piatti - Pasta

Spaghetti al pomodoro

$13.95

Tomato sauce & fresh basil

Penne alla vodka

$15.95

Tomato cream sauce with a splash of vodka

Rigatoni ai formaggi

$15.95

Four cheese cream sauce with toasted walnuts

Spaghetti aglio e olio

$13.95

Garlic, olive oil, fresh parsley & red pepper flakes

Penne alla Fiorentina

$15.95

Spinach pesto cream sauce with fresh ricotta cheese

Fusilli ai vegetali

$14.95

Assorted vegetables, garlic, olive oil & fresh herbs

Fusilli con salsiccia

$15.95

Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce

Fusilli Tre Colore

$14.95

Fusilli pasta, radicchio, endive & arugula finished with fresh goat cheese

Spaghetti alla Putanesca

$14.95

Fresh tomato, black olives & capers in garlic oil with touch of tomato sauce & toasted bread crumbs

Gemelli alla Barese

$15.95

Gemelli pasta, sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, red pepper flakes & shaved ricotta salata

Spaghetti con vongole

$19.95

Little neck clams, garlic, fresh parsley, white wine & olive oil

Rigatoni alla Siciliana

$14.95

Roasted eggplant, tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella cheese

Gemelli al Pesto

$15.95

Gemelli pasta, basil pesto (no nuts), string beans & potato

Spaghetti meatballs

$18.95

Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)

Spaghetti Sunday sauce

$21.95

Italian sweet sausage, meatball & fresh ricotta cheese

Spaghetti Butter

$12.95

Penne In Butter Sauce

$12.95

Homemade pasta selection

Lucas Lasagna

$22.95

Traditional beef lasagna with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Gamberi Tagliatelle

$20.95

Shrimp, onion, zucchini & light tomato sauce

Genovese Tagliatelle

$20.95

Homemade Tagliatelle pasta with braised beef short rib, carrots, celery, fresh herbs & white wine finished with shaved pecorino cheese

Spinach Tagliatelle

$17.95

Homemade Spinach Tagliatelle pasta with rosemary chicken & mushrooms in a parmesan cream sauce

Carciofi Tagliatelle

$17.95

Artichoke hearts, tomato cream sauce & mascarpone cheese

Bolognese Tagliatelle

$18.95

Country style beef tomato ragu finished with fresh ricotta cheese

Lasagna di Vegetali

$22.95

Vegetables, ricotta & mozzarella cheese with a spinach pesto cream suace

Tagliatelle Alfredo

$19.95

Parmesan cream sauce

Secondi Piatti - Main course

Salmone ai ferri

$25.95

Grilled salmon filet served over sautéed spinach & roasted potatoes

Pollo alla Grandma Scucci

$22.95

Boneless pieces of chicken sautéed in white wine, onions & mushrooms over mashed potatoes

Pollo Picatta

$21.95

Chicken breast sautéed in a lemon, white wine & caper sauce served with sautéed broccoli

Pollo Giovanni

$23.95

Chicken rollatini with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella & fontina cheese in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with roasted potatoes

Steak alla Griglia

$29.95

Grilled shell steak with fried cipolini onions & mashed potatoes

Veal Saltinbocca

$24.95

Veal scaloppini layered with prosciutto, fresh sage & mozzarella cheese in a white wine sauce with roasted potatoes

Risotto di Mare

$24.95

Italian Arborio rice slow cooked with shrimp & mussels in a lemon, butter & caper sauce

Short Ribs-Costoletta di Manzo

$24.95

Slow braised beef short ribs with carrots, celery & white wine over mashed potatoes

Campagnola Pollo

$23.95

Breaded pan fried chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, cherry peppers, onions, roasted peppers & potatoes over sautéed broccoli rabe

Veal Rollatini all Marsala

$24.95

Filled with mozzarella, pecorino cheese & caramelized onions with a mushroom marsala sauce & roasted potatoes

Chicken Parmesan

$22.95

Chicken Parmesan served with pasta or mix vegetables

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.95

Eggplant Parmesan

Contorni

Broccoli Rabe Side

$9.95

String Beans

$9.95

Roasted Potatoes Side

$9.95

Broccoli Side

$9.95

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Spinach Side

$9.95

Mashed Potatoes Side

$9.95

Side Pasta Pomodoro

$9.95

Side Meatballs

$7.00

Side Of Fresh Ricotta

$2.00

Sandwiches

#1 Sandwich- Prosciuto, mozzarella, arugula, tomato & balsamic galze

$13.95

#2 Sandwich- Roasted vegetables, spinach, smoked mozzarella cheese & spinach pesto

$13.95

#3 Sandwich- Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

#4 Sandwich- Fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil pesto

$13.95

#5 Sandwich- Chicken picatta, lemon, arugula & shaved parmesan cheese

$13.95

#6 Sandwich- Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Gio's Sauce

Try a jar of Gio's tomato sauce (16oz.)

Gio's Sauce

$8.00

White Wines

Gavi Gls

$13.00

Gavi Btl

$38.00

Pinot grigio Btl

$34.00

Vermentino Btl

$34.00

Sauvignon Btl

$36.00

Inzolia Siciliano Btl

$32.00

Chardonnay Btl

$34.00

Verdicchio Gls

$9.00

Verdicchio Btl

$32.00

Greco di Tufo Gls

$12.00

Greco di Tufo Btl

$36.00

Frizzante

Prosecco Btl

$34.00

Rosato Gls

$12.00

Rosato Btl

$34.00

Champagne Brut Btl

$28.00

Mimosa Cocktail

$13.00

Aperol Spritz Cocktail

$14.00

Aperol Spritz Cocktail. A Bottle of Champagne along with Aperol, seltzer & fresh sliced oranges. Serves 4-5 mix & enjoy.

Red Wines

Negro Amaro Btl

$32.00

Cannonau Btl

$34.00

Nebbiolo Btl

$34.00

Costalago Btl

$32.00

La Cattura Btl

$34.00

Sangiovese Btl

$36.00

Etna Rosso Gls

$13.00

Organic grapes

Chianti Riserva Gls

$13.00

Chianti Riserva Btl

$38.00

Gios Wine Special

$10.00

Gios Sangria Gls

$12.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

