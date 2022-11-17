Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
469 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Girasol Cafe & Bakery Real food for real folks - Butter is our friend!
Location
3201 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy - 9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201
No Reviews
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201 Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurant