Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Girasol Cafe & Bakery.

469 Reviews

$$

3201 S Coulter St

Amarillo, TX 79106

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado
Large Sweet Potato Kale Salad
The Nancy

Lunch

Fresh kale with roasted sweet potatoes, red bell peppers and onions with lemon honey vinaigrette

Lunch Combo

$9.50

Quick lunch bite - Choose 2 of the items below, includes a drink. The soup for April 21 - April 25 is Corn Chowder

Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas

$10.00

New Mexico stacked green chile chicken enchiladas

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Tacos

$11.00

Tender quinoa and roasted sweet potatoes cooked in a light chipotle sauce with avocado, queso, pomagranate and cilantro served with black beans

Veggie / Quinoa Bowl

$8.00

House Salad

$7.99

Large House Salad

$7.99

Greek Salad

$10.00

House greens with tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, pepperocini and grilled squash with balsamic vinaigrette

The Square Root

$10.00

House Greens with Red & Gold Beets, Carrot, Jicama and Chile Orange Vinaigrette

The Nancy

$10.00

House Greens, Sweet Potatoes, Avocado, Mango, Apple and Radish with Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

My Thai

$10.00

Greens, Satay Marinated Chicken, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, Cilantro and Cashew with Chile Orange Vinaigrette

Large Sweet Potato Kale Salad

$7.99

Citrus Avocado Salad

$11.00

The Aloha

$10.00

Tender Bun, Smoked Ham, Honey Mustard and Swiss Sandwich with your choice of side.

Turkey Avocado

$12.00

Roasted Turkey Breast on our Multi-Grain Bread with Jalapeno Bacon, Swiss and Fresh Avocado. Comes with a side.

Big Kahuna

$13.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

Bierox

$5.75

Sauteed Cabbage, Onions and Garlic with Ground Beef in a Bread Pocket

Bowl Of Soup

$5.50

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Burger Patty Only

$6.00

Wagu Steak

$6.00

Blt

$10.00

Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Turkey Stack

$17.00

Meatloaf Plate

$16.00

Blackberryb Blue Cheese Salad

$14.00

Drinks

Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Water

Regular Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Lemonade

$3.00

Gallon Oj

$14.00

Tea Bag (Lg)

$4.50

Pastry

Scone

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Empanadas

$3.99

Brownies

$3.99

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Love Bar

$3.50

Cookie Sandwiches

$2.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$0.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.59

Ginger Cookies

$0.99

Granola

$10.00

Pie By The Slice

$4.00

Cake By The Slice

$4.00

Gf Pancake Mix

$9.00

Sweet Pot Scone

$3.99

Almond Croissant

$4.99

4" Chocolate Pie

$4.00

4" Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Caramel Macchioto Croissant

$5.99

Muffin

$3.50

Cran-pecan Wheat Bread -Round

$9.00Out of stock

Mini Cream Pie

$4.00

Pear Danish

$3.00

Spicy Sausage Rolls

$3.50

Brest Of Paris

$4.99

Cheese Ball

$9.00

Creme Brulee Mini

$3.00

Boule

$9.00

Pumpkin Bread

$9.00

Sides

Egg

$1.00

2 Eggs

$1.99

Side Jalapeno Bacon

$3.00

Side Plain Bacon

$3.00

Side Breakfast Sausage

$3.00

Side Grilled Ham

$3.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Toast

$0.50

Tortilla

$0.50

Side Fruit Yogurt

$3.00

Fruit

$2.29

Side Of Biscuits And Gravy

$4.99

Side French Toast

$6.00

Side Pancake(2)

$6.00

Chips

$2.29

Side Sweet Potato Kale

$2.29

Side Gravy

$1.99

Green Chile

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Black Beans

$1.29

Cheese

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sourcream

$0.50

Side Salad

$2.29

Add Salmon

$6.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Sauteed Veggies

$1.99

Sourdough Toast

$1.50

Salmon

$6.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Family Meal

$24.00

Side Of Chicken Grilled

$3.00

Side Of Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Sife Of Sautee Veggies

$2.79

Gf Biscuit

$5.00

Sweet Potato

$1.00

Tuna

$5.00

Bacon Jam

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$2.50

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Side Elotes

$4.00

Zucchini Side

$2.29

Side Of Peach Compote

$2.75

Side Of Spanish Rice

$3.00

Watermelon Tea Bags

$5.00

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Side Okra

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Dinner

Asc bierox & house Salad

$8.00

Asc Chicken 1\2 Croissant

$8.00

Asc Sweet Potato Kale Salad

$8.00

Asc Quiche

$8.00

Asc Girasol Salads

$8.00

Bierox

$8.00

Smorgasborg

$44.00

Sausage And Kraut

$18.00

Oh! Shnitzel

$18.00

Pick A Link

$16.00

Currywurst

$13.00

Bierox Dinner

$12.00

Starter Pretzel/beer Chz

$8.00

Street Birthday Club

$1,040.00

Brunch (Copy)

Starters

$8.00

Smorgasborg

$44.00

Sausagez N Kraut

$18.00

Schnitzel

$19.00

Pick Links

$17.00

Currywurst

$13.00

Jaeger Spaetzel

$15.00

Bierox

$12.00

Desserts

$6.00

Side Of Sour Kraut

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:40 am, 10:41 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Girasol Cafe & Bakery Real food for real folks - Butter is our friend!

Location

3201 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106

Directions

