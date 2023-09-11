All-Day Menu

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Clasicos

Chilaquiles Clasicos

$16.99

Homemade corn chips cooked in your choice of homemade sauce, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with two eggs, refried beans and house potatoes. fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with two eggs, refriedbeans, and house potatoes

Chilaquiles Divorciados

Chilaquiles Divorciados

$17.99

Homemade corn chips cooked with your choice of two sauces, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with two eggs, refried beans and house potatoes.

Trio de Chilaquiles

Trio de Chilaquiles

$18.99

Why choose one sauce when you can have all three! Homemade corn chips cooked in all three sauces, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with two eggs, refried beans and house potatoes.

Burrito de Chilaquiles

Burrito de Chilaquiles

$13.99

Flour tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, refried beans, house potatoes, scrambled eggs, homemade corn chips cooked with your choice of sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro.

Torta de Chilaquiles

Torta de Chilaquiles

$13.99

A toasted baguette with a spread of refried beans, homemade corn chips cooked with your choice of sauce, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, one egg and sliced avocado.

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with hash browns, Monterey Jack cheese,eggs, and choice of protein. Served with a side of seasonal fruit.

House Specialty Burrito

House Specialty Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, birria, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and serrano peppers. Covered in red and green sauce and topped with queso cotija and sour cream.

Omelette

Avocado Omelette

Avocado Omelette

$17.99

Monterey Jack cheese, and bacon covered in chipotle sauce and topped with bacon bits and avocado slices. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.

Poblano Omelette

Poblano Omelette

$16.99

"Monterey Jack cheese, poblano peppers, mushrooms and corn covered in a creamy tomatillo salsa. Topped with queso cotija and sour cream. Served with refried beans, house potatoes. Served with beans and house potatoes."

Huevos

Huevos a la Mexicana

$14.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$14.99
Huevos Divorciados

Huevos Divorciados

$14.99

Two eggs over easy, covered with red and green salsa and topped with queso cotija. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.

Huevos Encobijados

Huevos Encobijados

$14.99

Two eggs covered on golden corn tortillas, on a bed of bean sauce, covered in salsa martajada and topped queso fresco. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Two eggs served on two golden corn tortillas, covered with ranchero salsa, topped with queso fresco. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.

Tradicionales

Chorizo with Potatoes

Chorizo with Potatoes

$15.99

Diced potatoes cooked with mexican chorizo, topped with avocado slices and pickled onion. Served with refried beans and chilaquiles.

Steak a la Mexicana

Steak a la Mexicana

$18.99

Beef fajitas cooked in ranchera sauce with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans and chilaquiles.

Carne con Chile

Carne con Chile

$17.99

Ranchera steak minced and cooked in our house salsa, served with refried beans and chilaquiles.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.99

Ranchera steak marinated in house marinade topped with roasted onions and jalapeno pepper. Served with refried beans and chilaquiles.

Machaca con Huevos

Machaca con Huevos

$16.99

Three eggs scrambled with mexican-style machaca, mixed with tomato, onion and serrano pepper. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.

Enfrijoladas

Enfrijoladas

$11.99

Three golden corn tortillas stuffed with queso fresco covered in bean sauce and topped with sour cream, avocado slices and pickled onion. Served with house potatoes.

Gorditas

$3.99

3 pcs of crispy fried masa dough mixed with bacon bits

Mollete

Mollete Dulce

Mollete Dulce

$5.99

Two slices of french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Traditional Mollete

Traditional Mollete

$5.99

Toasted baguette with a spread of refried beans, Monterey Jack and pico de gallo.

Chorizo Mollete

$7.99

Toasted baguette with a spread of refried beans, chorizo, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, red onion and cilantro

Cajeta Mollete

$5.99

Toasted baguette with butter, cajeta and sweetened condensed milk.

Pancakes

Tres Leches Pancake

Tres Leches Pancake

$15.99

Three pancakes drizzled with sweetened condensed milk, topped with sliced strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Served with a side of tres leches.

Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast

$13.99

Three pancakes with syrup and butter. Served with two eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage, and a side of hash browns.

Classic Pancakes

$6.99

Two pancakes with syrup and butter.

French Toast

French Toast Breakfast

French Toast Breakfast

$14.99

Two slices of french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage and a side of hash browns.

French Toast

French Toast

$7.99

Two slices of french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Tres Leches French Toast

$15.99

Kid's Menu

Kids: Mini French Toast

$7.99

Mini French Toast with one egg and tater tots.

Kids: Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Bean and cheese burrito with one egg and tater tots.

Kids: Mini Pancakes

$7.99

Four mini pancakes with one egg, and tater tots.

Extras

Two Eggs

$3.99

Gorditas

$3.99

Bacon Side

$3.49

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Sausage Side

$3.49

House Potatoes

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Refried Beans

$3.99

Avocado Slices

$3.99

Handmade Corn Tortillas

$2.49

Side of Chilaquiles

$7.99

Drinks

Café Americano

$3.99

Café de Olla

$4.99

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.49

Fountain Drink

$3.99

Coca Mexicana

$4.49

Jarritos

$3.99

Aguas Frescas

$5.99

Agua Preparada

$6.99

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.99

Chocolate Milk

$4.29

Hot Tea

$3.49

Iced Cafe de Olla

$6.99