Girls with Dough
204 Arcadian Row
Ste 100
Wilmington, NC 28412
Dinner Menu
Antipasta
- 12 Pieces Wings$16.00
Dry rub with a choice of BBQ, buffalo, or hot with a side of ranch or blue cheese
- 20 Pieces Wings$25.00
Dry rub with a choice of BBQ, buffalo, or hot with a side of ranch or blue cheese
- 6 Pieces Wings$9.50
Dry rub with a choice of BBQ, buffalo, or hot with a side of ranch or blue cheese
- Bruschetta$9.00
Diced tomato, garlic, onion, basil, fresh mozzarella, homemade bread, with balsamic glaze. Garnished with shaved Romano and/or parsley
- Charcuterie$16.00
Assorted meats, assorted cheeses, assorted fruits, cocktail crackers, pretzels, crostini, chocolate bark, and almonds served with cream cheese spread
- Cozze Al Vino$14.00
Mussels and clams cooked in a white wine creamy butter sauce, pepper flakes and topped with red pepper oil
- Fried Green Tomato Napoleon$12.00
Three fried green tomatoes topped with feta cheese, roasted red peppers, pesto, and balsamic glaze. Garnished with shaved Romano and/or parsley
- Fried Ravioli$9.50
Served with marinara. Garnished with shaved Romano and/or parsley
- Garlic Bread$6.00
Five pieces of homemade bread with garlic spread, served with marinara. Garnished with shaved Romano and/or parsley
- Garlic Knots$8.50
Six garlic knots baked in our garlic and herb oil blend, served with marinara. Garnished with shaved Romano and/or parsley
- Meatballs in Marinara$9.00
Served with a slice of homemade garlic bread and lemon ricotta. Garnished with shaved Romano and/or parsley
- Mozzarella Wedges$10.00
Two fried mozzarella wedges with marinara, garnished with shaved Romano and/or parsley
- Zucchini Fritti$9.00
Served with lemon aioli. Garnished with shaved Romano and/or parsley
Insalada
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing topped with homemade croutons and shaved Romano cheese
- Italian Salad$15.00
Assorted fresh greens tossed in our homemade vinaigrette topped with salami, pepperoni, provolone, rainbow cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, and spicy cherry peppers
- Market Salad$14.00
Assorted fresh greens, feta cheese, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, and rainbow cherry tomatoes with a side of strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes with an olive oil and balsamic glaze finish
- House Salad$9.00
Assorted fresh greens topped with rainbow cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, and roasted garlic with a side of homemade vinaigrette
- Anti-Pasta Salad$16.00
provolone, salami, pepperoni, and prosciutto rolled together, over mixed greens, banana peppers, cherry peppers, katamala olives with house dressing.
Burgers
- Doughboy Burger$17.00
6 oz pressed patty, fried mozzarella wedge, spicy cherry peppers, bacon, red pepper aioli, and lettuce served on a brioche bun
- Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
6 oz pressed patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese served on a brioche bun
- Smoked Gouda Burger$16.00
6 oz pressed patty, topped with a blueberry barbeque sauce, homemade fried onion strings, smoked Gouda, and a ricotta cream cheese spread
- Pizza Burger$16.00
6 oz pressed patty, with pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni wrapped in pizza dough
Pasta
- Chefs Special Ravioli$15.00
Ask your server for the ravioli of the week
- Bolognese$18.00
Rigatoni tossed in a combination of beef, sausage, tomato sauce, heavy cream, and our blend of Italian seasonings with spices
- Lasagna$15.00
Homemade lasagna with ricotta, mozzarella, marinara and our homemade bolognese sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$15.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with Parmesan and mozzarella served over a bed of rigatoni tossed in our homemade marinara
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Homemade meatballs served over spaghetti tossed in our homemade marinara
- Gnocci Con Salsiccia$18.00
Brown butter potato gnocci, grilled fennel with fresh peppers, Italian sausage, cooked in a white wine demi glaze topped with roasted red peppers, micro greens and shredded Parmesan
- Alfredo$14.00
Linguine tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce
- Summer Zucchini Pasta$14.00
Yellow squash and zucchini sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, butter and roasted garlic tossed with linguine
- Pasta Ala Vodka$16.00
Rigatoni sautéed in bacon, garlic, vodka, marinara, and heavy cream
- Cozze E Vongole$18.00
Linguine tossed with mussels and clams on a white wine pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes, haricot verts, red onion and topped with shredded Parmesan and parsley
- Linguine Genovese$16.00
Linguine sauteed in white wine pesto sauce with sliced potatoes, haricot verts
- Basilico Chicken$16.00
Grilled Chicken tossed, pesto sauce, cherry peppers, spinach, cherry tomatoes, minced garlic and Rigatoni pasta.
Kids Menu
A la Carte Dinner
- Side of Dressing$0.60
- Side of Sauce$1.00
- Side of Beer Cheese$2.50
- Side of Cream Cheese Icing$2.50
- 1 Slice of Garlic Bread$2.50
- 1 Slice of Bread$1.00
- 3 Meatballs$6.00
- 1 Chicken Breast$4.00
- 8 Shrimp$5.00
- Side of Fries*$3.50
- Upcharge Wings All Flats$3.00
- Upcharge Wings All Drums$3.00
- Vegan Cheese$3.00
- Upcharge Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust$3.75
- Additional Pizza Topping$2.00
Dessert
- Chocolate Molten Lava Cake$8.00
Hot chocolate lava cake served with chocolate and caramel drizzle
- NY Cheesecake$9.00
Delicious NY Cheesecake served with strawberries, blueberries and strawberry sauce
- Cannoli$5.00
Cannoli shell filled with chocolate chip cream and finished with a chocolate drizzle
- Cinnamon Bites$8.50
Homemade dough bites tossed in cinnamon served with a side of cream cheese icing
- Dessert Calzone$8.00
A large delicious calzone filled with cannoli cream and Nutella
- Zappoli Bites$8.50
Homemade dough bites tossed in powdered sugar with a chocolate drizzle
- Gelato$5.00
Pizza
- 14'$18.00
- 10"$13.00
- Flat bread$10.00
- Calzone$9.00
Filling of ricotta cream and mozzarella served with a side of marinara
- Stromboli$11.50
Filling of mozzarella and choice of two regular toppings served with a side of marinara
- Two Slices$8.50
Choice of topping: cheese, pepperoni, or sausage only . Available until 6:30 pm
Lunch Menu
L Antipasta
L Insalada
L Sandwiches
- Meatball Sub$13.50
Meatballs in marinara, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan served on a hoagie
- Chicken Parm Sub$13.50
Breaded chicken cutlet with provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan served on a hoagie with a side of marinara
- Carolina Cheesesteak$13.50
Sliced angus cooked in red eye gravy, caramelized onions, and mushrooms served on a hoagie and topped with beer cheese
- Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
6 oz pressed patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese served on a brioche bun
L Pizzas & More
- Cheese$15.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, and Romano
- Margherita$14.00
Garlic oil base, fresh tomato, mozzarella dollops, and basil
L 10in Specialty Pizza
- 10-inch The Bianco$13.00
Garlic oil base, garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, bacon, basil
- 10-inch New Yorker$13.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage
- 10-inch Quatro Formaggio$13.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, ricotta, basil
- 10-inch The Tuscano$13.00
Basil pesto sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, red bell peppers, and parsley finish
- 10-inch Veggie Pie$13.00
Sauce base, tomato, zucchini, onion, green peppers, broccoli, mushroom, and mozzarella
- 10-inch Wild Mushroom$13.00
Garlic oil base, mushrooms, minced garlic, mozzarella, spinach, lemon juice, and Romano cheese
- 10-inch Ms. Figgy$13.00
Fig jam, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola, prosciutto, and balsamic glaze
- 10-inch Margherita$13.00
Garlic oil base, fresh tomato, mozzarella dollops, and basil
- 10-inch Pepperoni$13.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni
- 10-Inch Cheese$13.00
L Flatbreads
- The Bianco Flatbread$12.00
Garlic oil base, garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, bacon, basil
- New Yorker Flatbread$12.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, and fennel sausage
- Quatro Formaggio Flatbread$12.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, ricotta, and basil
- The Tuscano Flatbread$12.00
Basil pesto sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, red bell peppers, and parsley finish
- Veggie Pie Flatbread$12.00
Sauce base, tomato, zucchini, onion, green peppers, broccoli, mushroom, and mozzarella
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread$12.00
Garlic oil base, mushrooms, minced garlic, mozzarella, spinach, lemon juice, and Romano cheese
- Ms. Figgy Flatbread$12.00
Fig jam, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola, prosciutto, and balsamic glaze
- Pepperoni Flatbread$12.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni
L 14in Specialty Pizza
- 14-inch The Bianco$18.00
Garlic oil base, garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, bacon, basil
- 14-inch New Yorker$18.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage
- 14-inch Quatro Formaggio$18.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, ricotta, basil
- 14-inch The Tuscano$18.00
Basil pesto sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, red bell peppers, and parsley finish
- 14-inch Veggie Pie$18.00
Sauce base, tomato, zucchini, onion, green peppers, broccoli, mushroom, and mozzarella
- 14-inch Wild Mushroom$18.00
Garlic oil base, mushrooms, minced garlic, mozzarella, spinach, lemon juice, and Romano cheese
- 14-inch Ms. Figgy$18.00
Fig jam, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola, prosciutto, and balsamic glaze
- 14-inch Margherita$18.00
Garlic oil base, fresh tomato, mozzarella dollops, and basil
- 14-inch Pepperoni$18.00
Sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni
L Kids Menu
Limited Menu
Limited Antipasta
Limited Insalada
Limited Pasta
Limited Pizzas & More
Limited 10in Specialty Pizza
- 10-inch Half & Half$14.00
Limited 14in Specialty Pizza
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Best pizza and Italian dishes in town!! Come in, relax and enjoy!
204 Arcadian Row, Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28412