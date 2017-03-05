Gitta's Table & Wine Shop imageView gallery

Gitta's Table & Wine Shop

22 Reviews

$

32457 Lake Rd

Avon Lake, OH 44012

Popular Items

The Avon Laker
Chicken Salad
The GT Salad - Carryout

Thanksgiving Pre-Order - Pickup is Wednesday 11/23/22

Order by Friday November 18th for pickup on Wednesday November 23rd.
Cranberry Muffins - 1 Dozen

Cranberry Muffins - 1 Dozen

$39.00

Our grandmother's recipe....the best muffin around!

Cranberry Muffins - 1/2 Dozen

$20.00

Cranberry Apple Chutney - 1 pint

$8.50

Homemade tangy condiment with cranberries, apple, onions and raisins. Perfect with Thanksgiving Turkey!!

1/2 Pan Carrot Cake

1/2 Pan Carrot Cake

$28.00

Moist carrot cake with walnuts, golden raisins, spices and luscious cream cheese frosting! Serves 8.

Deep Dish Quiche

$49.00

Have breakfast already done so you can focus on cooking dinner! Serves 12

SANDWICHES - Carryout

The Turkey Cuban - Carryout

$10.00

Turkey warmed with swiss cheese and ham served on a crusty bun with coarse grain mustard and pickles.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Carryout

$9.00

Chicken with homemade buffalo sauce, crisp romaine, sliced cucumber, and creamy blue cheese on a whole wheat wrap.

The Avon Laker

$9.00

Sliced Turkey Breast on Crusty Bun with Romaine Lettuce and Provolone Cheese. Choice of Mayo.

Chicken Panini - Carryout

$11.00

Chicken, special panini spread, roasted red peppers, salami, and tomato on crusty bun pressed on panini.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Chicken tossed with lemony Caesar dressing, romaine and asiago; served in a whole wheat wrap. Yummy!

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad with cranberries, red onion, light curry, honey and mayo. Served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of Crusty Bun or Whole Wheat Wrap.

NEW! Veggie Gyro Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Chick Pea Salad with Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce in a Whole Wheat Wrap.

Tuna Melt

$10.00Out of stock

Traditional Tuna Salad, your choice of cheese, and sliced tomato served on a crusty bun and panini'd.

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Smoked Ham and Romaine Lettuce with your choice of bread and choice of cheese.

SALADS - Carryout

Cobb Salad - Carryout

$10.00

Romaine with bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, and creamy basil dressing.

Greek Salad - Carryout

$9.00

Romaine with Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta and greek oregano vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad - Carryout

$8.00

Romaine with asiago, homemade focaccia croutons, and lemony Caesar dressing.

The GT Salad - Carryout

$9.50

Field Greens with cranberries, goat cheese, bacon bits, toasted pecans and apple cider vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad - Carryout

$9.00

Spinach with bacon bits, blue cheese, cranberries, red onion and poppyseed dressing.

SIDES - Carryout

Basil Pasta Salad

$3.00

Penne pasta with creamy basil dressing, carrots, bell pepper and red onion. Vegetarian.

Sesame Peanut Noodles

$3.00

Spaghetti noodles in a thai style peanut sauce with cilantro, bell pepper, carrots and scallions. Vegan. (Just a hint of spiciness)

Dirty Potato Chips - Sea Salt

$1.85

Dirty Potato Chips - BBQ

$1.85

Dirty Chips - Sour Cream

$1.85

Dirty Potato Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.85

BEVERAGES - Carryout

Canned Soda - Coca Cola

$1.05

Canned Soda - Diet Coke

$1.05Out of stock

Canned Soda - Ginger Ale

$1.05

Canned Soda - Sprite

$1.05

Honest Green Tea

$2.50

San Benedetto Peach Tea

$2.65

Perrier

$2.00

Perrier

Nantucket Cranberry

$2.50

Nantucket Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.35

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$2.50
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Current Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10:30am to 7:00pm. Lunch will be served from 10:30 until 3:00; and the Shop will remain open until 7:00pm for Wine and Grab & Go food options. Hot soups will be available all day! We are small but mighty, and friendly too!

32457 Lake Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012

