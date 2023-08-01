Giuseppe's Ristorante 40 Bridge st
40 Bridge st
Lambertville, NJ 08551
Food Menu
Apps & Sides
Fries
Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
Fried Calamari
corkscrew cut
Sauteed Calamari
cappers, garlic, tomato sauce, white wine
Onion Rings
Buffalo Wings
10 jumbo party wings
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, kalamata olive
Sauteed Spinach
Garlic and olive oil
Broccoli Garlic and Oil
Garlic and olive oil
Jalapeno Poppers
cream cheese filling side of ranch
Fried Artichoke Quarters
Garlic Aoli, Avacado hot sauce
3oz. Meatball
pork, beef, veal, sold by the piece
Grilled Sweet Italian Sausage
Light fennel
Mozzarella sticks
5 breaded mozz. stick with sauce
Chicken fingers and Fries
all white meat tenders
Chips
Spicey Pickle
GARLIC BREAD
Salads
House Salad
tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, mixed greens
Large House Salad
tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, mixed greens
Caesar Salad for one
house made dressing, pecorino romano cheese, crutons
Caesar Salad for Two
house made dressing, pecorino romano cheese, crutons
Arugula Salad
red onion, artichoke, roasted tomato, kalamata olive, feta, cidar honey dressing
Gorgonzola & Fig Salad
Black mission figs, gorganzola cheese, mixed greens, kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, balsamic reduction
Antipasto Salad for one
mixed greens, tomato, onion, kalamata, roasted peppers, cherry peppers, fresh mozzarella, artichoke, ham, cappacola, genoa, provolone
Antipasto Salad for Two
mixed greens, tomato, onion, kalamata, roasted peppres, cherry peppers, artichoke, fresh mozzarella, ham, cappacola, genoa, provolone
Spinach Salad for one
tomato, roasted peppers, feta, toasted almond slivers, bacon mushroom balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad for Two
tomato, roasted peppers, feta, toasted almond slivers, bacon mushroom balsamic vinaigrette
Subs & Wraps
Grilled chicken Caesar Wrap
Whole wheat wrap
Sausage and Pepper Sub
toasted semolina sub, sun tan peppers, tomato sauce
Buffalo chicken Wrap
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, mixed greens, red onion
Turkey Club Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Peppers & Eggs
Sun tan pepper omlett in a toasted semolina roll
Philly style Cheese Steak
Toasted semolina sub, best of philly steaks, with Cheese
Philly style chicken Cheese Steak
Toasted semolina sub, chicken steak, with Cheese
Special Cheese Steak
onion, mushroom, peppers, and tomato sauce
Special Chicken Cheese Steak
onion, mushroom, peppers, and tomato sauce
The Burger
Short rib, chuck, brisket blend with lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of cheese, pickle, & Fries
Grilled Chicken Focaccia
Spinach, basil pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sub
semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Meatball Parm Sub
semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Eggplant Parm Sub
semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Sausage Parm Sub
semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Veal parm Sub
semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Pizza Steak Sub
semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce, philly steak
Italian Sub
Semolina roll, ham, cappacola, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Turkey Sub
Semolina roll, oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Ham & Cheese Sub
Semolina roll, cure 86 ham, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Tuna Salad Sub
semolina roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Fried Chicken Sub
semolina roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Grilled Chicken Sub
semolina roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Mixed Cheese
Buffalo Chic CH Steak
Dinners & Pastas
Chicken Parm Dinner
served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad
Meatball Parm Dinner
served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad
Sausage Parm Dinner
served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad
Eggplant Parm Dinner
served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad
Veal Parm Dinner
served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad
Eggplant Rollantini
Fried eggplant rolled around ricotta and prosciutto, baked in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella
Meat Sauce
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Alfredo
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Pink Vodka Sauce
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Garlic and Oil
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Tomato sauce
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Marinara
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
White Clam Sauce
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Red Clam Sauce
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Mussels White
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Mussels Red
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Shrimp Scampi
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Broccoli & Mushroom Marinara
tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread
Baked Ziti
served with garlic bread & side salad
Stuffed Shells (4)
served with garlic bread & side salad
Ravioli
served with garlic bread & side salad
Meat Lasanga
served with garlic bread & side salad
Veal & mushrooms
white wine, garlic, cured tomato, served with salad and Gbread
Chicken & mushrooms
white wine, garlic, cured tomato, served with salad and Gbread
Mussels Fa Diavalo
Pasta Forno
Vodka Scicila
Atrichoke Hearts, Proscuitto, Peas, in Pink Vodka Sauce.
Vodka P&P
Personal 10" Pizzas
10" Hand Stretched Pizza
Grande mozzarella & our signature sauce & crust
10" Hawaian
Ham, pineapple, oinion, sauce, cheese
10" Giuseppe's White
Ricotta garlic sauce, Grande mozzarella
10" Margarita
Fresh Grande mozzarella, basil, sauce
10" Buffalo chicken pizza
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella
10" BBQ chicken pizza
Chicken, BBQ (sweet & tangy) mozzarella
10" Mixed Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cappacola, Genoa, Mozzarella, sauce
10" Giuseppe's Combo
Sausage, Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozzarella, sauce
10" Gluten Free Pizza
Cauliflower gluten free crust, contains parmesan
10" Broccoli Marinated Tomato
Broccoli, Balsamic tomatoes, riccotta, mozzarella
10" Tomato Pie
Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, basil
10" Pizza Sopraffina
10" Veggie Pie
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Special Steak Pie
10" Tomato Pesto
10" Penne Vodka Pie
10" Gorgonzola Tomato
Medium 14" Pizzas
14" Hand Stretched Pizza
Grande mozzarella & our signature sauce & crust
14" Hawaian
Ham, pineapple, oinion, sauce, cheese
14" Giuseppe's White
Ricotta garlic sauce, Grande mozzarella
14" Margarita
Fresh Grande mozzarella, basil, sauce
14" Buffalo chicken pizza
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella
14" BBQ chicken pizza
Chicken, BBQ (sweet & tangy) mozzarella
14" Mixed Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cappacola, Genoa, Mozzarella, sauce
14" Giuseppe's Combo
Sausage, Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozzarella, sauce
14" Broccoli Marinated Tomato
Broccoli, Balsamic tomatoes, riccotta, mozzarella
14" Tomato Pie
Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, basil
14" Pesto Tomato
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" Penne Vodka Pie
14" Pizza Sopraffina
14" Veggie Pie
14" Special Steak Pie
14" Gorgonzola Tomato
Large 16" Pizzas
16" Hand Stretched Pizza
Grande mozzarella & our signature sauce & crust
16" Sicilian
Pillow of dough covered in Grande mozzarella & sauce
16" Nona
Double streached, thin crust, light cheese, sauce on top
16" Hawaian
Ham, pineapple, oinion, sauce, cheese
16" Giuseppe's White
Ricotta garlic sauce, Grande mozzarella
16" Margarita
Fresh Grande mozzarella, basil, sauce
16" Buffalo chicken pizza
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella
16" BBQ chicken pizza
Chicken, BBQ (sweet & tangy) mozzarella
16" Mixed Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cappacola, Genoa, Mozzarella, sauce
16" Giuseppe's Combo
Sausage, Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozzarella, sauce
16" Broccoli Marinated Tomato
Broccoli, Balsamic tomatoes, riccotta, mozzarella
16" Tomato Pie
Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, basil
16" Veggie Pie
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
16" Cheese Steak Special Pie
16" Pizza Sopraffina
16" Tomato Pesto
16" Penne Vodka Pie
16" Gorgonzola Tomato
Drink Menu
Beverages
Fountain Soda
Coke products
Bottle coke
Bottle Gingerale
Bottle Water
Gatorade
Apple Juice
Bottle Orange soda
Bottle Seltzer
San Pellegino Water
Limonata
Arenciata
Bottle Black cherry
Bottle sprite
Bottle Diet Coke
Bottle Root Beer
Coffee
Cappuccino
esspresso
Bottle Gingerale
Hot Tea
Cranberry Juice
Seltzer Can
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Since 1978 the Mannino family has been serving casual Italian fare in Lambertville NJ. Pizza, pasta, subs, and large vibrant salads are some of our offerings.
40 Bridge st, Lambertville, NJ 08551
Photos coming soon!