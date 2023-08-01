Popular Items

Buffalo chicken Wrap

$9.00

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, mixed greens, red onion

14" Hand Stretched Pizza

$12.00

Grande mozzarella & our signature sauce & crust

16" Broccoli Marinated Tomato

$22.00

Broccoli, Balsamic tomatoes, riccotta, mozzarella

Food Menu

Apps & Sides

Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Pizza Fries

$6.00

mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.00

corkscrew cut

Sauteed Calamari

$11.00

cappers, garlic, tomato sauce, white wine

Onion Rings

$6.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

10 jumbo party wings

Side Salad

$3.50

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, kalamata olive

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Garlic and olive oil

Broccoli Garlic and Oil

$5.00

Garlic and olive oil

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

cream cheese filling side of ranch

Fried Artichoke Quarters

$8.00

Garlic Aoli, Avacado hot sauce

3oz. Meatball

$2.25

pork, beef, veal, sold by the piece

Grilled Sweet Italian Sausage

$3.50

Light fennel

Mozzarella sticks

$6.00

5 breaded mozz. stick with sauce

Chicken fingers and Fries

$12.00

all white meat tenders

Chips

$1.15

Spicey Pickle

$0.85

GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, mixed greens

Large House Salad

$8.99

tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, mixed greens

Caesar Salad for one

$8.00

house made dressing, pecorino romano cheese, crutons

Caesar Salad for Two

$11.99

house made dressing, pecorino romano cheese, crutons

Arugula Salad

$12.99

red onion, artichoke, roasted tomato, kalamata olive, feta, cidar honey dressing

Gorgonzola & Fig Salad

$12.99

Black mission figs, gorganzola cheese, mixed greens, kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, balsamic reduction

Antipasto Salad for one

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, onion, kalamata, roasted peppers, cherry peppers, fresh mozzarella, artichoke, ham, cappacola, genoa, provolone

Antipasto Salad for Two

$13.00

mixed greens, tomato, onion, kalamata, roasted peppres, cherry peppers, artichoke, fresh mozzarella, ham, cappacola, genoa, provolone

Spinach Salad for one

$8.00

tomato, roasted peppers, feta, toasted almond slivers, bacon mushroom balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad for Two

$12.99

tomato, roasted peppers, feta, toasted almond slivers, bacon mushroom balsamic vinaigrette

Subs & Wraps

Grilled chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Whole wheat wrap

Sausage and Pepper Sub

$8.00

toasted semolina sub, sun tan peppers, tomato sauce

Buffalo chicken Wrap

$9.00

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, mixed greens, red onion

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Peppers & Eggs

$7.50

Sun tan pepper omlett in a toasted semolina roll

Philly style Cheese Steak

$8.00

Toasted semolina sub, best of philly steaks, with Cheese

Philly style chicken Cheese Steak

$8.00

Toasted semolina sub, chicken steak, with Cheese

Special Cheese Steak

$9.00

onion, mushroom, peppers, and tomato sauce

Special Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.00

onion, mushroom, peppers, and tomato sauce

The Burger

$12.00

Short rib, chuck, brisket blend with lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of cheese, pickle, & Fries

Grilled Chicken Focaccia

$11.99Out of stock

Spinach, basil pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.00

semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.00

semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.00

semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Sausage Parm Sub

$8.00

semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Veal parm Sub

$11.00

semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Pizza Steak Sub

$9.00

semolina roll, mozzarella, tomato sauce, philly steak

Italian Sub

$8.50

Semolina roll, ham, cappacola, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Turkey Sub

$8.00

Semolina roll, oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.00

Semolina roll, cure 86 ham, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Tuna Salad Sub

$7.00

semolina roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Fried Chicken Sub

$9.00

semolina roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.00

semolina roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Mixed Cheese

$7.00

Buffalo Chic CH Steak

$9.00

Dinners & Pastas

Chicken Parm Dinner

$16.65

served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad

Meatball Parm Dinner

$14.99

served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad

Sausage Parm Dinner

$14.99

served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$14.99

served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad

Veal Parm Dinner

$17.99

served over choice of pasta, garlic bread & side salad

Eggplant Rollantini

$16.00

Fried eggplant rolled around ricotta and prosciutto, baked in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella

Meat Sauce

$14.65

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Alfredo

$13.00

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Pink Vodka Sauce

$11.00

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Garlic and Oil

$8.00

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Tomato sauce

$8.00

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Marinara

$9.00

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

White Clam Sauce

$14.99

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Red Clam Sauce

$14.99

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Mussels White

$14.99

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Mussels Red

$14.99

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Broccoli & Mushroom Marinara

$14.50

tossed with pasta of choice, garlic bread

Baked Ziti

$15.00

served with garlic bread & side salad

Stuffed Shells (4)

$15.00

served with garlic bread & side salad

Ravioli

$15.00

served with garlic bread & side salad

Meat Lasanga

$16.99

served with garlic bread & side salad

Veal & mushrooms

$25.99

white wine, garlic, cured tomato, served with salad and Gbread

Chicken & mushrooms

$22.99

white wine, garlic, cured tomato, served with salad and Gbread

Mussels Fa Diavalo

$18.00

Pasta Forno

$15.00

Vodka Scicila

$16.00

Atrichoke Hearts, Proscuitto, Peas, in Pink Vodka Sauce.

Vodka P&P

$15.00

Personal 10" Pizzas

10" Hand Stretched Pizza

$9.00

Grande mozzarella & our signature sauce & crust

10" Hawaian

$14.50

Ham, pineapple, oinion, sauce, cheese

10" Giuseppe's White

$11.99

Ricotta garlic sauce, Grande mozzarella

10" Margarita

$13.00

Fresh Grande mozzarella, basil, sauce

10" Buffalo chicken pizza

$15.99

Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella

10" BBQ chicken pizza

$15.99

Chicken, BBQ (sweet & tangy) mozzarella

10" Mixed Meat Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cappacola, Genoa, Mozzarella, sauce

10" Giuseppe's Combo

$14.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozzarella, sauce

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

Cauliflower gluten free crust, contains parmesan

10" Broccoli Marinated Tomato

$14.50

Broccoli, Balsamic tomatoes, riccotta, mozzarella

10" Tomato Pie

$9.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, basil

10" Pizza Sopraffina

$15.99

10" Veggie Pie

$15.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

10" Special Steak Pie

$15.00

10" Tomato Pesto

$13.00

10" Penne Vodka Pie

$14.00

10" Gorgonzola Tomato

$13.00

Medium 14" Pizzas

14" Hand Stretched Pizza

$12.00

Grande mozzarella & our signature sauce & crust

14" Hawaian

$18.50

Ham, pineapple, oinion, sauce, cheese

14" Giuseppe's White

$15.99

Ricotta garlic sauce, Grande mozzarella

14" Margarita

$17.00

Fresh Grande mozzarella, basil, sauce

14" Buffalo chicken pizza

$19.99

Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella

14" BBQ chicken pizza

$19.99

Chicken, BBQ (sweet & tangy) mozzarella

14" Mixed Meat Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cappacola, Genoa, Mozzarella, sauce

14" Giuseppe's Combo

$18.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozzarella, sauce

14" Broccoli Marinated Tomato

$18.50

Broccoli, Balsamic tomatoes, riccotta, mozzarella

14" Tomato Pie

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, basil

14" Pesto Tomato

$16.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

14" Penne Vodka Pie

$17.00

14" Pizza Sopraffina

$19.00

14" Veggie Pie

$17.00

14" Special Steak Pie

$21.00

14" Gorgonzola Tomato

$17.00

Large 16" Pizzas

16" Hand Stretched Pizza

$14.99

Grande mozzarella & our signature sauce & crust

16" Sicilian

$17.00

Pillow of dough covered in Grande mozzarella & sauce

16" Nona

$15.00

Double streached, thin crust, light cheese, sauce on top

16" Hawaian

$22.00

Ham, pineapple, oinion, sauce, cheese

16" Giuseppe's White

$16.00

Ricotta garlic sauce, Grande mozzarella

16" Margarita

$19.50

Fresh Grande mozzarella, basil, sauce

16" Buffalo chicken pizza

$25.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella

16" BBQ chicken pizza

$25.00

Chicken, BBQ (sweet & tangy) mozzarella

16" Mixed Meat Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cappacola, Genoa, Mozzarella, sauce

16" Giuseppe's Combo

$24.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozzarella, sauce

16" Broccoli Marinated Tomato

$22.00

Broccoli, Balsamic tomatoes, riccotta, mozzarella

16" Tomato Pie

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, basil

16" Veggie Pie

$20.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

16" Cheese Steak Special Pie

$26.00

16" Pizza Sopraffina

$23.00

16" Tomato Pesto

$19.00

16" Penne Vodka Pie

$21.00

16" Gorgonzola Tomato

$22.00

1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

10" Half & Half

14" Half & Half

16" Half & Half

Calzones & Strombolies

Personal Calzone

$13.00

Grande mozzarella & ricotta

Large Calzone

$19.50

Grande mozzarella & ricotta

Personal Stromboli

$10.00

Grande mozzarella & our signature sauce & crust

Large Stromboli

$16.50

Grande mozzarella & our signature sauce & crust

Desserts

Jumbo Cannoli

$4.00

Tiramisu Cup

$6.00

Seasonal 6 inch Cake

$8.75

call or ask server for selection

Brownie

$5.00

Slices

Mixed Meat Slice

$3.25

Chicken pizza Slice

$3.25

Mushroom Slice

$2.75

Broc, Ric, Tom, Slice

$3.00

Premium Slice

$3.50

Regular Slice

$2.25

Nonna Slice

$2.00

Pepperoni Slice

$2.75

Sicilian Slice

$3.00

Spinach Slice

$2.75

Broccoli Slice

$2.75

Sausage Slice

$2.75

Pesto Tomato Slice

$3.00

Drink Menu

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Coke products

Bottle coke

$3.00

Bottle Gingerale

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bottle Orange soda

$3.00

Bottle Seltzer

$3.50

San Pellegino Water

$3.00

Limonata

$2.85

Arenciata

$2.85

Bottle Black cherry

$3.00

Bottle sprite

$3.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Cappuccino

$6.00

esspresso

$4.50

Bottle Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Seltzer Can

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.75