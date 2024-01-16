Restaurant info

Support local businesses while treating your tastebuds! Try some of the top pizzas in Cedar Grove and find a new favorite. Giuseppe Pizza & Restaurant remains one of the most popular in Cedar Grove. Give them a try and see what makes them such a favorite. For a true flavor of the city, try some of Cedar Grove's top dishes. See what all the fuss is about with these local favorites. Don't miss the chance to try the popular Cheese Pizza. It's a classic for a reason. Don't forget to add chicken fingers with french fries to your order. See why this delicious item is a local favorite. This reliable restaurant has been a Slice partner for 8 years. You can count on them providing something tasty. Curbside pickup at Giuseppe Pizza & Restaurant makes things easy. Place an order, and it'll be ready for you to pick up at your convenience. Giuseppe Pizza & Restaurant accepts credit cards. That makes it easy to get your pizza sooner.