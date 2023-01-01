Breakfast

2 Eggs on a Roll

$2.50

1 egg on a roll with your choice of meat

BLT on a Roll

$6.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato on a roll with a touch of mayo

Turkey and Egg Whites on a Roll

$6.00

Italian Homefries

$4.50

Potatoes with sauteed onions, peppers, bread crumbs

Pastrami and 2 Eggs on a Roll

$6.00

Bacon & 2 eggs on a roll

$4.50

Sausage link & 2 eggs on a roll

$5.00

Sausage patty & 2 eggs on a roll

$4.50

Ham & 2 eggs on a roll

$4.50

Giuseppe's Subs

Hot Sandwiches

Woodhaven

$11.99

Sausage and peppers, onions on a hero

The Queens

$11.99

Your choice herb grilled chicken or fried chicken cutlet, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze on a hero.

Angier

$11.99

Fried chicken cutlet, swiss cheese, bbq sauce on a hero.

All American

$11.99

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a hero.

J.C.

$11.99

Fried chicken cutlet, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, red onion, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mayo, salt and pepper on a hero.

Middle Village

$11.99

Herb grilled chicken, melted asiago cheese, homemade roasted peppers, caramelized onion, balsamic glaze on a hero.

Redhook

$11.99

Hot roast beef, fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella on a hero.

Big Boy Midtown

$15.99

Piled high chicken parmigiana, eggplant parmigiana, meatball parmigiana on a hero.

Crossbay

$11.99

Your choice Herb Grilled chicken or fried chicken cutlet fresh mozzarella, homemade roasted peppers, sauteed spinach, balsamic glaze on a hero.

The Belt Parkway

$11.99

Homemade meatball parmigiana on a hero.

Ridgewood

$11.99

Homefries with scrambled eggs smothered in red sauce on a hero.

Ozone Park

$11.99

Homemade eggplant parmigiana on hero.

Bayridge

$11.99

Fried chicken cutlet with vodka parmigiana sauce on garlic spread hero.

Little Italy

$11.99

Homemade chicken parmigiana on hero.

Cold Sandwiches

Laura's Favorite

$11.99

Capicola, ham, provolone, lettuce, red onions, banana peppers, oil, vinegar, mayo, salt and pepper on a hero.

M.C.

$11.99

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, roasted peppers, portobello mushroom, spinach and balsamic glaze on a hero.

The Glendale

$12.99

Capicola, salami, mortadella, prosciutto, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, red onion, roasted peppers, oregano, oil, vinegar on a hero.

Rockaway

$10.99

Homemade tuna salad with carrots, red onion, cucumber, celery, mayo, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper on a hero.

Create your own sub

$11.99

Coffee

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

$1.25+

Hot Cappuccino 16oz

$3.50

Hot Latte 16oz

$3.50

Iced Beverages

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.00

Dessert

Pastries and Cookies

Homemade Cannoli Chocolate Shell Large

$6.00

Homemade Italian Cookies per piece

$1.00

Italian homemade cookies, with a vanilla icing, and sprinkles. contains eggs

Homemade Cannoli Large Regular Shell

$4.00

Homemade Tiramisu Slice

$6.00

Homemade Assorted Scone

$3.00

Homemade Tiramisu Scone

$4.00

Macarons per piece

$2.90

Salads

Homemade Italian Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with sliced orange, cucumbers, red onions, oregano, Oil, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, dash of sugar

Homemade Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, cucumbers, grated cheese, caesar dressing