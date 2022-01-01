Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant imageView gallery
Italian

Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant

363 Reviews

$$

11 Bowery St

Frostburg, MD 21532

Appetizers

1/2 & 1/2 Bread

$9.00

Buffalo Mozzarella

$15.00

Calamari Marinara

$12.00

Cold Antipasto

$16.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Cristoble Bread

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Hot Antipasto

$22.00

House Bread Full Loaf

$8.00

House Bread Half Loaf

$5.00

Hummus W Parmesan Romano Flat Bread

$12.00

Mixed Olives

$8.00

Mussels

$16.00

Oysters

$16.00+

Sausage Skewers

$8.00+

Steamed Shrimp

$17.00+

Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

Tuscan Dipping Sauce

$12.00

Zucchini Sticks

$10.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00+

Greek Salad

$12.00+

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Bleu Garden

$10.00+

Entrees

Chicken Cacciatori

$21.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Chicken Parmigiana GRILLED

$22.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Stuffed Eggplant

$18.00

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$50.00

NY Strip Steak

$41.00

Pizza

SM CREATE YOUR OWN

$14.00

SM 3/4 Red

$16.00

SM 3/4 White

$17.00

SM Classic Margherita

$20.00

SM House Red

$21.00

SM House White

$17.00

SM Marion

$23.00

SM Mediterranean Spinach

$24.00

SM Pesto Margherita

$20.00

SM White Pizza Milanese

$19.00

SM Wild Mushroom

$23.00

FIRST HALF

SECOND HALF

LG CREATE YOUR OWN

$18.00

LG 3/4 Red Pizza

$23.00

LG 3/4 White Pizza

$24.00

LG Classic Margherita

$27.00

LG Farm Pie

$37.00

LG Giuseppe's House Red

$29.00

LG Guy Pie

$35.00

LG House White

$24.00

LG Mediterranean Spinach

$31.00

LG Pesto Margherita

$27.00

LG The Marion

$30.00

LG White Pizza Milanese

$26.00

LG Wild Mushroom

$30.00

FIRST HALF

SECOND HALF

Sandwiches

Egg Plant Sub

$13.00

Italian Cold Panino

$13.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Roast Beef Panino

$14.00

Sausage Sub

$14.00

Turkey Panino

$13.00

Vegetarian Wrap

$13.00

Soup

Greek Spinach Soup

$7.00+

Gingered Squash

$7.00+

Tomato Basil

$8.00+

Pasta Dish

Baked Ziti

$19.00

Blackened Chicken & Sausage w Penne

$19.00

Capellini & Hearty Marinara Sauce

Mussels & Linguine En Brodo

$25.00

Oven Baked Lasagna

$17.00

Primavera Marinara

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00Out of stock

Spaghetti

Spag & Tomato

$14.00

Spag & MTS

$15.00

Spag & Meatballs w/ TOM

$17.00

Spag & Meatballs w/MTS

$17.00

Spag & Saus w/TOM

$17.00

Spag & Saus w/MTS

$17.00

Spag & Tom with 1 MTB / 1 Saus

$17.00

Spag. & MTS with 1 MTB / 1 Saus

$17.00

Spag. MTB/TOM Gluten Free

$19.00

Spag. MTB/MTS Gluten Free

$19.00

Spag. Saus/MTS Gluten Free

$19.00

Spag. Saus/TOM Gluten Free

$19.00

Small Spaghetti & Meatball w/Meat Sauce

$15.00

Small Spaghetti & Meatball w/ Tomato Sauce

$15.00

Small Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Small Spaghetti & Sausage w/Meat Sauce

$15.00

Small Spaghetti & Sausage w/Tomato Sauce

$15.00

Small Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$13.00

Small Spaghetti & Meatball/Meat Sauce ( GF ) w/ Gluten Free Pasta

$17.00

Small Spaghetti & Meatballs/Tomato Sauce(GF) w/Gluten Free Pasta

$17.00

Specials

Italian Panini

$16.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Chicken Athenos

$27.00

Family Style Meals

Baked Ziti Half Size Everyday Curbside w/ Half Pan of Salad

$70.00

Baked Ziti Full Size Pan

$90.00

Lasagna Half Size Pan

$60.00

Baked Ziti Half Size Pan No Salad

$50.00

Lasagna Full Size Pan

$100.00

Stuffed Eggplant Half Size Pan

$50.00

Eggplant Parmesan Half Size Pan

$50.00

House Salad Half Size Pan

$25.00

House Salad Full Size Pan

$48.00

Primavera Marinara Half Size Pan

$50.00

Penne Marinara Half Size Pan

$30.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Baked Ziti

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Kid's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti with Butter Sauce

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball & Meat Sauce

$9.00

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball & Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball & Butter Sauce

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$10.00

Desserts

Giuseppe's Sundae

$14.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Collosal Cheesecake

$13.00Out of stock

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$11.00

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Canolli

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream LARGE

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream SMALL

$3.25

HOUSE SALAD NO CHARGE

House Salad Free

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Vegetables

$7.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$7.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side Spag. W/TOM

$6.00

Side Spag.W/MTS

$7.00

Side 2 Meatballs

$8.00

Side 1 Meatball

$4.00

Side 2 Sausage

$8.00

Side 1 Sausage

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Marinated Chicken

$8.00

Blackened Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Blackened Shrimp

$11.00

Parmesan Cup

$1.25

Salmon

$14.00

Brunch Cocktail

Brunch Bloody

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Strawberry Punch

$9.00

ENT BURGER SUNDAY

ENT Burger

$16.00

KNOB CREEK SNIFTER

$8.00

Potato Salad Quart

$14.00

Pasta Salad Quart

$12.00

Good Life Food

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Zucchini Sticks

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Cristoble Bread

$12.00

Spaghetti & Sausage

$19.00

Spaghetti& Meatballs

$19.00

Pepperoni Lasagna

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Salmon Chesapeake

$35.00

Giuseppe's House

$32.00

Wild Mushroom

$35.00

Pepperoni Slice

$7.00

Cheese Slice

$3.00

$3 Slice

$3.00

2 For $5

$5.00

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna Liter

$8.00

San Pellegrino Liter

$8.00

San Pellegrino 1/2 Liter

$5.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.50

Cheer Wine Cherry Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.25

Arranciata Can

$4.00

Lemonata Can

$4.00

Blood Orange Can

$4.00

Clamato Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Baileys & Coffee

$10.00

Baileys Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Bowery Street Java

$13.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chocolate Mocha Mint

$11.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Coffee Regular

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Double

$7.00

Espresso Triple

$9.00

Frangelico & Coffee

$10.00

French Vanilla Nut Latte

$11.00

Godiva Raspberry Latte

$12.00

Grande Irish Coffee

$12.00

Italian Cappuccino

$8.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Mocha Kiss

$12.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Beck's Non-Alcoholic Bottle

$5.00

Bold Rock Apple Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Loose Cannon IPA Bottle

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller Light Bottle

$4.00

Newcastle Brown Ale Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Peroni Bottle

$5.00

Red Bridge Gluten Free Lager Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Rolling Rock Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Spaten Bottle

$5.00

Stiegel Radler Bottle

$4.75

Stiegel Radler Can

$6.00

Yuengling Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Rolling Rock CAN

$2.00Out of stock

Domestic Can

$2.00

Sweetwater Seltzer

$5.00

Sierra Can

$3.50

Glass Black/Tan

$7.00

Glass Guinness

$7.00

Glass Victory Hazy

$7.00Out of stock

Glass Yuengling

$4.75

Quart of Microbrew & Import

$14.00

Quart of Yuengling

$7.00Out of stock

Glass Troegs Perpetual IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Glass Brooklyn Ale

$7.00

Bells Octoberfest

$7.00

Devils Backbone

$7.00

Amaretto Di Sarono Snifter

$10.00

Amaro Snifter

$9.00

Aperol Snifter

$9.00

B & B Snifter

$9.00

Baileys Irish Cream Snifter

$9.00

Campari Snifter

$9.00

Chambord Snifter

$9.00

Cointreau Snifter

$10.00

Courvoisier VO Snifter

$9.00

Drambuie Snifter

$9.00

Frangelico Snifter

$9.00

Galliano Snifter

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate Snifter

$9.00

Grande Marnier Snifter

$12.00

Jagermeister Snifter

$8.00

Kahlua Snifter

$8.00

Lemoncello Snifter

$9.00

McClintock Spiced Pear Snifter

$9.00

Pama Liqueur Snifter

$8.00

Sambuca Romano Snifter

$8.00

St. Germain Snifter

$9.00

Tia Maria Snifter

$8.00

Ancient Age (RAIL)

Angels Envy

Out of stock

Bakers

Bardstown

Basil Hayden

Belle Meade

Black Maple Hill

Blanton's Bourbon

Out of stock

Blue Run

Bowman Brothers

Breckenridge

Brothers Bond

Bulleit Bourbon

Clydes May

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

Four Roses

Out of stock

George Remus

Henry McKenna

Jack Daniel's

Jefferson's Ocean

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

Joseph Magnus

Knob Creek Bourbon

Larceny

Law's

Law's Bonded

Law's Cask

Maker's Mark

Michter's Bourbon

Nulu

Old Forester

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

Redwood Empire

Rock Town Bourbon

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

Smooth Ambler Old Scout

Whistle Pig PiggyBack

Woodford Bourbon

Yellowstone

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky

Crown Royal Canadian Peach Whisky

Seagram's 7 Canadian Whisky

Seagram's VO Canadian Whisky

Pendelton Canadian Whisky

Brenne Cognac Cask French Whisky

RAIL GIN

Aviation Gin

Beefeater Gin

Bombay Saphire Gin

Botanist Gin

Dogfish Head Compelling Gin

Gunpowder Gin

Hendrick's Gin

McClintock Forager Gin

McClintock Gardeners Gin

Rogue Pink Spruce Gin

Tanqueray Gin

Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whisky

Bushmills Irish Whisky

Glendalough 13yr Irish Whisky

Glendalough 7yr Irish Whisky

Glendalough Double Wood Irish Whisky

Jameson's Irish Whisky

Warres Warrior Reserve Snifter

$10.00

Warres Otima 10yr Snifter

$12.00

Warres Otima 20yr Snifter

$15.00

Cruzan Single Barrel Rum

Cruzan Black Strap Rum

Captain Morgan Rum

Bacardi White Rum

Meyer's Dark Rum

Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

Black Maple Hill Rye

Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

Catoctin Creek Roundstone Organic Rye

High West Rendezous Straight Rye

Hudson Manhattan Rye

Hughes Bedford Rye

Journeyman Not a King Rye

Knob Creek Rye

Michter's Single Barrel Rye

Out of stock

Old Pepper Rye

Redemption Rye

Rock Town Rye

Out of stock

Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Double Oak Rye

Dewar's Scotch (Rail)

Balvenie 12yr Scotch

Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask Scotch

Dalwhinnie 15yr Scotch

Glendronach 12yr Scotch

Glenfiddich 14yr Scotch

Glenfiddich 18yr Scotch

Glenmorangie 10yr Scotch

Johnny Walker Black Scotch

Lagavulin 16yr Scotch

Macallan 10yr Scotch

Pepe Lopez Tequila (Rail)

Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila

Patron Silver Tequila

RAIL Vodka

Absolute Citron Vodka

Absolute Mandarin Vodka

Absolute Vodka

Belvedere Vodka

Grey Goose Vodka

Kettle One Vodka

Stoli 80 Vodka

Stoli Vanilla Vodka

Tito's Vodka

Amaretto & Coke

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

B 52

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Betsy Ross

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Dart

$9.00

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

Campari & Soda

$7.00

Cape Cod

Cosmopolitan

Cuba Libra

Fire Ball Shot

$5.00

French Gimlet

$13.00

Fuzzy Naval

Gimlet with Gin

Gimlet with Vodka

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.00

Hurricaine

$9.00

Italian Surfer

$12.00

Kaluha & Cream

$8.00

Kamakaze

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Madris

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

Melon Ball Sour

$9.00

Midori

$8.00

Midori Sour

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Negroni

Nuts & Berries

$9.00

Orange Crush

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Peachtree

$7.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Screwdriver

Spring in Scotland

$11.00

Stinger

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Mojito

$11.00

Sumac Daiquiri

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

The Bobcat

$13.00

The Madeline

$13.00

Toasted Almond

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

Watermelon Marg

$12.00

Lavender Lemonaid

$9.00

Glass Cab

$12.00

Glass Monti Antico

$12.00

Glass Lambrusco

$10.00

Glass Malbec

$12.00

Glass Merlot

$12.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Zinfandel

$12.00

BTL Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Monte Antico

$35.00

BTL Lambrusco

$30.00

BTL Malbec

$35.00

BTL Merlot

$35.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Shiraz

$27.00

BTL Zinfandel

$35.00

BTL Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Monte Antico

$35.00

BTL Lambrusco

$30.00

BTL Malbec

$35.00

BTL Merlot

$35.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Zinfandel

$35.00

Antinori Peppoli Chianti D7

$59.00Out of stock

Caparzo Brunello B15

$127.00

Caparzo Sangiovese B11

$42.00

Clos Du Bois Merlot B10

$48.00

Conundrum Red

$60.00

Decoy Red B8

$67.00

Duckhorn Cabernet B6

$165.00

Duckhorn Merlot B8

$94.00

Fantini Montepulciano D7

$39.00

Goose Ridge G3 Merlot B1

$41.00Out of stock

Gundlach Cabernet B4

$111.00

Hess Select Cabernet D3

$53.00

J Lohr Petite Sirah B12

$52.00

J Pinot Noir B7

$65.00

Jim Barry Shiraz B2

$44.00

Joel Gott Zinfandel B7

$43.00

Long Meadow Pinot Noir B12

$68.00

M.D. 7 Deadly Red B10

$42.00

M.D. Earthquake Petite Sirah B13

$54.00Out of stock

M.D. Earthquake Zinfandel B8

$64.00Out of stock

M.D. Freakshow Cabernet B10

$42.00Out of stock

McManis Cabernet B13

$48.00

MD Petite Petite B14

$54.00

Molly Dooker 2 Left Feet B3

$54.00

Molly Dooker Boxer B2

$46.00

Molly Dooker Maitre D Cab B9

$52.00

Niebaum-Coppola Cabernet D3

$47.00

Paraduxx B5

$140.00

Redemption Zinfandel B6

$51.00

Rombauer Cabernet B4

$146.00

Santa Margherita Chianti D7

$58.00

Stoller Pinot Noir D3

$58.00

Toscolo Chianti D7

$46.00

Glass Chardonnay

$12.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Glass Rose

$12.00

Glass Moscato

$12.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Glass Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Rose

$35.00

BTL Moscato

$35.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Prosecco

$35.00

Blancs Freixenet Brut

$32.00

Chasing Venus Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Conundrum White

$47.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Fleur di Prairie Rose

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$44.00

Long Meadow Chardonnay

$58.00Out of stock

M & R Asti Spumanti

$32.00

Rutherford Hill Chardonnay

$42.00Out of stock

Stags Leap Chardonnay

$48.00

Zonin Proescco

$36.00

Lemon Martini

$11.00

French Martini

$12.00

Apple Martini

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Gin Martini

Pomegranate Martini

$11.00

Watermelon Martini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Vodka Martini

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Lovers Punch

$9.00

Crimson & Cream

$14.00

Kappa Crush

$14.00

Mixed Drinks

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Peach Whiskey Tea

$14.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

Wine

$12.00

Wintini

$14.00

Draught

$9.00

Bottle Beer

$5.75

Martini

$16.00

$3drinks

$3.00

$6 Nuts & Berries

$6.00

$8 Crush

$10.00

$8 Martini

$8.00

$6 Apple

$6.00

$5.00 Cocktail

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11 Bowery St, Frostburg, MD 21532

Directions

Gallery
Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant image

