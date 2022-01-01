Italian
Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant
363 Reviews
$$
11 Bowery St
Frostburg, MD 21532
Appetizers
1/2 & 1/2 Bread
$9.00
Buffalo Mozzarella
$15.00
Calamari Marinara
$12.00
Cold Antipasto
$16.00
Crab Dip
$15.00
Cristoble Bread
$10.00
Garlic Bread
$8.00
Hot Antipasto
$22.00
House Bread Full Loaf
$8.00
House Bread Half Loaf
$5.00
Hummus W Parmesan Romano Flat Bread
$12.00
Mixed Olives
$8.00
Mussels
$16.00
Oysters
$16.00+
Sausage Skewers
$8.00+
Steamed Shrimp
$17.00+
Toasted Ravioli
$9.00
Tuscan Dipping Sauce
$12.00
Zucchini Sticks
$10.00
Bruschetta
$14.00
Entrees
Pizza
SM CREATE YOUR OWN
$14.00
SM 3/4 Red
$16.00
SM 3/4 White
$17.00
SM Classic Margherita
$20.00
SM House Red
$21.00
SM House White
$17.00
SM Marion
$23.00
SM Mediterranean Spinach
$24.00
SM Pesto Margherita
$20.00
SM White Pizza Milanese
$19.00
SM Wild Mushroom
$23.00
FIRST HALF
SECOND HALF
LG CREATE YOUR OWN
$18.00
LG 3/4 Red Pizza
$23.00
LG 3/4 White Pizza
$24.00
LG Classic Margherita
$27.00
LG Farm Pie
$37.00
LG Giuseppe's House Red
$29.00
LG Guy Pie
$35.00
LG House White
$24.00
LG Mediterranean Spinach
$31.00
LG Pesto Margherita
$27.00
LG The Marion
$30.00
LG White Pizza Milanese
$26.00
LG Wild Mushroom
$30.00
FIRST HALF
SECOND HALF
Sandwiches
Pasta Dish
Spaghetti
Spag & Tomato
$14.00
Spag & MTS
$15.00
Spag & Meatballs w/ TOM
$17.00
Spag & Meatballs w/MTS
$17.00
Spag & Saus w/TOM
$17.00
Spag & Saus w/MTS
$17.00
Spag & Tom with 1 MTB / 1 Saus
$17.00
Spag. & MTS with 1 MTB / 1 Saus
$17.00
Spag. MTB/TOM Gluten Free
$19.00
Spag. MTB/MTS Gluten Free
$19.00
Spag. Saus/MTS Gluten Free
$19.00
Spag. Saus/TOM Gluten Free
$19.00
Small Spaghetti & Meatball w/Meat Sauce
$15.00
Small Spaghetti & Meatball w/ Tomato Sauce
$15.00
Small Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce
$12.00
Small Spaghetti & Sausage w/Meat Sauce
$15.00
Small Spaghetti & Sausage w/Tomato Sauce
$15.00
Small Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
$13.00
Small Spaghetti & Meatball/Meat Sauce ( GF ) w/ Gluten Free Pasta
$17.00
Small Spaghetti & Meatballs/Tomato Sauce(GF) w/Gluten Free Pasta
$17.00
Family Style Meals
Baked Ziti Half Size Everyday Curbside w/ Half Pan of Salad
$70.00
Baked Ziti Full Size Pan
$90.00
Lasagna Half Size Pan
$60.00
Baked Ziti Half Size Pan No Salad
$50.00
Lasagna Full Size Pan
$100.00
Stuffed Eggplant Half Size Pan
$50.00
Eggplant Parmesan Half Size Pan
$50.00
House Salad Half Size Pan
$25.00
House Salad Full Size Pan
$48.00
Primavera Marinara Half Size Pan
$50.00
Penne Marinara Half Size Pan
$30.00
Kid's Meals
Kid's Baked Ziti
$8.00
Kid's Cheese Pizza
$8.00
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
$9.00
Kid's Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
$5.00
Kid's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
$6.00
Kid's Spaghetti with Butter Sauce
$6.00
Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball & Meat Sauce
$9.00
Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball & Tomato Sauce
$9.00
Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball & Butter Sauce
$9.00
Kid's Chicken Tenders with French Fries
$10.00
Desserts
HOUSE SALAD NO CHARGE
Sides
French Fries
$6.00
Vegetables
$7.00
Rosemary Potatoes
$7.00
Mushrooms
$6.00
Rice Pilaf
$6.00
Sauteed Spinach
$7.00
Side Spag. W/TOM
$6.00
Side Spag.W/MTS
$7.00
Side 2 Meatballs
$8.00
Side 1 Meatball
$4.00
Side 2 Sausage
$8.00
Side 1 Sausage
$4.00
Grilled Chicken
$8.00
Marinated Chicken
$8.00
Blackened Chicken
$8.00
Grilled Shrimp
$11.00
Blackened Shrimp
$11.00
Parmesan Cup
$1.25
Salmon
$14.00
ENT BURGER SUNDAY
Good Life Food
Toasted Ravioli
$12.00
Crab Dip
$16.00
Zucchini Sticks
$12.00
Garlic Bread
$10.00
Cristoble Bread
$12.00
Spaghetti & Sausage
$19.00
Spaghetti& Meatballs
$19.00
Pepperoni Lasagna
$24.00
Chicken Parmesan
$26.00
Baked Ziti
$18.00
Salmon Chesapeake
$35.00
Giuseppe's House
$32.00
Wild Mushroom
$35.00
Pepperoni Slice
$7.00
Cheese Slice
$3.00
$3 Slice
$3.00
2 For $5
$5.00
NA Beverages
Aqua Panna Liter
$8.00
San Pellegrino Liter
$8.00
San Pellegrino 1/2 Liter
$5.00
Boylan Root Beer
$3.50
Boylan Orange Soda
$3.50
Cheer Wine Cherry Soda
$3.50
Coke
$3.25
Diet Coke
$3.25
Gingerale
$3.25
Sprite
$3.25
Shirley Temple
$3.75
Roy Rogers
$3.75
Milk
$3.25
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Iced Tea
$3.25
Raspberry Iced Tea
$3.50
Soda Water
$3.00
Water
Coffee
$3.75
Hot Tea
$3.25
Arranciata Can
$4.00
Lemonata Can
$4.00
Blood Orange Can
$4.00
Clamato Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.75
Orange Juice
$3.75
Cranberry Juice
$3.75
Baileys & Coffee
$10.00
Baileys Hot Chocolate
$12.00
Bowery Street Java
$13.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Chocolate Mocha Mint
$11.00
Coffee Decaf
$4.00
Coffee Regular
$4.00
Espresso
$4.00
Espresso Double
$7.00
Espresso Triple
$9.00
Frangelico & Coffee
$10.00
French Vanilla Nut Latte
$11.00
Godiva Raspberry Latte
$12.00
Grande Irish Coffee
$12.00
Italian Cappuccino
$8.00
Latte
$5.50
Mocha
$5.50
Mocha Kiss
$12.00
Alcoholic Beverages
Beck's Non-Alcoholic Bottle
$5.00
Bold Rock Apple Bottle
$5.00
Bud Light Bottle
$4.00
Corona Bottle
$5.00
Loose Cannon IPA Bottle
$5.00
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$4.00
Miller Light Bottle
$4.00
Newcastle Brown Ale Bottle
$5.00Out of stock
Peroni Bottle
$5.00
Red Bridge Gluten Free Lager Bottle
$5.00Out of stock
Rolling Rock Bottle
$4.00Out of stock
Spaten Bottle
$5.00
Stiegel Radler Bottle
$4.75
Stiegel Radler Can
$6.00
Yuengling Bottle
$2.00Out of stock
Rolling Rock CAN
$2.00Out of stock
Domestic Can
$2.00
Sweetwater Seltzer
$5.00
Sierra Can
$3.50
Glass Black/Tan
$7.00
Glass Guinness
$7.00
Glass Victory Hazy
$7.00Out of stock
Glass Yuengling
$4.75
Quart of Microbrew & Import
$14.00
Quart of Yuengling
$7.00Out of stock
Glass Troegs Perpetual IPA
$7.00Out of stock
Glass Brooklyn Ale
$7.00
Bells Octoberfest
$7.00
Devils Backbone
$7.00
Amaretto Di Sarono Snifter
$10.00
Amaro Snifter
$9.00
Aperol Snifter
$9.00
B & B Snifter
$9.00
Baileys Irish Cream Snifter
$9.00
Campari Snifter
$9.00
Chambord Snifter
$9.00
Cointreau Snifter
$10.00
Courvoisier VO Snifter
$9.00
Drambuie Snifter
$9.00
Frangelico Snifter
$9.00
Galliano Snifter
$9.00
Godiva Chocolate Snifter
$9.00
Grande Marnier Snifter
$12.00
Jagermeister Snifter
$8.00
Kahlua Snifter
$8.00
Lemoncello Snifter
$9.00
McClintock Spiced Pear Snifter
$9.00
Pama Liqueur Snifter
$8.00
Sambuca Romano Snifter
$8.00
St. Germain Snifter
$9.00
Tia Maria Snifter
$8.00
Ancient Age (RAIL)
Angels Envy
Out of stock
Bakers
Bardstown
Basil Hayden
Belle Meade
Black Maple Hill
Blanton's Bourbon
Out of stock
Blue Run
Bowman Brothers
Breckenridge
Brothers Bond
Bulleit Bourbon
Clydes May
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Four Roses
Out of stock
George Remus
Henry McKenna
Jack Daniel's
Jefferson's Ocean
Jefferson's Very Small Batch
Joseph Magnus
Knob Creek Bourbon
Larceny
Law's
Law's Bonded
Law's Cask
Maker's Mark
Michter's Bourbon
Nulu
Old Forester
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
Redwood Empire
Rock Town Bourbon
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
Smooth Ambler Old Scout
Whistle Pig PiggyBack
Woodford Bourbon
Yellowstone
Crown Royal Canadian Whisky
Crown Royal Canadian Peach Whisky
Seagram's 7 Canadian Whisky
Seagram's VO Canadian Whisky
Pendelton Canadian Whisky
Brenne Cognac Cask French Whisky
RAIL GIN
Aviation Gin
Beefeater Gin
Bombay Saphire Gin
Botanist Gin
Dogfish Head Compelling Gin
Gunpowder Gin
Hendrick's Gin
McClintock Forager Gin
McClintock Gardeners Gin
Rogue Pink Spruce Gin
Tanqueray Gin
Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whisky
Bushmills Irish Whisky
Glendalough 13yr Irish Whisky
Glendalough 7yr Irish Whisky
Glendalough Double Wood Irish Whisky
Jameson's Irish Whisky
Warres Warrior Reserve Snifter
$10.00
Warres Otima 10yr Snifter
$12.00
Warres Otima 20yr Snifter
$15.00
Cruzan Single Barrel Rum
Cruzan Black Strap Rum
Captain Morgan Rum
Bacardi White Rum
Meyer's Dark Rum
Parrot Bay Coconut Rum
Black Maple Hill Rye
Out of stock
Bulleit Rye
Catoctin Creek Roundstone Organic Rye
High West Rendezous Straight Rye
Hudson Manhattan Rye
Hughes Bedford Rye
Journeyman Not a King Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Michter's Single Barrel Rye
Out of stock
Old Pepper Rye
Redemption Rye
Rock Town Rye
Out of stock
Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye
Out of stock
Woodford Reserve Double Oak Rye
Dewar's Scotch (Rail)
Balvenie 12yr Scotch
Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask Scotch
Dalwhinnie 15yr Scotch
Glendronach 12yr Scotch
Glenfiddich 14yr Scotch
Glenfiddich 18yr Scotch
Glenmorangie 10yr Scotch
Johnny Walker Black Scotch
Lagavulin 16yr Scotch
Macallan 10yr Scotch
Pepe Lopez Tequila (Rail)
Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila
Patron Silver Tequila
RAIL Vodka
Absolute Citron Vodka
Absolute Mandarin Vodka
Absolute Vodka
Belvedere Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka
Kettle One Vodka
Stoli 80 Vodka
Stoli Vanilla Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Amaretto & Coke
$7.00
Amaretto Sour
$9.00
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
B 52
$9.00
Bahama Mama
$10.00
Bay Breeze
$8.00
Betsy Ross
$9.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Blue Dart
$9.00
Brandy Alexander
$12.00
Campari & Soda
$7.00
Cape Cod
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libra
Fire Ball Shot
$5.00
French Gimlet
$13.00
Fuzzy Naval
Gimlet with Gin
Gimlet with Vodka
Harvey Wallbanger
$9.00
Hurricaine
$9.00
Italian Surfer
$12.00
Kaluha & Cream
$8.00
Kamakaze
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Madris
Mai Tai
$9.00
Margarita
Melon Ball Sour
$9.00
Midori
$8.00
Midori Sour
$9.00
Mojito
$9.00
Mudslide
$12.00
Negroni
Nuts & Berries
$9.00
Orange Crush
$12.00
Paper Plane
$12.00
Peachtree
$7.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Rum Runner
$12.00
Rusty Nail
$10.00
Screwdriver
Spring in Scotland
$11.00
Stinger
$9.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$9.00
Strawberry Margarita
$10.00
Strawberry Mojito
$11.00
Sumac Daiquiri
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
The Bobcat
$13.00
The Madeline
$13.00
Toasted Almond
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Russian
Watermelon Marg
$12.00
Lavender Lemonaid
$9.00
Glass Cab
$12.00
Glass Monti Antico
$12.00
Glass Lambrusco
$10.00
Glass Malbec
$12.00
Glass Merlot
$12.00
Glass Pinot Noir
$12.00
Glass Zinfandel
$12.00
BTL Cabernet
$35.00
BTL Monte Antico
$35.00
BTL Lambrusco
$30.00
BTL Malbec
$35.00
BTL Merlot
$35.00
BTL Pinot Noir
$35.00
BTL Shiraz
$27.00
BTL Zinfandel
$35.00
BTL Cabernet
$35.00
BTL Monte Antico
$35.00
BTL Lambrusco
$30.00
BTL Malbec
$35.00
BTL Merlot
$35.00
BTL Pinot Noir
$35.00
BTL Zinfandel
$35.00
Antinori Peppoli Chianti D7
$59.00Out of stock
Caparzo Brunello B15
$127.00
Caparzo Sangiovese B11
$42.00
Clos Du Bois Merlot B10
$48.00
Conundrum Red
$60.00
Decoy Red B8
$67.00
Duckhorn Cabernet B6
$165.00
Duckhorn Merlot B8
$94.00
Fantini Montepulciano D7
$39.00
Goose Ridge G3 Merlot B1
$41.00Out of stock
Gundlach Cabernet B4
$111.00
Hess Select Cabernet D3
$53.00
J Lohr Petite Sirah B12
$52.00
J Pinot Noir B7
$65.00
Jim Barry Shiraz B2
$44.00
Joel Gott Zinfandel B7
$43.00
Long Meadow Pinot Noir B12
$68.00
M.D. 7 Deadly Red B10
$42.00
M.D. Earthquake Petite Sirah B13
$54.00Out of stock
M.D. Earthquake Zinfandel B8
$64.00Out of stock
M.D. Freakshow Cabernet B10
$42.00Out of stock
McManis Cabernet B13
$48.00
MD Petite Petite B14
$54.00
Molly Dooker 2 Left Feet B3
$54.00
Molly Dooker Boxer B2
$46.00
Molly Dooker Maitre D Cab B9
$52.00
Niebaum-Coppola Cabernet D3
$47.00
Paraduxx B5
$140.00
Redemption Zinfandel B6
$51.00
Rombauer Cabernet B4
$146.00
Santa Margherita Chianti D7
$58.00
Stoller Pinot Noir D3
$58.00
Toscolo Chianti D7
$46.00
Glass Chardonnay
$12.00
Glass Pinot Grigio
$12.00
Glass Rose
$12.00
Glass Moscato
$12.00
Glass Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
Glass Prosecco
$12.00
BTL Chardonnay
$35.00
BTL Pinot Grigio
$35.00
BTL Rose
$35.00
BTL Moscato
$35.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
$35.00
BTL Prosecco
$35.00
Blancs Freixenet Brut
$32.00
Chasing Venus Sauvignon Blanc
$44.00
Conundrum White
$47.00
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
$44.00
Fleur di Prairie Rose
$32.00
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
$44.00
Long Meadow Chardonnay
$58.00Out of stock
M & R Asti Spumanti
$32.00
Rutherford Hill Chardonnay
$42.00Out of stock
Stags Leap Chardonnay
$48.00
Zonin Proescco
$36.00
Lemon Martini
$11.00
French Martini
$12.00
Apple Martini
$11.00
Chocolate Martini
$11.00
Gin Martini
Pomegranate Martini
$11.00
Watermelon Martini
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Vodka Martini
Peach Bellini
$10.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Lovers Punch
$9.00
Crimson & Cream
$14.00
Kappa Crush
$14.00
Mixed Drinks
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
Peach Whiskey Tea
$14.00
Washington Apple Shot
$8.00
Wine
$12.00
Wintini
$14.00
Draught
$9.00
Bottle Beer
$5.75
Martini
$16.00
$3drinks
$3.00
$6 Nuts & Berries
$6.00
$8 Crush
$10.00
$8 Martini
$8.00
$6 Apple
$6.00
$5.00 Cocktail
$5.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11 Bowery St, Frostburg, MD 21532
