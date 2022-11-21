- Home
- /
- Palm Springs
- /
- Italian
- /
- Giuseppes Pizzeria Palm Springs - Palm Springs
Giuseppes Pizzeria Palm Springs - Palm Springs
No reviews yet
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SPECIALS Click for Info.
*SPECIALS REQUIRE PROMO CODE
* USE PROMO CODES FOR ; 40% OFF all Wine. 2 for Tuesdays. Family Wednesdays. Friday & Saturday 10% OFF. Sunday Date Night. See details Below for Instructions & Promo Codes.
*40% ALL BOTTLES OF WINE ALL SUMMER LONG
Take 40% off all bottles of wine! THIS IS ONLY AN AD PLEASE SELECT FROM DRINKS? RED OR WHITE BOTTLES Pick a bottle add promo code WINE Must order food to get special. *Do not add this item to cart.
WINES OF THE WEEK $9.95!
$9.95 !!! Canyon Road Pinot Noir (reg $26) Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc(reg $25) ONLINE ONLY/MUST ORDER ONLINE
BUY ANY LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA and GET A FREE 2L Soda
Buy any Large Specialty Pizza Hand tossed or Chicago get a 2L Soda (Pepsi, D Pepsi, Lemonade, or Sierra Mist). Available Mondays ONLY No Substitutions ONLY One 2L Soda per purchase per ticket Cannot be combined with other offers.
*2 for TUESDAYS Buy 2 Med/Large Pizzas get one @ 50% Off equal or lesser value)
Get any 2 Medium or Large and get 50% Off One Pizza of Equal or Lesser Value. Hand-Tossed or Chicago Crust Available Gluten Free Crust NOT Available Available TUESDAYS Only. USE PROMO CODE; TUESDAY Cannot be combined with other offers. **Do Not add this to your cart, this is only for advertisement purposes. Please proceed to pizzas to make your selection.
*FAMILY WEDNESDAYS
Its the middle of the week, lets make it a FAMILY DAY, order a FAMILY MEAL (serves 4-6 ) and Get a Tiramisu on us THIS IS ONLY AN AD PLEASE SELECT FROM; Family Meals and Desserts/Tiramisu USE PROMO CODE FAMILY OFFER ONLY GOOD on Wednesdays Cannot be combined with other offers.
PIZZA THURSDAY 2 for $30.00 2ea. Medium Peperoni or Cheese pizzas for $30
Get 2 Medium (Hand Tossed or Chicago Crust) Peperoni or Cheese Pizzas for $30.00 (Discounted on THURSDAYS Only) *Daya Soy Cheese upgrade available **Upgrade may incur charge ***No substitutions available Cannot be combined with other offers.
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLINE DAY, Get 10% off your Online Order (Drinks excluded)
Order Online and Save 10% off your Food Order. Use Promo Code online *Drinks are excluded *Available only for ONLINE ORDERS Only, Phone orders are excluded. *Cannot be combined with other offers **Please do not add this item to your cart, only for advertisement purposes. Discount will be added once you select your correct items.
*SUNDAY DATE NIGHT
Not sure what to cook for Dinner, allow us to take care of it... Order TWO House Special Entrees and Get A FREE LG Salad to share. Use Promo Code DATE THIS IS ONLY AN AD PLEASE SELECT FROM; House Specials/ Salads. MUST order TWO Entrees & Large Salad House/ Caesar/Italian *Available SUNDAYS Only **Offer cannot be combined with other offers.
CHICAGO PAN
CHEESE / BYO CHICAGO PAN
Chicago Pan Build your Own, chose your size and then create your special pizza!
HOUSE SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN
Sausage | Pepperoni | Onion | Mushrooms | Tomatoes
VEGITARIAN CHICAGO PAN
Mushrooms | Onions | Tomatoes | Spinach | Fresh Basil | Artichoke Hearts
MEAT SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN
Sausage | Pepperoni | Salami | Onions | Meatballs
EGGPLANT SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN
Mozzarella Cheese | Breaded Eggplant | Basil | Ricotta Cheese
DAVIOLI CHICAGO PAN
Special Salami-Pepperoni
HAWAIIAN CHICAGO PAN
Canadian bacon, Dole Pineapple
JOE'S SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN
Sausage | Red Onions| Pesto & Tomato Sauce | Bell Peppers
FOUR CHEESE CHICAGO PAN
Cheddar | Mozzarella | Parmesan| Romano|
HAND TOSSED
CHEESE/ BYO HAND TOSSED
Hand Tossed/Thin Crust Build your Own, chose your size and then create your special pizza!
HOUSE SPECIAL HAND TOSSED
Sausage | Pepperoni | Onion | Mushrooms | Tomatoes
VEGETARIAN HAND TOSSED
Mushrooms | Onions | Tomatoes | Spinach | Fresh Basil | Artichoke Hearts
MARGHERITA HAND TOSSED
Tomatoe | Fresh Mozzarella | Garlic | Fresh Basil
MEAT SPECIAL HAND TOSSED
Sausage | Pepperoni | Salami | Onions | Meatballs
JOE'S SPECIAL HAND TOSSED
Sausage | Red Onions| Pesto & Tomato Sauce | Bell Peppers
EGGPLANT SPECIAL HAND TOSSED
Mozzarella Cheese | Breaded Eggplant | Basil | Ricotta Cheese
DAVIOLI HAND TOSSED
Special Salami-Pepperoni
HAWAIIAN HAND TOSSED
Canadian bacon, Dole Pineapple
FOUR CHEESE HAND TOSSED
Cheddar | Mozzarella | Parmesan| Romano|
GREEK SPECIAL HAND TOSSED
Sausage | Pepperoni | Onion | Mushrooms | Tomatoes
PROSCIUTTO E FUNGI HAND TOSSED
Fresh Mozzarella | Prosciutto |Portabella Mushrooms
SMO HAND TOSSED
Sausage|Roasted Mushrooms| Roasted Onions
SALADS & SOUPS
Classic Minestrone
House Salad Regular
Organic Mixed Greens, Garbanzo Beans, Thin Sliced Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Shoestring Beets And Our Tangy House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
House Salad LRG
Organic Mixed Greens, Garbanzo Beans, Thin Sliced Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Shoestring Beets And Our Tangy House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Caesar Regular
Add-Ons: Grilled Chicken $5 | Shrimp $6 | Salmon $9 | Anchovies Upon Request Crisp And Cold Romaine Hearts, Hand Shaved Parmigiana Cheese, House-Made Italian Garlic Croutons And Our House-Made Caesar Dressing
Caesar Salad LRG
Add-Ons: Grilled Chicken $5 | Shrimp $6 | Salmon $9 | Anchovies Upon Request Crisp And Cold Romaine Hearts, Hand Shaved Parmigiana Cheese, House-Made Italian Garlic Croutons And Our House-Made Caesar Dressing
Italian Salad regular
Romaine And Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, House Made Croutons, Italian Dressing
Italian Salad LRG TOGO ONLY
Romaine And Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, House Made Croutons, Italian Dressing
Arugula Salad
Fresh Arugula Baby Lettuce Drizzled With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Squeeze Lemon Juice And Topped With Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Giuseppe’s Nutty Salad
Fresh Baby Spinach, Sweet Strawberries, Pineapples, Candied Pine Nuts And Sautéed Pancetta. Served With Our House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, And Topped With A Warm, Breaded Goat Cheese Ball
Antipasto
More Than A Salad, With Mortadella, Pepperoni, Cotta Salami And Wisconsin Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. The Salad Has| Marinated Artichokes, Stuffed Olives, Pepperoncini’s And Italian Dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh Wisconsin Mozzarella, Ripe Roma Tomatoes, Italian Basil, Drizzled With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, And Aromatic Balsamic Syrup
Mediterranean Salad
Crisp romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Sun Dried tomatoes all tossed in our House made Greek dressing
STARTERS
Chicken Wings 6 pcs
Baked, Then Sautéed Till Just A Bit crispy. Your choice of our housemade sauce, Traditional Franks Hot Buffalo Wings. Spicy Mustard , with just a touch of brown sugar. Or Garlic Butter and Parmesan. Try them all!!
Chicken Wings 12 pcs
Baked, Then Sautéed Till Just A Bit crispy. Your choice of our housemade sauces, Traditional Franks Hot Buffalo Wings. Spicy Mustard , with just a touch of brown sugar. Or Garlic Butter and Parmesan. Try them all!!
Crispy Calamari
Our House Made Calamari Have Just The Right Amount Of Crunch, With Sliced Calamari Steaks Served With Spicy Marinara And Lemon Pepper
Joe’s Cheesy Garlic Bread v
Crusty Gonella Italian Bread From Chicago, Layered With Fresh Garlic Butter, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled With Fresh Grated Parmesan And Served With Our House Made Marinara Sauce.
GARLIC BREAD v
Crusty Gonnella Italian bread from Chicago, layered with fresh Garlic Butter, sprinkled fresh grated Parmesan and served with our House Made Marinara sauce
Giuseppe’s Fried Mozzarella
Hand Cut And Breaded Wisconsin’s Best Mozzarella Cheese, Served With Our House Made Marinara Sauce
Giuseppe’s Bruschetta *gf,v
Chopped Tomato, Garlic, Red Onion, Basil, EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar
SHRIMP SCAMPI Appetizer
Tiger Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic, Red Pepper, Pepperoncini, White Wine, Shallots, Roasted Red Peppers Served with Italian Bread Crostini
Crispy Ravioli v,
A Mid-West Tradition. Encrusted Cheese Ravioli Breaded With Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs, Served With Our House Made Marinara And Giuseppe’s Pesto Sauce.
Caprese Salad v,gf
Fresh Wisconsin Mozzarella, Ripe Roma Tomatoes, Italian Basil, Drizzled With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, And Aromatic Balsamic Syrup
Antipasto gf
More Than A Salad, With Mortadella, Pepperoni, Cotta Salami And Wisconsin Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. The Salad Has| Marinated Artichokes, Stuffed Olives, Pepperoncini’s And Italian Dressing
Roasted Garlic w/ Flat Bread v,*gf
Sues Favorite Roasted whole large garlic cloves served with Pesto sauce Goat Cheese and Italian Bread Crostini's
Garlic Parmesan Fries v
CRISPY PARM SALAD
lrge House Salad with Pepperoncini's, Parmesan Cheese and Black Olives Over a 10" Flatbread
ARTICHOKE & SHRIMP DIP *gf
PASTAS
Spaghetti Bolognese gf*
Customer Favorite Slow Cooked Hearty Tomato Meat Sauce With Beef And Italian Sausage. A Family Recipe | Available In Child Size
Spaghetti Marinara gf*,v
Classic Tomato Sauce With Just The Right Amount Of Seasoning Add Meatballs Or A Sausage Link. | Available In Child Size
Giuseppe’s Lasagna Meat
Our Meat Lasagna Is Loaded With Sausage And Beef Simmered In Our Tomato Sauce, Layered With Hearty Noodles, Wisconsin Mozzarella And Ricotta Cheese, Delicious
Baked Pene gf* v
Penne Tossed With Our Classic Tomato Sauce, Ricotta And Mozzarella Cheese Then Baked Available In Child Size
Baked Penne Bolognese gf*
Penne Tossed With Our Classic Bolognese Tomato Meat Sauce , Ricotta And Mozzarella Cheese Then Baked
Cheese Ravioli v,
Cheese Ravioli Stuffed With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Parsley. Choice Of Sauce: Bolognese | Marinara | Alfredo | Available In Child Size
Aglio e Olio gf*,v, vg
Italian Time Tested Classic With Our Twist. Spaghetti With Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Portobello Mushrooms, Black Olives, Fresh Italian Parsley And A Touch Of Red Pepper Flakes.
Spaghetti Puttanesca gf*
Spicy Marinara Infused With Flavors From Kalamata Olives, Anchovies And Capers Giving This Dish Great Flavors.
Primavera gf*v, vg
Spaghetti tossed with Olive Oil and Roasted Vegetables including Squash, Zucchini, Carrots, Red Pepper, Garlic, Asparagus and Fresh Basil Making This Dish Healthy And Delicious
Alfredo gf* v
Our Hose-Made Alfredo Sauce Is A Creamy Sauce With Roasted Garlic, Fresh Parmesan Cheese And Hearty Fettuccine Noodles, Great With Chicken Too
Smoked Chicken Penne gf*
Our Sauce Has Bursts Of Flavors From Our Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, CA Asparagus, Garlic Tomato Pesto Sauce and a touch of cream.
Sausage w/Pink Vodka Sauce gf*
Spaghetti | Basil | Onions | Italian Sausage | Cream
Carbonara gf*
A Classic Roman Pasta Sautéed Pancetta, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Rich Cream, Nutritional Peas And Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served With Our Hearty Fettuccine Pasta
Portobella Mushroom Ravioli v
Creamy Cheese And Mushroom Ravioli Blanketed By A Lavishly Rich Sauce Of Sliced Portabella Mushrooms, Sautéed With Garlic And Simmered With Marsala Wine And Cream
Vongole gf*
An Italian Classic A Light And Flavorful Sauce Made With Briny Clams, Cooked In A White Italian Wine With Garlic, Italian Parsley And A Touch Of Lemon
Italian Chicken Fettucine
Italian Seasoned Chicken And Fettuccine Tossed With Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil and
Pasta el Pesto With Chicken,Artichoke, Sun-tomato gf* v
Italian Comfort Food, Fettucine Tossed With Our Creamy Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Sun-Dried Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic, And Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Add Shrimp For A Special Treat
Tiger Shrimp Scampi gf*
Hearty Shrimp Sautéed With Garlic, A Bit Of Spice From Red Pepper And Pepperoncini In A Creamy White Wine Sauce.
Italian Sausage & Shrimp gf*
A Giuseppe Favorite, Penne Pasta, Sautéed Shrimp And Sausage In A Zesty Roasted Red Pepper And Tomato Sauce
Pescatore gf*
Spicy Marinara Infused With Flavors From Clams, Calamari, Salmon, White Fish and Shrimp. Giving This Dish Great Flavors.
Split Charge
HOUSE SPECIALS
Chicken Picatta gf*
Chicken breast, Thinly Pounded & Dusted With Flour Cooked In A White Wine Reduction With Fresh Chopped Garlic, Lemon Juice Butter And A Burst Of Briny Flavor From Capers.
Veal Picatta gf*
Veal cutlet Thinly Pounded & Dusted With Flour Cooked In A White Wine Reduction With Fresh Chopped Garlic, Lemon Juice Butter And A Burst Of Briny Flavor From Capers.
Eggplant Alla Parm v
Fresh Eggplant Sliced And Breaded With A Blend Of Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Stacked With Our Fresh Tomato Concasse, A Blend Of Tomatoes And Sautéed Onions, Fresh Basil, And Grated Parmesan Cheese, Then Topped With Our House-Made Marinara Sauce And Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Marsala gf*
Chicken breast Thinly Pounded & Dusted With Flour, Sautéed In A Marsala Wine Reduction With Fresh Portobello Mushrooms, Garlic And Butter.
Veal Marsala gf*
Veal cutlet Thinly Pounded & Dusted With Flour, Sautéed In A Marsala Wine Reduction With Fresh Portobello Mushrooms, Garlic And Butter.
Chicken Alla Parm
Chicken Breast Or Veal Leg Cutlet Breaded With A Blend Of Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Stacked With Our Fresh Tomato Concasse (A Blend Of Tomatoes And Sautéed Onions), Fresh Basil And Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped With Our House-Made Marinara Sauce And Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.
Veal Alla Parm
Veal Leg Cutlet Breaded With A Blend Of Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Stacked With Our Fresh Tomato Concasse (A Blend Of Tomatoes And Sautéed Onions), Fresh Basil And Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped With Our House-Made Marinara Sauce And Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.
Salmon, Blackened gf*
Canadian Salmon, Your Choice, Grilled With A Caper Butter And Lemon Sauce Or Blackened. Served With Sautéed Garlic Spinach And Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Salmon Grilled gf*
Canadian Salmon, Your Choice, Grilled With A Caper Butter And Lemon Sauce Or Blackened. Served With Sautéed Garlic Spinach And Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
SwordFish gf*
Grilled Fish Steak Has A Mediterranean Flavor With Fresh Herbs, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil And Capers, And Is Perfect For A Light Evening Meal, Served With choice of sides
Hanger Steak/ Choice of Sauce gf*
12 oz of Grilled Hanger Steak Your Choice of ; Bagna Cauda Sauce (Anchovy ,Caper, Garlic) , Red Wine Caper, or Portobello Mushroom Sauce Served with French Fries/ Mashed and Chef’s Veggies.
Filet Of Sole gf*
Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach. Capers, White Wine, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice
SIDES
5 Shrimp
Grill Chicken
Side 2 Meatballs
Side Sausage
Side of Anchovies
Side Chef's Veggies
Side Garlic Mashed Potato
Side Fries
Sides Parmesan Fries
Side Garlic Spinach
Side Asparagus
Side Roasted Carrots
Side Jalapenos
Side Banana Peppers
Side of Sauce
Side of Ranch Dressing
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
3 oz. Side Pesto Basil
12oz Side Marinera To-go
12oz Bolognese To-go
12 oz Side of Dressing
SIDES
5 Shrimp
Grill Chicken
Side 2 Meatballs
Side Sausage
Side of Anchovies
Side Chef's Veggies
Side Garlic Mashed Potato
Side Fries
Sides Parmesan Fries
Side Garlic Spinach
Side Asparagus
Side Roasted Carrots
Side Jalapenos
Side Banana Peppers
Side of Ranch Dressing
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
12oz Side Marinera To-go
12oz Bolognese To-go
12 oz Side of Dressing
DESSERTS
Tiramisu
House Made; Traditional recipe, with Layers of creamy mascarpone cheese and layers of Lady Finger cookies dipped in espresso with a touch of Kahlua,
Cannoli (2ea)
A flaky pastry shell filled with Ricotta Cheese layered with candied pepitas, chocolate chips ,cinnamon and powdered sugar
Eli’s Cheesecake
Chicago’s Famous Eli’s Cheesecake since 1980
Limoncello Flute gf
Refreshing lemon gelato made with lemons from Sicily, swirled together with Limoncello sauce’
Fudge Brownie
Gluten Free! Delicious Creamy Dark Fudge. Ask for it served warm with Vanilla Gelato!
Gelato Double Scoop gf,
Gelato Trio
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
A Generous Hearty Slice of Chocolate Cake Layered with Chocolate Buttercream
Spumoni Bomba gf
Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon, finished with a chocolate coating
Orange Flan Cake
For all the flan cake lovers out there-this cake truly surpasses them all! The rich velvet texture combined with the aromatic flavors of vanilla, orange and caramel create quite the taste sensation.
NA Beverages
2 LITER SODAS
2 Liter Sodas Available: Pepsi Diet Pepsi Dole Lemonade Sierra Mist (Lemon)
PEPSI 20 oz.
A cold and refreshing Pepsi to enjoy with your meal.
DIET PEPSI 20 oz.
A cold and refreshing Diet Pepsi to enjoy with your meal.
SIERRA MIST 20 oz.
A cold and refreshing Sierra Mist to enjoy with your meal.
PURE LEAF ICED TEA (unsweetened) 18 oz
Aquafina Bottle
Pineapple Juice
RED WINE BOTTLES
BTL Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon
Our Pepperwood Grove Cabernet Sauvignon is rich and inviting, aromas of blackberry, red currant, dark chocolate and mocha draw you in. Flavors of dried sweet cherry, toasted coconut and sweet leather play against the long finish.
BTL Old Soul Cabernet Sauvignon
Deep garnet in color, with notes of coffee and chocolate that pave the way for ample dark fruit flavors. Currants and black cherry are lively with medium tannins and subtle spice that coats the palate on the finish
BTL Tenuto Chianti Classico
Deep Blackberry, Leather, Beautiful Dry Finish
BTL Tziano Chiante
This is a harmonious wine with the berry and violet scent of the Sangiovese and the soft smooth texture that the Caniolo brings. Tiziano Chianti is a versatile wine that will go well with pasta and red sauce yet has enough body and character to accompany grilled meat dishes.
BTL Il Fauno Super Tuscan
Cigar Box, Strawberry, Savory Finish-
BTL Aruma Malbec
Stalky berry aromas are topped with a chemical oak note. A tight palate is firmed up by grabby tannins, while flavors of berry fruits, mint, green herbs and oaky graphite are a bit hot on a finish, with minty green undertones.
BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir
Balanced with just the right amount of acidity and fruit, this Pinot Noir boasts alluring aromas of crushed pomegranate, fresh cherry, graham cracker, and thyme. Flavors on the palate showcase sweetened cranberry, tart raspberry, vanilla cream and hints of blood orange. The finish is intriguing and complex with herbal notes framed by nutmeg and vanilla. This Pinot Noir would pair well with a lighter dish such as roasted chicken served over mashed potatoes with rosemary au jus. It would also pair wonderfully with pan-roasted vegetables over brown rice topped with shaved pecorino cheese. Blend: 82% Pinot Noir, 10% Barbera, 5% Valdigue, 3% Zinfandel
BTL Monte Antico Sangiovese
Dark Blue Fruit, Sandalwood, Vibrant Finish-
BTL Post & Bean
Far Niente 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon is a Stretch Drive is also terrific and has a supple, sweetly fruited, sexy style. Ample blueberry and strawberry liqueur, fruitcake and spring flower notes all emerge from this full-bodied, massive fruit bomb that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
BTL J Pinot Noir Full BTL
BTL Castle Rock Merlot
BTL J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Borgo Del Tulli Primitivo
WHITE WINE BOTTLES
BTL Sandford Chard P/U DEL
The 2018 vintage has aromas of stone fruit and fresh apple on the nose with a hint of baking spices. The wine’s texture is both enveloping and bright. Fuji apple, Meyer lemon and lychee are followed by honeycomb and brioche. The finish lingers from the front through the back of the palate, balanced by its richness and acidity.
BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio P/U DEL
Made from 100% Pinot Grigio, this is an excellent expression not only of the variety, but the Friuli terroir. On the nose, there are delicate nuances of rosewater and lychee. The palate is dry and full with apple and pear flavors and a refreshingly clean finish. Outstanding as an aperitif, it is an ideal accompaniment for fish dishes and will pair perfectly with white meats and soufflé.
Courtage Rose Split P/U SPLIT
This French sparkling wine creates a deliciously seductive. Smooth and versatile. A perfect balance of freshness, fruit, acidity and sweetness. A courtship of delicate flavors, red fruit aromas and baby bubbles. The Chardonnay provides a depth and structure to the wine, while the Ugni Blanc offers a natural acidity and freshness. The light bodied Gamay provides vibrant youthful fruit expressions reminiscent of wild berries and flowers amongst the French countryside on a warm summer day.
Prosecco Split P/U DEL
Benvolio Prosecco is an excellent expression of both the variety and the Friuli terroir. This wine is a sharp golden straw color with bubbles that are finely textured and persistent. The nose shows fresh citrus with slight hints of honey and fresh flowers. Vibrant on the palate, the crisp acidity acts as a counterpoint to the flavors of ripe citrus, fresh peaches, lemon, green apples, and grapefruit. The finish is light, refreshing, and crisp. Benvolio Prosecco is delightful when served on its own. It is also delicious with fish, shellfish, chicken, and white meat dishes. Best served chilled
BTL Murphy Goode Sav Blanc 2018 P/U DEL
This vintage of the Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon hails from some of the best vineyards in the area - the Peline Ranch and the Alden Ranch. This is a big wine that will age for years to come, but can be enjoyed in the near term as well due to its abundant, yet soft tannins. This is a fantastic wine to be paired with our swordfish or Grilled Salmon
BTL KJ Reserve Chardonnay P/U DEL
BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio P/U DEL
BTL Willakenzie Rose P/U DEL
BTL Stella & Mosco Vermentino P/U DEL
BTL Lagaria Chardonnay P/U DEL
BTL Tisdale White Zin P/U DEL
This wine offers classic varietal characteristics like ripe cherry aromas, complex flavors, and silky tannins. As distinctive as it is, it’s also friendly and unpretentious with plenty of bright red raspberry and plum flavors, with smooth hints of vanilla on the palate.
BOTTLES BEER
Cocktails To Go; WE DON'T STOP PLAYING BECAUSE WE GROW OLD: WE GROW OLD BECAUSE WE STOP PLAYING.
Manhattan
Fig & Cascara Garnish with cherry we have if needed please request :) pour in a chilled Coupe
Old Fashioned
Pour over Ice garnish with Orange twist ( we have if you need please request) Hint of Cherry and Orange, I thought it was Delicious and we had Bar :)
Cutwater Lime Margarita
Cutwater Tequila, Natural Lime Juice, Triple Sec "WE DON'T STOP PLAYING BECAUSE WE GROW OLD: WE GROW OLD BECAUSE WE STOP PLAYING.
High Noon Vodka & Soda
Way better than claw...High noon is made with Vodka, real fruit and sparkling water. Great tasting 100 calories, gluten free no fructose, corn syrup or artificial flavors only 2.5 grams of sugar!!
FAMILY MEALS
Spaghetti Marinara Salad and Bread
Our Spaghetti Marinara Family Style Feeds 4-6 (depending how big & Hungry :) ) Includes Salad for 4 choice of House , Italian or Caesar. Includes Focaccia Bread, Add Meatballs or Sausage Links, Garlic Bread or Cheesy Garlic bread
Spag Bolognese (meat Sauce) Salad/Bread Serves 4-6
Our Spaghetti Bolognese Meat Sauce Family Style Feeds 4-6 (depending how big & Hungry :) ) Includes Salad for 4 choice of House , Italian or Caesar. Includes Focaccia Bread, Add Meatballs or Sausage Links, Garlic Bread or Cheesy Garlic bread
Catering Per Person
House Specials Catering Per Person Allow 72 Hours
House special Dinner includes choice of Chk Piccata, Marsala, Eggplant Parm, Chk Parm, ( up-charges) Filet of Sole, Veal Piccata, Veal Marsala, 2sides, Focaccia Bread. Options Available. Pick-up, Drop and Set, Full service (please contact via website for full service)
Pasta Catering
Comes with choice of Pasta, Salad, Facatia Bread. Other options available. Pick-up, Delivery & set up, and full service available (please send request on website for full service)
Lasagna Catering
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thank you for your support We are doing Takeout and In-House Deliveries. Delivery has $15 Minimum order and a 20% Service Fee in Lieu of Gratuity (states DELIVERY FEE on receipt).
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs, CA 92264