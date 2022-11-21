Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Giuseppes Pizzeria Palm Springs - Palm Springs

review star

No reviews yet

1775 E. Palm Canyon #410

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Popular Items

CHEESE/ BYO HAND TOSSED
CHEESE / BYO CHICAGO PAN
Caesar Regular

SPECIALS Click for Info.

*SPECIALS REQUIRE PROMO CODE

*SPECIALS REQUIRE PROMO CODE

* USE PROMO CODES FOR ; 40% OFF all Wine. 2 for Tuesdays. Family Wednesdays. Friday & Saturday 10% OFF. Sunday Date Night. See details Below for Instructions & Promo Codes.

*40% ALL BOTTLES OF WINE ALL SUMMER LONG

*40% ALL BOTTLES OF WINE ALL SUMMER LONG

Take 40% off all bottles of wine! THIS IS ONLY AN AD PLEASE SELECT FROM DRINKS? RED OR WHITE BOTTLES Pick a bottle add promo code WINE Must order food to get special. *Do not add this item to cart.

WINES OF THE WEEK $9.95!

WINES OF THE WEEK $9.95!

$9.95+

$9.95 !!! Canyon Road Pinot Noir (reg $26) Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc(reg $25) ONLINE ONLY/MUST ORDER ONLINE

BUY ANY LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA and GET A FREE 2L Soda

BUY ANY LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA and GET A FREE 2L Soda

$39.90

Buy any Large Specialty Pizza Hand tossed or Chicago get a 2L Soda (Pepsi, D Pepsi, Lemonade, or Sierra Mist). Available Mondays ONLY No Substitutions ONLY One 2L Soda per purchase per ticket Cannot be combined with other offers.

*2 for TUESDAYS Buy 2 Med/Large Pizzas get one @ 50% Off equal or lesser value)

*2 for TUESDAYS Buy 2 Med/Large Pizzas get one @ 50% Off equal or lesser value)

Get any 2 Medium or Large and get 50% Off One Pizza of Equal or Lesser Value. Hand-Tossed or Chicago Crust Available Gluten Free Crust NOT Available Available TUESDAYS Only. USE PROMO CODE; TUESDAY Cannot be combined with other offers. **Do Not add this to your cart, this is only for advertisement purposes. Please proceed to pizzas to make your selection.

*FAMILY WEDNESDAYS

*FAMILY WEDNESDAYS

Its the middle of the week, lets make it a FAMILY DAY, order a FAMILY MEAL (serves 4-6 ) and Get a Tiramisu on us THIS IS ONLY AN AD PLEASE SELECT FROM; Family Meals and Desserts/Tiramisu USE PROMO CODE FAMILY OFFER ONLY GOOD on Wednesdays Cannot be combined with other offers.

PIZZA THURSDAY 2 for $30.00 2ea. Medium Peperoni or Cheese pizzas for $30

PIZZA THURSDAY 2 for $30.00 2ea. Medium Peperoni or Cheese pizzas for $30

$44.00

Get 2 Medium (Hand Tossed or Chicago Crust) Peperoni or Cheese Pizzas for $30.00 (Discounted on THURSDAYS Only) *Daya Soy Cheese upgrade available **Upgrade may incur charge ***No substitutions available Cannot be combined with other offers.

*FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLINE DAY, Get 10% off your Online Order (Drinks excluded)

*FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLINE DAY, Get 10% off your Online Order (Drinks excluded)

Order Online and Save 10% off your Food Order. Use Promo Code online *Drinks are excluded *Available only for ONLINE ORDERS Only, Phone orders are excluded. *Cannot be combined with other offers **Please do not add this item to your cart, only for advertisement purposes. Discount will be added once you select your correct items.

*SUNDAY DATE NIGHT

*SUNDAY DATE NIGHT

Not sure what to cook for Dinner, allow us to take care of it... Order TWO House Special Entrees and Get A FREE LG Salad to share. Use Promo Code DATE THIS IS ONLY AN AD PLEASE SELECT FROM; House Specials/ Salads. MUST order TWO Entrees & Large Salad House/ Caesar/Italian *Available SUNDAYS Only **Offer cannot be combined with other offers.

CHICAGO PAN

Chicago Pan, Specialty Pizzas or Build your Own, chose your size and then create your special pizza!
CHEESE / BYO CHICAGO PAN

CHEESE / BYO CHICAGO PAN

$8.95+

Chicago Pan Build your Own, chose your size and then create your special pizza!

HOUSE SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN

HOUSE SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN

$14.95+

Sausage | Pepperoni | Onion | Mushrooms | Tomatoes

VEGITARIAN CHICAGO PAN

VEGITARIAN CHICAGO PAN

$14.95+

Mushrooms | Onions | Tomatoes | Spinach | Fresh Basil | Artichoke Hearts

MEAT SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN

MEAT SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN

$14.95+

Sausage | Pepperoni | Salami | Onions | Meatballs

EGGPLANT SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN

EGGPLANT SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN

$14.95+

Mozzarella Cheese | Breaded Eggplant | Basil | Ricotta Cheese

DAVIOLI CHICAGO PAN

DAVIOLI CHICAGO PAN

$12.95+

Special Salami-Pepperoni

HAWAIIAN CHICAGO PAN

HAWAIIAN CHICAGO PAN

$12.95+

Canadian bacon, Dole Pineapple

JOE'S SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN

JOE'S SPECIAL CHICAGO PAN

$14.95+

Sausage | Red Onions| Pesto & Tomato Sauce | Bell Peppers

FOUR CHEESE CHICAGO PAN

FOUR CHEESE CHICAGO PAN

$14.95+

Cheddar | Mozzarella | Parmesan| Romano|

HAND TOSSED

CHEESE/ BYO HAND TOSSED

CHEESE/ BYO HAND TOSSED

$12.95+

Hand Tossed/Thin Crust Build your Own, chose your size and then create your special pizza!

HOUSE SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

HOUSE SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

$16.95+

Sausage | Pepperoni | Onion | Mushrooms | Tomatoes

VEGETARIAN HAND TOSSED

VEGETARIAN HAND TOSSED

$16.95+

Mushrooms | Onions | Tomatoes | Spinach | Fresh Basil | Artichoke Hearts

MARGHERITA HAND TOSSED

MARGHERITA HAND TOSSED

$16.95+

Tomatoe | Fresh Mozzarella | Garlic | Fresh Basil

MEAT SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

MEAT SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

$16.95+

Sausage | Pepperoni | Salami | Onions | Meatballs

JOE'S SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

JOE'S SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

$16.95+

Sausage | Red Onions| Pesto & Tomato Sauce | Bell Peppers

EGGPLANT SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

EGGPLANT SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

$17.95+

Mozzarella Cheese | Breaded Eggplant | Basil | Ricotta Cheese

DAVIOLI HAND TOSSED

DAVIOLI HAND TOSSED

$16.95+

Special Salami-Pepperoni

HAWAIIAN HAND TOSSED

HAWAIIAN HAND TOSSED

$15.95+

Canadian bacon, Dole Pineapple

FOUR CHEESE HAND TOSSED

FOUR CHEESE HAND TOSSED

$16.95+

Cheddar | Mozzarella | Parmesan| Romano|

GREEK SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

GREEK SPECIAL HAND TOSSED

$17.95+

Sausage | Pepperoni | Onion | Mushrooms | Tomatoes

PROSCIUTTO E FUNGI HAND TOSSED

PROSCIUTTO E FUNGI HAND TOSSED

$16.95+

Fresh Mozzarella | Prosciutto |Portabella Mushrooms

SMO HAND TOSSED

SMO HAND TOSSED

$16.95+

Sausage|Roasted Mushrooms| Roasted Onions

SALADS & SOUPS

Classic Minestrone

Classic Minestrone

$3.95+
House Salad Regular

House Salad Regular

$7.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Garbanzo Beans, Thin Sliced Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Shoestring Beets And Our Tangy House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

House Salad LRG

House Salad LRG

$11.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Garbanzo Beans, Thin Sliced Red Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Shoestring Beets And Our Tangy House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Caesar Regular

Caesar Regular

$8.50

Add-Ons: Grilled Chicken $5 | Shrimp $6 | Salmon $9 | Anchovies Upon Request Crisp And Cold Romaine Hearts, Hand Shaved Parmigiana Cheese, House-Made Italian Garlic Croutons And Our House-Made Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad LRG

Caesar Salad LRG

$12.50

Add-Ons: Grilled Chicken $5 | Shrimp $6 | Salmon $9 | Anchovies Upon Request Crisp And Cold Romaine Hearts, Hand Shaved Parmigiana Cheese, House-Made Italian Garlic Croutons And Our House-Made Caesar Dressing

Italian Salad regular

Italian Salad regular

$7.00

Romaine And Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, House Made Croutons, Italian Dressing

Italian Salad LRG TOGO ONLY

Italian Salad LRG TOGO ONLY

$11.00

Romaine And Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, House Made Croutons, Italian Dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$8.50+

Fresh Arugula Baby Lettuce Drizzled With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Squeeze Lemon Juice And Topped With Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Giuseppe’s Nutty Salad

Giuseppe’s Nutty Salad

$13.95

Fresh Baby Spinach, Sweet Strawberries, Pineapples, Candied Pine Nuts And Sautéed Pancetta. Served With Our House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, And Topped With A Warm, Breaded Goat Cheese Ball

Antipasto

Antipasto

$15.00

More Than A Salad, With Mortadella, Pepperoni, Cotta Salami And Wisconsin Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. The Salad Has| Marinated Artichokes, Stuffed Olives, Pepperoncini’s And Italian Dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh Wisconsin Mozzarella, Ripe Roma Tomatoes, Italian Basil, Drizzled With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, And Aromatic Balsamic Syrup

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, Feta cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Sun Dried tomatoes all tossed in our House made Greek dressing

STARTERS

Chicken Wings 6 pcs

Chicken Wings 6 pcs

$11.00

Baked, Then Sautéed Till Just A Bit crispy. Your choice of our housemade sauce, Traditional Franks Hot Buffalo Wings. Spicy Mustard , with just a touch of brown sugar. Or Garlic Butter and Parmesan. Try them all!!

Chicken Wings 12 pcs

Chicken Wings 12 pcs

$20.00

Baked, Then Sautéed Till Just A Bit crispy. Your choice of our housemade sauces, Traditional Franks Hot Buffalo Wings. Spicy Mustard , with just a touch of brown sugar. Or Garlic Butter and Parmesan. Try them all!!

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Our House Made Calamari Have Just The Right Amount Of Crunch, With Sliced Calamari Steaks Served With Spicy Marinara And Lemon Pepper

Joe’s Cheesy Garlic Bread v

Joe’s Cheesy Garlic Bread v

$7.50

Crusty Gonella Italian Bread From Chicago, Layered With Fresh Garlic Butter, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, Sprinkled With Fresh Grated Parmesan And Served With Our House Made Marinara Sauce.

GARLIC BREAD v

GARLIC BREAD v

$6.50

Crusty Gonnella Italian bread from Chicago, layered with fresh Garlic Butter, sprinkled fresh grated Parmesan and served with our House Made Marinara sauce

Giuseppe’s Fried Mozzarella

Giuseppe’s Fried Mozzarella

$9.50

Hand Cut And Breaded Wisconsin’s Best Mozzarella Cheese, Served With Our House Made Marinara Sauce

Giuseppe’s Bruschetta *gf,v

Giuseppe’s Bruschetta *gf,v

$13.00

Chopped Tomato, Garlic, Red Onion, Basil, EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar

SHRIMP SCAMPI Appetizer

SHRIMP SCAMPI Appetizer

$14.00

Tiger Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic, Red Pepper, Pepperoncini, White Wine, Shallots, Roasted Red Peppers Served with Italian Bread Crostini

Crispy Ravioli v,

Crispy Ravioli v,

$10.00

A Mid-West Tradition. Encrusted Cheese Ravioli Breaded With Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs, Served With Our House Made Marinara And Giuseppe’s Pesto Sauce.

Caprese Salad v,gf

Caprese Salad v,gf

$13.00

Fresh Wisconsin Mozzarella, Ripe Roma Tomatoes, Italian Basil, Drizzled With Extra Virgin Olive Oil, And Aromatic Balsamic Syrup

Antipasto gf

Antipasto gf

$15.00

More Than A Salad, With Mortadella, Pepperoni, Cotta Salami And Wisconsin Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. The Salad Has| Marinated Artichokes, Stuffed Olives, Pepperoncini’s And Italian Dressing

Roasted Garlic w/ Flat Bread v,*gf

Roasted Garlic w/ Flat Bread v,*gf

$13.00Out of stock

Sues Favorite Roasted whole large garlic cloves served with Pesto sauce Goat Cheese and Italian Bread Crostini's

Garlic Parmesan Fries v

$5.95
CRISPY PARM SALAD

CRISPY PARM SALAD

$13.00

lrge House Salad with Pepperoncini's, Parmesan Cheese and Black Olives Over a 10" Flatbread

ARTICHOKE & SHRIMP DIP *gf

$14.00

PASTAS

Spaghetti Bolognese gf*

Spaghetti Bolognese gf*

$19.00

Customer Favorite Slow Cooked Hearty Tomato Meat Sauce With Beef And Italian Sausage. A Family Recipe | Available In Child Size

Spaghetti Marinara gf*,v

Spaghetti Marinara gf*,v

$14.00

Classic Tomato Sauce With Just The Right Amount Of Seasoning Add Meatballs Or A Sausage Link. | Available In Child Size

Giuseppe’s Lasagna Meat

Giuseppe’s Lasagna Meat

$20.00

Our Meat Lasagna Is Loaded With Sausage And Beef Simmered In Our Tomato Sauce, Layered With Hearty Noodles, Wisconsin Mozzarella And Ricotta Cheese, Delicious

Baked Pene gf* v

Baked Pene gf* v

$18.00

Penne Tossed With Our Classic Tomato Sauce, Ricotta And Mozzarella Cheese Then Baked Available In Child Size

Baked Penne Bolognese gf*

Baked Penne Bolognese gf*

$21.00

Penne Tossed With Our Classic Bolognese Tomato Meat Sauce , Ricotta And Mozzarella Cheese Then Baked

Cheese Ravioli v,

Cheese Ravioli v,

$18.50

Cheese Ravioli Stuffed With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Parsley. Choice Of Sauce: Bolognese | Marinara | Alfredo | Available In Child Size

Aglio e Olio gf*,v, vg

Aglio e Olio gf*,v, vg

$18.00

Italian Time Tested Classic With Our Twist. Spaghetti With Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Portobello Mushrooms, Black Olives, Fresh Italian Parsley And A Touch Of Red Pepper Flakes.

Spaghetti Puttanesca gf*

Spaghetti Puttanesca gf*

$18.00

Spicy Marinara Infused With Flavors From Kalamata Olives, Anchovies And Capers Giving This Dish Great Flavors.

Primavera gf*v, vg

Primavera gf*v, vg

$21.00

Spaghetti tossed with Olive Oil and Roasted Vegetables including Squash, Zucchini, Carrots, Red Pepper, Garlic, Asparagus and Fresh Basil Making This Dish Healthy And Delicious

Alfredo gf* v

Alfredo gf* v

$19.00

Our Hose-Made Alfredo Sauce Is A Creamy Sauce With Roasted Garlic, Fresh Parmesan Cheese And Hearty Fettuccine Noodles, Great With Chicken Too

Smoked Chicken Penne gf*

Smoked Chicken Penne gf*

$22.00

Our Sauce Has Bursts Of Flavors From Our Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, CA Asparagus, Garlic Tomato Pesto Sauce and a touch of cream.

Sausage w/Pink Vodka Sauce gf*

Sausage w/Pink Vodka Sauce gf*

$21.00

Spaghetti | Basil | Onions | Italian Sausage | Cream

Carbonara gf*

Carbonara gf*

$19.50

A Classic Roman Pasta Sautéed Pancetta, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Rich Cream, Nutritional Peas And Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served With Our Hearty Fettuccine Pasta

Portobella Mushroom Ravioli v

Portobella Mushroom Ravioli v

$21.00

Creamy Cheese And Mushroom Ravioli Blanketed By A Lavishly Rich Sauce Of Sliced Portabella Mushrooms, Sautéed With Garlic And Simmered With Marsala Wine And Cream

Vongole gf*

Vongole gf*

$23.00

An Italian Classic A Light And Flavorful Sauce Made With Briny Clams, Cooked In A White Italian Wine With Garlic, Italian Parsley And A Touch Of Lemon

Italian Chicken Fettucine

Italian Chicken Fettucine

$21.00

Italian Seasoned Chicken And Fettuccine Tossed With Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil and

Pasta el Pesto With Chicken,Artichoke, Sun-tomato gf* v

Pasta el Pesto With Chicken,Artichoke, Sun-tomato gf* v

$21.00

Italian Comfort Food, Fettucine Tossed With Our Creamy Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Sun-Dried Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic, And Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Add Shrimp For A Special Treat

Tiger Shrimp Scampi gf*

Tiger Shrimp Scampi gf*

$24.00

Hearty Shrimp Sautéed With Garlic, A Bit Of Spice From Red Pepper And Pepperoncini In A Creamy White Wine Sauce.

Italian Sausage & Shrimp gf*

Italian Sausage & Shrimp gf*

$24.00

A Giuseppe Favorite, Penne Pasta, Sautéed Shrimp And Sausage In A Zesty Roasted Red Pepper And Tomato Sauce

Pescatore gf*

Pescatore gf*

$24.00

Spicy Marinara Infused With Flavors From Clams, Calamari, Salmon, White Fish and Shrimp. Giving This Dish Great Flavors.

Split Charge

$6.00

HOUSE SPECIALS

Chicken Picatta gf*

Chicken Picatta gf*

$22.00

Chicken breast, Thinly Pounded & Dusted With Flour Cooked In A White Wine Reduction With Fresh Chopped Garlic, Lemon Juice Butter And A Burst Of Briny Flavor From Capers.

Veal Picatta gf*

Veal Picatta gf*

$29.00

Veal cutlet Thinly Pounded & Dusted With Flour Cooked In A White Wine Reduction With Fresh Chopped Garlic, Lemon Juice Butter And A Burst Of Briny Flavor From Capers.

Eggplant Alla Parm v

Eggplant Alla Parm v

$20.00

Fresh Eggplant Sliced And Breaded With A Blend Of Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Stacked With Our Fresh Tomato Concasse, A Blend Of Tomatoes And Sautéed Onions, Fresh Basil, And Grated Parmesan Cheese, Then Topped With Our House-Made Marinara Sauce And Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Marsala gf*

Chicken Marsala gf*

$22.00

Chicken breast Thinly Pounded & Dusted With Flour, Sautéed In A Marsala Wine Reduction With Fresh Portobello Mushrooms, Garlic And Butter.

Veal Marsala gf*

Veal Marsala gf*

$29.00

Veal cutlet Thinly Pounded & Dusted With Flour, Sautéed In A Marsala Wine Reduction With Fresh Portobello Mushrooms, Garlic And Butter.

Chicken Alla Parm

Chicken Alla Parm

$23.00

Chicken Breast Or Veal Leg Cutlet Breaded With A Blend Of Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Stacked With Our Fresh Tomato Concasse (A Blend Of Tomatoes And Sautéed Onions), Fresh Basil And Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped With Our House-Made Marinara Sauce And Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.

Veal Alla Parm

Veal Alla Parm

$29.00

Veal Leg Cutlet Breaded With A Blend Of Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Stacked With Our Fresh Tomato Concasse (A Blend Of Tomatoes And Sautéed Onions), Fresh Basil And Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped With Our House-Made Marinara Sauce And Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.

Salmon, Blackened gf*

Salmon, Blackened gf*

$27.00

Canadian Salmon, Your Choice, Grilled With A Caper Butter And Lemon Sauce Or Blackened. Served With Sautéed Garlic Spinach And Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Salmon Grilled gf*

Salmon Grilled gf*

$27.00

Canadian Salmon, Your Choice, Grilled With A Caper Butter And Lemon Sauce Or Blackened. Served With Sautéed Garlic Spinach And Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

SwordFish gf*

SwordFish gf*

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled Fish Steak Has A Mediterranean Flavor With Fresh Herbs, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil And Capers, And Is Perfect For A Light Evening Meal, Served With choice of sides

Hanger Steak/ Choice of Sauce gf*

$32.00

12 oz of Grilled Hanger Steak Your Choice of ; Bagna Cauda Sauce (Anchovy ,Caper, Garlic) , Red Wine Caper, or Portobello Mushroom Sauce Served with French Fries/ Mashed and Chef’s Veggies.

Filet Of Sole gf*

Filet Of Sole gf*

$23.00

Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach. Capers, White Wine, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice

SIDES

5 Shrimp

$7.00

Grill Chicken

$6.00

Side 2 Meatballs

$3.95

Side Sausage

$3.95

Side of Anchovies

$2.50

Side Chef's Veggies

$3.95

Side Garlic Mashed Potato

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.50

Sides Parmesan Fries

$4.50

Side Garlic Spinach

$3.95

Side Asparagus

$3.95

Side Roasted Carrots

$4.95

Side Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Banana Peppers

$1.50

Side of Sauce

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

3 oz. Side Pesto Basil

$3.50

12oz Side Marinera To-go

$8.00

12oz Bolognese To-go

$10.00

12 oz Side of Dressing

$10.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

House Made; Traditional recipe, with Layers of creamy mascarpone cheese and layers of Lady Finger cookies dipped in espresso with a touch of Kahlua,

Cannoli (2ea)

Cannoli (2ea)

$7.00

A flaky pastry shell filled with Ricotta Cheese layered with candied pepitas, chocolate chips ,cinnamon and powdered sugar

Eli’s Cheesecake

Eli’s Cheesecake

$6.50

Chicago’s Famous Eli’s Cheesecake since 1980

Limoncello Flute gf

Limoncello Flute gf

$7.50Out of stock

Refreshing lemon gelato made with lemons from Sicily, swirled together with Limoncello sauce’

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Gluten Free! Delicious Creamy Dark Fudge. Ask for it served warm with Vanilla Gelato!

Gelato Double Scoop gf,

$6.00

Gelato Trio

$8.00
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$7.00

A Generous Hearty Slice of Chocolate Cake Layered with Chocolate Buttercream

Spumoni Bomba gf

Spumoni Bomba gf

$7.00Out of stock

Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon, finished with a chocolate coating

Orange Flan Cake

Orange Flan Cake

$7.50

For all the flan cake lovers out there-this cake truly surpasses them all! The rich velvet texture combined with the aromatic flavors of vanilla, orange and caramel create quite the taste sensation.

NA Beverages

2 LITER SODAS

2 LITER SODAS

$3.95+

2 Liter Sodas Available: Pepsi Diet Pepsi Dole Lemonade Sierra Mist (Lemon)

PEPSI 20 oz.

PEPSI 20 oz.

$2.95

A cold and refreshing Pepsi to enjoy with your meal.

DIET PEPSI 20 oz.

DIET PEPSI 20 oz.

$2.95

A cold and refreshing Diet Pepsi to enjoy with your meal.

SIERRA MIST 20 oz.

SIERRA MIST 20 oz.

$2.95

A cold and refreshing Sierra Mist to enjoy with your meal.

PURE LEAF ICED TEA (unsweetened) 18 oz

PURE LEAF ICED TEA (unsweetened) 18 oz

$3.95
Aquafina Bottle

Aquafina Bottle

$2.00
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

RED WINE BOTTLES

BTL Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Our Pepperwood Grove Cabernet Sauvignon is rich and inviting, aromas of blackberry, red currant, dark chocolate and mocha draw you in. Flavors of dried sweet cherry, toasted coconut and sweet leather play against the long finish.

BTL Old Soul Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Old Soul Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Deep garnet in color, with notes of coffee and chocolate that pave the way for ample dark fruit flavors. Currants and black cherry are lively with medium tannins and subtle spice that coats the palate on the finish

BTL Tenuto Chianti Classico

BTL Tenuto Chianti Classico

$48.00

Deep Blackberry, Leather, Beautiful Dry Finish

BTL Tziano Chiante

BTL Tziano Chiante

$34.00

This is a harmonious wine with the berry and violet scent of the Sangiovese and the soft smooth texture that the Caniolo brings. Tiziano Chianti is a versatile wine that will go well with pasta and red sauce yet has enough body and character to accompany grilled meat dishes.

BTL Il Fauno Super Tuscan

BTL Il Fauno Super Tuscan

$58.00

Cigar Box, Strawberry, Savory Finish-

BTL Aruma Malbec

BTL Aruma Malbec

$49.00

Stalky berry aromas are topped with a chemical oak note. A tight palate is firmed up by grabby tannins, while flavors of berry fruits, mint, green herbs and oaky graphite are a bit hot on a finish, with minty green undertones.

BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$32.00

Balanced with just the right amount of acidity and fruit, this Pinot Noir boasts alluring aromas of crushed pomegranate, fresh cherry, graham cracker, and thyme. Flavors on the palate showcase sweetened cranberry, tart raspberry, vanilla cream and hints of blood orange. The finish is intriguing and complex with herbal notes framed by nutmeg and vanilla. This Pinot Noir would pair well with a lighter dish such as roasted chicken served over mashed potatoes with rosemary au jus. It would also pair wonderfully with pan-roasted vegetables over brown rice topped with shaved pecorino cheese. Blend: 82% Pinot Noir, 10% Barbera, 5% Valdigue, 3% Zinfandel

BTL Monte Antico Sangiovese

BTL Monte Antico Sangiovese

$34.00

Dark Blue Fruit, Sandalwood, Vibrant Finish-

BTL Post & Bean

BTL Post & Bean

$70.00

Far Niente 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon is a Stretch Drive is also terrific and has a supple, sweetly fruited, sexy style. Ample blueberry and strawberry liqueur, fruitcake and spring flower notes all emerge from this full-bodied, massive fruit bomb that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

BTL J Pinot Noir Full BTL

BTL J Pinot Noir Full BTL

$49.00
BTL Castle Rock Merlot

BTL Castle Rock Merlot

$32.00
BTL J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00
BTL Borgo Del Tulli Primitivo

BTL Borgo Del Tulli Primitivo

$32.00

WHITE WINE BOTTLES

BTL Sandford Chard P/U DEL

BTL Sandford Chard P/U DEL

$52.00

The 2018 vintage has aromas of stone fruit and fresh apple on the nose with a hint of baking spices. The wine’s texture is both enveloping and bright. Fuji apple, Meyer lemon and lychee are followed by honeycomb and brioche. The finish lingers from the front through the back of the palate, balanced by its richness and acidity.

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio P/U DEL

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio P/U DEL

$30.00

Made from 100% Pinot Grigio, this is an excellent expression not only of the variety, but the Friuli terroir. On the nose, there are delicate nuances of rosewater and lychee. The palate is dry and full with apple and pear flavors and a refreshingly clean finish. Outstanding as an aperitif, it is an ideal accompaniment for fish dishes and will pair perfectly with white meats and soufflé.

Courtage Rose Split P/U SPLIT

Courtage Rose Split P/U SPLIT

$10.00

This French sparkling wine creates a deliciously seductive. Smooth and versatile. A perfect balance of freshness, fruit, acidity and sweetness. A courtship of delicate flavors, red fruit aromas and baby bubbles. The Chardonnay provides a depth and structure to the wine, while the Ugni Blanc offers a natural acidity and freshness. The light bodied Gamay provides vibrant youthful fruit expressions reminiscent of wild berries and flowers amongst the French countryside on a warm summer day.

Prosecco Split P/U DEL

Prosecco Split P/U DEL

$10.00

Benvolio Prosecco is an excellent expression of both the variety and the Friuli terroir. This wine is a sharp golden straw color with bubbles that are finely textured and persistent. The nose shows fresh citrus with slight hints of honey and fresh flowers. Vibrant on the palate, the crisp acidity acts as a counterpoint to the flavors of ripe citrus, fresh peaches, lemon, green apples, and grapefruit. The finish is light, refreshing, and crisp. Benvolio Prosecco is delightful when served on its own. It is also delicious with fish, shellfish, chicken, and white meat dishes. Best served chilled

BTL Murphy Goode Sav Blanc 2018 P/U DEL

BTL Murphy Goode Sav Blanc 2018 P/U DEL

$30.00

This vintage of the Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon hails from some of the best vineyards in the area - the Peline Ranch and the Alden Ranch. This is a big wine that will age for years to come, but can be enjoyed in the near term as well due to its abundant, yet soft tannins. This is a fantastic wine to be paired with our swordfish or Grilled Salmon

BTL KJ Reserve Chardonnay P/U DEL

BTL KJ Reserve Chardonnay P/U DEL

$34.00
BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio P/U DEL

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio P/U DEL

$52.00
BTL Willakenzie Rose P/U DEL

BTL Willakenzie Rose P/U DEL

$44.00
BTL Stella & Mosco Vermentino P/U DEL

BTL Stella & Mosco Vermentino P/U DEL

$40.00
BTL Lagaria Chardonnay P/U DEL

BTL Lagaria Chardonnay P/U DEL

$33.00
BTL Tisdale White Zin P/U DEL

BTL Tisdale White Zin P/U DEL

$20.00

This wine offers classic varietal characteristics like ripe cherry aromas, complex flavors, and silky tannins. As distinctive as it is, it’s also friendly and unpretentious with plenty of bright red raspberry and plum flavors, with smooth hints of vanilla on the palate.

BOTTLES BEER

Bud Light

$3.00

Stella

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Becks Non

$3.75

Bud

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Omission Lager GF

$7.00

Elysian IPA

$7.00

Cocktails To Go; WE DON'T STOP PLAYING BECAUSE WE GROW OLD: WE GROW OLD BECAUSE WE STOP PLAYING.

Manhattan

Manhattan

$7.50

Fig & Cascara Garnish with cherry we have if needed please request :) pour in a chilled Coupe

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Pour over Ice garnish with Orange twist ( we have if you need please request) Hint of Cherry and Orange, I thought it was Delicious and we had Bar :)

Cutwater Lime Margarita

Cutwater Lime Margarita

$10.00

Cutwater Tequila, Natural Lime Juice, Triple Sec "WE DON'T STOP PLAYING BECAUSE WE GROW OLD: WE GROW OLD BECAUSE WE STOP PLAYING.

High Noon Vodka & Soda

High Noon Vodka & Soda

$7.00+

Way better than claw...High noon is made with Vodka, real fruit and sparkling water. Great tasting 100 calories, gluten free no fructose, corn syrup or artificial flavors only 2.5 grams of sugar!!

FAMILY MEALS

Spaghetti Marinara Salad and Bread

Spaghetti Marinara Salad and Bread

$29.99+

Our Spaghetti Marinara Family Style Feeds 4-6 (depending how big & Hungry :) ) Includes Salad for 4 choice of House , Italian or Caesar. Includes Focaccia Bread, Add Meatballs or Sausage Links, Garlic Bread or Cheesy Garlic bread

Spag Bolognese (meat Sauce) Salad/Bread Serves 4-6

Spag Bolognese (meat Sauce) Salad/Bread Serves 4-6

$37.95+

Our Spaghetti Bolognese Meat Sauce Family Style Feeds 4-6 (depending how big & Hungry :) ) Includes Salad for 4 choice of House , Italian or Caesar. Includes Focaccia Bread, Add Meatballs or Sausage Links, Garlic Bread or Cheesy Garlic bread

Catering Per Person

Please allow 72 Hours Notice for most Catering

House Specials Catering Per Person Allow 72 Hours

$19.00+

House special Dinner includes choice of Chk Piccata, Marsala, Eggplant Parm, Chk Parm, ( up-charges) Filet of Sole, Veal Piccata, Veal Marsala, 2sides, Focaccia Bread. Options Available. Pick-up, Drop and Set, Full service (please contact via website for full service)

Pasta Catering

$12.00+

Comes with choice of Pasta, Salad, Facatia Bread. Other options available. Pick-up, Delivery & set up, and full service available (please send request on website for full service)

Lasagna Catering

$14.00+

T Shirts

Pizza is Always the Answer T Shirt

Pizza is Always the Answer T Shirt

$20.00+

Pizza is Always The Answer Small Med. Large & Extra Large Giuseppes Logo on Back

You Can't Buy Happiness T Shirt

You Can't Buy Happiness T Shirt

$20.00+

Small, Medium, Large, & Extra Large Giuseppes Logo on The Back

Pizza Bags

20" Pizza Bag

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support We are doing Takeout and In-House Deliveries. Delivery has $15 Minimum order and a 20% Service Fee in Lieu of Gratuity (states DELIVERY FEE on receipt).

Website

Location

1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Directions

Gallery
Giuseppes Pizzeria image
Giuseppes Pizzeria image
Giuseppes Pizzeria image
Giuseppes Pizzeria image

Map
