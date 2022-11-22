Restaurant header imageView gallery

Give Thanks Bakery Downtown Royal Oak

review star

No reviews yet

317 South Main Street

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Rolls

Cranberry Fougasse Roll

Cranberry Fougasse Roll

$0.95
Crusty French Roll

Crusty French Roll

$0.90
Swiss Multigrain Roll

Swiss Multigrain Roll

$0.95
Asiago Roll

Asiago Roll

$0.95

Desserts

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$40.00+
Caramel Walnut Tart 9"

Caramel Walnut Tart 9"

$45.00
Pumpkin Amandine Tart 9"

Pumpkin Amandine Tart 9"

$35.00

Almond pastry crust with a thin frangipane layer, pumpkin pie filling and vanilla streusel

Pumpkin Cheesecake 8"

Pumpkin Cheesecake 8"

$40.00
Turkey Cookie

Turkey Cookie

$4.00

Bread

Swiss Multigrain

Swiss Multigrain

$7.50
French Sourdough

French Sourdough

$7.50
Cranberry Walnut Sourdough

Cranberry Walnut Sourdough

$8.50
Golden Semolina

Golden Semolina

$7.50
Baguette

Baguette

$3.50

Breakfast Pastry

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.25
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25
Ham + Cheese Croissant

Ham + Cheese Croissant

$5.25
Spinach + Feta Croissant

Spinach + Feta Croissant

$5.25
Cranberry Walnut Scone

Cranberry Walnut Scone

$3.75

Soup

Butternut Squash - Quart (32oz)

Butternut Squash - Quart (32oz)

$16.50
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Michigan's Premiere European Artisan Bakery Rochester • Midtown Detroit • Royal Oak

317 South Main Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

