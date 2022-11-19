Giving Tree Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

For Starters

F.O.M.O. Platter

$15.00

Raw house made crackers, raw onion bread, veggies, hummus, guacamole,spicy vegan cheese, and micro greens

Turmeric Cauliflower

$12.00

With mint chutney

Lentil Pancake Platter

$15.00

Served with Spicy vegan cheese, mint chutney, coconut raita, veggies, and micro greens

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

golden brown and tossed with a sweet mustard dressing

Salads To Live For

Vegan Caesar- Half

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan crumble, caesar dressing

Vegan Caesar- Whole

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan crumble, caesar dressing

Kale Quinoa- Half

$9.00

Massaged Kale, quinoa, veggies, bangkok dressing

Kale Quinoa- Whole

$14.00

Massaged Kale, quinoa, veggies, bangkok dressing

Super Soups

Papas Potato- Cup

$7.00

Yukon gold potatoes, carrots, celery, parsley, onion, garlic

Papas Potato- Bowl

$12.00

Yukon gold potatoes, carrots, celery, parsley, onion, garlic

Big City Chili- Cup

$7.00

Black beans, carrots, celery, jalapenos, cilantro, onion, garlic, guac, parm crumbles

Big City Chili- Bowl

$12.00

Black beans, carrots, celery, jalapenos, cilantro, onion, garlic, guac, parm crumbles

Krunch Rap City

Original KrunchRap

$15.00

Our famous Lentil and Rice Pancake wrap Stuffed with veggie burger, crispy lettuce, guac, pico de gallo, hot sauce, crunchy tortilla, & spicy macadamia nut cheese

Korean BBQ KrunchRap

$15.00

Our famous Lentil and Rice Pancake wrap Stuffed with spiced veggie burger, korean BBQ sauce, vegan kimchi,& basmati rice

Mediterranean KrunchRap

$15.00

Our famous Lentil and Rice Pancake wrap stuffed with veggie burger, hummus, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, red peppers, vegan feta, and crunchy tortilla

Big Maxx KrunchRap

$15.00

Our famous Lentil and Rice Pancake wrap stuffed with veggie burger, special sauce, pickles, red onion, shredded lettuce, macadamia nut cheese, and a crunchy tortilla

Breakfast KrunchRap

$15.00

Our famous Lentil and Rice Pancake wrap stuffed with chickpea scramble, vegan breakfast sausage, hashbrown potatoes, and a crunchy tortilla

On a Side Note

Simple Salad

$8.00

Fresh greens, sprouts, and your choice of dressing

House made Raw Crackers

$8.00

Savory Lentil Pancakes (3)

$8.00

Our savory famous Lentil and Rice pancakes

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Jamaican Jerk Slaw

$8.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Coconut oil, agave, salt

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Main Events

Buddha Bowl

$16.00

Roasted maple acorn squash, turmeric cauliflower, shishito peppers, brussel sprouts,and bangkok dressing over your choice of wild rice, quinoa, or 1/2 and 1/2

Lentil Dal

$14.00

Rich and savory stew of lentils, onion, garlic, sweet red pepper, celery, carrot, cilantro, with our house curry blend and mango chutney over basmati rice

Vegan Seafood Gumbo

$15.00

Okra, jackfruit, shitake and oyster mushrooms, onion, garlic, peppers, and potato over basmati rice

Lion's Mane Mole Tacos

$16.00

Lion's mane mushrooms with mole, on corn tortillas with guacamole, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo (2)

The Whole Enchilada

$15.00

Chili, potatoes, basmati rice, guac, pico de gallo, hot sauce, and vegan cheese crumble inside of our raw house made tomato wrap

BBQ Jackfruit Pancake

$14.00

BBQ Jackfruit and spicy cheese stuffed into a buckwheat pancake topped with mashed potatoes, BBQ sauce, sweet mustard, and Maple

Quesadilla

$14.00

Lentil and basmati rice pancake folded and stuffed with spicy macadamia nut cheese and vegan feta cheese

Sandwiches

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, sweet mustard, and red onion on our gluten-free house made gluten-free bun. Add chili, Avocado, or spicy vegan cheese for an extra charge

Big Maxx Sandwch

$14.00

Veggie patty with shredded lettuce, tomato, spicy macadamia nut cheese, pickles, and special sauce on our house made gluten-free bun

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich

$14.00

Vegan pulled pork baked with spicy BBQ sauce and jamaican jerk slaw on our house made gluten-free bun

Additions

Additions

$2.00

CBD, Chaga, Aloe Vera

Extra side dressing or sauce

$2.50

Just Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Best you've ever had!

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

Humble Warrior Pie

$8.00

Creamy coconut delight

Cacao Heaven Pie

$9.00

Creamy chocolate ganache

Chocolate Hazelnut Pie

$8.00

Rich, bold, and velvety

Rose Cardamom Pie

$9.00

Pure, raw heart opener

Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Delicious, melt in your mouth sweet treat

Donut holes single

$3.33Out of stock

Donut holes. 4 for 12

$12.00Out of stock

Truffle chocolates

$4.44

Whole Rose Cardamom Pie

$72.00

Whole Blueberry Cheesecake

$72.00

Whole Cacao Heaven Pie

$72.00

Whole Hazelnut Pie

$54.00

Whole Humble Warrior Pie

$54.00

Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$1.00Out of stock

Gluten-Free sweet dough bites coated with coconut cream and tossed in coconut sugar and cinnamon.

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$1.00Out of stock

Cake Pops!

$5.00

Almond flour, coconut flour, maple syrup, coconut yogurt, vanilla, salt, chocolate, coconut oil, Love!

Vegan Twix

$5.00Out of stock

Rice Krispie Treat

$5.00Out of stock

Brown rice cereal, brown rice sugar, sunflower seed butter chocolate chips.

Vegan Butterfinger

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Almond Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Snickers

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Wild rice

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Mixed Fruit

$5.00

Burger Bun

$2.50

Acorn Squash

$4.00

Guacamole

$2.50

Jackfruit Side

$4.50

Lion's Mane Side

$6.00

Single Burger Patty

$4.00

Avocado slices

$2.50

Spicy Macadamia nut Cheese

$2.50

Side Hummus

$2.50

Beet Coconut Raita Side

$2.50

Mint Chutney Side

$2.50

Quinoa

$3.00

Maple Side

$2.50

Specials

Lobster Mushroom Special

$18.00

Sauteed lobster mushroom over garlic-thyme polenta and calabrian chili marmalade

Jalapeño cheddar biscuit

$1.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$11.00

Restaurant Week Specials

Buckwheat Pancakes Special

$15.00

Buckwheat Pancakes includes bananas blueberries and strawberries, macadamia butter and maple.

BBQ Pancake Special

$20.00

BBQ pancake special includes Superfood Soda

KrunchRap and Cauliflower Special

$33.00

Krunchwrap Special includes cauliflower and blueberry cheesecake.

Refreshers

Ginger Lemonade

$6.00

Freshly squeezed and ultra refreshing sweetened with agave nectar

Green Mountain

$9.00

Shot of Wheatgrass over Ginger Lemonade

Spring Dragon

$5.00

Healthiest tea on Earth

Electric Sapphire

$9.00

Coconut water, aloe vera, phycocyanin, stevia

Superfood Soda

$5.00

Sparkling water, stevia sweetened(Cherry-cola, root-beer, or lemon-lime)

Sparkling water

$2.00

Herbata kombucha

$6.00

Tea Pots

Yerba Mate Tea Pot

$4.00

Chrysanthemum Tea Pot

$4.00

Mint Tea Pot

$4.00

Coffee

French Press- Double

$7.00

Gourmet Dark Roast

Americano

$5.00

Gourmet light double espresso

Latte

$7.00

Gourmet light espresso with choice of milk(House made Almond or Oat) and flavor + $1 (rose cardamom, lavender, vanilla maple)

Espresso shot

$2.00

Not Coffee

Matcha Latte

$8.00

Traditionally prepared with choice of milk, sweetened with maple

Golden Latte

$8.00

Turmeric, chai spices, sweetened with maple, choice of milk( add espresso to make it a dirty golden $2)

Chai Latte

$8.00

House made classic spice blend, choice of milk (caffeine free) Add espresso to make it a dirty chai $2)

Spring Dragon

$5.00

Healthiest tea on Earth

Blended Beverages (16 OZ)

Chocolate Malted

$13.00

Cashews, cacao, carob, coconut, maca, mesquite, lucuma, tocos, maple, and house made Oat milk

Blueberry Vibes

$13.00

Blueberries, banana, Cashews, coconut, hemp, tocos, maca, and our house made Oat milk

Strawberry Moon

$13.00

Strawberries, banana, Goji berries, Chia, Hemp seeds, schizandra, tocos, and our house made almond milk

Jade Beauty

$13.00

Kale,banana, hemp seeds, chia seeds, spirulina, and Almond milk

Cream Dream

$13.00

Cashews, coconut water, pea protein, lucuma, maca, tocos, vanilla maple

Mango Lassi

$13.00

Mango, coconut kefir, cashew yogurt, & traditional Ayurvedic spices

Cold Pressed Juices

Amazing Grace

$12.00

Cucumber, celery, kale, apple, parsley

Brilliant Emerald

$12.00Out of stock

Cucumber,celery,spinach, cilantro, shishito peppers, lime

Third Eye

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot, ginger, apple

King Crimson

$12.00Out of stock

Beet, carrot, pineapple, cilantro

Solar Flare

$12.00Out of stock

Orange, grapefruit, lemon, ginger, turmeric

Deep Green

$12.00Out of stock

Celery, cucumber, kale, chard, fennel, lemon

Activator Shots

Warrior Mindset

$6.00

For a glowing, diamond mind

Shaman Healer

$6.00

Strengthen your spirit and overcome stress

Dragon Detox

$6.00

Super Immune booster- House made with an apple cider base, turmeric, ginger, onion, garlic, jalapeno, black pepper, mustard seed, oregano, sage, rosemary, and thyme

Wheat Grass

$6.00

Housemade- oxygenates and cleanses the blood

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
