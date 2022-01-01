Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gladstone St. Pizza

273 Reviews

$$

3813 SE Gladstone St

Portland, OR 97202

Order Again

Popular Items

LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE
MED. BYO MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE
CAESAR SALAD

ANTIPASTI

FOCACCIA BREAD

FOCACCIA BREAD

$5.00

COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE.

GIARDINIERA

GIARDINIERA

$3.00

HOUSE-MADE, ITALIAN STYLE, QUICK PICKLED VEGETABLES.

BALSAMIC MARINNATED CIPOLLINI

BALSAMIC MARINNATED CIPOLLINI

$3.00

SWEET BALSAMIC MARINATED TINY ONIONS

CORNICHONS

CORNICHONS

$3.00

TINY TANGY PICKLED CUCUMBERS.

MARINATED ARTICHOKE HEARTS

MARINATED ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$3.00

HOUSE-MADE MARINATED QUARTERED ARTICHOKE HEARTS. NOT A PIZZA TOPPING.

CASTELVETRANO OLIVES

CASTELVETRANO OLIVES

$3.00
BURRATA CHEESE

BURRATA CHEESE

$12.00

A PILLOW OF SOFT CHEESE, TOPPED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE, SWEETY DROP PEPPERS & SEA SALT. COMES WITH FOCACCIA BREAD.

ASSORTED SALUMI

ASSORTED SALUMI

$12.00

ASSORTMENT OF 3 SALUMI, optional FOCACCIA BREAD WITH OLIVE OIL & BALSAMIC VINEGAR DIP.

VEGGIE ANTIPASTI PLATE

VEGGIE ANTIPASTI PLATE

$10.00

BALSAMIC MARINATED CIPOLLINI ONIONS, CASTELVETRANO OLIVES, GIARDINIERA, MARINATED ARTICHOKE HEARTS, optional FOCACCIA BREAD with OLIVE OIL & BALSAMIC VINEGAR DIP.

SALUMI & VEGGIE PLATE

$19.00

EVERYTHING FROM THE SALUMI & VEGGIE ANTIPASTI plus FOCACCIA BREAD WITH EVOO & BALSAMIC OIL DIP.

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$4.00+

ROMAINE LETTUCE, PECORINO CHEESE, CAESAR DRESSING.

VEGETARIAN CAESAR SALAD

VEGETARIAN CAESAR SALAD

$4.00+

ROMAIN LETTUCE, PECORINO CHEESE, VEGAN CAESAR DRESSING.

VEGAN CAESAR SALAD

VEGAN CAESAR SALAD

$4.00+

ROMAIN LETTUCE. VEGAN CEASAR DRESSING.

GREEN SALAD

GREEN SALAD

$4.00+

ROMAINE LETTUCE, ARUGULA, PECORINO CHEESE, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE DRESSING. CAN BE MADE VEGAN ON REQUEST.

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$13.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE & ARUGULA, TOPPED WITH AN ASSORTMENT OF PICKLED VEGETABLES & CASTELVETRANO OLIVES, PECORINO ROMANO CHEESE, AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.

CHEF SALAD WITH SALUMI

CHEF SALAD WITH SALUMI

$16.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, PECORINO CHEESE, ASSORTMENT OF PICKLED VEGETABLES & 3 TYPES OF SALUMI. YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.

SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$3.00
MEAT SPECIAL SLICE

MEAT SPECIAL SLICE

$5.00
PEPPERONI SLICE

PEPPERONI SLICE

$4.00

VEGGIE SPECIAL SLICE

$4.00

12"- MED. PIE

MED. FOR THE HOUSE

MED. FOR THE HOUSE

$22.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.

MED. GRACE'S FAVORITE

$22.00

PESTO BASE, CHEVRE CHEESE, MAMA LIL'S PEPPERS.

MED. I HEART YOU

MED. I HEART YOU

$24.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, FIELD ROAST, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.

MED. JOSEPHINE'S FAVORITE

$19.00

TOMATO BASE, PINEAPPLE, SWEET ONION, BALSAMIC GLAZE.

MED. MEAT COMBO

MED. MEAT COMBO

$23.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, CANADIAN BACON, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI.

MED. SPECIAL WITH MEAT-call, or check instagram, for current selection

MED. SPECIAL WITH MEAT-call, or check instagram, for current selection

$20.00

CHANGES WEEKLY- CHECK OUR INSTAGRAM FOR UPDATES.

MED. SUMMER IN NYC

$22.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, DOLLOPS OF RICOTTA CHEESE, FRESH BASIL

MED. THE FABIO

MED. THE FABIO

$18.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, FRESH BASIL, FRESH ARUGULA.

MED. THE GREEK

MED. THE GREEK

$25.00

PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.

MED. TRI-COLOUR

MED. TRI-COLOUR

$22.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, MAMA LIL'S RED PEPPERS, FRESH BASIL

MED. UMBRIA

MED. UMBRIA

$23.00

WHITE BASE, CANADIAN BACON, SWEET ONION, BALSAMIC VINEGAR GLAZE.

MED. VEGGIE SPECIAL- call or check instagram for current selection

$22.00

CHANGES WEEKLY. CHECK OUR INSTAGRAM FOR UPDATES.

MED. BYO MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE

MED. BYO MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE

$15.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE PIZZA. ADD YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS.

MED. BYO PESTO SAUCE BASE

MED. BYO PESTO SAUCE BASE

$16.00

PESTO SAUCE BASE WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

MED. BYO VEGAN CHEESE TOMATO BASE

MED. BYO VEGAN CHEESE TOMATO BASE

$17.00

TOMATO SAUCE & VEGAN CHEESE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

MED. BYO WHITE SAUCE BASE (no sauce)

MED. BYO WHITE SAUCE BASE (no sauce)

$18.00

WHITE PIE BASE (NO SAUCE). ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

MED. BYO VEGAN PESTO BASE

MED. BYO VEGAN PESTO BASE

$16.00

VEGAN PESTO BASE WITH VEGAN CHEESE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

18"-LRG. PIE

LRG. FOR THE HOUSE

LRG. FOR THE HOUSE

$31.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.

LRG. GRACE'S FAVORITE

$31.00

PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE CHEESE, MAMA LIL'S PEPPERS.

LRG. GREEK

LRG. GREEK

$35.00

PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.

LRG. I HEART YOU

LRG. I HEART YOU

$34.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, FIELD ROAST, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.

LRG. JOSEPHINE'S FAVORITE

$28.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, PINEAPPLE, SWEET ONION, BALSAMIC GLAZE.

LRG. MEAT COMBO

LRG. MEAT COMBO

$33.00

TOMATO BASE, CANADIAN BACON, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI.

LRG. SPECIAL WITH MEAT- call, or check instagram, for current selection

LRG. SPECIAL WITH MEAT- call, or check instagram, for current selection

$28.00

CHANGES WEEKLY. CHECK OUR INSTAGRAM FOR UPDATES.

LRG. SUMMER IN NYC

$31.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, RICOTTA DOLLOPS, FRESH BASIL.

LRG. THE FABIO

LRG. THE FABIO

$26.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, FRESH BASIL, FRESH ARUGULA.

LRG. TRI-COLOUR

LRG. TRI-COLOUR

$31.00

TOMATO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, MAMA LIL'S, FRESH BASIL

LRG. UMBRIA

LRG. UMBRIA

$33.00

WHITE BASE, CANADIAN BACON, SWEET ONION, BALSAMIC GLAZE, CRACKED BLACK PEPPER.

LRG VEGGIE SPECIAL- call or check instagram for current selection

$30.00

CHANGES WEEKLY. CHECK OUR INSTAGRAM FOR UPDATES.

LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE

LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE

$21.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

LRG. BYO PESTO SAUCE BASE

LRG. BYO PESTO SAUCE BASE

$23.00

PESTO SAUCE BASE WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

LRG. BYO VEGAN CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE

LRG. BYO VEGAN CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE

$24.00

TOMATO SACUE & VEGAN CHEESE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

LRG. BYO WHITE PIE (NO SAUCE)

LRG. BYO WHITE PIE (NO SAUCE)

$24.00

WHITE PIE BASE (NO SAUCE). ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

LRG. BYO VEGAN PESTO SAUCE BASE

LRG. BYO VEGAN PESTO SAUCE BASE

$23.00

VEGAN PESTO BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.

SIDES

ANCHOVIES

$3.00+

ARUGULA

$2.00+

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

$2.00
BALSAMIC VINEGAR WITH EVOO

BALSAMIC VINEGAR WITH EVOO

$2.00

BUTTERMILK RANCH DRESSING

$2.00

CAESAR DRESSING

$2.00

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$2.00

JALEPENO

$2.00+

MAMA LIL'S

$3.00+
PESTO SAUCE

PESTO SAUCE

$2.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00+

SWEETY DROPS

$3.00+
TOMATO PIZZA SAUCE

TOMATO PIZZA SAUCE

$2.00

VEGAN CAESAR DRESSING

$2.00

VEGAN PESTO

$1.00+

BANANA PEPPERS

$1.50

COCKTAILS TO-GO Price includes a $1 bottle deposit, please return the bottle :)

BRING YOUR ID. NO LIQUOR UPGRADES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE. 2 DRINK LIMIT PER SLICE OF PIZZA.
HANDSOME DEVIL TO-GO

HANDSOME DEVIL TO-GO

$12.00

REPOSADO TEQUILA, CREME DE CASSIS, LEMON, GINGER BEER.

MARGARITA TO-GO

MARGARITA TO-GO

$12.00

PLATA TEQUILA, COINTREAU, LIME, AGAVE SYRUP.

MOLLY’S LIPS TO-GO

MOLLY’S LIPS TO-GO

$13.00

GIN, CAMPARI, CONTRATTO VERMOUTH BLANCO. LEMON PEEL

NEGRONI TO-GO

NEGRONI TO-GO

$13.00

GIN, CAMPARI, CARPANO ANTICA. ORANGE PEEL

OLD FASHIONED TO-GO

OLD FASHIONED TO-GO

$12.00Out of stock

BOURBON, ORANGE, RAW SUGAR, BITTERS, ANGOSTURA BITTERS, SPLASH OF SODA.

PALOMA TO-GO

PALOMA TO-GO

$12.00

MEZCAL, LIME, GRAPEFRUIT JUICE.

SAINT BIBIANA TO-GO

SAINT BIBIANA TO-GO

$13.00

RYE, COINTREAU, BYRRH QUINQUINA. ORANGE PEEL.

SHORTSANDS TO-GO

SHORTSANDS TO-GO

$12.00

VODKA, LIME, GINGER, ORANGE SPICE BITTERS, SODA.

SPIKEHEEL ASSASSIN TO-GO

SPIKEHEEL ASSASSIN TO-GO

$12.00

SCOTCH, VELVET FALERNUM, LIME JUICE, GINGER, ANGOSTURA BITTERS.

STUMPTOWN SPEEDBALL TO-GO

STUMPTOWN SPEEDBALL TO-GO

$13.00

VANILLA MONOPOLOWA, HOUE-MADE STUMPTOWN COFFEE LIQUEUR, HALF & HALF. HOUSE MADE MARASCHINO CHERRY.

YUBA COUNTY TO-GO

YUBA COUNTY TO-GO

$12.00

BOURBON, LEMON, HONEY, CINNAMON, SMOKED PAPRIKA, SODA.

WINE BY THE BOTTLE ($5 OFF 750 ml. TO-GO)

ARNEIS -LANGHE, Bruno Grimaldi, Italy, 2018

ARNEIS -LANGHE, Bruno Grimaldi, Italy, 2018

$28.00
BARBERA D’ALBA, Ca del Baio, "Paolina", Italy, 2019

BARBERA D’ALBA, Ca del Baio, "Paolina", Italy, 2019

$28.00
BARBERA, Cantina di Casteggio, Italy, 2018

BARBERA, Cantina di Casteggio, Italy, 2018

$24.00
CHIANTI, Cantine Gini, "Solatio", Italy, 2016

CHIANTI, Cantine Gini, "Solatio", Italy, 2016

$24.00Out of stock
CORTESE, COL DEI VENTI, PIEDMONTE, ITALY. 2018

CORTESE, COL DEI VENTI, PIEDMONTE, ITALY. 2018

$26.00
MONASTRELL, Castillo de Jumilla, Rosé, Spain, 2016

MONASTRELL, Castillo de Jumilla, Rosé, Spain, 2016

$24.00
MONTEPULCIANO, Podere San Giovanni, Italy, 2016

MONTEPULCIANO, Podere San Giovanni, Italy, 2016

$24.00
MONTEPULTIANO D’ ABRUZZO, Torre dei Beati, Italy, 2018

MONTEPULTIANO D’ ABRUZZO, Torre dei Beati, Italy, 2018

$28.00
NEBBIOLO d' ALBA, Bruna Grimaldi, Italy. 2016

NEBBIOLO d' ALBA, Bruna Grimaldi, Italy. 2016

$28.00
PINOT GRIGIO, Elena Walch, Italy, 2018

PINOT GRIGIO, Elena Walch, Italy, 2018

$28.00
PINOT GRIGIO, Prendo, Wilhelm Walch, Italy, 2019

PINOT GRIGIO, Prendo, Wilhelm Walch, Italy, 2019

$24.00
PINOT NOIR, Chitry, Marcel Giraudon Bourgogne, France, 2017

PINOT NOIR, Chitry, Marcel Giraudon Bourgogne, France, 2017

$28.00

PINOT NOIR, ET FILLE, WILLAMETTE VALLEY, 2017

$30.00
PROSECCO, Pasqua, Treviso DOC, Italy, NV, 187ml (SPLIT)

PROSECCO, Pasqua, Treviso DOC, Italy, NV, 187ml (SPLIT)

$8.00
PROSECCO, Terra Serena, Treviso DOC, Italy, NV

PROSECCO, Terra Serena, Treviso DOC, Italy, NV

$24.00

RIESLING CLASSIQUE, Forge Cellars, N.Y., 2017

$24.00
ROSÉ BUBBLY, Capitol Fizz, Illahe Vineyard, Oregon 187ml

ROSÉ BUBBLY, Capitol Fizz, Illahe Vineyard, Oregon 187ml

$8.00
SANGIOVESE, San Giorgio, Italy, 2019

SANGIOVESE, San Giorgio, Italy, 2019

$24.00
SOAVE, Tamellini, Italy, 2019

SOAVE, Tamellini, Italy, 2019

$24.00
TEMPRANILLO, Stafford Hill, Willamette Valley, Or. 2018

TEMPRANILLO, Stafford Hill, Willamette Valley, Or. 2018

$28.00

PACKAGED BEER - Mix & Match same price items to create your perfect multi-pack. write your choices in the spec. instructions.

DELIRIUM TREMENS BELGIAN 11.2 OZ BTL.

DELIRIUM TREMENS BELGIAN 11.2 OZ BTL.

$9.00+

SINGLES OR 4 PACK

IPA #5 GLUTEN FREE- GROUNDBREAKER 12 OZ

IPA #5 GLUTEN FREE- GROUNDBREAKER 12 OZ

$4.00+

SINGLES OR 4 PACK

IPA- FORT GEORGE- VORTEX TALL BOY

IPA- FORT GEORGE- VORTEX TALL BOY

$6.00+

SINGLES OR 4 PACK

IPA- STARBURST ECLIPTIC

IPA- STARBURST ECLIPTIC

$4.00+
KÖLSCH- OCCIDENTAL

KÖLSCH- OCCIDENTAL

$6.00+
OLD GERMAN TALLBOY

OLD GERMAN TALLBOY

$3.00+

SINGLES & 6 PACKS

PEACH SOUR- CARINA- ECLIPTIC 16.9 OZ BTL.

PEACH SOUR- CARINA- ECLIPTIC 16.9 OZ BTL.

$6.00+
PILSNER- ZOIGLHAUS 12 OZ

PILSNER- ZOIGLHAUS 12 OZ

$4.00+

SINGLES OR 6 PACK

PORTER- CAPELLA ECLIPTIC TALL BOY

PORTER- CAPELLA ECLIPTIC TALL BOY

$6.00+

SINGLES & 4 PACKS

PUB BEER TALL BOY

PUB BEER TALL BOY

$3.00+

SINGLES OR 6 PACK

NON-ALCOHOLIC COCKTAILS & BEERS

CLAUSTHALER DRY HOPPED

CLAUSTHALER DRY HOPPED

$4.00+
IPA-WELLBEING NON-ALCOHOLIC TALL BOY

IPA-WELLBEING NON-ALCOHOLIC TALL BOY

$6.00+
TROPICAL NON- ALCOHOLIC PALE- WANDERING ISLANDS, WELLBEING

TROPICAL NON- ALCOHOLIC PALE- WANDERING ISLANDS, WELLBEING

$6.00+
CURIOUS NO. 1- Pomegranate Negroni

CURIOUS NO. 1- Pomegranate Negroni

$12.00

Gentian, rhodora, pomegranate, bitter orange, lemon peel.

CURIOUS NO. 2- Spicy & Smoky Margarita

CURIOUS NO. 2- Spicy & Smoky Margarita

$12.00

Ginger, pineapple, ancho chili, damiana, lime, salted rim.

CURIOUS NO. 3- Cucumber Collins

CURIOUS NO. 3- Cucumber Collins

$12.00

Juniper, ashwagandha, orange blossom, lemon verbena, angelica. -do not consume if pregnant-

CURIOUS NO. 4- Sicilian Spritz

CURIOUS NO. 4- Sicilian Spritz

$12.00

White grape, amer ginseng, rhubarb root, holy basil, turmeric, soda.

CURIOUS NO. 5- Smoked chocolate old fashioned

CURIOUS NO. 5- Smoked chocolate old fashioned

$12.00

Dark cherry, elderberry, orange, lemon, cacao, ginger, chicory, oak, gentian, coconut sugar, shatavari root, cayenne, smoke flavor, sea salt.

CURIOUS NO. 6- Coconut Milk Painkiller

CURIOUS NO. 6- Coconut Milk Painkiller

$12.00

Coconut cream, pineapple, orange, lime, oat milk, aloe concentrates. Extracts of lemon balm, American oak, chicory, ginger, nutmeg, neroli, black pepper. Served on the rocks -Pregnant, breastfeeding, and people with health issues should not consume aloe or neroli-

CURIOUS NO. 7- Champagne Cocktail

CURIOUS NO. 7- Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Carbonated water, grape concentrate, elderflower extract, green tea with jasmine extract, lavender, juniper, gentian, & lemon zest extract.

HARD CIDER

INCLINE HOPPED MARIONBERRY

INCLINE HOPPED MARIONBERRY

$4.00+

SINGLES OR 6 PACK

INCLINE HOPPED

INCLINE HOPPED

$4.00+

SINGLES OR 6 PACK

REVEREND NAT'S REVIVAL

REVEREND NAT'S REVIVAL

$5.00+

SODA & JUICE

7UP

7UP

$2.00
BONEYARD LEMON-GINGER CBD SODA

BONEYARD LEMON-GINGER CBD SODA

$6.00

BONEYARD PASSION ORANGE CBD

$4.00
CALDERA ROOT BEER

CALDERA ROOT BEER

$3.00
COCK & BULL GINGER BEER

COCK & BULL GINGER BEER

$3.00
COKE

COKE

$2.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.00
GINGERALE

GINGERALE

$2.00
OTTO'S CBD HOP CIDER

OTTO'S CBD HOP CIDER

$6.00
OTTO'S PEAR RHUBARP

OTTO'S PEAR RHUBARP

$6.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

SHRUB

$4.00

SODA H20

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

SPARKLE HOP LEMON

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

TOMATO JUICE

$2.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

DRAFT BOTTLES- Check Instagram for current list. Write your choice in spec. instructions

DRAFT 22oz.

DRAFT 22oz.

$9.00
GROWLER REFILL

GROWLER REFILL

$18.00

WHEN YOU BRING IN A GROWLER FOR EXCHANGE $18, $23 WITHOUT BOTTLE EXCHANGE.

NEW GROWLER FILL

NEW GROWLER FILL

$23.00

NEW GLASS GROWLER FULL OF BEER OR CIDER. ($5 DEPOSIT INCLUDED)

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Family owned & operated pizzeria and lounge. We've been slinging pies and cocktails in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood since 2004.

