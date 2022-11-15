Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gladstone Tavern

797 Reviews

$$

273 Main Street

Gladstone, NJ 07934

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Concord Sorbet

$5.00

Vegan and Gluten Free

Pear Sorbet

$5.00

Vanilla IC

$5.00

Gluten Free

Chocolate IC

$5.00

gluten free

Pumpkin IC

$5.00

Salted Caramel IC

$5.00

gluten free

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Kids Sundae

$5.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cherry (gluten free)

Fresh Fruit

$7.50

Chef's selection of seasonal fresh fruit Vegan and gluten free

Pumpkin Bread

$10.00

Apple Cake

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

FIRST

**Shrimp Bisque

$12.00

old bay crouton, green onion

**Spinach + Kale Chopped Salad

$15.00

truffle tremor cheese, toasted almond, radish, sherry vinaigrette

**Truffle Lobster Mac 'n' Cheese

$16.00

MAIN

**Sesame Crusted Tuna

$30.00

sweet chili sauce, steamed snow peas, coconut rice, five spice peanut

**Spicy Chicken Sausage Gnocci

$25.00

roasted red pepper, baby spinach, garlic, onion, shaved asiago

**Dry Rubbed Smoked Beef Rib

$38.00

arugula + shallot salad, roasted yukon gold potato

DESSERT

**Carrot Cake

$9.50

pineapple caramel sauce, toasted coconut, candied walnut

Thanksgiving 2022

Thanksgiving Dinner For 4

$225.00

1/2 12 lb turkey, carved 2 qts fresh gravy 2 qts mushroom-sage stuffing 2 qts whipped sweet potato 2 qts mashed potato 2 qts buttered green beans almandine 2 qts crispy maple glazed Brussels sprouts 8 pc corn bread 1 pt cranberry relish 1 pumpkin pie 4 chocolate chip cookies

Thanksgiving Dinner For 8

$400.00

One 12 lb Turkey - 3 qt fresh gravy - 3 qt mushroom-sage stuffing - 3 qt whipped sweet potato - 3 qt mashed potato - 3 qt buttered green beans with almonds - 3 qt crispy maple glazed brussel sprouts - 16 pc fresh corn bread - 1 qt fresh cranberry relish - 1 house pumpkin pie - 1 house Dutch apple pie - 8 house chocolate chip cookies -

Thanksgiving Dinner for 12

$540.00

18 lb Turkey - 4 qt fresh gravy - 4 qt mushroom-sage stuffing - 4 qt whipped sweet potato - 4 qt mashed potato - 4 qt buttered green beans with almonds - 4 qt crispy maple glazed brussel sprouts - 24 pc fresh corn bread - 2 qt fresh cranberry relish - 1 house pumpkin pie - 1 house Dutch apple pie - 12 house chocolate chip cookies -

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Family to Yours!

Website

Location

273 Main Street, Gladstone, NJ 07934

Directions

