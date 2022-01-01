- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- North Central
- /
- Glass And Plate - 4212 McCullough Ave.
Glass and Plate Restaurant
No reviews yet
4212 McCullough Ave.
Olmos Park, TX 78212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
D Sauteed Shrimp App
Sauteed wild pink shrimp, Lemon -garlic sauce
Meat and Cheese Board
European and American cured meats and cheese with accompaniments.
D Asiago Meatballs
beef-pork-Asiago cheese meatballs, demi glace, Fontina cheese sauce
D Tomato Bruschetta
Basil-almond pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese, herbed tomatoes, baby greens
Beef Fondue
Fried beef short rib, Fontina cheese fondue, whipped potatoes
Balsamic Apples
Sliced apples with pickled red onions, blue cheese, smoked bacon and balsamic syrup
Bean Soup CUP
A white bean and bacon puree topped with smoked bacon and Texana olive oil.
Bean Soup BOWL
A white bean and bacon puree topped with smoked bacon and Texana olive oil.
D Oysters Rockefeller
Six Texas Gulf oysters baked with creamy spinach, Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs
D Prosciutto Bruschetta
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, avocado, arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano
Salads
D Heirloom Tomato
Heirloom tomatoes with cucumber, red onion , Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic syrup and herb vinaigrette
D Caesar Salad
Chopped hearts of Romaine lettuce with Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons and Chef Justin's Real Caesar Dressing
D Arugula Salad
Prosciuto di Parma, balsamic vinaigrette, Parmiggiano Reggiano
Pasta
Cristina's Lasagne
Pork and beef ragu, bechamel, Parmigiano Reggiano.
D Spaghetti Carbonara
Lightly smoked belly, egg yolk, Parmigiano Reggiano. Gluten Free Available.
D Linguine Aglio Olio
Garlic, Texana Olive Oil, red pepper flakes, Italian parsley, Parmgiano Reggiano. Gluten Free Available.
Chicken Alfredo
Linguine tossed with grilled chicken breast and a Parmesan cream sauce
Seafood
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Canadian salmon, mashed potatoes, grilled zucchini, sauteed tomatoes, smoked lemon
Pan Seared Sea Scallops
Parmesan mashed potatoes, sauteed zucchini "noodles" and tomatoes
Rainbow Trout
Parmesan crusted Idaho Rainbow Trout, arugula-pickled vegetable salad, tartar sauce
Surf and Turf
Grilled beef top sirloin, fried wild pink shrimp, new potatoes, sauteed mushrooms and spinach, tartar sauce and chimichurri
Sides
Cauliflower Cheese Gratin
Creamy cauliflower baked with Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses
Mashed Potatoes
Cotija Cheese Fries
tossed with Cotija cheese and Italian parsley
Roasted Vegetables
Pickled Vegetables
Side Bread and butter
Side Green Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, herb vinaigrette
Side Caesar
chopped hearts of Romaine lettuce with Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons and Chef Justin's Real Caesar Dressing
Plain Fries
Sauteed Spinach
sauteed with butter and garlic
Side Bread
Add Scalops
Side Sos
Dessert
Tiramisu
Sweetened mascarpone cheese, marsala, coffee, lady fingers.
Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake with lemon curd, fresh strawberries and whipped cream
Crepes
Choice of two fillings: Nutella, Lemon curd, Orange marmalade, Strawberry preserves
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate layer cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
Meats
Pork "Ribeye" Steak
Grilled pork loin, lemon-oregano butter, Cotija cheese fries, house pickled vegetables
NY Strip
Grilled Beef Top Sirloin, cauliflower-cheese gratin, sauteed mushrooms and spinach, chimichurri
Short Rib
Slow braised boneless short rib, pan seared mushrooms, whipped potatoes, demi glace
Spatchcock Cornish Hen
Whole split and grilled Cornish Hen, lemon-oregano butter, roasted vegetables and new potatoes
Burger and Fries
Half pound ground chuck burger on a Bread Box sweet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy pickle chips and French fries
Double Cut Pork Chop
Grilled 16 oz bone in pork chop, apple spinach salad, fried new potatoes, demi glace
100 % Italian Taste
ALESSIO di Torino rosso
Amaro Montenegro
Aperol
Averna Amaro
Campari
Di Saronno
Lucano
Luxardo Limoncello
Sambuca
DBL Averno
DBL Luxardo Limoncello
DBL Lucano
DBL Campari
DBL Ramazzoti
DBL Di Saronno
DBL Amaro Montenegro
DBL Aperol
DBL Sambuca
Alcoholand
Bulleit Rye
Four Roses Bourbon
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
WELL Evan Williams
Whistle Pig 10yr Rye
DBL Evan Williams
DBL Whistle Pig 10yr Rye
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Four Roses Bourbon
DBL Jim Beam
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
WELL Ranch Gin
DBL WELL Ranch
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
Alessio Di Torino Rosso Vermouth
Baileys Irish Cream
Cointreau
Frangelico hazelnut
Grand Marnier
Kahlua coffee liqueur
Pear Williams Purkhart
Remy Martin VSOP
DBL Remy Martin VSOP
DBL Pear Williams Purkhart
DBL Allesio di Torino Rosso Vermouth
DBL Cointreau
DBL Frangelico hazelnut
DBL Sambuca
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Averna Amaro
DBL Amaro Lucano
DBL Kahlua coffee liqueur
DBL Alessio Di Torino Rosso Vermouth
DBL Aperol
DBL Limoncello
DBL Campari
DBL Baileys Irish Cream
DBL Amaro Montenegro
DBL Cinzano Dry Sweet Vermouth
DBL Di Soronno Amaretto
Kracken Spiced
Plantation Grand Res
Ron Zacapa 23yr
WELL Derel
Jelly O Shot
Malibu
DBL WELL Derel
DBL Kracken Spiced
DBL Plantation Grand Res
DBL Ron Zacapa 23yr
WELL Dewars
Macallan 12 yr
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Red
Monkey Shoulder
DBL Well Dewars
DBL Macallan 12 yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Monkey Shoulder
WELL EL Jimador Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Reposado
Fuentesca Tequilla
DBL WELL EL Jimador Reposado
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Don Julio Silver
DBL Herradura Anejo
Absolut
Absolut Raspberri
Grey Goose
Tito's
Ketel 1
WELL Ranch Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Raspberri
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Tito's
DBL Ranch
DBL Ketel One
Classic Cocktails
Ammaretto Sour
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Even Better Mimosa
French 75
FRENCH FROZEN COFFEE
French Martinii
Kir Imperial
Lemon Ginade
Long Island Iced Tea
Mango Bellini
Manhattan
Margarita on the Rock
Martini
Melon Ball
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Peach Bellini
PinaColada
Pitcher Bloody Mary
Pitcher Mango Bellini
Pitcher Mimosa
Pitcher Peach Bellini
Pitcher Smokey Mary
Ranch Water
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Signature Old Fashioned
Smoke Virgin Mary
Smokey Mary
Sour Apple Martini
Strawberry Mojito
Strawberry Mojito
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collis
Virgin Mary
Vodka Sunrise
White Russian
Coffee Time
Breakfast Tea
Café Latte
Cappuccino
Chamomile Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Earl Grey Tea
Esspresso
Esspresso Decaf
Extra Almond milk
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
Green Jasmine Tea
Iced Ness Frappe
Limone Tea
Milk
Viennese Cappuccino
Double Espresso
G & P Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bulleitvard
Campfire Sling
Cocojito
Cosmic Raspberry
Cucumber Derby
Ginger Mint Margarita
Limoncelo Spritz
Loosey Goosey
Mockojito
Nopaloma
Pineapple Cobbler
Raspberry Beret
Signature Old Fasion
Special Cocktail
Tequila Honeysuckle
Tequilla Old Fashioned
I Want A Beer
Soda , Water and Juice
Arnold palmer
Coke
Coke zero
Cranberry juice
Diet Coke
Dole Pinneapple Juice
Dr Pepper
Fanta Orange
Orange Juice
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Panna Still Water
Pomegranate
Red Bull
Ginger Ale
Shirley temple
Sprite
Topo Chico
Tonic Water
Club soda water
Grepfruit Juice
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Wine
GLS Elouna Pinot Noir
GLS Balade Belle Glos Pinot Noir
Mendel Lunta Malbec GLS
GLS Decoy Red Blend
GLS Educated Guess Cab
GLS Daou Cabernet
GLS Sweet red porch swing
BTL Elouna Pinot Noir
BTL Balade belle Glos Pinot Noir
BTL Domaine Serene Cuvee
BTL Mendel Malbec
BTL Seghesio Zinfandel
BTL Castellare Chianti Classico
BTL Allende Tempranillo
BTL Duckhorn Merlot
BTL Decoy Red Blend
BTL Educated Guess Cab
BTL Daou Cabernet
BTL Round Pond Keith & Kin Cab
BTL Silver Oak Cab
BTL Twomey Pinot Noir
GLS King Estate Pinot Gris
GLS Kris Pinot Grigio
GLS St. Supery Sauv Blanc
GLS Thomas Schmitt Riesling
GLS Sea Sun Chard
GLS Chamisal Chard
GLS Mer Soliel Chard
GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chard
GLS Twomey Sauvignon Blanc
BTL King Estate Pinot Gris
BTL Kris Pinot Grigio
BTL S Margherita Pinot Grigio
BTL St. Supery Sauv Blanc
BTL Craggy Range Sauv Blanc
BTL Thomas Schmitt Riesling
BTL Sea Sun Chard
BTL Chamisal Chard
BTL Mer Soliel Chard
BTL Jadot Macon Villages Chard
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard
BTL Cakebread Chard
BTL Twomey Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Daou Rose
BTL Daou Rose
BTL Miraval Rose
BTL Bouvet Rose
Avissi Prosecco GLS
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige Glass
Avissi Prosecco BTL
S. Margherita Prosecco BTL
Bouvet Rose BTL
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige
GH Mumm Grand Cordon BTL
Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque BTL
GLS Fonseca Bin 27 Desert wine
GLS Croft Reserve Tawny
GLS Taylor Late Bottled Vintage 2015
Beer Promo with Burger THURSDAY ONLY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4212 McCullough Ave., Olmos Park, TX 78212