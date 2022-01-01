Glass and Plate Restaurant

Glass And Plate imageView gallery

Popular Items

DBL Di Soronno Amaretto

Appetizers

D Sauteed Shrimp App

$14.00

Sauteed wild pink shrimp, Lemon -garlic sauce

Meat and Cheese Board

$19.00

European and American cured meats and cheese with accompaniments.

D Asiago Meatballs

D Asiago Meatballs

$9.00

beef-pork-Asiago cheese meatballs, demi glace, Fontina cheese sauce

D Tomato Bruschetta

D Tomato Bruschetta

$11.00

Basil-almond pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese, herbed tomatoes, baby greens

Beef Fondue

Beef Fondue

$10.00

Fried beef short rib, Fontina cheese fondue, whipped potatoes

Balsamic Apples

$9.00

Sliced apples with pickled red onions, blue cheese, smoked bacon and balsamic syrup

Bean Soup CUP

Bean Soup CUP

$5.00

A white bean and bacon puree topped with smoked bacon and Texana olive oil.

Bean Soup BOWL

$7.00

A white bean and bacon puree topped with smoked bacon and Texana olive oil.

D Oysters Rockefeller

D Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

Six Texas Gulf oysters baked with creamy spinach, Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs

D Prosciutto Bruschetta

$13.00

Italian Prosciutto di Parma, avocado, arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano

Salads

D Heirloom Tomato

$11.00

Heirloom tomatoes with cucumber, red onion , Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic syrup and herb vinaigrette

D Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped hearts of Romaine lettuce with Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons and Chef Justin's Real Caesar Dressing

D Arugula Salad

D Arugula Salad

$14.00

Prosciuto di Parma, balsamic vinaigrette, Parmiggiano Reggiano

Pasta

Cristina's Lasagne

Cristina's Lasagne

$16.00

Pork and beef ragu, bechamel, Parmigiano Reggiano.

D Spaghetti Carbonara

D Spaghetti Carbonara

$13.00

Lightly smoked belly, egg yolk, Parmigiano Reggiano. Gluten Free Available.

D Linguine Aglio Olio

$11.00

Garlic, Texana Olive Oil, red pepper flakes, Italian parsley, Parmgiano Reggiano. Gluten Free Available.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Linguine tossed with grilled chicken breast and a Parmesan cream sauce

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Canadian salmon, mashed potatoes, grilled zucchini, sauteed tomatoes, smoked lemon

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$25.00

Parmesan mashed potatoes, sauteed zucchini "noodles" and tomatoes

Rainbow Trout

Rainbow Trout

$21.00

Parmesan crusted Idaho Rainbow Trout, arugula-pickled vegetable salad, tartar sauce

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$27.00

Grilled beef top sirloin, fried wild pink shrimp, new potatoes, sauteed mushrooms and spinach, tartar sauce and chimichurri

Sides

Cauliflower Cheese Gratin

$7.00

Creamy cauliflower baked with Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cotija Cheese Fries

$6.00

tossed with Cotija cheese and Italian parsley

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

Pickled Vegetables

$5.00

Side Bread and butter

$1.50

Side Green Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, herb vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.00

chopped hearts of Romaine lettuce with Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons and Chef Justin's Real Caesar Dressing

Plain Fries

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

sauteed with butter and garlic

Side Bread

$1.50

Add Scalops

$11.00

Side Sos

$1.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Sweetened mascarpone cheese, marsala, coffee, lady fingers.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

NY style cheesecake with lemon curd, fresh strawberries and whipped cream

Crepes

$7.00

Choice of two fillings: Nutella, Lemon curd, Orange marmalade, Strawberry preserves

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate layer cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

DINNER SPECIALS

CUP Special Soup

$5.00

BOWL Special Soup

$7.00

Special Pasta

$14.00

Risotto

$26.00

Meats

Pork "Ribeye" Steak

$17.00

Grilled pork loin, lemon-oregano butter, Cotija cheese fries, house pickled vegetables

NY Strip

NY Strip

$26.00

Grilled Beef Top Sirloin, cauliflower-cheese gratin, sauteed mushrooms and spinach, chimichurri

Short Rib

$24.00

Slow braised boneless short rib, pan seared mushrooms, whipped potatoes, demi glace

Spatchcock Cornish Hen

$24.00

Whole split and grilled Cornish Hen, lemon-oregano butter, roasted vegetables and new potatoes

Burger and Fries

$13.00

Half pound ground chuck burger on a Bread Box sweet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy pickle chips and French fries

Double Cut Pork Chop

$25.00

Grilled 16 oz bone in pork chop, apple spinach salad, fried new potatoes, demi glace

100 % Italian Taste

ALESSIO di Torino rosso

$5.75

Amaro Montenegro

$8.50

Aperol

$5.50

Averna Amaro

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Di Saronno

$6.50

Lucano

$6.00

Luxardo Limoncello

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.50

DBL Averno

$10.50

DBL Luxardo Limoncello

$9.00

DBL Lucano

$9.00

DBL Campari

$10.50

DBL Ramazzoti

$9.00

DBL Di Saronno

$8.75

DBL Amaro Montenegro

$12.50

DBL Aperol

$8.25

DBL Sambuca

$9.75

Alcoholand

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

WELL Evan Williams

$6.00

Whistle Pig 10yr Rye

$16.00

DBL Evan Williams

$9.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10yr Rye

$24.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$10.50

DBL Makers Mark

$10.50

DBL Four Roses Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

WELL Ranch Gin

$6.00

DBL WELL Ranch

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

Alessio Di Torino Rosso Vermouth

$5.75

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Frangelico hazelnut

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua coffee liqueur

$6.00

Pear Williams Purkhart

$7.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

DBL Pear Williams Purkhart

$10.50

DBL Allesio di Torino Rosso Vermouth

$9.00

DBL Cointreau

$10.50

DBL Frangelico hazelnut

$10.50

DBL Sambuca

$9.75

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Averna Amaro

$10.50

DBL Amaro Lucano

$9.00

DBL Kahlua coffee liqueur

$9.00

DBL Alessio Di Torino Rosso Vermouth

$8.75

DBL Aperol

$8.25

DBL Limoncello

$9.00

DBL Campari

$10.50

DBL Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

DBL Amaro Montenegro

$12.25

DBL Cinzano Dry Sweet Vermouth

$4.50

DBL Di Soronno Amaretto

$9.25

Kracken Spiced

$6.00

Plantation Grand Res

$7.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$11.00

WELL Derel

$5.00

Jelly O Shot

$2.50

Malibu

$7.00

DBL WELL Derel

$7.50

DBL Kracken Spiced

$9.00

DBL Plantation Grand Res

$10.50

DBL Ron Zacapa 23yr

$16.50

WELL Dewars

$6.00

Macallan 12 yr

$20.00

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

DBL Well Dewars

$9.00

DBL Macallan 12 yr

$30.00

DBL Dewars

$9.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$13.50

WELL EL Jimador Reposado

$5.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Fuentesca Tequilla

$16.00

DBL WELL EL Jimador Reposado

$7.50

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$16.50

DBL Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Raspberri

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tito's

$7.00

Ketel 1

$8.00

WELL Ranch Vodka

$5.00

DBL Absolut

$10.50

DBL Absolut Raspberri

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$10.50

DBL Ranch

$7.50

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Ammaretto Sour

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Even Better Mimosa

$11.00

French 75

$10.00

FRENCH FROZEN COFFEE

$10.00

French Martinii

$12.00

Kir Imperial

$11.00

Lemon Ginade

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mango Bellini

$7.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita on the Rock

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Melon Ball

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$7.00

PinaColada

$13.00

Pitcher Bloody Mary

$35.00

Pitcher Mango Bellini

$30.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$30.00

Pitcher Peach Bellini

$30.00

Pitcher Smokey Mary

$35.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Signature Old Fashioned

$14.00

Smoke Virgin Mary

$6.75

Smokey Mary

$8.00

Sour Apple Martini

$11.00

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collis

$12.00

Virgin Mary

$6.50

Vodka Sunrise

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Coffee Time

Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Café Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

Esspresso

$3.50

Esspresso Decaf

$3.50

Extra Almond milk

$1.50

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Green Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Iced Ness Frappe

$8.00

Limone Tea

$3.50

Milk

$1.50

Viennese Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

G & P Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bulleitvard

$11.00

Campfire Sling

$15.00

Cocojito

$10.00

Cosmic Raspberry

$13.00

Cucumber Derby

$11.00

Ginger Mint Margarita

$14.00

Limoncelo Spritz

$10.00

Loosey Goosey

$12.00

Mockojito

$8.00

Nopaloma

$8.00

Pineapple Cobbler

$8.00

Raspberry Beret

$11.00

Signature Old Fasion

$14.00

Special Cocktail

$11.00

Tequila Honeysuckle

$13.00

Tequilla Old Fashioned

$14.00

I Want A Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Dos Equis Lagar

$5.00

Heinekin Non Alcoholic

$5.00

Karbach Hopadillo

$5.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$5.00

Soda , Water and Juice

Arnold palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke zero

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dole Pinneapple Juice

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Panna Still Water

$5.50

Pomegranate

$4.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Shirley temple

$4.50

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.25

Club soda water

$2.25

Grepfruit Juice

$3.00

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Wine

GLS Elouna Pinot Noir

$9.25

GLS Balade Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$13.00

Mendel Lunta Malbec GLS

$9.00

GLS Decoy Red Blend

$8.50

GLS Educated Guess Cab

$9.00

GLS Daou Cabernet

$12.50

GLS Sweet red porch swing

$9.00

BTL Elouna Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Balade belle Glos Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Domaine Serene Cuvee

$95.00

BTL Mendel Malbec

$42.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$64.50

BTL Castellare Chianti Classico

$58.00

BTL Allende Tempranillo

$64.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$85.00

BTL Decoy Red Blend

$38.50

BTL Educated Guess Cab

$42.00

BTL Daou Cabernet

$52.00

BTL Round Pond Keith & Kin Cab

$75.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab

$125.00

BTL Twomey Pinot Noir

$98.00

GLS King Estate Pinot Gris

$10.25

GLS Kris Pinot Grigio

$6.50

GLS St. Supery Sauv Blanc

$8.75

GLS Thomas Schmitt Riesling

$9.50

GLS Sea Sun Chard

$7.50

GLS Chamisal Chard

$8.00

GLS Mer Soliel Chard

$9.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$12.25

GLS Twomey Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

BTL King Estate Pinot Gris

$45.00

BTL Kris Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL S Margherita Pinot Grigio

$52.00

BTL St. Supery Sauv Blanc

$42.00

BTL Craggy Range Sauv Blanc

$50.00

BTL Thomas Schmitt Riesling

$45.00

BTL Sea Sun Chard

$31.50

BTL Chamisal Chard

$34.00

BTL Mer Soliel Chard

$42.00

BTL Jadot Macon Villages Chard

$35.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$50.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$78.00

BTL Twomey Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

GLS Daou Rose

$10.00

BTL Daou Rose

$45.00

BTL Miraval Rose

$58.00

BTL Bouvet Rose

$42.00

Avissi Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige Glass

$12.00

Avissi Prosecco BTL

$30.00

S. Margherita Prosecco BTL

$60.00

Bouvet Rose BTL

$42.00

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige

$45.00

GH Mumm Grand Cordon BTL

$64.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque BTL

$220.00

GLS Fonseca Bin 27 Desert wine

$10.00

GLS Croft Reserve Tawny

$14.00

GLS Taylor Late Bottled Vintage 2015

$15.40

Beer Promo with Burger THURSDAY ONLY

Bud Light

$2.50

Karbach Hopadillo

$2.50

Blue Moon

$2.50

Peroni

$2.50

Corona

$2.50

Lone Star

$2.50

Dos Equis

$2.50

Heineken N/A

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4212 McCullough Ave., Olmos Park, TX 78212

Directions

Gallery
Glass And Plate image

