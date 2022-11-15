Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glassey 1625 1st Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

1625 1st Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Cocktails

Chaska

$14.00

Vodka - Kahlua - Baileys - Espresso

Ishq-tini

$14.00

vodka - rum - cranberry - peach

Dil da Nasha

$12.00

bourbon - pomegranate - lime

Sharabi Lassi

$10.00

rum - mango lassi

Taj Maholic

$12.00

brandy- champagne - cranberry

Jhatka

$12.00

tequila - tamarind - lime

Anju ki Jawani

$12.00

gin - lime - ginger beer

Patiala Peg

$19.00

quadruple shot of whiskey

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.00

sweet mango yogurt smoothie

Yogurt Lassi

$5.00

salty yogurt drink

Ginger Beer

$4.00

non-alcoholic

Soda

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

spiced indian tea

Water Bottle

$2.00

Street Food

Chicken Tikka Burger

Chicken Tikka Burger

$15.00

Grilled Tandoori chicken topped with a cabbage onion mix and chutney on a brioche bun

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$11.00

Fries coated in masala seasoning topped with chutney and cilantro

Tikki Burger

$12.00

Fried potato & veggie patty topped with cabbage onion mix & chutney on a brioche bun

Crabby Fries

Crabby Fries

$15.00

Lump crab meat in a tandoori sauce drizzled on a bed of fries (gf)

Chicken Karahi

Chicken Karahi

$17.00

Spicy masala curry with chicken served with side rice and chickpeas (gf)

Hakka Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Hakka Noodles sautéed with peppers, cabbage, onions, carrots and scallions

Kathi Roll

Kathi Roll

$16.00

Roti wrapped with choice protein and topped with onions, peppers, cabbage and chutney

Jiya's Tiffin

Jiya's Tiffin

$17.00

Choice tikka masala served with rice, chickpeas (gf)

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken sautéed in a creamy spicy sauce served with side rice and chickpeas.

Samosa

Samosa

$10.00

2 flaky & crispy pastries filled with spiced potatoes and green peas, served with tamarind chutney (v)

Butter Paneer

$16.00

Paneer sautéed in a creamy spicy sauce served with side rice and chickpeas.

Goat Karahi

$25.00

Spicy masala curry with juicy locally sourced goat served with side rice and chickpea

Lamb Karahi

$25.00

Spicy masala curry with juicy lumps of lamb served with side rice and chickpeas

Gol Gappay

$10.00

hollow wafer balls served with masala spiced pani

Chaat Papdi

$10.00

a medley of crispy wafers with onions, chickpeas, tomatoes, potato, cilantro, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, and raita.

Channa Masala

$9.00

chickpeas a la carte (v)

Sabzi of the Day

$9.00

Chef's special veggie dish of the day! Call us to find out what it is for today!

Kulfi

$5.00

Creamy Milk Ice Cream Bar

Kheer

$5.00

sweet rice pudding

Basmati Rice

$5.00

rice, a la carte (gf)

Naan

$5.00

flatbread (v)

Paneer Pakora

$10.00

Fried Paneer fritters with tamarind & green chutney

Beer

White Claw

$8.00

Craft Beer

$8.00

Taj Mahal Beer

$10.00

HH Drinks

HH Rail Drink

$6.00

HH Beer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Modern Indian Experience

1625 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

