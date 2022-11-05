Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glassy Brown Cookies- Moorestown Mall

Moorestown Mall 400 w. route 38 Unit 1652

Moorestown, NJ 08057

🍪 Fan Favorites / Single Cookies 🍪

Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding Cookies

$4.00

Banana Pudding Cookies This cookie taste like a bowl of banana pudding wrapped into a cookie.

Classic Chocolate Chip

Classic Chocolate Chip

$3.50

The Best Chocolate Chip Our chocolate chip are soft and delectable. Your taste bud will never be the same.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Get a little taste of everlasting chocolate and marshmallows . This cookies is pack with fudge throughout the cookie. It's chewy, soft, crisp perfect for every occasion and season.

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$4.00

This cookie is full of lemon zest bursting with flavor. It is soft , chewy, and fulfilling.

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$4.00
Rice Krispie

Rice Krispie

$3.50

Rice Krispie cookies are truly the best. The taste of crispy rice, marshmallow, and white chocolate is a winning combination.

Sweetpoodles

Sweetpoodles

$3.75

Have your ever had a Sweet Potato with a hint of brown sugar and cinnamon? Or a Sweet Potato Pie that melts in your mouth....Well out our Sweetpoodles is a must have ☺️

The Crunchy Cinnamon

The Crunchy Cinnamon

$3.50

This cookie is full of crunch crunch crunch. This combo of butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar makes this cookie soft, chewy and bursting with flavor in every bite.

Gourmet Cookies

3 Gourmet Cookies

$14.00

1/2 Gourmet Cookies

$24.00

Dozen Gourmet Cookies

$38.00

Milkshakes

Banana Pudding Milkshake

Banana Pudding Milkshake

$7.00

Have you ever tasted a banana pudding milkshake? Combined with our signature banana pudding cookie, vanilla ice cream and milk. This will be the best blessing you could offer your soul.

Classic Chocolate Chip Milkshake

Classic Chocolate Chip Milkshake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Moorestown Mall 400 w. route 38 Unit 1652, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Directions

