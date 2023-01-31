Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glatt Geshmak Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

1581 US Route 202

Ramapo, NY 10970

Sandwiches

The Geshmak Schnitzel

The Geshmak Schnitzel

$20.99

Topped with Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onions, Honey Garlic Aioli, Sweet Chili Sauce

The Pomona Fire

The Pomona Fire

$20.99

Fried Chicken Poppers, Spicy Pulled Beef, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeno

The Uptown

The Uptown

$24.99

Chef's mix of Baby Chicken, Pastrami, Caramelized Onion and Sweet Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Pickles

The GG Steak Sandwich

The GG Steak Sandwich

$26.99

Tender Marinated Steak Strips, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, House BBQ Sauce

The 202 Smoke

The 202 Smoke

$26.99

18 Hour Smoked Brisket, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo

The Grilled Chicken Sizzle

The Grilled Chicken Sizzle

$20.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Onion Rings, Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Garlic Mayo

The Traditional Grilled Chicken

The Traditional Grilled Chicken

$18.99

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Russian Dressing

The Traditional Schnitzel

The Traditional Schnitzel

$18.99

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Russian Dressing

The Shimmy's Pull

$24.99

BBQ Pulled Beef, Caramelized Onions, Guacamole, Cole Slaw, BBQ Sauce,

The Lower East Side

The Lower East Side

$20.99

Signature Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard

The Tradition

The Tradition

$18.99

Steamed Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Mayo, Mustard

The Old School

The Old School

$29.99

Thinly Sliced Beef Tongue, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles

The Ultimate

The Ultimate

$36.99

Select: 3 Proteins, 3 Toppings, 3 Dressings

Chinese Food

Sesame

Sesame

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef

General Tso's

General Tso's

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef

Hot Popper

Hot Popper

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef

Sweet N' Sour

Sweet N' Sour

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef

Broccoli

Broccoli

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef

Lo-Mein

Lo-Mein

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef

Orange

Orange

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef

Lemon

Lemon

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef

Curry

$19.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef - Spicy

Appetizers

Pastrami Eggroll

Pastrami Eggroll

$4.99

Served with Soy Dipping Sauce

Geshmak Brisket Eggroll

Geshmak Brisket Eggroll

$5.99

Served with Soy Dipping Sauce

Vegetarian Cabbage Egg Roll

Vegetarian Cabbage Egg Roll

$3.49

Served with Soy Dipping Sauce

Fried Wontons

Fried Wontons

$11.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef Served with Soy Dipping Sauce

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$9.99

Choice of Chicken Or Beef Served with Soy Dipping Sauce

GG's Fried Wings

GG's Fried Wings

$11.99

Crispy Battered Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Fried Wings Coated in Hot & Tangy Sauce

Jalapeno Fingers

Jalapeno Fingers

$19.99

Fried Jalapeno Chicken Strips, Served with a Garlic Aioli

Fry Bar

Classic Fries

Classic Fries

$4.99

Served with Ketchup & Garlic Aioli

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$4.99

Served with Ketchup & Garlic Aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Served with Ketchup & Garlic Aioli

Crispy Onion Rings

Crispy Onion Rings

$5.99

Served with Spicy Mayo & Garlic Aioli

Salads

Create Your Own Salad

$26.99
Schnitzel Salad

Schnitzel Salad

$19.99

Romaine, Schnitzel, Israeli Pickles, Fried Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.99

Leafy Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Deli Salad

Deli Salad

$19.99

Romaine, Cubed Deli Meats, Cherry Tomato, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Pulled Beef Salad

Pulled Beef Salad

$24.99

Romaine, BBQ Pulled Beef, Fried Onions, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo

Crispy Beef Salad

Crispy Beef Salad

$24.99

Romaine, Crispy Beef, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions, Avocado, Sweet Chili Sauce

BBQ Steak Salad

BBQ Steak Salad

$24.99

Leafy Greens, Sliced Steak, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Onion, Charred Corn, Cucumber, Chipotle Mayo

Grilled Pastrami Salad

Grilled Pastrami Salad

$24.99

Leafy Greens, Grilled Pastrami Strips, Grilled Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Charred Corn, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tongue Salad

Tongue Salad

$29.99

Romaine, Beef Tongue, Fresh Potato Crisps, Cherry Tomatoes, Guacamole, Garlic Mayo, Sweet Chili Sauce

Burgers & Hotdogs

Classic Hot Dog

Classic Hot Dog

$5.99

Served with Cole Slaw, Sour Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard

Pastrami Hot Dog

Pastrami Hot Dog

$9.99

Hot Dog Topped with Pastrami, Served with Cole Slaw, Sour Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard

Pulled Beef Hot Dog

Pulled Beef Hot Dog

$10.99

Hot Dog Topped with Pulled Beef & Caramelized Onions, Served with Cole Slaw, Sour Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.99

Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato,

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$16.99

Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Crispy Pastrami, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato,

Pulled Beef Burger

Pulled Beef Burger

$18.99

Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Pulled Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$14.99

Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Sliced Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, lettuce, Tomato,

Smashed Burger

Smashed Burger

$14.99

Our Classic Burger, Smashed and Grilled with Caramelized Onions, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato,

Soup

Chicken Wonton Soup

Chicken Wonton Soup

$6.99
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.99
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

$6.99
Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

Served with French Fries & Ketchup

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$12.99

Served with French Fries & Ketchup

Kids Nuggets

Kids Nuggets

$12.99

Served with French Fries & Ketchup

All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1581 US Route 202, Ramapo, NY 10970

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

