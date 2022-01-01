Glatt Gourmet imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Glatt Gourmet 1094 River Ave

No reviews yet

1094 River Ave

Lakewood, NJ 08701

Chicken Matzo Ball & Lukshen Soup
Regular French Fries
Grilled Chicken Salad

Soups

Chicken Matzo Ball & Lukshen Soup

Chicken Matzo Ball & Lukshen Soup

$5.99
SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.99
Matzoh Ball

Matzoh Ball

$3.99

QUART CHICKEN SOUP

$11.99
Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$5.99

From the Grill

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.99
Hot Dog & Pastrami

Hot Dog & Pastrami

$5.99
Burger Delight

Burger Delight

$11.99
Double Burger

Double Burger

$16.99
Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$13.99
Egg Burger

Egg Burger

$13.99
Smoked Brisket Burger

Smoked Brisket Burger

$15.99

Platters

Shwarma Platter

$19.99

Shnitzel Platter

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Platter

$19.99

BBQ Grilled Chicken Platter

$19.99

Baby Chicken Platter

$19.99

Rib Steak 14 oz

$39.99
Steak Platter

Steak Platter

$29.99

Steamed Chicken with Broccoli Platter

$16.99 Out of stock

Southern fried chicken with fries 3pcs

$7.99

Southern fried chicken with fries 5 pcs

$9.99

Southern fried chicken with fries 7 pcs

$12.99

Sandwiches, Wraps, or Baguette Toast

Shnitzel Sandwich

$16.99

Crispy Battered Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Baby Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$18.99

Combo Sandwich

$20.99

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$15.99

Popper Sandwich

$16.99

Shnitzel-Pastrami Sandwich

$19.99

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Shwarma Pita

$16.99

Shwarma Baguette

$16.99

Shwarma Laffa

$18.99

Steak Sandwich

$24.99

Tongue Sandwich

$28.99

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$26.99

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$26.99

SALAMI sandwiches

$11.99

Bologna sandwich

$11.99

Turkey pastremi sandwich

$14.99

Zinger sandwich

$16.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets, Fries, & Soda

$11.99
Hot Dog, Fries, & Soda

Hot Dog, Fries, & Soda

$7.99

Hamburger, Fries & Soda

$12.99

Side Dishes

Regular French Fries

Regular French Fries

$6.99
Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$7.99
French Fries Mix

French Fries Mix

$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99
Home Made Onion Rings

Home Made Onion Rings

$9.89
COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$2.49
DIET COLESLAW

DIET COLESLAW

$2.99
MASHED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

Dips

A DIPS

$4.99

CHICKPEA

$4.99

BABA GAUNSH

$4.99

GREEK EGGPLANT

$4.99

TOMATO DIP

$4.99

JALAPENO DIP

$4.99

SCALLION DIP

$4.99

OLIVE DIP

$4.99

DILL DIP

$4.99

MATBUCHA

$4.99

ROASTED GARLIC

$4.99

TECHINA

$4.99

CHUMMUS

$4.99

PEPPER DIP

$4.99

CHRAIN

$4.99

Galah

$5.99

Compote fruit soup

$6.99

Salads

Shnitzel Caesar Salad

$16.99
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Steak Caesar Salad

$18.99

Steak & Chicken Salad

$24.99

Deli Salad

$18.99

Baby Chicken Salad

$18.99

Caeser salad

$8.99

Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables w/Chicken & Beef

$22.99

Steamed Vegetables with Chicken

$22.99

Steamed Vegetables with Beef

$22.99

Lg veg lo mein

$18.99

Sm Lo mein

$14.99

Beef

Diet Sm Pepper Steak

$15.99

Diet Lg Pepper Steak

$22.99

Diet Sm Beef in Garlic Sauce

$16.99

Diet Lg Beef in Garlic Sauce

$22.99

Diet Sm Beef with Broccoli

$16.99

Diet Lg Beef with Broccoli

$22.99

Chicken

Diet Sm Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$16.99

Diet Sm Chicken with Broccoli

$16.99

Diet Lg Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$22.99

Diet Lg Chicken with Broccoli

$22.99

Soup

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.99
Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$5.99

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.99

Appetizers

Pastrami Egg Roll

$6.99

Fried Beef Dumplings (6)

$6.99

Steamed Beef Dumplings (6)

$6.99

Smoked Brisket Egg Roll

$7.99

Fried wonton

$6.99

Beef

Sm Beef Lo Mein

$15.99

Lg Beef Lo Mein

$22.99

Sm Pepper Steak

$15.99

Lg Pepper Steak

$22.99

Sm

$15.99

Lg Beef w/Chinese Vegetables

$22.99

Sm Beef in Garlic Sauce

$15.99

Lg Beef in Garlic Sauce

$22.99

Sm Beef with Broccoli

$15.99

Lg Beef with Broccoli

$22.99

Sm Curry Beef

$15.99

Lg Curry Beef

$22.99

Sm Beef Sesame

$15.99

Lg Beef Sesame

$22.99

Chicken

Sm Chicken Lo Mein

Sm Chicken Lo Mein

$15.99

Lg Chicken Lo Mein

$19.99
Sm General Tso's Chicken

Sm General Tso's Chicken

$15.99
Lg General Tso's Chicken

Lg General Tso's Chicken

$19.99
Sm Sesame Chicken

Sm Sesame Chicken

$15.99
Lg Sesame Chicken

Lg Sesame Chicken

$19.99

Sm Chicken w/Chinese Vegetables

$15.99

Lg Chicken w/Chinese Vegetables

$19.99

Sm Sweet and Sour Chicken

$15.99

Lg Sweet and Sour Chicken

$19.99

Sm Hot and Spicy Chicken

$15.99

Lg Hot and Spicy Chicken

$19.99
Sm Pineapple Chicken

Sm Pineapple Chicken

$15.99

Sm Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$15.99

Lg Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$19.99
Sm Chicken with Broccoli

Sm Chicken with Broccoli

$15.99
Lg Chicken with Broccoli

Lg Chicken with Broccoli

$19.99

Lg Pineapple Chicken

$19.99

Sm Szechuan Chicken

$15.99

Lg Szechuan Chicken

$19.99

Sm Moo Goo Chicken

$15.99

Lg Moo Goo Chicken

$19.99

Sm Curry Chicken (Spicy)

$15.99

Lg Curry Chicken (Spicy)

$19.99

Sm Spicy Black Pepper Chicken

$15.99

Lg Spicy Black Pepper Chicken

$19.99

Sm Zinger

$15.99

Lg Zinger

$19.99

LG POPPERS

$19.99

SM POPPERS

$15.99

Beverages

Cherry Coke (Can)

$2.00

Coke (Can)

$2.00

Coke Zero (Can)

$2.00

Fanta Orange (Can)

$2.00

Fresca (Can)

$2.00

Schweppes Peach (Can)

$3.00

Schweppes Strawberry Lemon (Can)

$3.00

Sprite (Can)

$2.00
Caffeine Free Coke (BTL)

Caffeine Free Coke (BTL)

$2.75
Cherry Coke (BTL)

Cherry Coke (BTL)

$2.75
Cherry Coke Vanilla (BTL)

Cherry Coke Vanilla (BTL)

$2.75
Cherry Coke Zero (BTL)

Cherry Coke Zero (BTL)

$2.75
Cherry Coke Zero (BTL)

Cherry Coke Zero (BTL)

$2.75
Diet Dr. Pepper (BTL)

Diet Dr. Pepper (BTL)

$2.75
Diet Snapple Raspberry Tea (BTL)

Diet Snapple Raspberry Tea (BTL)

$3.00
Fanta Orange (BTL)

Fanta Orange (BTL)

$2.75
Fanta Zero Sugar Dragon Fruit (BTL)

Fanta Zero Sugar Dragon Fruit (BTL)

$2.75
Powerade Lemon Lime (BTL)

Powerade Lemon Lime (BTL)

$3.00
Powerade Red (BTL)

Powerade Red (BTL)

$3.00
Seagram Seltzer (BTL)

Seagram Seltzer (BTL)

$2.75
Snapple Lemon Tea (BTL)

Snapple Lemon Tea (BTL)

$3.00
Snapple Raspberry Tea (BTL)

Snapple Raspberry Tea (BTL)

$3.00
Sprite (BTL)

Sprite (BTL)

$2.75
Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry XXX (BTL)

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry XXX (BTL)

$3.00
Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar (BTL)

Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar (BTL)

$3.00
Water

Water

$1.50

Platters

12' Deli Platter

$85.00

16' Deli Platter

$120.00

12' Sandwich Platter

$100.00

10 People Includes Coleslaw Pickles

16' Sandwich Platter

$200.00

15 People Includes Coleslaw Pickles

12' Small Meat Board

$185.00

Assorted Deli, Hard Salami, Beef Jerky, Pastrami Pizza, Smoked Brisket, Homemade Corn Beef, Brisket

16' Medium Meat Board

$250.00

Assorted Deli, Hard Salami, Beef Jerky, Pastrami Pizza, Smoked Brisket, Homemade Corn Beef, Brisket

12' Chicken Platter

$95.00

Grilled Chicken, Chicken Nuggets, Buffalo Poppers, Cornflake Chicken, Sesame Chicken

16' Chicken Platter

$140.00

Grilled Chicken, Chicken Nuggets, Buffalo Poppers, Cornflake Chicken, Sesame Chicken

12' Hors D'oeuvre Platter

$85.00

Franks & Blanks, Mini Egg Rolls, Mini Potato Knishes, Beef Cigars, Kibbeh

16' Hors D'oeuvre Platter

$130.00

Franks & Blanks, Mini Egg Rolls, Mini Potato Knishes, Beef Cigars, Kibbeh, Mini Meat Pizza

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

1094 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Directions

