Sandwiches
Glatt Gourmet 1094 River Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 11:15 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1094 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701
Gallery