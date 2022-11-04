Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glaze - Bryant Park 119 W 40th

119 W 40th

New York, NY 10018

Order Again

Teriyaki Plate

Fresh and Simple - your choice of a protein, a base and a fresh made sauce served with mixed greens and your choice of dressing
Chicken Breast Plate

Chicken Breast Plate

$12.50

antibiotic free chicken breast, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Chicken Thigh Plate

Chicken Thigh Plate

$12.50

antibiotic free chicken thigh, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Grass Fed Steak Plate

Grass Fed Steak Plate

$14.25

grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Charred Pork Rib Plate

Charred Pork Rib Plate

$13.25

3 charred pork ribs basted with your choice of sauce and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate

Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate

$14.00

Hidden Fjord salmon grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Ora King Salmon Plate

Ora King Salmon Plate

$16.00

rich, buttery, and high in Omega 3s, our Ora King salmon is grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Organic Tofu Plate

Organic Tofu Plate

$12.00

organic tofu, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Wok Sauteed Vegetable Plate

Wok Sauteed Vegetable Plate

$12.00

medley of mixed vegetables, sautéed in Japanese Yuzu and our small batch teriyaki, served over your choice or rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$14.00

your choice of two half portions of our mains, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$8.50

kids sized of portion of our mains served over your choice of rice with a kids beverage

Salad Plate

Chicken Breast Salad

Chicken Breast Salad

$13.00
Chicken Thigh Salad

Chicken Thigh Salad

$13.00
Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad

Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad

$14.50
Ora King Salmon Salad

Ora King Salmon Salad

$16.25
Grass Fed Steak Salad

Grass Fed Steak Salad

$14.50
Organic Tofu Salad

Organic Tofu Salad

$12.50
Combo Salad

Combo Salad

$14.50

Sides

Crispy Gyoza

Crispy Gyoza

$5.50

crispy gyoza with your choice of chicken, pork or vegetable filling

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$5.25

heart healthy steamed edamame tossed in our house blend of seasonings

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

quick marinaded, sliced Persian cucumbers in our house made vinaigrette

Cold Soba Noodle Salad

Cold Soba Noodle Salad

$5.50

Japanese soba noodles, tossed with a medley of julienned vegetables and our house made sesame dressing

Spicy Yaki Wings

Spicy Yaki Wings

$8.50

antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce

Charred Pork Ribs

Charred Pork Ribs

$7.50

slow roasted pork ribs, tossed with our house made hoisin bbq sauce then charred and grilled

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00

crispy shumai dumplings filled with shrimp and vegetables

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.50

quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning

Wok Sauteed Vegetables

Wok Sauteed Vegetables

$5.50

medley of mixed vegetable sautéed in Japanese Yuzu and our small batch teriyaki

Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$4.00Out of stock

a seasonal favorite... organic mushrooms, baby bok choy, scallions and tofu served in our spicy blonde miso broth

Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$4.00
Side Brown Rice

Side Brown Rice

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.25

Beverages

LaCroix

LaCroix

$2.50
Boylan

Boylan

$3.00

natural cane sugar sodas

Maine Root Soda

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Fair Trade, hand crafted, natural cane sugar sodas

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Sanzo

Sanzo

$3.00

The 1st Asian inspired sparkling water, real fruit - no added sugar,

Harmless Harvest

Harmless Harvest

$4.00

Fair Trade, organic coconut water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Retail

Sauce Bottle

Sauce Bottle

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

119 W 40th, New York, NY 10018

