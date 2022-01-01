Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glaze Marina

2095 Chestnut St

San Francsico, CA 94123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Teriyaki Plate

Chicken Breast Plate

Chicken Breast Plate

$12.50
Chicken Thigh Plate

Chicken Thigh Plate

$12.50
Grass Fed Steak Plate

Grass Fed Steak Plate

$13.50
Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate

Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate

$14.00
Organic Tofu Plate

Organic Tofu Plate

$11.50
Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.00Out of stock
Ora King Salmon Plate

Ora King Salmon Plate

$16.50Out of stock
Wok Sauteed Vegetable Plate

Wok Sauteed Vegetable Plate

$12.50
Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$14.00
Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$7.50

Salad Plate

Chicken Breast Salad

Chicken Breast Salad

$13.00
Chicken Thigh Salad

Chicken Thigh Salad

$13.00
Grass Fed Steak Salad

Grass Fed Steak Salad

$14.50
Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad

Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad

$14.00
Organic Tofu Salad

Organic Tofu Salad

$12.00
Ora King Salmon Salad

Ora King Salmon Salad

$16.50
Combo Salad

Combo Salad

$14.50

Sides

Crispy Gyoza

Crispy Gyoza

$5.00
Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$3.50
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.00
Cold Soba Noodle Salad

Cold Soba Noodle Salad

$4.00
Spicy Yaki Wings

Spicy Yaki Wings

$6.00Out of stock
Charred Pork Ribs

Charred Pork Ribs

$5.00
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$5.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$5.00
Wok Sauteed Vegetables

Wok Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00
Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$3.00Out of stock
Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$2.00
Side Brown Rice

Side Brown Rice

$2.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.00

Beverages

LaCroix

LaCroix

$2.50
Boylan

Boylan

$3.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Sanzo

Sanzo

$3.00Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Naked coconut water

Naked coconut water

$4.00

Canada Dry

$3.00Out of stock

Retail

Sauce Bottle

Sauce Bottle

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Easy Eating. Small Batch. Fresh made daily.

Location

2095 Chestnut St, San Francsico, CA 94123

Directions

