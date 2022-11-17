Latin American
Chicken
Glaze Kitchen
628 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Simple Name, Exotic Food!
Location
29 Lincoln Avenue, City Of Orange Township, NJ 07050
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
No Reviews
6 W. South Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurant
More near City Of Orange Township