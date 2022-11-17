Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Chicken

Glaze Kitchen

628 Reviews

$$

29 Lincoln Avenue

City Of Orange Township, NJ 07050

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

Lamb Chops

$30.00

Pasta

$14.00

Stuffed Chicken

$27.00

Sliders

$15.00

Wing Entree

$24.00

Stuff Salmon

$37.00

Bae Tray

$27.00

Tuscan Salmon

$25.00

tuscan shrimp

$25.00

Petty

$34.99

Cajun Pasta

$14.00

Snow Crabs

$35.00

Brisket sliders

$15.00

Smoked Brisket

$35.00

Garlic Salmon

$29.00

Whole crabs

$3.00

Steak

$27.00

Bag

$1.00

2 taco

$14.00

taco w/ fries

$16.00

Blackened Salmon (Copy)

$32.00

Lamb Chops (Copy)

$34.00

Stuffed Chicken (Copy)

$29.00

Fried Food

French Fries

$5.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp and Fries

$18.00

Salmon Bites

$16.00

Wings

$9.00

Wings and Fries

$18.00

Tittybites

$15.00

over the top

$25.00

Dollar wings

$1.00

8 pcs wings

$14.00

Shrimp and Fries (Copy)

$18.00

Shrimp (Copy)

$10.00

Full Proteins

Chicken

$10.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Lamb Chops

$19.00

Salmon

$16.00

Briskett

$16.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Seafood Mac

$18.00

Spinach

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Corn

$2.00

yellow rice

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Small Seafood Mac

$9.50

Wings Entree

Mac and Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Asparagus

Broccoli

Corn

Seafood Mac and Cheese

Salads

Caesar

$8.00

Seafood Thursday

whole crabs

$3.00

Snow crabs

$35.00

Snow White

$35.00

Big Bertha

$57.00

Shrimp Lips

$25.00

Seafood Mac

$12.00

Corn

$3.00

egg

$1.00

Bae fries

$17.00

LOBSTER MAC

$30.00

Deep Fried Combo

$37.00

6 0z lobster fried

$15.00

6oz garlic butter lobster

$15.00

7 crabs / $24

$24.00

Whole Crab Lover

$32.00

Shrimp and grits

$22.00

loaded salmon

$40.00

happy hour

bbq slider

$1.00

bbq wings

$1.00

buff wings

$100.00

buffalo slider

$1.00

jerk wing

$1.00

lemon pepper wing

$1.00

plain wing

$1.00

Thai glaze

$1.00

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Surf & Turf Grits

$28.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Lobster Mac

$32.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Fish & Grits

$22.00

Homefries

$5.00

Egg Whites

$5.00

Side Grits

$5.00

American classic

$18.00

omelet

$20.00

shrimp n grits

$22.00

French toast chicken

$24.00

Waffle

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

French Toast

$7.00

Eggs

$5.00

Drinks

Mystery Punch

$7.00

Peach Tea

$7.00

Pasta

Bake Ziti 1/2.

$80.00

Bake Ziti Full

$140.00

Rasta 1/2

$70.00

rasta full

$140.00

Alfredo 1/2

$80.00

Alfredo full

$140.00

Penne Vodka 1/2

$80.00

Penne Vodka Full

$140.00

Bake Mac 1/2

$55.00

Bake Mac Full

$100.00

Protein

Oxtail 1/2

$95.00

Oxtail Full

$165.00

Pepper steak 1/2

$85.00

pepper steak

$165.00

Short Ribs 1/2

$95.00

Short Ribs full

$165.00

jerk Chicken 1/2

$65.00

jerk chicken full

$120.00

curry chicken 1/2

$65.00

curry chicken full

$95.00

Fried chicken

$65.00

Wraps

Jetblue

$2,800.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Simple Name, Exotic Food!

Location

29 Lincoln Avenue, City Of Orange Township, NJ 07050

Directions

Glaze Kitchen image

Map
