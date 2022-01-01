Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glaze South Loop

2537 S Wabash Ave

Chicago, NY 60616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

*Teriyaki Plate*

Chicken Breast Plate

Chicken Breast Plate

$12.50
Chicken Thigh Plate

Chicken Thigh Plate

$12.50
Grass Fed Steak Plate

Grass Fed Steak Plate

$13.50
Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate

Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate

$13.50Out of stock
Organic Tofu Plate

Organic Tofu Plate

$11.50
Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.00
Ora King Salmon Plate

Ora King Salmon Plate

$16.00
Wok Sauteed Vegetable Plate

Wok Sauteed Vegetable Plate

$11.50
Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$13.00

*Salad Plate*

Chicken Breast Salad

Chicken Breast Salad

$12.50
Chicken Thigh Salad

Chicken Thigh Salad

$12.50
Grass Fed Steak Salad

Grass Fed Steak Salad

$13.50
Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad

Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad

$13.50
Organic Tofu Salad

Organic Tofu Salad

$11.50
Ora King Salmon Salad

Ora King Salmon Salad

$16.50
Combo Salad

Combo Salad

$13.50

*Sides*

Crispy Gyoza

Crispy Gyoza

$5.00
Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$5.00Out of stock
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00
Cold Soba Noodle Salad

Cold Soba Noodle Salad

$5.00
Spicy Yaki Wings

Spicy Yaki Wings

$7.50
Charred Pork Ribs

Charred Pork Ribs

$6.00
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$5.50
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.00
Wok Sauteed Vegetables

Wok Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00
Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$5.00Out of stock
Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$3.00
Side Brown Rice

Side Brown Rice

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

*Beverages*

LaCroix

LaCroix

$2.50
Boylan

Boylan

$3.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Easy Eating. Small Batch. Made Fresh Daily.

Location

2537 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, NY 60616

Directions

Gallery
Glaze image
Glaze image
Glaze image

