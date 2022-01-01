Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Glen Haven Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

7434 Fair Haven Rd,

Homer, NY 13077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Six pack to go

corona

$26.00

domestic cans (blue light, miller, bud, coors)

$15.00

Kona

$20.00

BIlls Game Specials

Beer Can special

$3.00

Draft Beer

$5.00

Well drinks

$4.00

Boat/togo Items

Ice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a restaurant and bar on the South end of Skaneateles Lake.

Location

7434 Fair Haven Rd,, Homer, NY 13077

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moondance
orange starNo Reviews
2512 Cherry Valley Turnpike Marcellus, NY 13108
View restaurantnext
Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland
orange starNo Reviews
3638 NYS Route 281 Cortland, NY 13045
View restaurantnext
Doug's Trailer in Dryden
orange starNo Reviews
3638 NYS Route 281 Cortland, NY 13045
View restaurantnext
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 2
orange starNo Reviews
3638 State Route 281 Cortland, NY 13045
View restaurantnext
Gilda's Skaneateles - 12 West Genesee Street
orange starNo Reviews
12 West Genesee Street Skaneateles, NY 13152
View restaurantnext
Bluewater Grill - 11 West Genesee Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 West Genesee Street Skaneateles, NY 13152
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Homer
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Binghamton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston