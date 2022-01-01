Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glen Tavern Inn
134 N Mill St

134 N Mill St

Santa Paula, CA 93060

Order Again

Appetizer

Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

Battered, fried and served in a garlic white wine sauce

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Fried calamari with marinara sauce

Garlic Truffle Fries

$13.00

Fresh Hand-Cut French fries tossed with garlic, Italian parsley, freshly grated parmesan and truffle oil.

Caprese

$14.00

Heirloom tomatoes, burrata mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, drizzled with fig balsamic reduction

Portobello Mushroom

$15.00

Stuffed with gorgonzola and parmesan served on a bed of marinara sauce with melted mozzarella

Local Lobster Easter Deviled Eggs

$13.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Frito Misto

$15.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$15.00

Hot Italian Sub

$15.00

Cold Ilalian Sub

$15.00

Hot Meatball Sub

$16.00

Loaf Bread TOGO

$15.00

HH Fries

$6.00

HH Meatball sub w/fries

$12.00

HH Plank Cheese Pizza

$10.00

HH Plank Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

HH Plank Margarita Pizza

$12.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$14.00

House made lady fingers, mascarpone cheese, chocolate and vanilla

White Choc Cheesecake

$14.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

Choc Strawberry

$14.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$14.00

7 Layer Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Petite Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$13.00

Manhattan Cheesecake

$14.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$14.00

Boston Creme Pie

$13.00

Red Velvet

$12.00

NY Cheesecake

$14.00

Oreo Cookie Cake

$15.00

Dressing

Ranch Dressing

Buttermilk, sour cream, ranch seasoning

Blue Cheese

Gorgonzola cheese, buttermilk, oilve oil mayo, seasoning

House Italian

Shallots, garlic, parsley, balsamic vinegar, olive oil

Ceasar

Anchovies, garlic, dijon, olive oil, parm cheese, egg

Raspberry Vinagrette

Rasberry Puree, shallots, parsley, olive , balsamic vinegar

Entrée

Chicken Gorgonzola

$27.00

Chicken cutlet with gorgonzola, garlic, marsala wine and cream

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Chicken cutlet with wild mushrooms, marsala wine and demi glaze

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

Lightly breaded chicken cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Picatta

$29.00

Chicken cutlet with lemon, white wine reduction and capers

Filet Di Pepe

$49.00

10oz filet grilled and topped with a three peppercorn sauce

Veal Marsala

$31.00

Veal cutlet with wild mushrooms, sautéed with marsala wine and demi glaze

Enzo's Famous Pork Chop

$30.00

Rack Of Lamb

$49.00

Pan Seared Artichoke Chicken

$28.00

Lamb Oso Bucco

$46.00

16oz Bone-in Ribeye

$49.00

Entrée - Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.00

Egg noodles in a cream sauce with butter and Parmesan

Spaghetti Bolognese

$27.00

Traditional Bolognese meat sauce with spaghetti

Fettuccini Lobster

$31.00

Lobster chunks sautéed with garlic, basil, white wine, smoked paprika and a touch of cream

Lasagne

$28.00

Baked pasta with ragu Bolognese, ricotta and parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$25.00

Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with sautéed mushrooms on a bed of marinara sauce with melted mozzarella

Spaghetti Tomazu

$25.00

Pasta with Butter

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$33.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp

$34.00

Spaghetti Bolognese with Meatballs

$33.00

Entrée - Seafood

Cioppino

$39.00

Traditional Italian red seafood broth with mussels, clams, prawns, fish of the day, calamari, sautéed with garlic, basil, white wine, and marinara

Fish of the Day

$34.00

Chef’s choice of fish, ask server for selection

Shrimp Scampi Linguini

$31.00

4 Jumbo prawns sauteed with butter, white wine and garlic served on a bed of angel hair pasta.

Salmon

$32.00

Mahi Mahi

$34.00

Grilled Shrimp Saffron

$31.00

Entrée Specials

Surf N Turf

$55.00

12 OZ NY steak in a barola wine reduction 4 jumbo prawns

Kids

Kids Pasta with Marinara sauce

$9.00

Spaghetti w Marinara

Kids Pasta with Bolgonese sauce

$9.00

Spaghetti w Bolgonese

Pasta with butter and cheese

$9.00

Spaghetti w Butter & Cheese

Chicken Finger and Fries

$9.00

4 Chicken Fingers $ Fries

Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$23.00

Marinara, crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Marinara, crushed tomatoes, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

Toscana Pizza

$25.00

Marinara, crushed tomatoes, hot Italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, wild mushrooms and a cracked egg on top.

Chorizo Pizza

$20.00

Pizza Toppings

Pepperoni

$3.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Basil

$3.00

Tomatoe

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$3.00

Italian Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Salad

Enzo's Dinner Salad

$10.00

Artisan baby greens tossed in house made Italian dressing.

Caesar

$12.00

Traditional house made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and house made croutons

BLTA

$14.00

Baby spinach and chopped romaine with applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes and avocado with a house-made bleu cheese dressing.

Enzo’s Artisan Salad

$14.00

Artisan baby greens tossed in house made Italian dressing with raspberries, sliced red onion, gorgonzola, and pecorino romano.

Venezia Salad

$16.00

Baby greens and wild arugula, sliced pears, gorgonzola, caramelized walnuts with a pomegranate vinaigrette dressing.

Sauces

Marinara

$2.50

Tomatoes garlic, onion, basil, oregano, olive oil

Alfredo

$2.50

Cream, butter, salt and pepper granulated garlic parm cheese

Pesto

$2.50

Mixed nuts, basil, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest

Bolognese

$2.50

Ground beef, carrots, onion, garlic, oregano, basil, tomaote

Angel Aglioil

$2.50

Olive oil , parsley, salt, pepper and garlic

Sides

Shrimp

$12.00

4 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Fresh grilled seasonal vegetables

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Creany house made garlic mashed potatoes

Truffel Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Creany house made truffel mashed potatoes

Grill Broccolini

$6.00

Fresh grilled broccolini

Meatballs

$5.00

House made meatballs

Alfredo

$6.00

Fettuccine pasta

Spaghetti

$6.00

Spaghetti pasta

Penne

$6.00

Penne pasta

Fettuccine

$6.00

Fettuccine Pasta

Angel hair

$6.00

Angel hair pasta

Linguini

$6.00

Linguini pasta

ADD Shrimp

$9.00

ADD Chicken

$8.00

Small Side Mushrooms

$2.50

Large side Mushrooms

$7.00

Soup

B Clam Chowder

$12.00

Thick and creamy made with fresh clams, bacon and white wine.

B Minestroni

$7.00

Hearty Italian vegetables and pasta.

C Clam Cowder

$8.00

C Minestroni

$11.00

C Wild Mush & Broc

$7.00

B Wild Mush & Broc

$11.00

Beverages

Well Vodka

$10.00

Well Mezcal

$10.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Well Scotch

$10.00

HH Well

$8.00

Amaretto Di saranno

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Amore Sambura

$15.00

Baileys

$14.00

Baileys

$14.00

Bitter Truth (Violet)

$12.00

Briottet

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$15.00

Charteuse

$15.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Courvoisier

$15.00

D.O.M. Bene

$15.00

Disarono

$12.00

Domaine da Canton

$15.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Fangelico

$12.00

Fernet Blanca

$15.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Getano Sambuca

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Jaermeister

$12.00

Lairds Apple Brandy

$14.00

Midori

$12.00

Ramazzotti

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

St. Germain

$15.00

Suze

$12.00

Vivat Armenia

$15.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$14.00

Godiva

$15.00

Carolans

$14.00

Jagermeister

$14.00

Aberiour

$14.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Balvenie

$14.00

Bullett

$12.00

Chivas 12 yr,

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dewars

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivit

$14.00

Green Spot

$12.00

High West

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

McCallen

$15.00

Premium Bourbon Rye

$14.00

Redbreast

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Tullamore

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Mescal

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Up Charge

$3.00

Espadin Mezcal

$14.00

Hornitos Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Montezuma Blue

$9.00

Montezuma Gold

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$11.00

Patron Blanco

House Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Malibu

$12.00

Captain Morgan's

$11.00

Bacardi Black P

$15.00

Channel Islands C

$12.00

Cruzan Light

$12.00

Cruzan Dark

$12.00

Malibu Mango

$14.00

Castillo Gold

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Aperol Spritx

$10.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Bailey's Coffee

$14.00

Black Russian

$14.00

Blood Orange Martini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Hawiian

$12.00

Blueberry Martini

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Chocolatini

$12.00

Cinco Flavored Marg

$7.00

Cinco Marg

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Enzo's Paloma

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Flip

$14.00

French 75

$12.00

French Connection

$15.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Kahlua & Cream

$14.00

Kahula Cofee

$14.00

King Alfonse

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Lemoncello

$14.00

Long Beach Ice Tea

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Madori Margarita

$12.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Midori Sour

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Raspberry Martini

$12.00

sex on the beach

$14.00

Side Car

$12.00

Steve McQueen

$14.00

Straw. Daiquiri

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Virgin Strawberry

$8.00

Whiskey High Ball

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Vodka Gamlet

$12.00

House Vokda

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Absolute

$12.00

Belvedeer

$12.00

$3 Up Charge

$3.00

$2 Juice

$2.00

Martini

$12.00

Rossi

$14.00

Warres Warrior Port

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Empress

$14.00

Gordons

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tangueray

$14.00

Wilder

$14.00

Made West

$7.00

805

$6.00

Birra Morretti

$6.00

Modelo Esp.

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Budwiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Clausthaler

$6.00

White Claw Seltzer

$7.00

Cinco Draft

$5.00

Conco Btl Domestic

$6.00

Cinco Blt Import

$7.00

Palm Sway IPA

$7.00

HH Draft

$6.00

Prosecco La Farra

$12.00+

Moscato D'asti

$14.00+

Champagne brut

$75.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Vermentino

$16.00+

Greco

$16.00+

Pinot Grigio. Huntington

$10.00+

Chardonnay

$11.00+

House White

$9.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Yellow Tail Moscato

$11.00

House White Bottle

$36.00

Paggio Rose

$14.00

Cinco Wht Wine

$8.00

Cava Champagne

$10.00+

HH White

$7.00

Barbera D'asti

$17.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Smith & Hook

$16.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon Textbook

$19.00+

Chianti Classico

$13.00+

Cinco Red Wine

$8.00

House Red

$9.00

House Red Bottle

$36.00

Merlot

$12.00+

Pinot Noir Macrostie

$17.00+

Pinot Noir Pali

$14.00+

Red Blend

$15.00+

Rosso Di Montelpuciano

$12.00+

Sean Minor Cab

$9.00+

Super Tuscan

$16.00+

Arienzo Crianza

$12.00+

Araldica (Barbeca Di Asti)

$14.00

HH Wine

$7.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Espresso

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Perrier

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Apple Jiuce

$4.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Space Dust

$7.00

Estrella

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Topa Chief Peak

$7.00

Dos Topas

$7.00

INST Mosaic

$7.00

INST White Walls

$7.00

805

$7.00

Mind Haze

$7.00

Hopnosis

$7.00

Fig Hikers

$7.00

Made West

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Cali Squeeze

$7.00

Conci Import

$6.00

Heineken Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Proudly Serving Santa Paula Fine Italian Cuisine Since 1911

134 N Mill St, Santa Paula, CA 93060

