Glen Tavern Inn 134 N Mill St
134 N Mill St
Santa Paula, CA 93060
Appetizer
Artichoke Hearts
Battered, fried and served in a garlic white wine sauce
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari with marinara sauce
Garlic Truffle Fries
Fresh Hand-Cut French fries tossed with garlic, Italian parsley, freshly grated parmesan and truffle oil.
Caprese
Heirloom tomatoes, burrata mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, drizzled with fig balsamic reduction
Portobello Mushroom
Stuffed with gorgonzola and parmesan served on a bed of marinara sauce with melted mozzarella
Local Lobster Easter Deviled Eggs
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Frito Misto
Ceviche
Fried Mozzarella
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Hot Italian Sub
Cold Ilalian Sub
Hot Meatball Sub
Loaf Bread TOGO
HH Fries
HH Meatball sub w/fries
HH Plank Cheese Pizza
HH Plank Pepperoni Pizza
HH Plank Margarita Pizza
Dessert
Tiramisu
House made lady fingers, mascarpone cheese, chocolate and vanilla
White Choc Cheesecake
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Choc Strawberry
Strawberry Cheesecake
7 Layer Chocolate Cake
Carrot Cake
Petite Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
Manhattan Cheesecake
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Boston Creme Pie
Red Velvet
NY Cheesecake
Oreo Cookie Cake
Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Buttermilk, sour cream, ranch seasoning
Blue Cheese
Gorgonzola cheese, buttermilk, oilve oil mayo, seasoning
House Italian
Shallots, garlic, parsley, balsamic vinegar, olive oil
Ceasar
Anchovies, garlic, dijon, olive oil, parm cheese, egg
Raspberry Vinagrette
Rasberry Puree, shallots, parsley, olive , balsamic vinegar
Entrée
Chicken Gorgonzola
Chicken cutlet with gorgonzola, garlic, marsala wine and cream
Chicken Marsala
Chicken cutlet with wild mushrooms, marsala wine and demi glaze
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Picatta
Chicken cutlet with lemon, white wine reduction and capers
Filet Di Pepe
10oz filet grilled and topped with a three peppercorn sauce
Veal Marsala
Veal cutlet with wild mushrooms, sautéed with marsala wine and demi glaze
Enzo's Famous Pork Chop
Rack Of Lamb
Pan Seared Artichoke Chicken
Lamb Oso Bucco
16oz Bone-in Ribeye
Entrée - Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Egg noodles in a cream sauce with butter and Parmesan
Spaghetti Bolognese
Traditional Bolognese meat sauce with spaghetti
Fettuccini Lobster
Lobster chunks sautéed with garlic, basil, white wine, smoked paprika and a touch of cream
Lasagne
Baked pasta with ragu Bolognese, ricotta and parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with sautéed mushrooms on a bed of marinara sauce with melted mozzarella
Spaghetti Tomazu
Pasta with Butter
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp
Spaghetti Bolognese with Meatballs
Entrée - Seafood
Cioppino
Traditional Italian red seafood broth with mussels, clams, prawns, fish of the day, calamari, sautéed with garlic, basil, white wine, and marinara
Fish of the Day
Chef’s choice of fish, ask server for selection
Shrimp Scampi Linguini
4 Jumbo prawns sauteed with butter, white wine and garlic served on a bed of angel hair pasta.
Salmon
Mahi Mahi
Grilled Shrimp Saffron
Kids
Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Marinara, crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara, crushed tomatoes, Mozzarella and Pepperoni
Toscana Pizza
Marinara, crushed tomatoes, hot Italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, wild mushrooms and a cracked egg on top.
Chorizo Pizza
Pizza Toppings
Salad
Enzo's Dinner Salad
Artisan baby greens tossed in house made Italian dressing.
Caesar
Traditional house made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and house made croutons
BLTA
Baby spinach and chopped romaine with applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes and avocado with a house-made bleu cheese dressing.
Enzo’s Artisan Salad
Artisan baby greens tossed in house made Italian dressing with raspberries, sliced red onion, gorgonzola, and pecorino romano.
Venezia Salad
Baby greens and wild arugula, sliced pears, gorgonzola, caramelized walnuts with a pomegranate vinaigrette dressing.
Sauces
Marinara
Tomatoes garlic, onion, basil, oregano, olive oil
Alfredo
Cream, butter, salt and pepper granulated garlic parm cheese
Pesto
Mixed nuts, basil, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest
Bolognese
Ground beef, carrots, onion, garlic, oregano, basil, tomaote
Angel Aglioil
Olive oil , parsley, salt, pepper and garlic
Sides
Shrimp
4 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled Vegetables
Fresh grilled seasonal vegetables
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Creany house made garlic mashed potatoes
Truffel Mashed Potatoes
Creany house made truffel mashed potatoes
Grill Broccolini
Fresh grilled broccolini
Meatballs
House made meatballs
Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta
Spaghetti
Spaghetti pasta
Penne
Penne pasta
Fettuccine
Fettuccine Pasta
Angel hair
Angel hair pasta
Linguini
Linguini pasta
ADD Shrimp
ADD Chicken
Small Side Mushrooms
Large side Mushrooms
Soup
Beverages
Well Vodka
Well Mezcal
Well Tequila
Well Rum
Well Gin
Well Whiskey
Well Scotch
HH Well
Amaretto Di saranno
Amaro Nonino
Amore Sambura
Baileys
Baileys
Bitter Truth (Violet)
Briottet
Campari
Chambord
Charteuse
Cointreau
Courvoisier
D.O.M. Bene
Disarono
Domaine da Canton
Drambuie
Drambuie
Fangelico
Fernet Blanca
Frangelico
Getano Sambuca
Grand Marnier
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jaermeister
Lairds Apple Brandy
Midori
Ramazzotti
Southern Comfort
St. Germain
Suze
Vivat Armenia
Kahlua
Christian Brothers Brandy
Godiva
Carolans
Jagermeister
Aberiour
Angels Envy
Balvenie
Bullett
Chivas 12 yr,
Crown Royal
Dewars
Gentleman Jack
Glenfiddich
Glenlivit
Green Spot
High West
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black
Makers Mark
McCallen
Premium Bourbon Rye
Redbreast
Seagrams 7
Tullamore
Knob Creek
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mescal
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Up Charge
Espadin Mezcal
Hornitos Blanco
Hornitos Reposado
Montezuma Blue
Montezuma Gold
Patron Anejo
Patron Blanco
Patron Blanco
House Rum
Bacardi
Malibu
Captain Morgan's
Bacardi Black P
Channel Islands C
Cruzan Light
Cruzan Dark
Malibu Mango
Castillo Gold
Captain Morgan
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritx
Apple Martini
Bailey's Coffee
Black Russian
Blood Orange Martini
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawiian
Blueberry Martini
Brandy Alexander
Cadillac Margarita
Chocolatini
Cinco Flavored Marg
Cinco Marg
Cosmopolitan
Enzo's Paloma
Espresso Martini
Flip
French 75
French Connection
Greyhound
Hendricks
Irish Coffee
Kahlua & Cream
Kahula Cofee
King Alfonse
Lemon Drop
Lemoncello
Long Beach Ice Tea
Long Island Ice Tea
Madori Margarita
Mai Tai
Mango Margarita
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Raspberry Martini
sex on the beach
Side Car
Steve McQueen
Straw. Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Tom Collins
Virgin Strawberry
Whiskey High Ball
White Russian
Whiskey Sour
Vodka Gamlet
House Vokda
Grey Goose
Tito's
Kettle One
Absolute
Belvedeer
$3 Up Charge
$2 Juice
Martini
Rossi
Warres Warrior Port
Bombay Sapphire
Empress
Gordons
Hendricks
Tangueray
Wilder
Made West
805
Birra Morretti
Modelo Esp.
Corona
Budwiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Clausthaler
White Claw Seltzer
Cinco Draft
Conco Btl Domestic
Cinco Blt Import
Palm Sway IPA
HH Draft
Prosecco La Farra
Moscato D'asti
Champagne brut
Sauvignon Blanc
Vermentino
Greco
Pinot Grigio. Huntington
Chardonnay
House White
Corkage Fee
Yellow Tail Moscato
House White Bottle
Paggio Rose
Cinco Wht Wine
Cava Champagne
HH White
Barbera D'asti
Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus
Cabernet Sauvignon Smith & Hook
Cabernet Sauvignon Textbook
Chianti Classico
Cinco Red Wine
House Red
House Red Bottle
Merlot
Pinot Noir Macrostie
Pinot Noir Pali
Red Blend
Rosso Di Montelpuciano
Sean Minor Cab
Super Tuscan
Arienzo Crianza
Araldica (Barbeca Di Asti)
HH Wine
Apple Juice
Cappuccino
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Espresso
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Milk
Orange Juice
Perrier
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Ginger Ale
Soda Water
Tonic
Coffee
Apple Jiuce
Mango Cart
Space Dust
Estrella
Stella
Topa Chief Peak
Dos Topas
INST Mosaic
INST White Walls
805
Mind Haze
Hopnosis
Fig Hikers
Made West
Modelo Especial
Cali Squeeze
Conci Import
Heineken Non Alcoholic
Bud
Bud Light
Mich Ultra
Coors Light
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Proudly Serving Santa Paula Fine Italian Cuisine Since 1911
134 N Mill St, Santa Paula, CA 93060