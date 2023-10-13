Glendale Bagels 69-35 myrtrle avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Best Bagels in NYC
Location
69-35 Myrtle Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Finback Brewery - Delivery
No Reviews
78-01 77th Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Ridgewood, NY 11385
View restaurant
Burrito BLVD - Middle Village - 7264 Metropolitan Ave
No Reviews
7264 Metropolitan Ave Middle Village, NY 11379
View restaurant