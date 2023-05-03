Gleneagle Golf Course
No reviews yet
7619 E Country Club Dr
Arlington, WA 98223
Mens Club
MC Draft Beers
Billy Crown
Coors Light MC
Bodhizafa MC
Seasonal Rotating MC
805 Blonde MC
Pilsner MC
Space Dust MC
Bud Light MC
Michelob Ultra MC
In The Shadows Blonde MC
In The Shadows Hazy IPA MC
Seltzer MC
Cider MC
Diamond Knot MC
Blue Moon MC
Manny's MC
Mac & Jack MC
MC Bottled Beer
MC Canned Beer
CAN Rainier MC
Heineken 0.0 MC
Guiness MC
Topo Chico MC
Truly MC
White Claw MC
Rainier Seltzer MC
Elemental Cider MC
Mikes Harder MC
Modelo MC
Radelberger MC
Redhook ESB MC
Long Hammer MC
Schofferhofer MC
Snack Shop
HOT DOG
BOTTLE WATER
CANDY
CHIPS
MONSTER COOKIE
BOTTLE SODA POP
CAN SODA POP
REDBULL
CHOCOLATE MILK
BOTTLE JUICE
BLUE DIAMOND ALMONDS
MUFFINS
DANISH/PASTRY
BEEF JERKY
GUM
CIGARETTES
COPENHAGEN LONG CUT
LIGHTER
CIGAR
GATORADE
MONSTER
REDVINES
SUCKERS
MINI GUMMIES
HARIBORO
Lunch/Dinner Menu
STARTER
BASKET OF FRIES
The best fries in town
BASKET OF TATER TOTS
A basket of crispy and fluffy tots
BBQ PORK & POT-STICKERS
Housemade BBQ Pork and Pot Stickers, served with Chinese hot mustard, soy sauce, and sesame seeds
BEEF SLIDERS
3 mini versions of our famous Gleneagle burger. Topped with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and pickles. Served with crispy fries
BREADED MUSHROOMS
Breaded mushrooms deep fried
CAJUN POPCORN SHRIMP
Popcorn shrimp with our house cajun seasoning
CHEESY BREAD
French bread with melted mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan
CHICKEN SLIDERS
3 small crispy chicken sliders with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and pickles
JALAPENO POPPERS
Jalapenos and cream cheese breaded and fried
MEATBALL SLIDERS
3 hearty meatballs on slider buns with mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce served with crispy fries
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Deep fried mozarella, served with marinara
NACHOS
Two Sizes, Choice of Beef, Chicken, Or Cheese. Tortilla chips topped with taco beef, tomatoes, onions, olives, and of course melted cheddar
ONION RINGS
Our famous onion rings served with choice of sauce
POTATO SKINS
You pick Small or Large! Potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Garnished with fresh green onions
QUESADILLA
You choice of Chicken, Beef, Or Cheese. Each Quesadilla is loaded with red and green peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms, and shredded cheddar
WINGS
Bone-In or Bone Out Wings Choice of Buffalo, Double Dipped, Teriyaki, or Naked
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
GLENEAGLE CLUB
Classic triple decker sandwich with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and mayo
REUBEN
Grilled rye with corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing and melted swiss cheese
PATTY MELT
Grilled rye bread with a 1/3 lb sirloin patty, melted swiss cheese, and grilled onions. Served with fries
DOUBLE BOGEY CRUNCH
Grilled egg bread battered with crushed potato chips, turkey, swiss, tomato, and mayo
FRENCH DIP
Fresh home sliced roast beef on a french roll served with Au Jus and french fries
BACK NINE BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
SWISS DIP
Two 1/4 lb ground sirloin patties with swiss cheese on a toasted french roll, served with choice of Au Jus or BBQ sauce
CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, diced bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing in a large tortilla\
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and caesar dressing wrapped in a large tortilla
DEEP FRIED HOT DOG
8 inch deep fried hot dog and fries
HALF DELI SANDWICH
All sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard. Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, or tuna with American, swiss, or pepper jack cheese on your choice of wheat, sourdough, rye bread, served with bag of chips
WHOLE DELI SANDWICH
All sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard. Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, or tuna with American, swiss, or pepper jack cheese on your choice of wheat, sourdough, rye bread, served with bag of chips
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg and cheese with your choice of meat on a croissant or an english muffin. $5 to add hash browns
GRILLED CHEESE
BURGERS
DELUXE CHEESEBURGER
1/3 lb homemade ground sirloin patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese on a kaiser bun
BBQ BACON BURGER
1/3 lb homemade ground sirloin patty toppped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, topped with onion rings and homemade BBQ Sauce
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast and sliced deli ham with honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a kaiser bun
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pepper jack cheese on a kaiser bun
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Salad mix, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan
LARGE GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
A classic caesar salad with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken, topped with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
SMALL GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
A classic caesar salad with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken, topped with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
LARGE COBB SALAD
Fresh greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing
SMALL COBB SALAD
Fresh greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing
LARGE ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, fresh greens, red pepper, green onions, tossed in a teriyaki glaze, topped with crispy asian noodles and surrounded by mandarin oranges
SMALL ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, fresh greens, red pepper, green onions, tossed in a teriyaki glaze, topped with crispy asian noodles and surrounded by mandarin oranges
LARGE TACO SALAD
Served with your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned grilled chicken, fresh greens in a giant crisp tortilla shell, topped with onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, served with sour cream and salsa
SMALL TACO SALAD
Served with your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned grilled chicken, fresh greens in a giant crisp tortilla shell, topped with onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, served with sour cream and salsa
LARGE CHEF SALAD
Fresh greens topped with freshly cut turkey and ham, tomatoes, black olives, egg, swiss, american cheese, served with your choice of dressing
SMALL CHEF SALAD
Fresh greens topped with freshly cut turkey and ham, tomatoes, black olives, egg, swiss, american cheese, served with your choice of dressing
STRIPS & CHIPS
GRINDERS
ALFREDO BUFFALO SUB
Toasted french roll with grilled chicken, bacon, homemade alfredo sauce, three cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, drizzled with buffalo sauce
MEATBALL SUB
Toasted french roll with italian meatballs and homemade pizza sauce topped with our three cheese blend
ITALIAN SUB
Toasted french roll, ham, pepperoni, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions with basil mayo and our three cheese blend
SOUPS
DESSERTS
WAFFLE CONE
2 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
WAFER CONE
2 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
KIDS CONE
1 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
SUGAR CONE
2 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
CUP OF ICE CREAM
Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
PINT OF ICE CREAM
Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
MILKSHAKE
Made with Hand-Dipped Ice Cream and Heavy Cream
NEW YORK CHEESE CAKE
Classic creamy cheesecake on a graham cracker crust
CHOCOLATE CAKE
TUXEDO CHOCOLATE CAKE
PUMPKIN PIE
TRIPLE BERRY CHEESE CAKE
PEACH CRISP
APPLE CRISP
TIRAMISU
Ala mode
Extra scoop
Beverages
Beer
Bodhizafa
Season Rotating
Pilsner
Budlight
In The Shadows Blonde
In The Shadows Hazy IPA
Schilling Seltzer
Cider
Diamond Knot
Blue Moon
Manny's Pale Ale
Mac & Jack
Bale Breaker
Blueberry Sunshine
Elysian Night Owl
Elysian Super Fuzz
Fresh Squeezed
Men's Room Red
Seltzer- Flavorless
Stackin Hay IPA
805 Blonde
Corona Extra
Budweiser
Corona Premier
Odouls
Stella
Heineken 0.0
Guiness
Topo Chico
Truly
White Claw
Rainier Seltzer
Elemental Cider
Mikes Harder
Modelo
Radelberger
Redhook ESB
Long Hammer
Rainier
Schofferhofer
Freemont
Liquor
Well Vodka
Tito's
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Absolut
360 Lemon
360 Raspberry
360 Huckleberry
360 Blueberry
360 Mandarin
Kinky Pink
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Billy Crown
Crown Black
BSB
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Dubliner
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Four Roses
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Pendelton
Screwball
Segram 7
Segrams VO
Sinfire
Slane Irish Whiskey
Tillamore Dew
Yukon Jack
Well Tequila
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
El Jimador
Hornitos
Hornitos Black
Jose Cuervo
Tarantula
Tequila Rose
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Meyers
Malibu
Malibu Mango
Sailor Jerry
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Scotch
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Glenlevit Single Malt
Macallan 12 Single Malt
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Bols Black Raspberry
Bols Amaretto
Bols Curacao
Bols Butter Scotch Schnapps
Bols Crème De Cacao
Bols Crème De Mnthe
Bols Melon
Bols Peach Schnapps
Bols Peppermint Schnapps
Bols Sour Apple
Bols Watermelon
Baileys
Christian Brothers
Dekyper Peppermint
E & J Apple
Goldschlager
Hennessy
Rumchada
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Tuaca
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Bols Black Raspberry
DBL Bols Amaretto
DBL Bols Curacao
DBL Bols Butter Scotch Schnapps
DBL Bols Crème De Cacao
DBL Bols Crème De Mnthe
DBL Bols Melon
DBL Bols Peach Schnapps
DBL Bols Peppermint Schnapps
DBL Bols Sour Apple
DBL Bols Watermelon
DBL Baileys
DBL Christian Brothers
DBL Dekyper Peppermint
DBL E & J Apple
DBL Goldschlager
DBL Hennessy
DBL Rumchada
DBL Rumplemintz
DBL Sambuca
DBL Tuaca
Wine
GLS Merlot 14 Hands
GLS Cab. Sauv. Freak Show
GLS Cab. Sauv. Sycamore Lane
GLS Merlot Sycamore Lane
GLS Hot To Trot 14 Hands
GLS Cab. Sauv. 14 Hands
BTL Merlot 14 Hands
BTL Cab. Sauv. Sycamore Lane
BTL Merlot Sycamore Lane
BTL Hot To Trot 14 Hands
BTL Cab. Sauv. 14 Hands
GLS Reisling Sutter Home
GLS Chardonay Sycamore Lane
GLS White Zin Sycamore Lane
GLS Pinot Grigio Sycamore Lane
GLS Sauv Blanc Hogue
GLS Chardonay 14 Hands
BTL Reisling Sutter Home
BTL Chardonay Sycamore Lane
BTL White Zin Sycamore Lane
BTL Pinot Grigio Sycamore Lane
BTL Sauv Blanc Hogue
BTL Chardonay 14 Hands
GLS Champagne
BTL Champagne
Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Bloody Caesar
Espresso Martini
AMF
Black Opal
Blue Hawaiin
Coffee Nudge
Dirty Shirley
Duck Fart
Grape Nehi
Green Tea Shot
Grown Man 3000
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop Shot
Raspberry Lemontini
Sex On The Beach
Smith N Kerns
Smith N Wessen
Spider Bite
Vodka Press
Touchdown
NA Beverages
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Rootbeer
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Soda Water
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Tonic Water
Orange Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Apple Cider
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7619 E Country Club Dr, Arlington, WA 98223