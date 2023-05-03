Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gleneagle Golf Course

review star

No reviews yet

7619 E Country Club Dr

Arlington, WA 98223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Mens Club

MC Draft Beers

Billy Crown

$6.50

Coors Light MC

$3.50

Bodhizafa MC

$5.50

Seasonal Rotating MC

$4.50

805 Blonde MC

$4.50

Pilsner MC

$4.50

Space Dust MC

$5.50

Bud Light MC

$3.50

Michelob Ultra MC

$3.50

In The Shadows Blonde MC

$4.50

In The Shadows Hazy IPA MC

$5.50

Seltzer MC

$5.50

Cider MC

$5.50

Diamond Knot MC

$5.50

Blue Moon MC

$4.50

Manny's MC

$4.50

Mac & Jack MC

$4.50

MC Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard MC

$4.50

Domestic MC

$4.50

Blue Moon MC

$4.50

Bud Light MC

$3.50

Bud Light chelada MC

$4.50

Budweiser MC

$3.50

Corona Extra MC

$4.50

Corona Premier MC

$4.50

Coors Light MC

$3.50

BTL Odouls MC

$3.50

MC Canned Beer

Coors Light MC

$3.50

CAN Rainier MC

$3.50

Michelob Ultra MC

$3.50

Heineken 0.0 MC

$4.50

Guiness MC

$5.50

Topo Chico MC

$4.50

Truly MC

$4.50

White Claw MC

$4.50

Rainier Seltzer MC

$4.50

Elemental Cider MC

$5.50

Mikes Harder MC

$4.50

Modelo MC

$4.50

Radelberger MC

$5.50

Redhook ESB MC

$4.50

Long Hammer MC

$4.50

Schofferhofer MC

$4.50

Space Dust MC

$5.50

Snack Shop

HOT DOG

$5.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

CANDY

$2.50

CHIPS

$3.00

MONSTER COOKIE

$4.00

BOTTLE SODA POP

$3.50

CAN SODA POP

$2.50

REDBULL

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

BOTTLE JUICE

$3.50

BLUE DIAMOND ALMONDS

$3.00

MUFFINS

$3.00

DANISH/PASTRY

$3.00

BEEF JERKY

$5.00

GUM

$3.00

CIGARETTES

$12.00

COPENHAGEN LONG CUT

$10.00

LIGHTER

$2.00

CIGAR

$20.00

GATORADE

$3.50

MONSTER

$5.00

REDVINES

$4.00

SUCKERS

$0.50

MINI GUMMIES

$0.50

HARIBORO

$4.00

Lunch/Dinner Menu

STARTER

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.99

The best fries in town

BASKET OF TATER TOTS

$8.99

A basket of crispy and fluffy tots

BBQ PORK & POT-STICKERS

$15.99

Housemade BBQ Pork and Pot Stickers, served with Chinese hot mustard, soy sauce, and sesame seeds

BEEF SLIDERS

$14.99

3 mini versions of our famous Gleneagle burger. Topped with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and pickles. Served with crispy fries

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$12.99

Breaded mushrooms deep fried

CAJUN POPCORN SHRIMP

$15.99

Popcorn shrimp with our house cajun seasoning

CHEESY BREAD

$11.99

French bread with melted mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan

CHICKEN SLIDERS

$14.99

3 small crispy chicken sliders with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and pickles

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.99

Jalapenos and cream cheese breaded and fried

MEATBALL SLIDERS

$15.99

3 hearty meatballs on slider buns with mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce served with crispy fries

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.99

Deep fried mozarella, served with marinara

NACHOS

$19.99

Two Sizes, Choice of Beef, Chicken, Or Cheese. Tortilla chips topped with taco beef, tomatoes, onions, olives, and of course melted cheddar

ONION RINGS

$10.99

Our famous onion rings served with choice of sauce

POTATO SKINS

$10.99

You pick Small or Large! Potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Garnished with fresh green onions

QUESADILLA

$15.99

You choice of Chicken, Beef, Or Cheese. Each Quesadilla is loaded with red and green peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms, and shredded cheddar

WINGS

$17.99

Bone-In or Bone Out Wings Choice of Buffalo, Double Dipped, Teriyaki, or Naked

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

GLENEAGLE CLUB

$14.99

Classic triple decker sandwich with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and mayo

REUBEN

$14.99

Grilled rye with corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing and melted swiss cheese

PATTY MELT

$14.99

Grilled rye bread with a 1/3 lb sirloin patty, melted swiss cheese, and grilled onions. Served with fries

DOUBLE BOGEY CRUNCH

$14.99

Grilled egg bread battered with crushed potato chips, turkey, swiss, tomato, and mayo

FRENCH DIP

$15.99

Fresh home sliced roast beef on a french roll served with Au Jus and french fries

BACK NINE BLT

$14.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

SWISS DIP

$16.99

Two 1/4 lb ground sirloin patties with swiss cheese on a toasted french roll, served with choice of Au Jus or BBQ sauce

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, diced bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing in a large tortilla\

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and caesar dressing wrapped in a large tortilla

DEEP FRIED HOT DOG

$10.99

8 inch deep fried hot dog and fries

HALF DELI SANDWICH

$6.99

All sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard. Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, or tuna with American, swiss, or pepper jack cheese on your choice of wheat, sourdough, rye bread, served with bag of chips

WHOLE DELI SANDWICH

$11.99

All sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard. Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, or tuna with American, swiss, or pepper jack cheese on your choice of wheat, sourdough, rye bread, served with bag of chips

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Fried egg and cheese with your choice of meat on a croissant or an english muffin. $5 to add hash browns

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

BURGERS

DELUXE CHEESEBURGER

$14.99

1/3 lb homemade ground sirloin patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese on a kaiser bun

BBQ BACON BURGER

$15.99

1/3 lb homemade ground sirloin patty toppped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, topped with onion rings and homemade BBQ Sauce

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast and sliced deli ham with honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a kaiser bun

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pepper jack cheese on a kaiser bun

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

Salad mix, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons

CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan

LARGE GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$17.99

A classic caesar salad with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken, topped with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

SMALL GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.99

A classic caesar salad with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken, topped with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

LARGE COBB SALAD

$17.99

Fresh greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing

SMALL COBB SALAD

$14.99

Fresh greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing

LARGE ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$17.99

Grilled chicken, fresh greens, red pepper, green onions, tossed in a teriyaki glaze, topped with crispy asian noodles and surrounded by mandarin oranges

SMALL ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$14.99

Grilled chicken, fresh greens, red pepper, green onions, tossed in a teriyaki glaze, topped with crispy asian noodles and surrounded by mandarin oranges

LARGE TACO SALAD

$17.99

Served with your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned grilled chicken, fresh greens in a giant crisp tortilla shell, topped with onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, served with sour cream and salsa

SMALL TACO SALAD

$14.99

Served with your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned grilled chicken, fresh greens in a giant crisp tortilla shell, topped with onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, served with sour cream and salsa

LARGE CHEF SALAD

$17.99

Fresh greens topped with freshly cut turkey and ham, tomatoes, black olives, egg, swiss, american cheese, served with your choice of dressing

SMALL CHEF SALAD

$14.99

Fresh greens topped with freshly cut turkey and ham, tomatoes, black olives, egg, swiss, american cheese, served with your choice of dressing

STRIPS & CHIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

$14.99

Chicken strips handbreaded in panko served with fries

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

Cod handbreaded with panko served with fries

CLAM STRIPS & CHIPS

$14.99

Handbreaded clam strips served with fries

CAPTAINS PLATTER

$16.99

GRINDERS

ALFREDO BUFFALO SUB

$16.99

Toasted french roll with grilled chicken, bacon, homemade alfredo sauce, three cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, drizzled with buffalo sauce

MEATBALL SUB

$16.99

Toasted french roll with italian meatballs and homemade pizza sauce topped with our three cheese blend

ITALIAN SUB

$16.99

Toasted french roll, ham, pepperoni, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions with basil mayo and our three cheese blend

SOUPS

Soup

Soup for you!

DESSERTS

WAFFLE CONE

$7.99

2 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

WAFER CONE

$6.99

2 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

KIDS CONE

$4.99

1 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

SUGAR CONE

$6.99

2 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

CUP OF ICE CREAM

$6.99

Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

PINT OF ICE CREAM

$10.99

Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

MILKSHAKE

$6.99

Made with Hand-Dipped Ice Cream and Heavy Cream

NEW YORK CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

Classic creamy cheesecake on a graham cracker crust

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

TUXEDO CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$7.00

TRIPLE BERRY CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

PEACH CRISP

$7.00

APPLE CRISP

$7.00

TIRAMISU

$7.00

Ala mode

$2.99

Extra scoop

$2.99

Beverages

Beer

Coors Light

$4.50+

Bodhizafa

$6.50+

Season Rotating

$5.50+

Pilsner

$5.50+

Space Dust

$6.50+

Budlight

$4.50+

Michelob Ultra

$4.50+

In The Shadows Blonde

$5.50+

In The Shadows Hazy IPA

$6.50+

Schilling Seltzer

$7.00

Cider

$6.50+

Diamond Knot

$5.50+

Blue Moon

$5.50+

Manny's Pale Ale

$5.50+

Mac & Jack

$5.50+

Bale Breaker

$5.50+

Blueberry Sunshine

$6.50+

Elysian Night Owl

$6.50+

Elysian Super Fuzz

$6.50+

Fresh Squeezed

$5.50+

Men's Room Red

$5.50+

Seltzer- Flavorless

$6.50+

Stackin Hay IPA

$5.50+

805 Blonde

$6.50+

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Odouls

$4.50

Stella

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Guiness

$6.50

Topo Chico

$5.50

Truly

$5.50

White Claw

$5.50

Rainier Seltzer

$5.50

Elemental Cider

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mikes Harder

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Radelberger

$6.50

Redhook ESB

$5.50

Long Hammer

$5.50

Rainier

$4.50

Schofferhofer

$5.50

Space Dust

$6.50

Freemont

$5.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.50

Tito's

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Absolut

$7.50

360 Lemon

$7.50

360 Raspberry

$7.50

360 Huckleberry

$7.50

360 Blueberry

$7.50

360 Mandarin

$7.50

Kinky Pink

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

Billy Crown

$6.50

Crown Black

$9.50

BSB

$7.50

Crown

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Peach

$8.50

Dubliner

$8.50

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Fireball

$7.50

Four Roses

$9.00

Jack Fire

$7.50

Jack Honey

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

Pendelton

$8.50

Screwball

$7.50

Segram 7

$7.50

Segrams VO

$7.50

Sinfire

$7.50

Slane Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Tillamore Dew

$7.50

Yukon Jack

$7.50

Well Tequila

$5.50

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

El Jimador

$7.50

Hornitos

$8.50

Hornitos Black

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

Tarantula

$7.50

Tequila Rose

$7.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Meyers

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Malibu Mango

$7.50

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Well Gin

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$9.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Scotch

$5.50

Dewars

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Glenlevit Single Malt

$9.50

Macallan 12 Single Malt

$14.00

Drambuie

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Lemoncello

$7.50

Bols Black Raspberry

$6.50

Bols Amaretto

$6.50

Bols Curacao

$6.50

Bols Butter Scotch Schnapps

$6.50

Bols Crème De Cacao

$6.50

Bols Crème De Mnthe

$6.50

Bols Melon

$6.50

Bols Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Bols Peppermint Schnapps

$6.50

Bols Sour Apple

$6.50

Bols Watermelon

$6.50

Baileys

$7.50

Christian Brothers

$8.50

Dekyper Peppermint

$7.50

E & J Apple

$7.50

Goldschlager

$7.50

Hennessy

$8.50

Rumchada

$7.50

Rumplemintz

$7.50

Sambuca

$7.50

Tuaca

$7.50

DBL Drambuie

$11.50

DBL Frangelico

$11.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.50

DBL Jagermeister

$11.50

DBL Kahlua

$11.50

DBL Lemoncello

$11.50

DBL Bols Black Raspberry

$10.50

DBL Bols Amaretto

$10.50

DBL Bols Curacao

$10.50

DBL Bols Butter Scotch Schnapps

$10.50

DBL Bols Crème De Cacao

$10.50

DBL Bols Crème De Mnthe

$10.50

DBL Bols Melon

$10.50

DBL Bols Peach Schnapps

$10.50

DBL Bols Peppermint Schnapps

$10.50

DBL Bols Sour Apple

$10.50

DBL Bols Watermelon

$10.50

DBL Baileys

$11.50

DBL Christian Brothers

$12.50

DBL Dekyper Peppermint

$11.50

DBL E & J Apple

$11.50

DBL Goldschlager

$11.50

DBL Hennessy

$12.50

DBL Rumchada

$11.50

DBL Rumplemintz

$11.50

DBL Sambuca

$11.50

DBL Tuaca

$11.50

Wine

GLS Merlot 14 Hands

$8.50

GLS Cab. Sauv. Freak Show

$12.00

GLS Cab. Sauv. Sycamore Lane

$7.00

GLS Merlot Sycamore Lane

$7.00

GLS Hot To Trot 14 Hands

$8.50

GLS Cab. Sauv. 14 Hands

$8.50

BTL Merlot 14 Hands

$26.00

BTL Cab. Sauv. Sycamore Lane

$45.00

BTL Merlot Sycamore Lane

$45.00

BTL Hot To Trot 14 Hands

$26.00

BTL Cab. Sauv. 14 Hands

$26.00

GLS Reisling Sutter Home

$8.00

GLS Chardonay Sycamore Lane

$7.00

GLS White Zin Sycamore Lane

$7.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Sycamore Lane

$8.00

GLS Sauv Blanc Hogue

$8.00

GLS Chardonay 14 Hands

$8.50

BTL Reisling Sutter Home

$49.00

BTL Chardonay Sycamore Lane

$45.00

BTL White Zin Sycamore Lane

$45.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Sycamore Lane

$49.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Hogue

$26.00

BTL Chardonay 14 Hands

$26.00

GLS Champagne

$7.00

BTL Champagne

$24.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Daiquiri

$9.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.50

Gimlet

$10.50

Greyhound

$5.50

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$12.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Madras

$6.50

Mai Tai

$10.50

Manhattan

$10.50

Margarita

$8.50

Vodka Martini

$10.50

Gin Martini

$10.50

Mimosa

$7.50

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$9.50

Bloody Caesar

$7.50

Espresso Martini

$12.50

AMF

$12.50

Black Opal

$10.50

Blue Hawaiin

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$9.50

Dirty Shirley

$6.50

Duck Fart

$8.50

Grape Nehi

$10.50

Green Tea Shot

$9.50

Grown Man 3000

$9.50

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$12.00

Raspberry Lemontini

$12.50

Sex On The Beach

$8.50

Smith N Kerns

$8.50

Smith N Wessen

$10.50

Spider Bite

$9.50

Vodka Press

$6.50

Touchdown

$9.50

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Catering

Beer C

Domestic Draft

$6.00

Micro Draft

$7.00

Domestic Btl

$6.00

Micro Btl

$7.00

Schilling Seltzer

$7.00

Liquor C

Well Drink

$7.00

Mid Drink

$8.00

Top Shelf Drink

$9.00

Premium Drink

$10.00

Wine C

House

$8.00

Premium

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$7.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7619 E Country Club Dr, Arlington, WA 98223

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kafe Neo - Woodstone/Arlington
orange star4.2 • 822
7705 204th St NE Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
The Stilly Diner
orange star4.7 • 660
223 N Olympic Ave Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
Blue Bird Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,252
308 N Olympic Ave Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
BB's Teriyaki - Arlington - 17127 Smokey Point Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
17127 Smokey Point Boulevard Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
Turtle Bay Smoothie Co - 3411 169th Pl NE Suite I
orange starNo Reviews
3411 169th Pl NE Suite I Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Smokey Point
orange star3.8 • 386
2623 172nd St NE Marysville, WA 98271
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Blue Bird Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,252
308 N Olympic Ave Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
Kafe Neo - Woodstone/Arlington
orange star4.2 • 822
7705 204th St NE Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
The Stilly Diner
orange star4.7 • 660
223 N Olympic Ave Arlington, WA 98223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston