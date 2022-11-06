Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Glen's Garden Market

review star

No reviews yet

2001 S St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

El Vaquero
Design Your Own
Bacon Egg & Cheese

Brunch

El Vaquero

El Vaquero

$10.99

Dry aged steak, egg, tomato, and herby salsa verde on toasted ciabatta

Grains & Greens

Grains & Greens

$10.99

Arugula, caramelized onion, pickled jalapenos, egg, cheese, kale pesto, on multigrain toast

Egg & Cheese
$6.99

Egg & Cheese

$6.99
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$8.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.99
Avocado Toast
$5.99

Avocado Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.99

Roasted potatoes with peppers and onions

Omelet

$8.99

Dawson's Frittata

$8.99Out of stock

Eggs, spinach, roast red pepper, red onion. Side of potatoes. Arugula, green onion

Dawson's Parfait

$6.99

Buttermilk Biscuit with Butter and House Jam

$3.49

House made buttermilk biscuit, butter, and seasonal house jam

Sausage links

Sausage links

$5.00Out of stock

Get 3 large Maple sausages.

Drinks

Cola

Cola

$1.99Out of stock

Boylan - 12 oz

Green Tea

Green Tea

$1.79

Honest - 16 oz

Lemonade & Iced Tea

Lemonade & Iced Tea

$2.49

Harney & Sons - 16 oz

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.49

Harney & Sons - 16 oz

Grapefruit Flavored Sparkling Water

Grapefruit Flavored Sparkling Water

$0.99

Field Day - 12 oz

Pizza

Dupont Circle

Dupont Circle

$10.99

Design your own Dupont pizza on our house-made sourdough crust

Margherita

Margherita

$11.99
Hot Mama

Hot Mama

$13.99

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, caramelized onion, pickled jalapenos, spicy calabrese salami, hot honey

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken, pineapple, pickled jalapenos, shredded mozzarella, tangy bbq sauce

Veggie Pie

Veggie Pie

$10.99

Roasted cauliflower, pickled red onion, arugula, romesco sauce

Mushrooms w/ FreshHerbs

Mushrooms w/ FreshHerbs

$13.99

Tahini butter, Herbed Mushrooms, Roast shallots, Grilled Butternut Squash, Goatcheese, Arugala

Pineapple Pulled Pork

Pineapple Pulled Pork

$14.99

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Tomatoe Sauce

Pear, Bacon, Gorgonzola

Pear, Bacon, Gorgonzola

$13.99

PEAR, BACON, GORGONZOLA, ARUGULA, PECANS, BALSAMIC GLAZE

Hot Sandwiches

Dawson's Classic Reuben

Dawson's Classic Reuben

$13.99

Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on toasted rye. *WE HAVE CORNED BEEF IN STOCK!!!!!

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.49

Tahini tuna salad, cheddar, paprika aioli, pickled red raddish, on toasted rye served with popcorn and salad

Chicken Melt

Chicken Melt

$12.49

House-made classic chicken salad, melty swiss cheese, caramalized onions, chipotle mayo, on rye bread.

Rosenburger

Rosenburger

$11.99

Marinated tofu, roast portobello, tomato jam, arugula, tomato, sweet potato bun served with popcorn and salad

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$13.99

Grilled chicken thigh, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, jalapeno, cilantro, scallion, mayo, soft baguette served with popcorn and salad

Foghorn

Foghorn

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, arugula, shredded mozzarella, smoked paprika aioli, on ciabatta served with popcorn and salad

Half Pimento Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

Half Pimento Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$9.99

House pimento cheese on thick cut sourdough bread with 12 oz. tomato basil soup

Seattle Salmon

$13.99

Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, rosemary aioli, on ciabatta

Cold Sandwiches

Margalo

Margalo

$12.49

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato, Arugula, Kale Pesto served with popcorn and salad

Lettuce Wrap

Lettuce Wrap

$10.99

3 bibb lettuce wraps, hummus, crispy chickpeas, carrot slaw, fried ginger and garlic, and salsa verde served with popcorn and salad

Design Your Own

Design Your Own

$12.99

served with popcorn and salad

B.F.F.

B.F.F.

$12.49

Roast Turkey, Swiss, Arugula, Tomato, Red onion, House-made pepper jelly, and mayonnaise on multigrain bread served with popcorn and a salad.

Heirloom BLT

Heirloom BLT

$12.99

Basil-toasted Sourdough, Bacon, Heirloom Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mayo

Pasta

Tortellini Pasta

$8.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:55 pm
Monday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:55 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:55 pm
Location

2001 S St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

