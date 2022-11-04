A map showing the location of Glenview House 1843 Glenview RdView gallery
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Glenview House 1843 Glenview Rd

476 Reviews

$$

1843 Glenview Rd

Glenview, IL 60025

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese
GH Burger
Chicken Tacos

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Curds

$13.00

Wisconsin cheese curds with arrabbiata sauce

Pretzel

$10.00

freshly baked pretzel, sea salt, house-made beer cheese and house-made beer mustard

Sliders

$16.00

4 American "kobe" beef mini burgers, fontina cheese, caramelized onions, truffle mayo, mini brioche bun

Chicken Wings

$16.00

8 jumbo chicken wings with choice of sweet bbq, buffalo or peach habanero

Nachos

$15.00

braised pork, tortilla chips, house-made nacho cheese sauce, black beans, diced tomatoes, avocado, pickled jalapenos, lime crema, tomatillo salsa

Potato Skins

$14.00

roasted Idaho potatoes, cheddar cheese, fontina cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, ale creme fraiche, truffle oil

Sausage Plate

$15.00

Lake Geneva triple cheese bratwurst, sauerkraut, pretzel bites, house-made beer mustard and house-made beer cheese

Short Rib Quesadilla

$18.00

chipotle braised short rib, pepper jack cheese, cabbage, roasted corn & poblano peppers, avocado crema, sundried tomato tortilla

Mushroom Flat Bread

$18.00

flat bread with garlic oil, fontina cheese, sautéed mushrooms, asparagus, caramelized red onions, arugula, balsamic glaze

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, sundried tomato crostini, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, sundried tomato crostini, creamy garlic dressing

Chopped Salad

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, iceberg and romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, house ranch dressing

Cup of Butternut Squash & Chorizo

$6.00

Bowl of Butternut Squash & Chorizo

$11.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$11.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

roasted beets, mixed greens, kale, brussels sprouts, carrots, craisins, mandarins, goat cheese, pine nuts, champagne vinaigrette

Halibut Salad

$19.00

pan seared halibut, romaine, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, asparagus, bell peppers, parmesan, lemon tarragon vinaigrette

Sandwiches

GH Burger

$16.00

Meyer ground chuck, leaf lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, house-made mayo, choice of cheese, brioche bun

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

turkey, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house-made mayo, brioche bun

Italian Beef Dip

$15.00

shaved beef, cheddar cheese, giardiniera, horseradish aioli, au jus, hoagie roll

Three Beef Burger

$18.00

short rib, inside ground round, Meyer ground chuck, fontina cheese, truffle mayo, cremini mushrooms, bordelaise sauce, brioche bun

Reuben

$14.00

sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island, marble rye

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

bacon, fig & honey mascarpone smear, cheddar cheese, grilled red onion, arugula, balsamic glaze, sour dough bread

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, arugula, caramelized red onion, apple butter, sourdough bread

Blackened Salmon

$16.00

blackened salmon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, lemon chive aioli, hoagie roll

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

marinated chicken, avocado-pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, shredded chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce

Fish Tacos

$15.00

marinated tilapia, avocado-pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, shredded chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

roasted brussels sprouts, grilled asparagus, mushrooms, red cabbage, parmesan balsamic crema

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Fruit

$6.00

Small Caesar

$7.00

Kids

Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Dessert

One Scoop Gelato

$5.00

Chocolate Tort

$12.00

raspberry ganache, hazelnut buttercream, raspberry sauce, seasonal berries

Fuji Apple Bread Pudding

$10.00

caramelized apples, bourbon caramel sauce

check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and Enjoy! The cuisine at Glenview House is simple: fresh, locally sourced, organic and delicious. Our menu features beautifully presented, upscale American comfort food with French, Italian, and Asian influences

1843 Glenview Rd, Glenview, IL 60025

