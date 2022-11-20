- Home
Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co.
402 7th Street
Glenwood Spgs, CO 81601
Popular Items
Starters
Bavarian Pretzel
cheese dip / beer mustard
Crispy Onion Rings
peppercorn ranch dipping sauce
Kobe Beef Sliders
caramelized onions / bacon / cheddar / ale steak sauce / brioche buns
Pub Nachos
pulled chicken or pulled pork / black beans / cheese blend / pico de gallo /jalapeño / salsa / chipotle lime crema / add guacamole or sour cream 1
Crab Artichoke Dip
Spicy Cheese Curds
BBQ ranch dipping sauce
Wings
half dozen wings buffalo, IPA sriracha, IPA BBQ or lemon herb dry rub / celery & carrot sticks / choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Chips & Salsa
Burgers
Bison Burger
buffalo patty- lettuce / tomato / pickle / brioche bun
Canyon Burger
angus beef patty- lettuce / tomato / pickle / brioche bun
Game Time Burger
buffalo patty / jalapeño elk sausage / havarti / roasted red peppers / chipotle aioli
Southwest Black Bean Veggie Burger
veggie patty- lettuce / tomato / pickle / brioche bun/ Chipotle Aioli
Farmers Burger
Sandwich
Salad
Canyon Salad
mixed greens / tomatoes / cucumbers / red onions / scallions / cheese blend / toasted almonds / focaccia croutons
Cobb Wedge
baby iceberg lettuce / hard boiled egg / grape tomatoes / bacon / avocado / crumbled bleu cheese / bleu cheese dressing
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens/ garbanzo beans / tomatoes / kalamata olives/ red peppers / pepperoncini / feta / red onion / artichoke hearts / lemon herb balsamic
Harvest Salad
Pub Favorites
Fish & Chips
house ale battered cod / fries / citrus slaw / tartar / lemon
Wild Game Mac
elk jalapeño sausage / roasted peppers / scallions / mornay sauce
Roasted Chicken Enchiladas
ancho hatch chili sauce / pico de gallo / tomatoes / scallions / cheese blend / black bean corn salad / cilantro lime rice
Cajun Shrimp Mac
blackened shrimp / roasted peppers / scallions / tomatoes / mornay sauce
Pub Tacos
blackened cod, chipotle chicken, beer battered shrimp, or hatch green chili pulled pork / citrus slaw / pineapple pico / avocado / chipotle lime crema / corn tortilla / black bean corn salad / cilantro lime rice
Southwest Pasta
sundried tomatoes / cremini mushrooms / crispy prosciutto / roasted poblano cream / linguini
Veggie Mac
broccoli / mushroom / roasted peppers / mornay sauce
Rootbeer BBQ Pork Tenderloin
Short Rib Pot Pie
Adult Grilled Cheese
Adult Cheese Pizza
Kids Menu
Kids Canyon Burger
4oz angus beef, classic bun
Kids Grilled Cheese
chicken breast, classic bun
Kids Chicken Tenders
ranch dipping sauce
Kids Linguini n' Marinara
linguini pasta, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese add a meatball for $1.00
Kids Mac n' Cheese
cavatappi pasta, mornay sauce, parmesan cheese
Kids Pizza
mozzerella, marinara
Side Fries
Side Smiley Fries
Side Broccoli
Side Fruit Cup
Side Tots
Cup Beer Cheese Soup
Cup Soup du Jour
Cup Chili
Side Salad
Desserts
Sides
Fries
House Made Chips
Side Salad
Small Onion Ring
Sweet Tots
Side Broccoli
Side Citrus Slaw
Side Cilantro Lime Rice
Side Black Beans
Side Fruit Cup
Celery and Carrots
Side Herb Roasted Potatos
Side Veggies
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Smiley Fries
Side of 1 Rustic Bread
Protein
Dressing & Sauces
Cinnamon Butter
Side 1000 Island
Side BBQ Ranch
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Beer Mustard
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Chipotle Aioli
Side Guacamole
Side IPA Siracha
Side of Maple Thyme Vinagerette
Side of Peppercorn Ranch
Side Ranch
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Tarter
Side White Balsamic
2oz Beer Chz Soup
Veggies
NA Beverages
House Made Rootbeer
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Ice Tea
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer
Milk
Hot Tea
Coffee
Hot Cocoa
Rootbeer Float
Hot Cider
Kid Apple Juice
Kid Coke
Kid Rootbeer
Kid Lemonade
Kid Sprite
Kid Diet Coke
Kid Dr Pepper
Kid OJ
Kid Ginger Ale
Kid Shirley Temple
Kid Milk
Kid Chocolate Milk
BEER
Hanging Lake Light Lager 16oz
Grizzly Creek Raspberry Wheat 16oz
Vapor Cave IPA 16oz
Glider Hard Cider 16oz
Juicy Table IPA 22 oz
Pale Czech Lager
Desert Night IPA
Juicisaurus Rex IPA Pint
Czech Dark Lager
Alpen Flow
Draw Hanging Lake Light Lager
Draw Grizzly Creek Raspberry Wheat
Draw Vapor Cave IPA
Draw Glider Hard Cider
Draw Casey Brewing SOUR Ale
Draw Juicy Table IPA
Draw BBA B. Wine
Draw Desert Night
Draw Juicisaurus Rex IPA
Draw Alpine Flow
Canned Non- Alcoholic Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Rosé & Champagne
To-Go Beer
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
Drink Special
Bloody Mary
Premium Bloody Mary
House Margarita
Premium House Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Cosmo
Green Tea Shot
Hot Toddy
Armaretto Sour
Irish Coffee
Lemondrop
Long Island
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mountain Mule
Old Fashioned
White Russian
Vodka
Czarkoff Well Vodka
Absolut
Titos
Woody Creek Vodka
Crater Lake Hatch Green Chili
Absolute Citron
Absolute Strawberry
Absolute Manderin
Absolute Pepper
Absolute Raspberry
Absolute Watermelon
Spring 44 Honey
Vanilla Vodka
Smirnoff Caramel
Czarkoff Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Titos DBL
Woody Creek DBL
Crater Lake Hatch Green Chili Dbl
Absolute Citron DBL
Absolute Grapefruit DBL
Absolute Strawberry DBL
Absolute Manderin DBL
Absolute Pepper DBL
Absolute Raspberry DBL
Absolute Watermelon DBL
Spring 44 Vanilla DBL
Vanilla Voda DBL
Smirnoff Caramel DBL
Gin
Seagrams Well Gin
Beefeater
Beefeater Pink
Bombay Saphire
Aviation
Woody Creek Gin
Woody Creek Summer
Seagrams Well Gin DBL
Beefeater DBL
Beefeater Pink Dbl
Bombay Saphire DBL
Aviation DBL
Woody Creek DBL
Woody Creek Summer DBL
Rum
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Goslings Black
Bear Creek Silver
Abuleo 7
Bear Creek Spiced Rum
Santa Teresa
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Goslings DBL
Bear Creek Silver DBL
Abuleo 7 DBL
Bear Creek Spiced Rum DBL
Santa Teresa DBL
Tequila
Conquistador Well Tequila
Aguamiel Blanco
Suerte Blanco
Suerte Repesado
Teremana
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repesado
Casamigos Anejo
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Hornitos
Espolón
Conquest Well Tequila DBL
Aguamiel Blanco DBL
Suerte Blanco DBL
Suerte Repasado DBL
Teremana DBL
Casamigos Blanco DBL
Casamigos Repesado DBL
Casamigos Anejo DBL
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal DBL
Whiskey/bourbon
Well Whiskey Mckenna
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Fireside
Crown Royal
Makers Mark
Woody Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Woody Creek Rye
Old Scout
StillHouse Black
StillHouse Cherry
StillHouse Apple
Wild Turkey American Honey
Peanut Butter Whiskey
Well Whiskey DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Fireside DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Woody Creek Bourbon DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Knob Creek Rye Dbl
Woody Creek Bourbon Rye Dbl
Old Scout Dbl
StillHouse Black DBL
StillHouse Cherry DBL
StillHouse Apple DBL
Wild Turkey American Honey Dbl
Irish Whiskey
Jameson
Teeling
Red Breast
Powers
Green Spot
Jameson Cask Mate
Yellow Spot
Jameson Orange
Red Breast Oak
Double Jameson
Double Teelings
Double Red Breast
Double Powers
Double Green Spot
Double Jameson Cask
Double Yellow Spot
Double Red Breast Oak
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
Aperol
Campari
Midori
Nooku
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Baileys
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Pimms
Dissaronno
Rumpleminz
Gingercello
Schanps
Tuaca
Chambord
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Aperol DBL
Campari DBL
Midori DBL
Nooku DBL
Drambuie DBL
Frangelico DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Baileys DBL
Kahlua DBL
Lemoncello DBL
Pimms DBL
Dissaronno DBL
Rumpleminz DBL
Gingercello DBL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A family-friendly Restaurant & Brewery
402 7th Street, Glenwood Spgs, CO 81601