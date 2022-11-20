Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Canyon Burger
Wings
Canyon Salad

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

cheese dip / beer mustard

Crispy Onion Rings

$10.00

peppercorn ranch dipping sauce

Kobe Beef Sliders

$16.00

caramelized onions / bacon / cheddar / ale steak sauce / brioche buns

Pub Nachos

$16.00

pulled chicken or pulled pork / black beans / cheese blend / pico de gallo /jalapeño / salsa / chipotle lime crema / add guacamole or sour cream 1

Crab Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$12.00

BBQ ranch dipping sauce

Wings

$14.00

half dozen wings buffalo, IPA sriracha, IPA BBQ or lemon herb dry rub / celery & carrot sticks / choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Pizza

Chicken Blanco

$16.00

Pub Pizza

$15.00

Burgers

Bison Burger

$18.00

buffalo patty- lettuce / tomato / pickle / brioche bun

Canyon Burger

$15.00

angus beef patty- lettuce / tomato / pickle / brioche bun

Game Time Burger

$20.00

buffalo patty / jalapeño elk sausage / havarti / roasted red peppers / chipotle aioli

Southwest Black Bean Veggie Burger

$15.00

veggie patty- lettuce / tomato / pickle / brioche bun/ Chipotle Aioli

Farmers Burger

$17.00

Sandwich

IPA BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

citrus slaw / crispy onion / brioche bun

Reuben

$16.00

(choice of corned beef, turkey or tempeh) / swiss / sauerkraut / 1,000 island / marble rye

Southwest Fried Chicken Melt

$17.00

Soup

Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00+

Stout Beef Chili

$6.00+

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

ALLERGY

$6.00+

Salad

Canyon Salad

$12.00

mixed greens / tomatoes / cucumbers / red onions / scallions / cheese blend / toasted almonds / focaccia croutons

Cobb Wedge

$13.00

baby iceberg lettuce / hard boiled egg / grape tomatoes / bacon / avocado / crumbled bleu cheese / bleu cheese dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

mixed greens/ garbanzo beans / tomatoes / kalamata olives/ red peppers / pepperoncini / feta / red onion / artichoke hearts / lemon herb balsamic

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Pub Favorites

Fish & Chips

$20.00

house ale battered cod / fries / citrus slaw / tartar / lemon

Wild Game Mac

$20.00

elk jalapeño sausage / roasted peppers / scallions / mornay sauce

Roasted Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

ancho hatch chili sauce / pico de gallo / tomatoes / scallions / cheese blend / black bean corn salad / cilantro lime rice

Cajun Shrimp Mac

$21.00

blackened shrimp / roasted peppers / scallions / tomatoes / mornay sauce

Pub Tacos

$17.00

blackened cod, chipotle chicken, beer battered shrimp, or hatch green chili pulled pork / citrus slaw / pineapple pico / avocado / chipotle lime crema / corn tortilla / black bean corn salad / cilantro lime rice

Southwest Pasta

$18.00

sundried tomatoes / cremini mushrooms / crispy prosciutto / roasted poblano cream / linguini

Veggie Mac

$17.00

broccoli / mushroom / roasted peppers / mornay sauce

Rootbeer BBQ Pork Tenderloin

$23.00

Short Rib Pot Pie

$25.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Adult Cheese Pizza

Kids Menu

Kids Canyon Burger

$10.00

4oz angus beef, classic bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

chicken breast, classic bun

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

ranch dipping sauce

Kids Linguini n' Marinara

$10.00

linguini pasta, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese add a meatball for $1.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

cavatappi pasta, mornay sauce, parmesan cheese

Kids Pizza

$10.00

mozzerella, marinara

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Smiley Fries

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Cup Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00

Cup Soup du Jour

$6.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

house baked brownies / vanilla ice cream / hot fudge / whipped cream / cherry on top

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

graham cracker crust / burnt sugar topping / caramel sauce

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake

$10.00

Apple Crisp Ala Mode

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

House Made Chips

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Small Onion Ring

$4.00

Sweet Tots

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Citrus Slaw

$3.00

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Fruit Cup

$3.00

Celery and Carrots

$2.00

Side Herb Roasted Potatos

$4.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Smiley Fries

$4.00

Side of 1 Rustic Bread

$1.50

Cheese

Bleu Crumble

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Cheese Blend

$1.00

Feta

$1.00

Havarti

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Protein

Burger Patty

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Jalapeno Elk Sausage

$4.50

Salmon Filet

$8.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Side Bacon

$1.00

Tempeh

$4.00

Meatball

$1.00

Dressing & Sauces

Cinnamon Butter

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side BBQ Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Beer Mustard

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side IPA Siracha

$0.50

Side of Maple Thyme Vinagerette

$0.50

Side of Peppercorn Ranch

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tarter

$1.00

Side White Balsamic

$0.50

2oz Beer Chz Soup

$1.00

Veggies

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Red Onion

Side Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Green Chili

$1.00

Side Pineapple

$1.00

Side Roasted Red Peppers

$1.00

Side Hatch Green Chilies

$1.00

Side of Pickles

Side of of Cucumbers

NA Beverages

House Made Rootbeer

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Hot Cider

$3.50

Kid Apple Juice

Kid Coke

Kid Rootbeer

Kid Lemonade

Kid Sprite

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Dr Pepper

Kid OJ

Kid Ginger Ale

Kid Shirley Temple

Kid Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

BEER

Hanging Lake Light Lager 16oz

$6.45

Grizzly Creek Raspberry Wheat 16oz

$7.82

Vapor Cave IPA 16oz

$7.38

Glider Hard Cider 16oz

$6.90

Juicy Table IPA 22 oz

$6.45

Pale Czech Lager

$7.38

Desert Night IPA

$7.38

Juicisaurus Rex IPA Pint

$7.38

Czech Dark Lager

$7.38

Alpen Flow

$6.45

Draw Hanging Lake Light Lager

$5.52

Draw Grizzly Creek Raspberry Wheat

$6.90

Draw Vapor Cave IPA

$6.45

Draw Glider Hard Cider

$5.99

Draw Casey Brewing SOUR Ale

$8.29

Draw Juicy Table IPA

$5.52

Draw BBA B. Wine

$9.21

Draw Desert Night

$6.45

Draw Juicisaurus Rex IPA

$6.45

Draw Alpine Flow

$5.42

Canned Drinks

Long Drink

$6.45

Snow Melt

$6.45Out of stock

Truly

$6.45

Horchata Colada

$8.00

Canned Non- Alcoholic Beer

N/A Athletic Brewing Ipa

$5.52

Athletic Golden Blonde NA Beer

$5.52

N/A Oktoberfest

$5.62Out of stock

Red Wine

Apothic Red Blend GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Etude Lyric Pinot Noir GLS

$11.00

Colores Del Sol's Malbec GLS

$10.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$13.00

Josh Cabernet BTL

$39.00

Tercos Malbec BTL

$38.00

Etude Lyric Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

White Wine

Masi Pinot Grigio GLS

$13.00

Celsius Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$13.00

Doe Chardonnay GLS

$13.00

Amayla Rose

$10.00

Masi Pinot Grigio BTL

$39.00

Doe Chardonnay BTL

$39.00

Celsius Sav Blanc BTL

$39.00

Amayla Rose

$30.00

Rosé & Champagne

Amayla Rose

$10.00

House Champagne GLS

$7.00

Table Rose BTL

$30.00

House Champagne BTL

$47.00

To-Go Beer

Hanging Lake Light Lager 6 Pk

$12.50

Fresh Hop 6 Pk

$20.00

Vapor Cave IPA 6 Pk

$15.50Out of stock

Grizzly Creek Raspberry Wheat 6 Pk

$15.50

Growler Root Beer

$12.50

Czech Pale Ale

$12.50

Desert Night 6pk

$15.50

Juicisaurs Rex

$15.50

Hazy Table IPA 6 pack

$12.50

Alpine Glow

$14.50

Czech Dark Lager

$12.50

Specialty Cocktails

Naughty Rootbeer

$10.13

Mountain Mule

$11.05

Autumn Breeze Margarita

$13.00

Sp.Old Fashioned

$13.00

Peach Tree Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey Mule

$12.00

Extra Hard Cidr

$9.21

Naughty Rootbeer Float

$12.89

Tuesday Margarita

$9.21

Cocktails

Drink Special

Bloody Mary

$8.29

Premium Bloody Mary

$10.14

House Margarita

$8.29

Premium House Margarita

$10.14

Strawberry Margarita

$10.14

Cosmo

$10.58

Green Tea Shot

$8.29

Hot Toddy

$8.29

Armaretto Sour

$6.45

Irish Coffee

$8.29

Lemondrop

$9.66

Long Island

$9.21

Manhattan

$9.21

Mimosa

$9.21

Mountain Mule

$11.05

Old Fashioned

$9.21

White Russian

$8.29

Vodka

Czarkoff Well Vodka

$6.45

Absolut

$7.38

Titos

$8.29

Woody Creek Vodka

$9.21

Crater Lake Hatch Green Chili

$7.38

Absolute Citron

$7.38

Absolute Strawberry

$7.38Out of stock

Absolute Manderin

$7.38

Absolute Pepper

$7.38

Absolute Raspberry

$7.38

Absolute Watermelon

$7.38

Spring 44 Honey

$7.38Out of stock

Vanilla Vodka

$6.45

Smirnoff Caramel

$7.38

Czarkoff Well Vodka DBL

$12.89

Absolut DBL

$14.73

Titos DBL

$16.57

Woody Creek DBL

$14.73

Crater Lake Hatch Green Chili Dbl

$14.73

Absolute Citron DBL

$14.73

Absolute Grapefruit DBL

$14.73

Absolute Strawberry DBL

$14.73

Absolute Manderin DBL

$14.73

Absolute Pepper DBL

$14.73

Absolute Raspberry DBL

$14.73

Absolute Watermelon DBL

$14.73

Spring 44 Vanilla DBL

$14.73

Vanilla Voda DBL

$12.89

Smirnoff Caramel DBL

$16.57

Gin

Seagrams Well Gin

$6.45

Beefeater

$7.38

Beefeater Pink

$7.38

Bombay Saphire

$8.29

Aviation

$8.29

Woody Creek Gin

$9.21

Woody Creek Summer

$9.21Out of stock

Seagrams Well Gin DBL

$12.89

Beefeater DBL

$14.73

Beefeater Pink Dbl

$14.73

Bombay Saphire DBL

$16.57

Aviation DBL

$16.57

Woody Creek DBL

$18.42

Woody Creek Summer DBL

$18.42

Rum

Well Rum

$6.45

Bacardi

$8.29

Captain Morgan

$7.38

Malibu

$8.29

Goslings Black

$8.29

Bear Creek Silver

$8.29

Abuleo 7

$8.29

Bear Creek Spiced Rum

$9.21

Santa Teresa

$11.05

Well Rum DBL

$12.89

Bacardi DBL

$16.57

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.73

Malibu DBL

$16.57

Goslings DBL

$16.57

Bear Creek Silver DBL

$16.57

Abuleo 7 DBL

$16.57

Bear Creek Spiced Rum DBL

$18.42

Santa Teresa DBL

$22.10

Tequila

Conquistador Well Tequila

$6.45

Aguamiel Blanco

$7.38

Suerte Blanco

$7.38

Suerte Repesado

$8.29

Teremana

$9.21

Casamigos Blanco

$9.21

Casamigos Repesado

$9.21

Casamigos Anejo

$9.21

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$8.29

Hornitos

$9.21

Espolón

$9.21

Conquest Well Tequila DBL

$12.89

Aguamiel Blanco DBL

$14.73

Suerte Blanco DBL

$14.73

Suerte Repasado DBL

$14.73

Teremana DBL

$18.42

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$18.42

Casamigos Repesado DBL

$20.26

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$20.26

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal DBL

$16.57

Whiskey/bourbon

Well Whiskey Mckenna

$6.45

Jim Beam

$7.38

Jack Daniels

$7.38

Fireside

$7.38

Crown Royal

$8.29

Makers Mark

$8.29

Woody Creek Bourbon

$9.21

Knob Creek

$9.21

Knob Creek Rye

$9.21

Woody Creek Rye

$9.21

Old Scout

$9.21

StillHouse Black

$8.29

StillHouse Cherry

$8.29

StillHouse Apple

$8.29

Wild Turkey American Honey

$8.29

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$9.21

Well Whiskey DBL

$12.89

Jim Beam DBL

$14.73

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.73

Fireside DBL

$14.73

Crown Royal DBL

$16.57

Makers Mark DBL

$16.57

Woody Creek Bourbon DBL

$22.10

Knob Creek DBL

$18.42

Knob Creek Rye Dbl

$18.42

Woody Creek Bourbon Rye Dbl

$22.10

Old Scout Dbl

StillHouse Black DBL

$16.57

StillHouse Cherry DBL

$16.57

StillHouse Apple DBL

$16.57

Wild Turkey American Honey Dbl

$16.57

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$7.38

Teeling

$8.29

Red Breast

$9.21

Powers

$11.05

Green Spot

$11.05

Jameson Cask Mate

$9.21

Yellow Spot

$13.81

Jameson Orange

$7.38

Red Breast Oak

$15.65

Double Jameson

$14.73

Double Teelings

$16.57

Double Red Breast

$18.42

Double Powers

$22.10

Double Green Spot

$22.10

Double Jameson Cask

$18.42

Double Yellow Spot

$27.62

Double Red Breast Oak

$31.30

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$8.29

Glenlivet 12 y

$11.05

Aberlour

$12.89

Laphroig

$9.21

Dewars White Label DBL

$16.57

Dalmore DBL

$23.94

Glenwfiddich DBL

$18.42

Glenlivet DBL

$14.73

Glenlivet 12 y DBL

$22.10

Glenlivet 14 y DBL

$22.10

Laphroaig DBL

$22.10

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$6.45

Aperol

$8.29

Campari

$8.29

Midori

$8.29

Nooku

$6.45

Drambuie

$8.29

Frangelico

$8.29

Grand Marnier

$9.21

Baileys

$7.38

Kahlua

$7.38

Lemoncello

$7.38

Pimms

$8.29

Dissaronno

$9.21

Rumpleminz

$7.38

Gingercello

$7.38

Schanps

$6.45

Tuaca

$8.29

Chambord

$8.29

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$12.89

Aperol DBL

$16.57

Campari DBL

$16.57

Midori DBL

$16.57

Nooku DBL

$12.89

Drambuie DBL

$16.57

Frangelico DBL

$16.57

Grand Marnier DBL

$18.42

Baileys DBL

$14.73

Kahlua DBL

$14.73

Lemoncello DBL

$14.73

Pimms DBL

$16.57

Dissaronno DBL

$18.42

Rumpleminz DBL

$16.57

Gingercello DBL

$14.73
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family-friendly Restaurant & Brewery

Website

Location

402 7th Street, Glenwood Spgs, CO 81601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

