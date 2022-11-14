Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Glenwood Grill

1,898 Reviews

$$

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151

Raleigh, NC 27608

Soups & Stews

Annex Gumbo

$12.00

Chicken - sausage - okra gumbo - carrot onion celery - garlic - clam stock - tomatoes- little spicy

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$12.00

Fresh or frozen -Steak & short rib- potatoes-onion-celery- oregano- garlic - chicken Demi- beef stock- red wine-green beans mushrooms

Brunswick stew

Brunswick stew

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken - sausage - butter beans- onions celery - Corn- Wheels up bbq- celery - chicken Demi- garlic-tomatoes-

Chicken & cabbage soup

$12.00

Chicken cabbage beans tomatoes celery onion garlic tomatoes herbs

Chicken & dumpling

$12.00

Chicken noodle

$12.00

Chicken sausage rapini and bean

$12.00

Chicken sausage onion garlic bean - rapini Chicken stock Gluten free Mild spice

Chicken white bean chili

Chicken white bean chili

$12.00

chicken - peppers onion celery chicken stock garlic cilantro white beans little spicy - frozen

Cream of asparagus

$12.00

Asparagus - onion - chicken stock- light cream - bacon GLUTEN FREE NO GARLIC

Italian wedding soup

$12.00

Meatballs spinach pasta carrots onions celery chicken jus

Manhattan clam chowder

$12.00

New England clam chowder

$12.00

Clams clam stock onion celery garlic potatoes

She Crab Soup

$12.00

Lump crab- roe-onion - celery - sherry- Glenwood favorite

Split Pea & Ham

$12.00

Split Peas - Carrots - Onions - sherry - Chicken Demi - Smoked Ham - Light Cream

Steak chili

Steak chili

$12.00

Grilled steak - black beans - onions - celery peppers - tomatoes - beef stock - herbs - garlic gluten free

Potato cheddar bacon

$12.00

Onion - celery - garlic - potato - light cream - cheddar GLUTEN FREE

Cream of spinach

$12.00

CHICKEN STOCK - CELERY - GARLIC - ONION - SPINACH

Cabbage soup

$12.00

onion - celery -tomatoes- chicken demi - herbs - garlic (GF)

Cream of steak

$12.00

CARROTS - GARLIC - LIGHT CREAM - ONION - HERBS - BROCCOLI

Apps & Sides

Egg Noodle, Sundried Tomato, Fennel, Feta, Peas, Basil, Onion

Annex lobster Mac

$13.00

Lobster blue Parmesan cheddar gruyere basil herb panko caramelized onions

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi Pasta - Four Cheese Blend - Crumble Topping

Brussels sprouts gratin

Brussels sprouts gratin

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy Brussels-cream- gruyere- herb panko

Collard Greens

$10.00

All Day Braised Collards - Also available by the gallon

Pimento Cheese Pint

Pimento Cheese Pint

$9.00

The BEST Pimento Cheese in Town. Cheddar - gruyere-Grana Padana-olives-pimentos-Mayo-Dijon-rest is secret

Pint Chicken Salad

$9.00

Our much loved and long standing favorite chicken salad recipe rotisserie chicken celery onion relish mayo whole grain mustard

Seafood Dip

$10.00+

Shrimp crab -spinach - peas- celery- Onions - old bay- cayenne- Mayo -5 cheeses- panko

Spinach artichoke dip

$10.00

onion - celery - cream - cheese - cheddar - parmesan - artichoke - panko

Fresh Prepared Foods

Potato Sour kraut Whole grain mustard Gryuere Tomato rice

Annex Asian chicken

$16.00

sesame miso glazed chicken - ginger rice - Asian cabbage - green beans & - sesame - lemon

Annex fish special

$28.00

SALMON RISOTTO sweet pea roasted tomatoes basil parmesan risotto. tomato fennel salad red pepper vinaigrette Choice of salad and quart of soup.

Annex salmon risotto

Annex salmon risotto

$19.00

Pan seared salmon - sweet pea Parmesan roasted tomato risotto red pepper vinaigrette

Annex swordfish

Annex swordfish

$18.00

local squash - grilled broccolini - tomato leek jus - white balsamic vinaigrette

BBQ chicken casserole

$16.00

" WHEELS UP! "BBQ - rotisserie chicken - caramelized onion - black beans - corn salsa - GF*

Beef stroganoff

$14.00

Steak tips - mushroom - onion - celery - roasted garlic - red wine sour cream sauce QUART OF EGG NOODLES ON THE SIDE.

Beef tips & rice

Beef tips & rice

$16.00

Filet and short rib onion mushrooms veal Demi garlic herbs over rice

Blackened grouper

Blackened grouper

$19.00

Lightly blackened grouper - lobster potato cake- succotash mustard jerk his herb butter

Blue Cheese Short Ribs

Blue Cheese Short Ribs

$19.00

Braised short rib - spinach - blue cheese crusted - sour cream chive smashed potatoes - red wine shallot sauce.

Chicken & grill veg

Chicken & grill veg

$16.00

Chicken - grilled - sour cream chive mashed potatoes- grilled zucchini-squash- tomato fennel relish - garlic Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$17.00

Rotisserie chicken - broccoli-peas- over rice- cheese sauce - topped with cheese

chicken caprese

$16.00

Mozzarella - caramelized onions - Basil - Spinach - squash - Balsamic glaze tomatoes - herbs

Chicken Divan

Chicken Divan

$16.00

Chicken - rice -lemon curry mayonnaise and broccoli sauce- cheddar- herb panko

Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Grilled chicken - ditalini pasta - feta - artichoke - tomato - basil - balsamic reduction

Creamy seafood casserole

$17.00

shrimp - grouper - halibut - spinach - onion - celery - cheese alfredo - peas - cheese - over rice

French chicken casserole

$16.00

Grilled chicken caramelized onion - mushrooms - thyme - roasted garlic jus Yukon potatoes fennel

Gringo - chicken enchiladas

Gringo - chicken enchiladas

$16.00

Roasted chicken-salsa verde-poblano tomato sauce- pepper jack-Arroz- flour tortillas

Hamburger steak

$17.00

angus beef steak (12 oz.) - caramelized onion - cabernet veal sauce - parsnip mashed potatoes

Marinated grilled chicken

Marinated grilled chicken

$16.00

Roasted tomato - garlic - cream - sweet peas - broccoli - shiitakes - classic egg noodles - Parmesan

Meatballs marinara

Meatballs marinara

$15.00

MEATBALLS SPINACH MUSHROOMS MARINARA PARMESAN

Mediterranean chicken

Mediterranean chicken

$17.00Out of stock

grilled chicken - wheatberry - beans - squash - tomatoes -herbs - truffle honey vinaigrette. dairy free

Pork tenderloin

Pork tenderloin

$17.00

"Wheels Up" BBQ Glazed Pork Tenderloin - mashed potatoes - succotash

Sliced filet

$21.00

Grilled RARE filet mignon - sweet pea risotto - Parmesan - blue cheese - veal demi

Steak enchiladas

Steak enchiladas

$16.00

Grilled steak - onions- cheddar-salsa verde-rice

Steak pomodoro

$17.00

Grilled steak - pomodoro - spinach - gruyere - basil

Stuffed meatloaf

$17.00

Stuffed with pimento - mashed potatoes - Cabernet veal reduction- creamed Brussels

chicken ala king

$16.00

Rotisserie chicken - peas - mushrooms - cream - egg noodles

Salads

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Granny smith apples, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Wedge

$10.00

iceberg - pickled onion - maytag blue cheese dressing - bacon - tomato

Beet Salad

$10.00

Desserts

Our most popular desserts are now available to pick up any time

Bailey's Chocolate Pie

$7.00

Please pre-order whole pies at least 24 hours in advance

Blueberry, Peach, & Strawberry Cobbler

$7.00

Big enough to split

Bourbon chocolate pecan pie

$7.00

Annex key lime

$7.00

Annex chocolate pie

$7.00

Chocolate truffle cake

$7.00

chocolate sponge base - topped with rich chocolate mousse - dusted with cocoa powder

Banana Cream Cake

$7.00

Merchandise

Cork pops

Cork pops

$15.00

Glenwood grill golf shirt

$25.00+

Glenwood grill long sleeve shirts

$28.00+
100% SOY WAX CANDLES

100% SOY WAX CANDLES

$22.00

Locally made in Raleigh, NC made from recycled wine bottles scents include: - Clean cotton - apple & clover - blue spruce - lavender - oakmoss & amber

Nats nuts

$6.95

Photo gift cards

$6.00

Risilia hand & body lotion

$7.00

Short bread cookies

$6.00

Assorted shortbread cookies- almond - apricot filled - classic short bread- very good

"WHEELS UP!" BBQ sauce

"WHEELS UP!" BBQ sauce

$7.00

A thick and spicy sauce created by a Christian pilot, an airplane and aviation enthusiast. Family and friends declare it airworthy. made local.

DOGGIE STYLE GOURMET TREATS

$10.00

- BLUEBERRY DIRTY PAWS - STRAWBERRY SLOBBBER - DOGGIE BREATH MINTS - PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES - BACON CHEDDAR BONE - APPLE & OATS - PUMPKIN PEANUT

TONTON GIFT BOX

TONTON GIFT BOX

$19.99
Pumpkin wood cut-out

Pumpkin wood cut-out

$20.00

11.5 x 9 x 1.5 Decorative wooden pumpkin white & brown

Acorn wood cut-out

Acorn wood cut-out

$8.00

5.25 x 4 x 1 Decorative acorn wooden cut-out neutral - gray - white

TONTON SAUCE

TONTON SAUCE

$8.00

A delicious fusion of traditional Japanese sauces and southern hospitality FLAVORS: HIBACHI - GINGER - TERIYAKI - KOBE - GARLIC SCALLION - VINAIGRETTE - YUZU

Bixby Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

$8.00

Maine sea salt & creamy caramel - dipped in deluxe chocolate and sprinkled with crystals of sea salt from the cold Maine ocean.

Bixby Peppermint Bark

$8.00

Premium dark chocolate, savory white chocolate and topped with crushed sweet peppermint

Bixby Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels Gift Box

$10.00

6 pieces - Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Nutty For You Bixby Bar

$6.00

Peanut Butter Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Candy Bar Vegan & Gluten free

Poochie Butter : Chew Toy Filler & Peanut Butter Squeeze Pack

Poochie Butter : Chew Toy Filler & Peanut Butter Squeeze Pack

$17.00

100% Rubber dog chew toy and peanut butter filler. Great for chewing, boredom, teething, separation anxiety, crate training.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Low Country cooking in the heart of Raleigh! PLEASE NOTE - USING GIFT CARDS FOR ONLINE TO GO ORDERS DOES NOT WORK AT THIS TIME. TO VIEW DESIRED MENU PLEASE CHOOSE AN APPROPRIATE PICKUP TIME

