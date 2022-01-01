  • Home
  Glenwood
  Glenwood Oaks Restaurant - 106 N Main Street, Glenwood, IL
Glenwood Oaks Restaurant 106 N Main Street, Glenwood, IL

No reviews yet

106 N Main Street

Glenwood, IL 60425

Order Again

Popular Items

12 pc Chicken Dinner
Baked Walleye
Italian Beef

Appetizers

Aguachiles Verdes

$18.99

Aguachiles Rojos

$18.99

Empanadas de Camaron

$10.99+

Guacamole Fresco

$9.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$16.99+

Ceviche de Camaron

$24.99+

Ceviche Mixto

$34.99+

Ostiones Regulares

$9.99+

Ostiones Preparados

$17.99+

Cockteles

Cockteles Camaron/Shrimp

$22.99+

Cockteles Mixto/Mixed

$25.99+

Cockteles Campechana/Mexican Campechana

$28.99+

Fish Fillet Specialties

Fillet Ajo/Garlic

$18.99

Fillet Diabla/Spicy

$18.99

Fillet Aguacate/Avocado

$18.99

Fillet Chipotle

$18.99

Fillet Nayarit

$18.99

Filete Perla

$25.99

Filete Ranchero

$18.99

Fillet Salmon a la Plancha

$18.99

Los Pescados/Fishes

Huachinango/Red Snapper

$32.99

Mojarras/ Tilapia

$22.99

Huachinango Patron/ Patron Red Snapper

$54.99

Mojarras Patron/ Tilapia Patron

$32.99

HUACHINANGO ENGUACATADO

$35.99

Crazy red snapper

$30.99

Red snapper a LA Cucaracha

$39.99

Huachinango Zarandeado

$49.99

Mexican Dishes

Carne a la Parrilla/ Grilled Steak

$24.99

Fajitas de Carne

$19.99

Taco Dinner

$13.99

Fajitas de Pollo/ Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas Mix

$28.99

Platillo de Langostinos

$25.99

Costillitas en Salsa

$16.99

Pechuga Primavera

$22.99

Pechuga Tamarindo

$18.99

Molcajete Carnes

$32.99

Fajitas de Camaron/ Shrimp Fajitas

$22.99

Taco Dinner de Camaron/ Shrimp Taco Dinner

$14.99

Quesadilla dinner

$10.99

Taco pescado dinner

$13.99

Enchiladas de pollo dinner

$14.99

Enchiladas de camaron dinner

$16.99

Enchiladas de carne dinner

$15.99

Enchiladas de queso dinner

$11.99

Burrito dinner camaron dinner

$16.99

Burrito mixto dinner

$19.99

Burrito de pollo dinner

$14.99

Burrito de carne dinner

$15.99

Flautas de pollo dinner

$12.99

Taco dinner cecina

$12.99

Taco dinner de pastor

$12.99

Quesadilla

$2.50

Parrilladas

Parilladas para 2/Platters for 2

$59.99

Parilladas para 4/Platters for 4

$89.99

Parilladas para 6/Platters for 6

$139.99

Charolas/Food Trays

Mariscada 2 Personas

$69.99

Mariscada 4 Personas

$129.99

Mariscada 6 Personas

$199.99

Jefe de Jefes

$240.00

Charola VIP

$199.00

Sea Specialties

Camarones/Shrimp

$18.99

Camarones Primavera

$26.99

Camarones a la Plancha

$22.99

Molcajete Mariscos

$32.99

Pina rellena Nayarit & crema

$26.00

Paella

$32.99+

Chapuzon

$29.99+

Filete Relleno

$32.99

Camarones Zarandeados

$22.99

Levanta Muertos Caliente

$65.99+

Platillos Fuertes/Main Dishes

Langostinos/Prawns

$44.99+

Mejillones

$24.99+

Cucaracha Shrimp

$34.99+

Patas de Jaiba/ Crab Legs

$0.00+

Chapuzon

$29.99

Soups

7 Mares

$22.99

Caldo de Camaron

$18.99

Caldo de Pescado

$18.99

Mendigo

$9.99

Caldo de Langostinos

$18.99

Pastas

Pasta Pollo/Chicken

$19.99

Pasta Camaron/Shrimp

$21.99

Pasta Mejillones/Mussels

$19.99

Kids Menu

Kid Camarones Empanizados

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets w/ fries 4pcs

$5.99

Kids Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$8.99

Kid Camarones a la mantequilla

$8.99

Kid Quesadilla (1 with fries)

$5.99

Kids juice

$1.99

Kids TACO (w/ fries)

$5.99

Kids chicken fries 8pcs

$9.99

Sides

Side of beans

$3.50

side of fries

$4.00

side of arroz

$3.50

Side of garlic bread 2pieces

$2.99

Side of Chiles toreados (3)

$1.99

Side Ceviche

$3.25

Salsa de LA casa

$1.00

Side de tortillas

$2.00

Side de verdura all vapor

$2.99

Side tortilla de harina

$1.99

Side sour cream

$0.85

Side of cheese

$0.85

extra aguacate

$2.50

side of aguacate

$3.50

chips

$1.99

Lobster Tail

Estilo Nayarit

$32.99

breakfast

chilaquiles

$9.99

breakfast enchiladas

$9.99

Tex Mex

$12.99

belgian waffle

$8.99

sides

2 eggs

$2.00

Diced potatoes

$2.00

Appetizers

16 oz French Onion Soup

$7.00
Oyster Rocks

Oyster Rocks

$30.00

Oak's Famous 5 Oysters with a creamy blend of Spinach, Bacon, Mozzarella and Romano Cheeses, baked to perfection.

Shrimp Dejonghe App

$14.00

5-piece Gulf Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic Butter Sauce and Bread Crumbs.

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Crispy, Tender Ringlets, Lightly Floured and Deep-Fried to Golden Brown. Served with Zesty Cocktail Sauce.

Fried Zuchini

$12.00

5 pc Lightly-Battered Zucchini, Deep-Fried to Golden Brown. Served with a Side of creamy horseradish.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

5 Deep-Fried Cheese Sticks served with marinara sauce.

Indian

Beef Boti

$18.99Out of stock

Beef Kabob

$18.99Out of stock
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$18.99Out of stock
Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$18.99Out of stock
Chicken Boti

Chicken Boti

$17.99Out of stock
Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$17.99Out of stock
Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$18.99Out of stock
Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$17.99Out of stock
Daal (Lentil Soup)

Daal (Lentil Soup)

$9.99Out of stock
Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$19.99Out of stock
Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$19.99Out of stock
Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$17.99Out of stock
Samosa (3pc)

Samosa (3pc)

$9.99
Naan

Naan

$1.50
Vegetarian Biryani

Vegetarian Biryani

$16.99

Beef

15 Oz Ribeye

15 Oz Ribeye

$46.00
8 Oz Filet Mignon

8 Oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

Seasoned center-cut steak, char-broiled to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.

Spanish Seafood

Huachinango (Red Snapper)

Huachinango (Red Snapper)

$28.00
Shrimp Ranchero

Shrimp Ranchero

$22.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00
Shrimp Soup

Shrimp Soup

$22.00Out of stock

Seafood

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$30.00

Our hand-breaded shrimp is deep-fried golden, served with our zesty cocktail sauce. Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.

Salmon

Salmon

$20.00

Oak's famous Salmon Filet smothered in our special honey sauce, then broiled to perfection! Served on a bed of sautéed spinach and your choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable of the day.

Baked Walleye

Baked Walleye

$26.00
Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$25.00

Tender Catfish Filets fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.

Shrimp Dejonghe Dinner

$25.00

Chicken

4 pc Chicken Dinner

$17.50

Choose from Fried or Honey Fried. Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.

8 pc Chicken Dinner

$24.00

Choose from Fried or Honey Fried. Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.

12 pc Chicken Dinner

$26.00

Choose from Fried or Honey Fried. Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.

4 pc Chicken Only

$6.75

8 pc Chicken Only

$10.00

12 pc Chicken Only

$16.00
Chicken Picante

Chicken Picante

$25.00

Tender chicken picante on a bed of rice pilaf, served with your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable of the day, & a dinner roll.

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$21.00

Tender chicken sauteed in lemon-butter sauce on a bed of rice pilaf, served with your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable of the day, & a dinner roll.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Lightly-fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella, served on a bed of pasta with a dinner roll.

Pasta

Pasta Alfredo

$20.00

Pork

Full Slab Dinner

Full Slab Dinner

$30.00

Tender Ribs, seasoned, smoked, then grilled to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.

1/2 Slab Dinner

$21.00

A half order of our tender ribs, seasoned, smoked, then grilled to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.

Single Baked Pork Chop

$18.00

Tender pork chop baked to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.

Double Baked Pork Chop

$22.00

Tender pork chop baked to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.

Lamb

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Combos

2 pc Chicken & 1/2 Slab Ribs

$26.00

1/2 Slab & 3 pc Shrimp

$26.00

Catfish / 4 Shrimp Combo

$28.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Oaks Burger

Oaks Burger

$12.00

Beef Patty Char-Grilled to Perfection, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions. Served with Fries. (Add Cheese, Optional)

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Roast Sirloin topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Fries.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Tender Corned Beef & Kraut served on grilled marble rye topped with melted swiss cheese & Thousand Island Dressing. Served with Fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Tender, smoked shredded pork smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with Fries

Chicken Cheddar Melt

Chicken Cheddar Melt

$14.00

Grilled, Boneless Chicken Breast, topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fries.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Breast smothered with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Fries.

Beef & Cheddar Panini

$12.00

Freshly thin sliced beef topped with cheddar cheese, roasted bell peppers, and our spicy ranch. Served with fries.

Chicken Panini

$12.00

Grilled, seasoned chicken topped with spinach, tomato and our own spicy ranch. Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Tender chicken smothered in our own spicy sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

BBQ chicken breast in our signature BBQ sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato & cheddar. Served with fries.

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$12.00

Tender chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese and our signature caesar dressing. Served with fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers & spinach. Served w/ fries

Ala Carte

Full Slab Only

$26.00

1/2 Slab Only

$15.00

Full Shrimp Only

$25.00

1/2 Shrimp Only

$16.00

Catfish Only

$18.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00
Rassberry Cheesecake

Rassberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Dutch Apple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

106 N Main Street, Glenwood, IL 60425

Directions

Gallery
Glenwood Oaks Restaurant image

