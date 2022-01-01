Glenwood Oaks Restaurant 106 N Main Street, Glenwood, IL
No reviews yet
106 N Main Street
Glenwood, IL 60425
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cockteles
Fish Fillet Specialties
Los Pescados/Fishes
Mexican Dishes
Carne a la Parrilla/ Grilled Steak
Fajitas de Carne
Taco Dinner
Fajitas de Pollo/ Chicken Fajitas
Fajitas Mix
Platillo de Langostinos
Costillitas en Salsa
Pechuga Primavera
Pechuga Tamarindo
Molcajete Carnes
Fajitas de Camaron/ Shrimp Fajitas
Taco Dinner de Camaron/ Shrimp Taco Dinner
Quesadilla dinner
Taco pescado dinner
Enchiladas de pollo dinner
Enchiladas de camaron dinner
Enchiladas de carne dinner
Enchiladas de queso dinner
Burrito dinner camaron dinner
Burrito mixto dinner
Burrito de pollo dinner
Burrito de carne dinner
Flautas de pollo dinner
Taco dinner cecina
Taco dinner de pastor
Quesadilla
Parrilladas
Charolas/Food Trays
Sea Specialties
Platillos Fuertes/Main Dishes
Soups
Kids Menu
Sides
Side of beans
side of fries
side of arroz
Side of garlic bread 2pieces
Side of Chiles toreados (3)
Side Ceviche
Salsa de LA casa
Side de tortillas
Side de verdura all vapor
Side tortilla de harina
Side sour cream
Side of cheese
extra aguacate
side of aguacate
chips
Lobster Tail
Appetizers
16 oz French Onion Soup
Oyster Rocks
Oak's Famous 5 Oysters with a creamy blend of Spinach, Bacon, Mozzarella and Romano Cheeses, baked to perfection.
Shrimp Dejonghe App
5-piece Gulf Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic Butter Sauce and Bread Crumbs.
Calamari
Crispy, Tender Ringlets, Lightly Floured and Deep-Fried to Golden Brown. Served with Zesty Cocktail Sauce.
Fried Zuchini
5 pc Lightly-Battered Zucchini, Deep-Fried to Golden Brown. Served with a Side of creamy horseradish.
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Deep-Fried Cheese Sticks served with marinara sauce.
Indian
Beef Boti
Beef Kabob
Butter Chicken
Chicken 65
Chicken Boti
Chicken Biryani
Chicken Kabob
Chicken Korma
Daal (Lentil Soup)
Lamb Biryani
Lamb Curry
Palak Paneer
Samosa (3pc)
Naan
Vegetarian Biryani
Beef
Spanish Seafood
Seafood
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Our hand-breaded shrimp is deep-fried golden, served with our zesty cocktail sauce. Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.
Salmon
Oak's famous Salmon Filet smothered in our special honey sauce, then broiled to perfection! Served on a bed of sautéed spinach and your choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable of the day.
Baked Walleye
Fried Catfish
Tender Catfish Filets fried to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.
Shrimp Dejonghe Dinner
Chicken
4 pc Chicken Dinner
Choose from Fried or Honey Fried. Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.
8 pc Chicken Dinner
Choose from Fried or Honey Fried. Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.
12 pc Chicken Dinner
Choose from Fried or Honey Fried. Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.
4 pc Chicken Only
8 pc Chicken Only
12 pc Chicken Only
Chicken Picante
Tender chicken picante on a bed of rice pilaf, served with your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable of the day, & a dinner roll.
Lemon Chicken
Tender chicken sauteed in lemon-butter sauce on a bed of rice pilaf, served with your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable of the day, & a dinner roll.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly-fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella, served on a bed of pasta with a dinner roll.
Pasta
Pork
Full Slab Dinner
Tender Ribs, seasoned, smoked, then grilled to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.
1/2 Slab Dinner
A half order of our tender ribs, seasoned, smoked, then grilled to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.
Single Baked Pork Chop
Tender pork chop baked to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.
Double Baked Pork Chop
Tender pork chop baked to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.
Lamb
Combos
Sandwiches
Oaks Burger
Beef Patty Char-Grilled to Perfection, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions. Served with Fries. (Add Cheese, Optional)
Italian Beef
Thinly Sliced Roast Sirloin topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Fries.
Reuben Sandwich
Tender Corned Beef & Kraut served on grilled marble rye topped with melted swiss cheese & Thousand Island Dressing. Served with Fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender, smoked shredded pork smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with Fries
Chicken Cheddar Melt
Grilled, Boneless Chicken Breast, topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fries.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast smothered with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Fries.
Beef & Cheddar Panini
Freshly thin sliced beef topped with cheddar cheese, roasted bell peppers, and our spicy ranch. Served with fries.
Chicken Panini
Grilled, seasoned chicken topped with spinach, tomato and our own spicy ranch. Served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tender chicken smothered in our own spicy sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
BBQ chicken breast in our signature BBQ sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato & cheddar. Served with fries.
Chicken Cesar Wrap
Tender chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese and our signature caesar dressing. Served with fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers & spinach. Served w/ fries
Ala Carte
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
106 N Main Street, Glenwood, IL 60425