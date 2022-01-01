Glenwood Restaurant Willamette
2588 Willamette St.
Eugene, OR 97405
Popular Items
Eggs
Avocado & Kale Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with sauteed kale, mushrooms, green onions, pepperjack cheese and topped with avocado
Mediterranean Scramble
Fresh spinach, eggs, feta cheese and garlic scrambled together and topped with diced ripe tomatoes
Prima Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with diced breast of chicken, swiss cheese, green onion and herbs, topped with diced tomatoes
Durango Scramble
Sliced mushrooms, peppered bacon, green onion and cream cheese
Nova Scotia Scramble
Salmon, green onion and cream cheese scrambled with two eggs
Pesto Shrimp Scramble
Pesto, baby shrimp and parmesan cheese–
Mile-High Scramble
Ham, bell pepper, onion, and melted jack & cheddar cheeses
Veggie Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with bell pepper, mushrooms and onion
13th Street Scramble
Peppered bacon, olives, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, jack & cheddar
Garlic Basil Kale Omelette
Sauteed kale, garlic, fresh basil and mushrooms with feta and diced tomatoes
Avocado Omelette
Tomatoes, avocado, cream cheese, spinach and fresh mushrooms-
Tierra Amarilla Omelette
Diced ham, bell pepper, onion, crumbled bacon and pepper jack cheese
Adobe Omelette
Jack and cheddar cheeses, diced green chile, green onion, black olives, avocado, chicken breast dusted in fajita seasoning, sour cream and a side of salsa—
Montana Omelette
Sautéed sliced mushrooms, black olives, crisp bacon, diced ham, spinach, green onion and melted jack & cheddar
Herbed Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
A blend of herbs is cooked into the eggs, then the omelette is filled with sautéed fresh mushrooms and cheeses
Sierra Madre Omelette
Green chiles, jack & cheddar cheeses, black olives, sour cream and salsa
Greek Omelette
Tomatoes, feta, spinach & fresh garlic
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Chopped bacon with melted Oregon Tillamook jack and cheddar cheeses
Mexicano Omelette
Pinto beans, green chile & cheeses covered with Spanish sauce
The Works Omelette
Diced ham, sautéed mushrooms, bell pepper and onion, jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with Spanish sauce
Denver Omelette
The classic - sautéed bell pepper, ham and onion with melted cheddar and jack cheeses
Combination Omelette
Sliced fresh mushrooms and diced lean ham with jack and cheddar cheeses
Monterey Omelette
Artichoke hearts, diced bacon, thyme, scallions, melted jack & cheddar cheeses
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Diced ham and melted jack and cheddar
Olive, Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Crumbled sausage (vegetarian or pork), sautéed bell pepper and diced onion, black olives and melted jack and cheddar cheeses
Florentine
Benedict
Glenwood
Two eggs with your choice of thick bacon, ham, 1/3 lb. beef patty, country sausage, link sausage, chicken-apple links or vegie sausage
Half Order Glenwood
Two eggs with your choice of thick bacon, ham, 1/5 lb. beef patty, country sausage, link sausage, chicken-apple links or vegie sausage
Standard
Two eggs cooked to order with red-skin homefried potatoes or fresh fruit and your choice of toast (sorry, no substitutions)
Breakfast Skillet
Two eggs scrambled with homefries, bell pepper, black olives, jack & cheddar and accompanied by avocado and salsa
Country Poach
A buttermilk biscuit topped with two poached eggs and covered with our made-fromscratch sausage gravy
Kitchen Sink
Homefried potatoes tossed with mushrooms. bell pepper and onion, chopped kale, diced bacon or veggie sausage, fresh tomatoes and two eggs over easy or sautéed tofu
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortilla topped with vegetarian pinto beans, two eggs overmedium or sautéed tofu, cheese or avocado, diced green chile and Spanish sauce
Fettucine Carbonara
Fettucine tossed with eggs, garlic, bacon and parmesan cheese
Farmer’s Breakfast Sandwich
Thinly sliced ham, thick sliced bacon and a fried egg between crunchy rustic white bread grilled with Tillamook cheddar
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuit smothered with our sausage gravy. Served with your choice of one side item and an extra biscuit on the side
Breakfast Bowls
Loaded Oats
Thick organic oatmeal topped with blueberries, sliced bananas and hazelnuts
Granola, Yogurt & Fruit
Large bowl of Nancy's yogurt and Grizzlie's granola topped with an assortment of fruit
Santa Fe Bowl
Brown rice, pinto beans, sauteed spinach, fresh mushrooms, kale, bell peppers, and onion, topped with salsa and avocado
Pancakes
Sweet Potato Pancakes
Two sweet potato pancakes topped with chunky homestyle apple cinnamon compote
NW Gluten Free Pancakes
Three gluten-free pancakes with blueberries, hazelnuts, and bananas cooked in (please note we do not have a separate griddle for cooking these)
Pancake Sampler
Two eggs and three small cakes with your choice of one of the following: two strips of bacon, two links, one chickenapple link, homefried potatoes, one patty sausage or one veggie sausage patty
Fruit Pancakes
Cakes topped with made-fromscratch fruit compote and Nancy’s yogurt or whipped cream
Short Stack of Pancakes
Two large pancakes
Stack of Pancakes
Stack of three large pancakes
One pancake
French Toast
French Toast Sampler
Two pieces of brioche bread French toast, two eggs and (choose one) two strips of bacon, one vegetarian sausage patty, homefried potatoes or two links
Hazelnut French Toast Sampler
Same as the French Toast Sampler, but with the two pieces of brioche topped with hazelnuts & sliced bananas
French Toast
Brioche bread French toast
French Toast & Fruit Sampler
Three pieces of brioche bread French toast topped with fruit compote (made here from scratch) and whipped cream or Nancy’s yogurt
Brunch Burritos
Sides
4 Bacon
2 Bacon
4 Links
2 links
2 patty sausage
1 patty sausage
Ham steak
Half Ham steak
1 apple link
2 Chicken apple link
2 veggie sausage
1 veggie sausage
Gravy
Homefries
Homefries with cheese
DLX Homefries
Fruit
Bread
1 egg
2 eggs
3 eggs
Bowl of fruit
Sour cream
Cream cheese
Salsa
Real maple
Avocado
Kale
1 lb coffee regular
1 lb coffee decaf
Avocado toast
Spanish sauce
Specials
Burgers
McKenzie Burger
Natural beef or veggie burger on a pub bun topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request
Metolius Burger
Thick bacon, Tillamook cheddar and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request
Hood Burger
Mild green chile smothered in Tillamook pepper jack cheese and jalapeno aiol
Patty Melt
Tillamook cheddar and swiss cheeses on grilled rye with sautéed onions topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request
Santiam Burger
Sautéed fresh mushrooms and melted Tillamook Swiss topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request
Willamette Burger
Thick-sliced bacon, tomato, pickles, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce and mayo topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request
Siuslaw Burger
Ripe avocado and melted cheddar topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request
Crooked River Burger
Melted bleu cheese, chipotle sauce and thick sliced bacon topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request
Columbia Burger
Melted Tillamook cheddar, fried egg and bacon topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request
Sandwiches
Rueben
Grilled sliced corned beef, Tillamook Swiss and sauerkraut on rye with a touch of dijon
Tuna Melt
Grilled rye with melted Tillamook cheddar topped with pineapple rings, crisp bacon and surface-caught tuna salad
Chicken Pita Sandwich
Pita bread filled with chicken breast, fresh cauliflower and broccoli, sliced almonds, mild green chiles, melted jack and cheddar, parmesan and a touch of Dijon mustard
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef, sautéed fresh mushrooms & melted swiss on a sandwich roll with au jus for dipping
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted Tillamook cheddar or swiss on your choice of bread
Garden ’n Grain Sandwich
Fresh slices of avocado, sliced cucumber, red tomato, lettuce, and cream cheese or hummus on Great Harvest whole wheat bread
Tuna Sandwich
Surface caught tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on toasted rustic white bread
Alder Street Special Sandwich
Turkey breast, thick sliced bacon, Tillamook Swiss & cheddar melted on grilled rye with lettuce, tomato and mayo
California BLT
Toasted rye, sliced avocado, tomato, crisp bacon, mayonnaise and lettuce
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat chicken salad with curry and apples, sliced tomato and crisp lettuce on toasted raisin bread
Kalamata Salmon Panini
Sockeye salmon filet topped with olive tapenade and served on toasted focaccia with pesto, greens and red onion
Dona Ana Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenders with bacon, sautéed onions & melted pepper jack cheese. Topped with tomato, lettuce, avocado & jalapeno aioli on a focaccia roll
Focaccia Deli Panini
Thinly sliced breast of turkey and ham, melted swiss, pesto, red onion, tomato and lettuce on toasted Italian focaccia bread
Burritos
San Pedro Burrito
Fresh avocado, green chile, black olives, breast of chicken, tomatoes, melted jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream and lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with Spanish sauce
San Simeon Burrito
A large tortilla filled with vegetarian pinto beans, green chile, onions, melted jack and cheddar cheeses, covered with our house made Spanish sauce
Entrees
Sicilian Tuna
red ahi steak seared and topped with tomatoes, capers and a mix of Kalamata, black and green olives. Served with sauteed fresh kale or a baked potato
Steak & Mushrooms
Seasoned 10 oz. New York cut cooked to order and topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Choose a baked potato or steamed vegetables
New Orleans Snapper
Spicy pan-cooked blackened fish finished with a lime cilantro sauce and roasted red bell peppers, served with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables
Teriyaki Chicken
Two petite boneless breasts glazed in teriyaki and char-broiled, garnished with grilled pineapple
Tempeh Stir-Fry
Tempeh stir-fried with sugar snap peas, mushrooms, and an assortment of fresh vegetables tossed in peanut sauce and served on a bed of brown rice
Chicken Scandia
Diced chicken breast sautéed with garlic, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and scallions in a basil cream sauce and served over rice
Quesadilla
Breast of chicken or crumbled tofu, diced green chile, sautéed fresh spinach, onions and mushrooms, black olives, melted jack & cheddar in a flour tortilla, served with salsa, sour cream, tomato and avocado slices
Fish ’n Chips
White fish dipped in tempura and deep-fried in canola oil, served with French fries and our caper-rich tartar sauce
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni tossed with fresh cream, whole milk and real melted cheeses
Pasta Genovese
Fettucine tossed with sautéed mushrooms, black olives, garlic, feta, spinach and pesto, garnished with parmesan and diced red tomatoes-
Mushroom & Grilled Chicken Fettucine
Fresh mushrooms and a grilled, julienned chicken breast in creamy alfredo sauce lightly seasoned with herbs then tossed with fettucine pasta
Fettucine Alfredo
Creamy parmesan sauce tossed with fettucine noodles
Chicken Marsala
Salads
Tuscan Chicken Salad
Tossed greens with artichoke hearts, tomatoes, grilled chicken, parmesan and a chiffonade of basil
Caesar Salad
Smoked salmon or grilled chicken breast , tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons and parmesan on chopped romaine tossed in classic Caesar dressing
Summer Salad
Tossed greens with cucumber, red onion, fresh spinach, black olives, tomato, avocado and your choice of cheese or bacon
Walnut Pear Salad
Greens topped with pear slices, candied walnuts and crumbled bleu cheese with balsamic vinegarette
Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad
Greens with julienned freshly grilled chicken breast, chow mein noodles, mandarin oranges and scallions in a sesame dressing
Southwest Salad
Leaf lettuce with crunchy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast, black olives, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado. dressed with fresh salsa and creamy ranch
Grilled Steak Salad
Tossed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, ripe red tomato, red onion and a handcut 10 oz. New York steak sliced warm on top drizzled with balsamic vinegarette
Cobb Salad
Greens topped with diced chicken breast or salmon, bits of bacon and crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and fresh sliced cucumber
Spinach Salad
Spinach leaves with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and raspberry vinegarette
Classic Chef Salad
Leaf lettuce topped with sliced ham and turkey, tomatoes, swiss and cheddar cheese, avocado and hard boiled egg
Soup & Salad
A bowl of soup (our tomato cheese is rich with Tillamook cheddar) & a small dinner salad
Sides
Espresso
Tea
Soft Drinks
Juices
Kombucha
Milk
Beer & Wine
Breakfast
Kids Breakfast #1 One Egg and One Buttermilk Pancake and Piece of Bacon or One Link Sausage
Kids Breakfast #2 One Egg, Homefries and Toast
Kids Breakfast #3 One Piece French Toast, One Egg and Piece of Bacon or One Link Sausage
Kids Breakfast #4 Cup Oatmeal and Bagel
Kids Breakfast #5 One Egg Scrambled with Cheese and English Muffin
Kids Breakfast #6 Green Eggs and Ham and Toast
Lunch & Dinner
Kids Lunch and Dinner #1 Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Kids Lunch and Dinner #2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Kids Lunch and Dinner #3 Cup of Soup and Bagel
Kids Lunch and Dinner #4 Bean & Cheese Burrito with Salsa
Kids Lunch and Dinner #5 Chicken Strips
Kids Lunch and Dinner #6 Macaroni & Cheese
Kids Lunch and Dinner #7 Tempura Dipped Cod
Kids Lunch and Dinner #8 Hamburger/Cheeseburger
Beverages
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids V-8
Kids Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Skim Milk
Kids 2% Milk
Kids Whole Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Buttermilk
Kids Pepsi
Kids Diet Pepsi
Kids Dr. Pepper
Kids Diet Dr. Pepper
Kids Mountain Dew
Kids Mug’s Root Beer
Kids Sierra Mist
Kids Orange Crush
Habgoblin Hotsauce
Gift Cert. Sold
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
2588 Willamette St., Eugene, OR 97405