Glenwood Restaurant Willamette

No reviews yet

2588 Willamette St.

Eugene, OR 97405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Glenwood
French Toast Sampler
Half Order Glenwood

Eggs

Avocado & Kale Scramble

$12.00

Two eggs scrambled with sauteed kale, mushrooms, green onions, pepperjack cheese and topped with avocado

Mediterranean Scramble

$12.00

Fresh spinach, eggs, feta cheese and garlic scrambled together and topped with diced ripe tomatoes

Prima Scramble

$14.00

Two eggs scrambled with diced breast of chicken, swiss cheese, green onion and herbs, topped with diced tomatoes

Durango Scramble

$12.00

Sliced mushrooms, peppered bacon, green onion and cream cheese

Nova Scotia Scramble

$12.00

Salmon, green onion and cream cheese scrambled with two eggs

Pesto Shrimp Scramble

$12.00

Pesto, baby shrimp and parmesan cheese–

Mile-High Scramble

$12.00

Ham, bell pepper, onion, and melted jack & cheddar cheeses

Veggie Scramble

$10.00

Two eggs scrambled with bell pepper, mushrooms and onion

13th Street Scramble

$13.00

Peppered bacon, olives, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, jack & cheddar

Garlic Basil Kale Omelette

$13.00

Sauteed kale, garlic, fresh basil and mushrooms with feta and diced tomatoes

Avocado Omelette

$13.00

Tomatoes, avocado, cream cheese, spinach and fresh mushrooms-

Tierra Amarilla Omelette

$13.00

Diced ham, bell pepper, onion, crumbled bacon and pepper jack cheese

Adobe Omelette

$14.00

Jack and cheddar cheeses, diced green chile, green onion, black olives, avocado, chicken breast dusted in fajita seasoning, sour cream and a side of salsa—

Montana Omelette

$14.00

Sautéed sliced mushrooms, black olives, crisp bacon, diced ham, spinach, green onion and melted jack & cheddar

Herbed Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

A blend of herbs is cooked into the eggs, then the omelette is filled with sautéed fresh mushrooms and cheeses

Sierra Madre Omelette

$13.00

Green chiles, jack & cheddar cheeses, black olives, sour cream and salsa

Greek Omelette

$13.00

Tomatoes, feta, spinach & fresh garlic

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Chopped bacon with melted Oregon Tillamook jack and cheddar cheeses

Mexicano Omelette

$12.00

Pinto beans, green chile & cheeses covered with Spanish sauce

The Works Omelette

$12.00

Diced ham, sautéed mushrooms, bell pepper and onion, jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with Spanish sauce

Denver Omelette

$12.00

The classic - sautéed bell pepper, ham and onion with melted cheddar and jack cheeses

Combination Omelette

$12.00

Sliced fresh mushrooms and diced lean ham with jack and cheddar cheeses

Monterey Omelette

$14.00

Artichoke hearts, diced bacon, thyme, scallions, melted jack & cheddar cheeses

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Diced ham and melted jack and cheddar

Olive, Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Crumbled sausage (vegetarian or pork), sautéed bell pepper and diced onion, black olives and melted jack and cheddar cheeses

Florentine

$14.00

Benedict

$14.00

Glenwood

$12.00

Two eggs with your choice of thick bacon, ham, 1/3 lb. beef patty, country sausage, link sausage, chicken-apple links or vegie sausage

Half Order Glenwood

$10.00

Two eggs with your choice of thick bacon, ham, 1/5 lb. beef patty, country sausage, link sausage, chicken-apple links or vegie sausage

Standard

$9.00

Two eggs cooked to order with red-skin homefried potatoes or fresh fruit and your choice of toast (sorry, no substitutions)

Breakfast Skillet

$12.00

Two eggs scrambled with homefries, bell pepper, black olives, jack & cheddar and accompanied by avocado and salsa

Country Poach

$10.00

A buttermilk biscuit topped with two poached eggs and covered with our made-fromscratch sausage gravy

Kitchen Sink

$13.00

Homefried potatoes tossed with mushrooms. bell pepper and onion, chopped kale, diced bacon or veggie sausage, fresh tomatoes and two eggs over easy or sautéed tofu

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Corn tortilla topped with vegetarian pinto beans, two eggs overmedium or sautéed tofu, cheese or avocado, diced green chile and Spanish sauce

Fettucine Carbonara

$12.00

Fettucine tossed with eggs, garlic, bacon and parmesan cheese

Farmer’s Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Thinly sliced ham, thick sliced bacon and a fried egg between crunchy rustic white bread grilled with Tillamook cheddar

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Biscuit smothered with our sausage gravy. Served with your choice of one side item and an extra biscuit on the side

Breakfast Bowls

Loaded Oats

$9.00

Thick organic oatmeal topped with blueberries, sliced bananas and hazelnuts

Granola, Yogurt & Fruit

$12.00

Large bowl of Nancy's yogurt and Grizzlie's granola topped with an assortment of fruit

Santa Fe Bowl

$12.00

Brown rice, pinto beans, sauteed spinach, fresh mushrooms, kale, bell peppers, and onion, topped with salsa and avocado

Pancakes

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$10.00

Two sweet potato pancakes topped with chunky homestyle apple cinnamon compote

NW Gluten Free Pancakes

$11.00

Three gluten-free pancakes with blueberries, hazelnuts, and bananas cooked in (please note we do not have a separate griddle for cooking these)

Pancake Sampler

$11.00

Two eggs and three small cakes with your choice of one of the following: two strips of bacon, two links, one chickenapple link, homefried potatoes, one patty sausage or one veggie sausage patty

Fruit Pancakes

$11.00

Cakes topped with made-fromscratch fruit compote and Nancy’s yogurt or whipped cream

Short Stack of Pancakes

$7.00

Two large pancakes

Stack of Pancakes

$8.00

Stack of three large pancakes

One pancake

$4.50

French Toast

French Toast Sampler

$12.00

Two pieces of brioche bread French toast, two eggs and (choose one) two strips of bacon, one vegetarian sausage patty, homefried potatoes or two links

Hazelnut French Toast Sampler

$14.00

Same as the French Toast Sampler, but with the two pieces of brioche topped with hazelnuts & sliced bananas

French Toast

$8.00

Brioche bread French toast

French Toast & Fruit Sampler

$14.00

Three pieces of brioche bread French toast topped with fruit compote (made here from scratch) and whipped cream or Nancy’s yogurt

Brunch Burritos

Sunrise Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, diced ham, sliced fresh mushrooms, melted jack & cheddar cheese folded in a flour tortilla

Sagehouse Burrito

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs with sausage, onion, bell peppers and fresh mushrooms with jack & cheddar cheeses

Sides

4 Bacon

$6.00

2 Bacon

$3.00

4 Links

$6.00

2 links

$3.00

2 patty sausage

$6.00

1 patty sausage

$3.00

Ham steak

$6.00

Half Ham steak

$3.00

1 apple link

$3.00

2 Chicken apple link

$6.00

2 veggie sausage

$6.00

1 veggie sausage

$3.00

Gravy

$3.00

Homefries

$3.00

Homefries with cheese

$4.00

DLX Homefries

$7.00

Fruit

$3.00

Bread

$3.00

1 egg

$1.50

2 eggs

$3.00

3 eggs

$4.50

Bowl of fruit

$7.00

Sour cream

$1.25

Cream cheese

$1.25

Salsa

$1.00

Real maple

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Kale

$3.00

1 lb coffee regular

$10.00

1 lb coffee decaf

$10.00

Avocado toast

$8.00

Spanish sauce

$3.00

Specials

Chicken fried steak

$17.00

Bacon Jalapeno Benedict

$16.00

Hazel Spec sampler

$15.00

Sausage CC Avo Tom Oml

$14.00

Burgers

McKenzie Burger

$11.00

Natural beef or veggie burger on a pub bun topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request

Metolius Burger

$13.00

Thick bacon, Tillamook cheddar and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request

Hood Burger

$13.00

Mild green chile smothered in Tillamook pepper jack cheese and jalapeno aiol

Patty Melt

$13.00

Tillamook cheddar and swiss cheeses on grilled rye with sautéed onions topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request

Santiam Burger

$13.00

Sautéed fresh mushrooms and melted Tillamook Swiss topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request

Willamette Burger

$13.00

Thick-sliced bacon, tomato, pickles, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce and mayo topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request

Siuslaw Burger

$13.00

Ripe avocado and melted cheddar topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request

Crooked River Burger

$13.00

Melted bleu cheese, chipotle sauce and thick sliced bacon topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request

Columbia Burger

$14.00

Melted Tillamook cheddar, fried egg and bacon topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, pickles and mayo, red onion on request

Sandwiches

Rueben

$13.00

Grilled sliced corned beef, Tillamook Swiss and sauerkraut on rye with a touch of dijon

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Grilled rye with melted Tillamook cheddar topped with pineapple rings, crisp bacon and surface-caught tuna salad

Chicken Pita Sandwich

$13.00

Pita bread filled with chicken breast, fresh cauliflower and broccoli, sliced almonds, mild green chiles, melted jack and cheddar, parmesan and a touch of Dijon mustard

French Dip

$13.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, sautéed fresh mushrooms & melted swiss on a sandwich roll with au jus for dipping

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Melted Tillamook cheddar or swiss on your choice of bread

Garden ’n Grain Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh slices of avocado, sliced cucumber, red tomato, lettuce, and cream cheese or hummus on Great Harvest whole wheat bread

Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

Surface caught tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on toasted rustic white bread

Alder Street Special Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey breast, thick sliced bacon, Tillamook Swiss & cheddar melted on grilled rye with lettuce, tomato and mayo

California BLT

$11.00

Toasted rye, sliced avocado, tomato, crisp bacon, mayonnaise and lettuce

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

All white meat chicken salad with curry and apples, sliced tomato and crisp lettuce on toasted raisin bread

Kalamata Salmon Panini

$15.00

Sockeye salmon filet topped with olive tapenade and served on toasted focaccia with pesto, greens and red onion

Dona Ana Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders with bacon, sautéed onions & melted pepper jack cheese. Topped with tomato, lettuce, avocado & jalapeno aioli on a focaccia roll

Focaccia Deli Panini

$12.00

Thinly sliced breast of turkey and ham, melted swiss, pesto, red onion, tomato and lettuce on toasted Italian focaccia bread

Burritos

San Pedro Burrito

$12.00

Fresh avocado, green chile, black olives, breast of chicken, tomatoes, melted jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream and lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with Spanish sauce

San Simeon Burrito

$9.00

A large tortilla filled with vegetarian pinto beans, green chile, onions, melted jack and cheddar cheeses, covered with our house made Spanish sauce

Entrees

Sicilian Tuna

$14.00Out of stock

red ahi steak seared and topped with tomatoes, capers and a mix of Kalamata, black and green olives. Served with sauteed fresh kale or a baked potato

Steak & Mushrooms

$17.00

Seasoned 10 oz. New York cut cooked to order and topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Choose a baked potato or steamed vegetables

New Orleans Snapper

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy pan-cooked blackened fish finished with a lime cilantro sauce and roasted red bell peppers, served with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

Two petite boneless breasts glazed in teriyaki and char-broiled, garnished with grilled pineapple

Tempeh Stir-Fry

$14.00

Tempeh stir-fried with sugar snap peas, mushrooms, and an assortment of fresh vegetables tossed in peanut sauce and served on a bed of brown rice

Chicken Scandia

$14.00Out of stock

Diced chicken breast sautéed with garlic, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and scallions in a basil cream sauce and served over rice

Quesadilla

$12.00

Breast of chicken or crumbled tofu, diced green chile, sautéed fresh spinach, onions and mushrooms, black olives, melted jack & cheddar in a flour tortilla, served with salsa, sour cream, tomato and avocado slices

Fish ’n Chips

$12.00

White fish dipped in tempura and deep-fried in canola oil, served with French fries and our caper-rich tartar sauce

Macaroni & Cheese

$11.00

Macaroni tossed with fresh cream, whole milk and real melted cheeses

Pasta Genovese

$13.00

Fettucine tossed with sautéed mushrooms, black olives, garlic, feta, spinach and pesto, garnished with parmesan and diced red tomatoes-

Mushroom & Grilled Chicken Fettucine

$13.00

Fresh mushrooms and a grilled, julienned chicken breast in creamy alfredo sauce lightly seasoned with herbs then tossed with fettucine pasta

Fettucine Alfredo

$11.00

Creamy parmesan sauce tossed with fettucine noodles

Chicken Marsala

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$12.00

Tossed greens with artichoke hearts, tomatoes, grilled chicken, parmesan and a chiffonade of basil

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Smoked salmon or grilled chicken breast , tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons and parmesan on chopped romaine tossed in classic Caesar dressing

Summer Salad

$11.00

Tossed greens with cucumber, red onion, fresh spinach, black olives, tomato, avocado and your choice of cheese or bacon

Walnut Pear Salad

$11.00

Greens topped with pear slices, candied walnuts and crumbled bleu cheese with balsamic vinegarette

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$12.00

Greens with julienned freshly grilled chicken breast, chow mein noodles, mandarin oranges and scallions in a sesame dressing

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Leaf lettuce with crunchy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast, black olives, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and avocado. dressed with fresh salsa and creamy ranch

Grilled Steak Salad

$16.00

Tossed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, ripe red tomato, red onion and a handcut 10 oz. New York steak sliced warm on top drizzled with balsamic vinegarette

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Greens topped with diced chicken breast or salmon, bits of bacon and crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and fresh sliced cucumber

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach leaves with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and raspberry vinegarette

Classic Chef Salad

$12.00

Leaf lettuce topped with sliced ham and turkey, tomatoes, swiss and cheddar cheese, avocado and hard boiled egg

Soup & Salad

$8.00

A bowl of soup (our tomato cheese is rich with Tillamook cheddar) & a small dinner salad

Sides

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Cross-Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tossed Salad

$4.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side Cup of Soup

$4.00

Side Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Quart Soup

$13.00

Coffee

Single Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Refill

$0.50

Espresso

Black & White

$4.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$3.50

Mexican Mocha

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00

special latte

$4.50Out of stock

Tea

Apricot Vanilla Creme Tea

$2.50

Chamomile Tea

$2.50

Constant Comment Tea

$2.50

Darjeeling Tea

$2.50

Earl Grey Tea

$2.50

English Breakfast Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50

Mint Tea

$2.50

Oregon Chai Tea

$4.00

Passion Tea

$2.50

Spice Tea

$2.50

Yerba Mate

$2.50

Zen Green Tea

$2.50

Tea Lattes

London Fog Tea Latte

$3.00

Oregon Mist Tea Latte

$3.00

Golden Milk

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Mug’s Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Italian Soda

$3.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$4.50

V-8

$2.00

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.00

Milk

Skim Milk

$2.00

2% Milk

$2.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Buttermilk

$3.00

Hot Almond Steamer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Beer & Wine

Hard Seltzer

$4.50

Claim 52 Microbrew

$4.50

Hard Cider

$4.50

Ninkasi Microbrew

$4.50

Deschutes Microbrew

$4.50

ColdFire Microbrew

$4.50

Oakshire Microbrew

$4.50

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Red Beer

$4.00

Pinot Gris

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Add Bottle Of Wine

$10.00

Add A Six Pack Of Beer

$12.00

Breakfast

Kids Breakfast #1 One Egg and One Buttermilk Pancake and Piece of Bacon or One Link Sausage

$3.50

Kids Breakfast #2 One Egg, Homefries and Toast

$3.50

Kids Breakfast #3 One Piece French Toast, One Egg and Piece of Bacon or One Link Sausage

$3.50

Kids Breakfast #4 Cup Oatmeal and Bagel

$3.50

Kids Breakfast #5 One Egg Scrambled with Cheese and English Muffin

$3.50

Kids Breakfast #6 Green Eggs and Ham and Toast

$3.50

Lunch & Dinner

Kids Lunch and Dinner #1 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Lunch and Dinner #2 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Lunch and Dinner #3 Cup of Soup and Bagel

$4.50

Kids Lunch and Dinner #4 Bean & Cheese Burrito with Salsa

$4.50

Kids Lunch and Dinner #5 Chicken Strips

$4.95

Kids Lunch and Dinner #6 Macaroni & Cheese

$4.95

Kids Lunch and Dinner #7 Tempura Dipped Cod

$4.95

Kids Lunch and Dinner #8 Hamburger/Cheeseburger

$4.95

Beverages

Kids Apple Juice

$1.45

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.45

Kids V-8

$1.45

Kids Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$2.25

Kids Orange Juice

$1.95

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.95

Kids Skim Milk

$1.15

Kids 2% Milk

$1.15

Kids Whole Milk

$1.15

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.15

Kids Buttermilk

$1.15

Kids Pepsi

$1.75

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Kids Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Kids Mountain Dew

$1.75

Kids Mug’s Root Beer

$1.75

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.75

Kids Orange Crush

$1.75

Habgoblin Hotsauce

Mean Green Jalapeno

$7.00

Fiery Habanero

$7.00

Smokey Ghost

$7.00

Gift Cert. Sold

Gift Cert. Sold

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2588 Willamette St., Eugene, OR 97405

Directions

Gallery
Glenwood Restaurant image

Search similar restaurants

Map
