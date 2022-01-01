Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glide Pizza

72 Reviews

659 Auburn Ave

Unit 506

Atlanta, GA 30312

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA
PEPPERONI PIZZA
GARLIC WHITE PIE

20" Pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

$26.00

20" Pizza w/ -Tomato Sauce -Mozzarella -Fresh Mozzarella (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$30.00

20" Pizza w/ -Tomato Sauce -Mozzarella -Fresh Mozzarella -Pepperoni (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

GARLIC WHITE PIE

$28.00

20" Pizza w/ -Mozzarella -Fresh Mozzarella -Parmesan -Garlic (Lots of it) -Parsley (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

THE 3000

$32.00

20" Pizza w/ -Tomato Sauce -Mozzarella -Pork Sausage -Caper -Onion (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

PEPP CITY (SPICY)

$34.00

20" Pizza w/ -Mozzarella -Pepperoni -Fresh Jalapeño -Calabrian Chilies -Parsley (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

SIDES

Pickled Pizza Peppers

$1.25

Pizza Ranch

$1.25

Mike’s Hot Honey - Pack

$1.25

DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Callaway Blue H2O

$3.00

Montane – Original

$2.00

Montane – Cucumber Lime

$2.00

Montane – Grapefruit Peach

$2.00

MERCH

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Glide Pizzas Logo Sticker. Approximately 2.5”x3”

WING SHIRT

WING SHIRT

$25.00

There aren’t enough pocket tees in the world. This shirt has a pocket, over the left breast, that features a version of the Glide Pizza logo in a two-tone yellow -> red fade. Great place to stash a side of Pizza Ranch.

HAVE A SLICE DAY HOODIE

$55.00
$25 Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00
$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00
$100 Gift Card

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Walk-up, pizza window serving big slices, whole pies and big flavors.

Website

Location

659 Auburn Ave, Unit 506, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

Gallery
Glide Pizza image
Glide Pizza image
Glide Pizza image
Glide Pizza image

