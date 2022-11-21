Restaurant header imageView gallery

Glide Pizza - Decatur

308 WEST PONCE DE LEON AVE UNIT H

Decatur, GA 30030

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA
PEPPERONI PIZZA
GARLIC WHITE PIE

20" Pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

$26.00

20" Pizza w/ -Tomato Sauce -Mozzarella -Fresh Mozzarella (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$30.00

20" Pizza w/ -Tomato Sauce -Mozzarella -Fresh Mozzarella -Pepperoni (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

GARLIC WHITE PIE

$28.00

20" Pizza w/ -Mozzarella -Fresh Mozzarella -Parmesan -Garlic (Lots of it) -Parsley (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

THE 3000

$32.00

20" Pizza w/ -Tomato Sauce -Mozzarella -Pork Sausage -Caper -Onion (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

PEPP CITY (SPICY)

$34.00

20" Pizza w/ -Mozzarella -Pepperoni -Fresh Jalapeño -Calabrian Chilies -Parsley (Comes with a side of Glide Pizza Ranch and Pickled Hot Peppers)

SIDES

Pickled Pizza Peppers

$1.25

Pizza Ranch

$1.25

Mike’s Hot Honey - Pack

$1.25

DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Callaway Blue H2O

$2.50

Montane – Original

$2.00

Montane – Cucumber Lime

$2.00

Montane – Grapefruit Peach

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza counter serving big slices, whole pies and big flavors - inside Inner Voice Brewery in Decatur, Georgia.

Location

308 WEST PONCE DE LEON AVE UNIT H, Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

